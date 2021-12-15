ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Rethinking Influence Functions of Neural Networks in the Over-parameterized Regime

By Rui Zhang, Shihua Zhang
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Understanding the black-box prediction for neural networks is challenging. To achieve this, early studies have designed influence function (IF) to measure the effect of removing a single training point on neural networks. However, the classic implicit Hessian-vector product (IHVP) method for calculating IF is fragile, and theoretical...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fudzilla

Chinese hackers find internet fatal flaw

Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software. Software King of the World Microsoft said that involvement of hackers whom analysts have linked to nation-states underscored the increasing gravity of the flaw...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Predicting the Travel Distance of Patients to Access Healthcare using Deep Neural Networks

Objective: Improving geographical access remains a key issue in determining the sufficiency of regional medical resources during health policy design. However, patient choices can be the result of the complex interactivity of various factors. The aim of this study is to propose a deep neural network approach to model the complex decision of patient choice in travel distance to access care, which is an important indicator for policymaking in allocating resources. Method: We used the 4-year nationwide insurance data of Taiwan and accumulated the possible features discussed in earlier literature. This study proposes the use of a convolutional neural network (CNN)-based framework to make predictions. The model performance was tested against other machine learning methods. The proposed framework was further interpreted using Integrated Gradients (IG) to analyze the feature weights. Results: We successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of using a CNN-based framework to predict the travel distance of patients, achieving an accuracy of 0.968, AUC of 0.969, sensitivity of 0.960, and specificity of 0.989. The CNN-based framework outperformed all other methods. In this research, the IG weights are potentially explainable; however, the relationship does not correspond to known indicators in public health, similar to common consensus. Conclusions: Our results demonstrate the feasibility of the deep learning-based travel distance prediction model. It has the potential to guide policymaking in resource allocation.
TRAVEL
arxiv.org

Optimization of Residual Convolutional Neural Network for Electrocardiogram Classification

The interpretation of the electrocardiogram (ECG) gives clinical information and helps in the assessing of the heart function. There are distinct ECG patterns associated with a specific class of arrythmia. The convolutional neural network is actually one of the most applied deep learning algorithms in ECG processing. However, with deep learning models there are many more hyperparameters to tune. Selecting an optimum or best hyperparameter for the convolutional neural network algorithm is challenging. Often, we end up tuning the model manually with different possible range of values until a best fit model is obtained. Automatic hyperparameters tuning using Bayesian optimization (BO) and evolutionary algorithms brings a solution to the harbor manual configuration. In this paper, we propose to optimize the Recurrent one Dimensional Convolutional Neural Network model (R-1D-CNN) with two levels. At the first level, a residual convolutional layer and one-dimensional convolutional neural layers are trained to learn patient-specific ECG features over which the multilayer perceptron layers can learn to produce the final class vectors of each input. This level is manual and aims to lower the search space. The second level is automatic and based on proposed algorithm based BO. Our proposed optimized R-1D-CNN architecture is evaluated on two publicly available ECG Datasets. The experimental results display that the proposed algorithm based BO achieves an optimum rate of 99.95\%, while the baseline model achieves 99.70\% for the MIT-BIH database. Moreover, experiments demonstrate that the proposed architecture fine-tuned with BO achieves a higher accuracy than the other proposed architectures. Our architecture achieves a good result compared to previous works and based on different experiments.
arxiv.org

Dynamic Graph Learning-Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Modeling

Multivariate time series forecasting is a challenging task because the data involves a mixture of long- and short-term patterns, with dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies among variables. Existing graph neural networks (GNN) typically model multivariate relationships with a pre-defined spatial graph or learned fixed adjacency graph. It limits the application of GNN and fails to handle the above challenges. In this paper, we propose a novel framework, namely static- and dynamic-graph learning-neural network (SDGL). The model acquires static and dynamic graph matrices from data to model long- and short-term patterns respectively. Static matric is developed to capture the fixed long-term association pattern via node embeddings, and we leverage graph regularity for controlling the quality of the learned static graph. To capture dynamic dependencies among variables, we propose dynamic graphs learning method to generate time-varying matrices based on changing node features and static node embeddings. And in the method, we integrate the learned static graph information as inductive bias to construct dynamic graphs and local spatio-temporal patterns better. Extensive experiments are conducted on two traffic datasets with extra structural information and four time series datasets, which show that our approach achieves state-of-the-art performance on almost all datasets. If the paper is accepted, I will open the source code on github.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neural Networks#Rethinking#Ifs#Ihvp#Ntk#Lg#Machine Learning
towardsdatascience.com

