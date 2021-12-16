Barry Manilow's generosity will benefit Coachella Valley charities

Thank you, Barry

The desert community owes a big heartfelt thank you to the extremely marvelous entertainer, Barry Manilow, for his amazing Christmas performances at the McCallum Theater.

His generosity in donating ticket revenue to our local charities make him not only a favorite of generations of fans for his talent, but also for his heart for all humanity.

Debbie Parry, Palm Desert

The real reasons for gun violence

The opinions in Brian Malte's Dec. 6 guest column are typical of people who have lived their whole lives surrounded by others of the same ilk.

The real answers to the issue of gun violence in California, and the rest of the country, lie behind those who pull the triggers. They do so because there are not enough consequences for their actions, even if apprehended.

Their family lives have failed them by not providing them with the discipline and motivation to succeed on their own. Their education system has failed them by allowing them to “get by” when they fail to meet normal standards of success and to get them the tools necessary to succeed in life.

That same education system has failed them by leading those who move into the higher institutions of learning to promulgate causes that are contrary to the things that make a country worth living in. And finally, their communities have failed them by electing politicians who continue to fail them.

There is really no mystery about the “root causes” behind gun violence in California. The real mystery is how Californians continue to downplay family values, to put up with the failed education system and to elect politicians who fail to address these issues.

Richard Bentley, Indio

In Dole, we've lost another real Republican

Bob Dole and John McCain represented true Republican ideals and values. Both were honorable men who defended democracy and the democratic principles of this country above all else. They will be missed.

For years, as a fiscal conservative and social moderate, I overwhelmingly voted Republican. Define this as supporting equitable laws, taxes, fair budget, support the right to vote, a sound justice system and support negotiations between the two parties to encourage a win/win result for our country.

Over the last two decades, the Republican Party has gravitated away from this philosophy until ultimately embracing former President Trump and his fascist agenda. His principles, ethics and rhetoric represent everything I despise.

I now refuse to vote for any Republican candidate, but particularly those who support Trump’s false narratives or those of his allies. They only support and uphold the Constitution when it is convenient. They are untrustworthy, lack honor and are of weak moral character which has no place in our democracy.

Chip Lidicker, La Quinta