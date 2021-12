FORT WORTH, Texas — Sci-fi fans may be impressed by this one! Fort Worth’s newest method in cleaning up the Trinity River looks straight out of a movie. The City of Fort Worth, Tarrant Regional Water District and community partners are investing in two solar-powered waterwheels -- giant wheel-based machines placed in flowing waterways to collect and remove floatable pollution. In a news release, the City described it as “a cross between an old grain mill and a covered wagon.”