Deep Dive into Neural Network Explanations with Integrated Gradients

Deep neural networks are highly utilized models that have shown great success in particular domains such as image, natural language processing, and time-series. While the efficacy of these models on these specialized domains is unrivaled, neural networks have often been thought of as “black-box” models due their opacity. Given this,...
arxiv.org

Exploring the interpretability of deep neural networks used for gravitational lens finding with a sensitivity probe

Artificial neural networks are finding increasing use in astronomy, but understanding the limitations of these models can be difficult. We utilize a statistical method, a sensitivity probe, designed to complement established methods for interpreting neural network behavior by quantifying the sensitivity of a model's performance to various properties of the inputs. We apply this method to neural networks trained to classify images of galaxy-galaxy strong lenses in the Dark Energy Survey. We find that the networks are highly sensitive to color, the simulated PSF used in training, and occlusion of light from a lensed source, but are insensitive to Einstein radius, and performance degrades smoothly with source and lens magnitudes. From this we identify weaknesses in the training sets used to constrain the networks, particularly the over-sensitivity to PSF, and constrain the selection function of the lens-finder as a function of galaxy photometric magnitudes, with accuracy decreasing significantly where the g-band magnitude of the lens source is greater than 21.5 and the r-band magnitude of the lens is less than 19.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robust training approach of neural networks for fluid flow state estimations

State estimation from limited sensor measurements is ubiquitously found as a common challenge in a broad range of fields including mechanics, astronomy, and geophysics. Fluid mechanics is no exception -- state estimation of fluid flows is particularly important for flow control and processing of experimental data. However, strong nonlinearities and spatio-temporal high degrees of freedom of fluid flows cause difficulties in reasonable estimations. To handle these issues, neural networks (NNs) have recently been applied to the fluid flow estimation instead of conventional linear methods. The present study focuses on the capability of NNs to various fluid flow estimation problems from a practical viewpoint regarding robust training. Three types of unsteady laminar and turbulent flows are considered for the present demonstration: 1. square cylinder wake, 2. turbulent channel flow, and 3. laminar to turbulent transitional boundary layer. We utilize a convolutional neural network (CNN) to estimate velocity fields from sectional sensor measurements. To assess the practicability of the CNN models, physical quantities required for the input and robustness against lack of sensors are investigated. We also examine the effectiveness of several considerable approaches for model training to gain more robustness against the lack of sensors. The knowledge acquired through the present study in terms of effective training approaches can be transferred towards practical machine learning in fluid flow modeling.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Superpixel-Based Building Damage Detection from Post-earthquake Very High Resolution Imagery Using Deep Neural Networks

Building damage detection after natural disasters like earthquakes is crucial for initiating effective emergency response actions. Remotely sensed very high spatial resolution (VHR) imagery can provide vital information due to their ability to map the affected buildings with high geometric precision. Many approaches have been developed to detect damaged buildings due to earthquakes. However, little attention has been paid to exploiting rich features represented in VHR images using Deep Neural Networks (DNN). This paper presents a novel super-pixel based approach combining DNN and a modified segmentation method, to detect damaged buildings from VHR imagery. Firstly, a modified Fast Scanning and Adaptive Merging method is extended to create initial over-segmentation. Secondly, the segments are merged based on the Region Adjacent Graph (RAG), considered an improved semantic similarity criterion composed of Local Binary Patterns (LBP) texture, spectral, and shape features. Thirdly, a pre-trained DNN using Stacked Denoising Auto-Encoders called SDAE-DNN is presented, to exploit the rich semantic features for building damage detection. Deep-layer feature abstraction of SDAE-DNN could boost detection accuracy through learning more intrinsic and discriminative features, which outperformed other methods using state-of-the-art alternative classifiers. We demonstrate the feasibility and effectiveness of our method using a subset of WorldView-2 imagery, in the complex urban areas of Bhaktapur, Nepal, which was affected by the Nepal Earthquake of April 25, 2015.
ARTS
techxplore.com

