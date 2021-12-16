ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raised by Wolves (Season 2 Episode 1) HBO Max, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAndroid partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s ‘natural child’ threatens to drive what...

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer: Mackenzie Davis & Himesh Patel Star In HBO Max’s Post-Apocalyptic Drama

It’s starting to feel like we’ve seen just about every possible iteration of the post-apocalypse in films and TV series. “The Walking Dead” has shown us the zombie apocalypse. “Y: The Last Man” showed us an end of days where all the men are wiped out. And “Sweet Tooth” has shown us a bright, sunny hellscape post-world-ending plague. But “Station Eleven” is hoping you’re ready for at least one more post-apocalypse.
Raised by Wolves Season 2 Trailer Released by HBO Max

HBO Max has released a trailer for the second season of its hit sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves. The series, one of the streamer's first originals, was renewed last year and will return beginning February 3, 2022. The trailer sees Mother (Amanda Collin) making the declaration that, just like human beings, androids can change and by the end of the teaser, she notes that she "feels things" and then suggests that "perhaps we are becoming too human." You can check out the trailer for yourself below.
Full Trailer: HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” Series

HBO Max has premiered the full-length, three-minute trailer for James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” spin-off series “Peacemaker”. The eight-episode series will take place after that film’s events but also explore the origins of John Cena’s title character as Peacemaker must deal with emotional turmoil in his own life. The series...
Raised By Wolves: Ridley Scott HBO Series Season 2 Teaser Released

With Ridley Scott having a strange year at the cinema, it looks as if the second season of his HBO series, Raised By Wolves may be upping the ante. The science fiction show proved to be a huge success for the cable outlet during its first season and will soon be returning for a second batch of episodes. It's set to drop on HBO and HBO Max on February 3, 2022 and will pick up where the first season ended.
Your TV Source Roundup: Animated ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Diabolical’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed, ‘The Office’ on Freeform, ‘Raised by Wolves’ Trailer, ‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled, New HBO Max ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series, and More!

The Boys is getting another spinoff series at Amazon Prime Video. Diabolical is an animated series which reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler. The streamer previously ordered a young adult superhero college based series.
Raised by Wolves Season 2 Trailer: Mother and Father Are Back for More

Come along, children. HBO Max has released the trailer for season two of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, and to no one’s surprise, it’s very weird. The two-minute clip begins with Mother (Amanda Collin) declaring that androids can change, just like human beings. She and Father (Abubakar Salim) are still hoping to protect the human “children” they brought to the planet Kepler-22b to establish a godless colony. Meanwhile, the war between the atheists and the radical religious group called the Mithraic is apparently still raging on, with Marcus (Travis Fimmel) vowing that the last Mithraic will bring purity to the planet. In quick shots, we see a body getting dragged across the ground, soldiers standing guard, and a masked figure mercilessly punching a captive until his blood drips down the wall. Mother picks up a machine gun and notes that she “feels things, impulses,” later concluding, “Perhaps we are becoming too human.” Despite everything going on, there’s only one shot of a snake in the trailer, and it’s in painting form. So we still have no idea what will happen with Mother’s alien snake baby. All in due time, we’re sure.
‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 2 Trailer: Ridley Scott-Produced HBO Max Sci-Fi Drama Returns in February

The HBO Max original series “Raised by Wolves,” created by “Prisoners” writer Aaron Guzikowski, is returning to the streaming platform this coming February 3, 2022. The android science-fiction drama is executive-produced by Ridley Scott, who’s currently on the press and awards circuits promoting his films “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel.” Ahead of the Season 2 premiere next year, check out the first trailer from HBO Max below.
Beforeigners Season 2 is now released on HBO Max

Beforeigners Season 2 Release Date: When Can We Expect to See It Again? Here is the latest information on Beforeigners season 2, including when it will be available for streaming and how long it will be available on HBO Max. Season one of Beforeigners was released on August 25th, 2019;...
Centaurworld (Season 2) Netflix, Comedy, Animation, trailer, release date

Horse embarks on a mission to build an army and defeat the Nowhere King. It won’t be easy, but she’s got the herd by her side – and Rider back home. Startattle.com – Centaurworld | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: December 7, 2021. Cast:. – Kimiko Glenn as Horse, Madame...
Raised by Wolves Season 2 Trailer Teases More Conflict and Evolution

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Trailer Teases More Conflict and Evolution. It feels like an eternity ago now, but the Ridley Scott-produced Raised by Wolves began as one of HBO Max‘s big, high-concept launch shows. And now it’s coming back. Scott’s had a busy 2021, what with directing two feature films still in theaters, and shepherding this continuing sci-fi tale of robots raising human children. As the robots continue to learn, the battle between atheists and religious humans continues. Take a look at the Raised by Wolves season 2 trailer below:
The Now (Season 1) Roku, Dave Franco, trailer, release date

A secret from Ed Poole’s past has seemingly destroyed his future, the only thing to make his life worth living is to forget the past and live in The Now. Startattle.com – The Now | Roku. Network: Roku. Release date: December 10, 2021 at 3am EST. Cast:. –...
Big Sky (Season 2 Episode 7) “Little Boxes”, trailer, release date

Cassie and Jenny discover a gruesome message meant for Dietrich in their search to find Travis, leading them to fear the worst. Tonya works to gain Donno’s trust and Ren’s ear, and the kids hope to stay out of sight as they tend to Creary’s injuries. Cassie has an emotional breakthrough and Ronald and Scarlet work to break out. Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC.
The Expanse (Season 6 Episode 1) Amazon Prime Video, “Strange Dogs”, trailer, release date

The tensions of war threaten to pull the Rocinante crew apart when they make a startling discovery on an asteroid. Avasarala and Bobbie contend with the devastration on Earth as Marco’s rocks continue to rain down. In the Belt and on the run, Drummer and her family must make a heartbreaking decision. On Ceres, Marco and Filip’s struggles turn inward. Startattle.com – The Expanse | Amazon Prime Video.
Young Sheldon (Season 5 Episode 9) “The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian”, Jim Parsons, Iain Armitage, trailer, release date

Sheldon gets the science yips and has to learn how to not think. George Sr. plays handyman at Brenda Sparks’ house. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. This episode was directed by Kabir Akhtar. The teleplay was written by Nick Bakay, Yael Glouberman, and Alex Ayers, from a story by Jeremy Howe, Marie Cheng, and Ben Slaughter.
