Fact check: Video of Fauci discussing COVID-19 vaccine safety is from March 2020

Well, he was honest then. I suppose he used that honesty to gather credibility. Obviously he has made many false statements since regarding both the safety of the vaccine as well as COVIDs origins.
nothing false about it. he said those words, outdated or not, the numbers dont lié, neuther does the science. The jab kilos your immune system, making you more susceptible to catching covid, and other illnesses.
there's alot of people involved with frauducci. Blackrock vanguard soro rockerfellers Rothschild Clinton's the list goes on
Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster
The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
Dr. Oz says Fauci should be ‘held accountable,’ suggests he resign after ‘misleading’ Americans on COVID
TV personality and medical professional Dr. Mehmet Oz is calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be "held accountable," suggesting that he should resign as Americans have lost "faith and confidence" in his service. Oz, who announced last month that he was joining the race for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania,...
REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?
In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
Pastor Rick Wiles Says Backers of COVID Vaccine Are New Nazis and We Need to 'Go to War'
Wiles also said people who are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 are "committing suicide."
Fauci says it's ‘a matter of when, not if,’ definition of fully vaccinated changes to include boosters
A change to the definition of “fully vaccinated” for COVID-19 to include booster doses is inevitable, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert.
COVID Live: Moderna Warns Vaccines Likely Less Effective Against Omicron Variant
White House officials are drawing up a winter plan lead by vaccines not lockdowns, President Joe Biden has said.
Ted Cruz called Dr Fauci 'the most dangerous bureaucrat' after the healthcare expert said he represented science
Sen. Ted Cruz ripped into NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci for saying he represented science. In a Tuesday interview, he compared Fauci to King Louis XIV of France, who once said: "I am the state." Fauci on Monday said in an interview that he'd been made a scapegoat by GOP...
HuffingtonPost
Jim Jordan Says 'Real America' Is Done With COVID As Cases Rise In His Own State
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) declared Thursday that “real America” is done with COVID-19 ― a day after the first case of the new omicron variant was found in the U.S. and as coronavirus infections rise around the country, including in his own state. “Real America is done with #COVID19,” Jordan...
Fauci says there is no indication the new coronavirus variant found in southern Africa is in the US
A new coronavirus variant was detected in southern Africa. Experts are worried about its mutations. Fauci said that there is "no indication" the variant is currently in the US. He said there is concern over the speed of its spread and whether it would escape vaccine protection. Dr. Anthony Fauci...
Biden, Fauci assume the worst with omicron instead of making rational, scientific decisions
There is a saying among people in medical school that when you're learning about what to do in an emergency situation, before you take the pulse of the person you see laying still, take your own pulse. The meaning of this saying was not to freak out, but to try...
Mic
Watch Dr. Fauci clap back at a GOP senator's accusation that he “overhyped” AIDS and COVID
Politicization of a virus that literally does not care whether you voted for Biden or Trump has already widely been blamed for prolonging the pandemic. But apparently, the needless deaths, mostly of unvaccinated people — including those who outright refused the vaccine — wasn’t enough to deter Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson from further widening the partisan chasm over COVID and claiming that Anthony Fauci “overhyped” AIDS, just as he’s done with COVID. Fauci, however, did not have time for Johnson’s BS, calling the accusation “preposterous” on CNN’s State of the Union yesterday.
CNET
Moderna booster and omicron FAQ: Variant may evade vaccine protection, booster shot helps
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Calling it "sobering news," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, on Sunday said "[Omicron] appears to be able to evade some of the immune protection of ... the antibodies that are induced by vaccines."
Biden sounds warning for those not vaccinated against Covid- as it happened
The president once again urged people who have not received the booster shot to do so immediately
Dr. Oz takes aim at Dr. Fauci
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity who recently announced plans to run for U.S. Senate, said he believes America's top doctor needs to move on.
Sen. Rand Paul blasts Fauci as omicron cases are reported around US: He 'causes hysteria and creates fear'
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul sounded off on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration for their response to the newly emerging omicron variant of COVID-19. On "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, Sen. Paul criticized Fauci for creating hysteria and fear, and noted that the scientist who discovered the variant called Biden's travel ban a "hysterical overreach."
AMA
COVID-19 vaccine requirements: Why U.S. doctors are fighting for them
With federal health officials warning that the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is already spreading quickly in the U.S. and is likely to peak with a huge caseload in January, American doctors are redoubling their support for COVID-19 vaccination—and vaccine requirements—as the best way to save lives and keep patients out of the hospital.
WebMD
Fauci: ‘Fully Vaccinated’ Will Eventually Mean 3 Doses
Dec. 10, 2021 -- White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci, MD, says it’s "a matter of when, not if," the definition of “fully-vaccinated” is changed to include a third shot. "I don't think anybody would argue that optimal protection is going to be with a third...
Fauci says three shots of COVID-19 vaccine is ‘optimal care’
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is the “optimal care” but two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains the U.S. government’s official definition of fully vaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.
KING-5
No, Dr. Fauci did not tell Mark Zuckerberg the COVID-19 vaccine would make people worse
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House chief medical adviser, sat down with Mark Zuckerberg in March 2020 to talk about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Twitter users on Dec. 13 were sharing a video with claims that Fauci told...
USA TODAY