Neural network analyzes gravitational waves in real time

Black holes are one of the greatest mysteries of the universe—for example, a black hole with the mass of our sun has a radius of only 3 kilometers. Black holes in orbit around each other emit gravitational radiation—oscillations of space and time predicted by Albert Einstein in 1916. This causes the orbit to become faster and tighter, and eventually, the black holes merge in a final burst of radiation. These gravitational waves propagate through the universe at the speed of light, and are detected by observatories in the U.S. (LIGO) and Italy (Virgo). Scientists compare the data collected by the observatories against theoretical predictions to estimate the properties of the source, including how large the black holes are and how fast they are spinning. Currently, this procedure takes at least hours, often months.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Kraken: An Efficient Engine with a Uniform Dataflow for Deep Neural Networks

Deep neural networks (DNNs) have been successfully employed in a multitude of applications with remarkable performance. As such performance is achieved at a significant computational cost, several embedded applications demand fast and efficient hardware accelerators for DNNs. Previously proposed application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) architectures strive to utilize arrays of hundreds of processing elements (PEs) and reduce power-hungry DRAM accesses using multiple dataflows requiring complex PE architectures. These consume significant area and reduce the maximum clock frequency. This paper introduces the Kraken architecture, which optimally processes the convolutional layers, fully-connected layers, and matrix products of any DNN through a hardware-friendly uniform dataflow. This enables maximal data reuse of weights, inputs, and outputs, with a bare-bones PE design and on-the-fly dynamic reconfiguration. Kraken, implemented in 65-nm CMOS technology at 400 MHz, packs 672 PEs in 7.3 mm2, with a peak performance of 537.6 Gops. Kraken processes the convolutional layers of AlexNet, VGG-16, and ResNet-50 at 336.6, 17.5, and 64.2 frames/s, respectively, hence outperforming the state-of-the-art ASIC architectures in terms of overall performance efficiency, DRAM accesses, arithmetic intensity, and throughput, with 5.8x more Gops/mm2 and 1.6x more Gops/W.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Synthetic ECG Signal Generation Using Generative Neural Networks

Electrocardiogram (ECG) datasets tend to be highly imbalanced due to the scarcity of abnormal cases. Additionally, the use of real patients' ECG is highly regulated due to privacy issues. Therefore, there is always a need for more ECG data, especially for the training of automatic diagnosis machine learning models, which perform better when trained on a balanced dataset. We studied the synthetic ECG generation capability of 5 different models from the generative adversarial network (GAN) family and compared their performances, the focus being only on Normal cardiac cycles. Dynamic Time Warping (DTW), Fréchet, and Euclidean distance functions were employed to quantitatively measure performance. Five different methods for evaluating generated beats were proposed and applied. We also proposed 3 new concepts (threshold, accepted beat and productivity rate) and employed them along with the aforementioned methods as a systematic way for comparison between models. The results show that all the tested models can to an extent successfully mass-generate acceptable heartbeats with high similarity in morphological features, and potentially all of them can be used to augment imbalanced datasets. However, visual inspections of generated beats favor BiLSTM-DC GAN and WGAN, as they produce statistically more acceptable beats. Also, with regards to productivity rate, the Classic GAN is superior with a 72% productivity rate.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

ES-dRNN: A Hybrid Exponential Smoothing and Dilated Recurrent Neural Network Model for Short-Term Load Forecasting

