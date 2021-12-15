ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Fact check: Video of Fauci discussing COVID-19 vaccine safety is from March 2020

By McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Comments / 91

centuries old
1d ago

Well, he was honest then. I suppose he used that honesty to gather credibility. Obviously he has made many false statements since regarding both the safety of the vaccine as well as COVIDs origins.

Reply(14)
33
Scott Johnson
1d ago

nothing false about it. he said those words, outdated or not, the numbers dont lié, neuther does the science. The jab kilos your immune system, making you more susceptible to catching covid, and other illnesses.

Reply(1)
23
William Vannatten
1d ago

there's alot of people involved with frauducci. Blackrock vanguard soro rockerfellers Rothschild Clinton's the list goes on

Reply(8)
43
Related
Daily Mail

Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#White House#Meta Platforms#Twitter#Trending Politics#Covid Vaccines May#Linkedin
Mic

Watch Dr. Fauci clap back at a GOP senator's accusation that he “overhyped” AIDS and COVID

Politicization of a virus that literally does not care whether you voted for Biden or Trump has already widely been blamed for prolonging the pandemic. But apparently, the needless deaths, mostly of unvaccinated people — including those who outright refused the vaccine — wasn’t enough to deter Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson from further widening the partisan chasm over COVID and claiming that Anthony Fauci “overhyped” AIDS, just as he’s done with COVID. Fauci, however, did not have time for Johnson’s BS, calling the accusation “preposterous” on CNN’s State of the Union yesterday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Sen. Rand Paul blasts Fauci as omicron cases are reported around US: He 'causes hysteria and creates fear'

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul sounded off on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration for their response to the newly emerging omicron variant of COVID-19. On "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, Sen. Paul criticized Fauci for creating hysteria and fear, and noted that the scientist who discovered the variant called Biden's travel ban a "hysterical overreach."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AMA

COVID-19 vaccine requirements: Why U.S. doctors are fighting for them

With federal health officials warning that the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is already spreading quickly in the U.S. and is likely to peak with a huge caseload in January, American doctors are redoubling their support for COVID-19 vaccination—and vaccine requirements—as the best way to save lives and keep patients out of the hospital.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

Fauci: ‘Fully Vaccinated’ Will Eventually Mean 3 Doses

Dec. 10, 2021 -- White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci, MD, says it’s "a matter of when, not if," the definition of “fully-vaccinated” is changed to include a third shot. "I don't think anybody would argue that optimal protection is going to be with a third...
U.S. POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

319K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy