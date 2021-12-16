Raised by Wolves (Season 2 Episode 1) HBO Max, trailer, release date

Come along, children. HBO Max has released the trailer for season two of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, and to no one’s surprise, it’s very weird. The two-minute clip begins with Mother (Amanda Collin) declaring that androids can change, just like human beings. She and Father (Abubakar Salim) are still hoping to protect the human “children” they brought to the planet Kepler-22b to establish a godless colony. Meanwhile, the war between the atheists and the radical religious group called the Mithraic is apparently still raging on, with Marcus (Travis Fimmel) vowing that the last Mithraic will bring purity to the planet. In quick shots, we see a body getting dragged across the ground, soldiers standing guard, and a masked figure mercilessly punching a captive until his blood drips down the wall. Mother picks up a machine gun and notes that she “feels things, impulses,” later concluding, “Perhaps we are becoming too human.” Despite everything going on, there’s only one shot of a snake in the trailer, and it’s in painting form. So we still have no idea what will happen with Mother’s alien snake baby. All in due time, we’re sure.