Short-term load forecasting (STLF) is challenging due to complex time series (TS) which express three seasonal patterns and a nonlinear trend. This paper proposes a novel hybrid hierarchical deep learning model that deals with multiple seasonality and produces both point forecasts and predictive intervals (PIs). It combines exponential smoothing (ES) and a recurrent neural network (RNN). ES extracts dynamically the main components of each individual TS and enables on-the-fly deseasonalization, which is particularly useful when operating on a relatively small data set. A multi-layer RNN is equipped with a new type of dilated recurrent cell designed to efficiently model both short and long-term dependencies in TS. To improve the internal TS representation and thus the model's performance, RNN learns simultaneously both the ES parameters and the main mapping function transforming inputs into forecasts. We compare our approach against several baseline methods, including classical statistical methods and machine learning (ML) approaches, on STLF problems for 35 European countries. The empirical study clearly shows that the proposed model has high expressive power to solve nonlinear stochastic forecasting problems with TS including multiple seasonality and significant random fluctuations. In fact, it outperforms both statistical and state-of-the-art ML models in terms of accuracy.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Piece-wise Polynomial Filtering Approach for Graph Neural Networks

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) exploit signals from node features and the input graph topology to improve node classification task performance. However, these models tend to perform poorly on heterophilic graphs, where connected nodes have different labels. Recently proposed GNNs work across graphs having varying levels of homophily. Among these, models relying on polynomial graph filters have shown promise. We observe that solutions to these polynomial graph filter models are also solutions to an overdetermined system of equations. It suggests that in some instances, the model needs to learn a reasonably high order polynomial. On investigation, we find the proposed models ineffective at learning such polynomials due to their designs. To mitigate this issue, we perform an eigendecomposition of the graph and propose to learn multiple adaptive polynomial filters acting on different subsets of the spectrum. We theoretically and empirically show that our proposed model learns a better filter, thereby improving classification accuracy. We study various aspects of our proposed model including, dependency on the number of eigencomponents utilized, latent polynomial filters learned, and performance of the individual polynomials on the node classification task. We further show that our model is scalable by evaluating over large graphs. Our model achieves performance gains of up to 5% over the state-of-the-art models and outperforms existing polynomial filter-based approaches in general.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Graph Neural Networks Accelerated Molecular Dynamics

Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulation is a powerful tool for understanding the dynamics and structure of matter. Since the resolution of MD is atomic-scale, achieving long time-scale simulations with femtosecond integration is very expensive. In each MD step, numerous redundant computations are performed which can be learnt and avoided. These redundant computations can be surrogated and modeled by a deep learning model like a Graph Neural Network (GNN). In this work, we developed a GNN Accelerated Molecular Dynamics (GAMD) model that achieves fast and accurate force predictions and generates trajectories consistent with the classical MD simulations. Our results show that GAMD can accurately predict the dynamics of two typical molecular systems, Lennard-Jones (LJ) particles and Water (LJ+Electrostatics). GAMD's learning and inference are agnostic to the scale, where it can scale to much larger systems at test time. We also performed a comprehensive benchmark test comparing our implementation of GAMD to production-level MD softwares, where we showed GAMD is competitive with them on the large-scale simulation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CCasGNN: Collaborative Cascade Prediction Based on Graph Neural Networks

Cascade prediction aims at modeling information diffusion in the network. Most previous methods concentrate on mining either structural or sequential features from the network and the propagation path. Recent efforts devoted to combining network structure and sequence features by graph neural networks and recurrent neural networks. Nevertheless, the limitation of spectral or spatial methods restricts the improvement of prediction performance. Moreover, recurrent neural networks are time-consuming and computation-expensive, which causes the inefficiency of prediction. Here, we propose a novel method CCasGNN considering the individual profile, structural features, and sequence information. The method benefits from using a collaborative framework of GAT and GCN and stacking positional encoding into the layers of graph neural networks, which is different from all existing ones and demonstrates good performance. The experiments conducted on two real-world datasets confirm that our method significantly improves the prediction accuracy compared to state-of-the-art approaches. What's more, the ablation study investigates the contribution of each component in our method.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Convolutional Neural Networks and Stokes Response Functions

Rebecca Centeno, Natasha Flyer, Lipi Mukherjee, Ricky Egeland, Roberto Casini, Tanausu del Pino Aleman, Matthias Rempel. In this work, we study the information content learned by a convolutional neural network (CNN) when trained to carry out the inverse mapping between a database of synthetic Ca II intensity spectra and the vertical stratification of the temperature of the atmospheres used to generate such spectra. In particular, we evaluate the ability of the neural network to extract information about the sensitivity of the spectral line to temperature as a function of height. By training the CNN on sufficiently narrow wavelength intervals across the Ca II spectral profiles, we find that the error in the temperature prediction shows an inverse relationship to the response function of the spectral line to temperature, this is, different regions of the spectrum yield a better temperature prediction at their expected regions of formation. This work shows that the function that the CNN learns during the training process contains a physically-meaningful mapping between wavelength and atmospheric height.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

GraphPAS: Parallel Architecture Search for Graph Neural Networks

Graph neural architecture search has received a lot of attention as Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) has been successfully applied on the non-Euclidean data recently. However, exploring all possible GNNs architectures in the huge search space is too time-consuming or impossible for big graph data. In this paper, we propose a parallel graph architecture search (GraphPAS) framework for graph neural networks. In GraphPAS, we explore the search space in parallel by designing a sharing-based evolution learning, which can improve the search efficiency without losing the accuracy. Additionally, architecture information entropy is adopted dynamically for mutation selection probability, which can reduce space exploration. The experimental result shows that GraphPAS outperforms state-of-art models with efficiency and accuracy simultaneously.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Understanding Square Loss in Training Overparametrized Neural Network Classifiers

Deep learning has achieved many breakthroughs in modern classification tasks. Numerous architectures have been proposed for different data structures but when it comes to the loss function, the cross-entropy loss is the predominant choice. Recently, several alternative losses have seen revived interests for deep classifiers. In particular, empirical evidence seems to promote square loss but a theoretical justification is still lacking. In this work, we contribute to the theoretical understanding of square loss in classification by systematically investigating how it performs for overparametrized neural networks in the neural tangent kernel (NTK) regime. Interesting properties regarding the generalization error, robustness, and calibration error are revealed. We consider two cases, according to whether classes are separable or not. In the general non-separable case, fast convergence rate is established for both misclassification rate and calibration error. When classes are separable, the misclassification rate improves to be exponentially fast. Further, the resulting margin is proven to be lower bounded away from zero, providing theoretical guarantees for robustness. We expect our findings to hold beyond the NTK regime and translate to practical settings. To this end, we conduct extensive empirical studies on practical neural networks, demonstrating the effectiveness of square loss in both synthetic low-dimensional data and real image data. Comparing to cross-entropy, square loss has comparable generalization error but noticeable advantages in robustness and model calibration.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Self-supervised Mixed-curvature Graph Neural Network

Graph representation learning received increasing attentions in recent years. Most of existing methods ignore the complexity of the graph structures and restrict graphs in a single constant-curvature representation space, which is only suitable to particular kinds of graph structure indeed. Additionally, these methods follow the supervised or semi-supervised learning paradigm, and thereby notably limit their deployment on the unlabeled graphs in real applications. To address these aforementioned limitations, we take the first attempt to study the self-supervised graph representation learning in the mixed-curvature spaces. In this paper, we present a novel Self-supervised Mixed-curvature Graph Neural Network (SelfMGNN). Instead of working on one single constant-curvature space, we construct a mixed-curvature space via the Cartesian product of multiple Riemannian component spaces and design hierarchical attention mechanisms for learning and fusing the representations across these component spaces. To enable the self-supervisd learning, we propose a novel dual contrastive approach. The mixed-curvature Riemannian space actually provides multiple Riemannian views for the contrastive learning. We introduce a Riemannian projector to reveal these views, and utilize a well-designed Riemannian discriminator for the single-view and cross-view contrastive learning within and across the Riemannian views. Finally, extensive experiments show that SelfMGNN captures the complicated graph structures in reality and outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy