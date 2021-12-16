Endangered Silver canceled for missing 87-year-old man

UPDATE, Dec. 16 | Mr. Arnold was found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY, Dec. 15 | The Lake Tapawingo Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Richard Arnold, 87.

Arnold is five feet, nine inches tall and 160 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

He has a gray 2002 Mazda 626 with Missouri license tag LD5Y7M, but police say they are unknown what direction he was traveling.

Arnold has Dementia and a history of driving away from his residence and becoming lost, according to police.

Anyone with information about Arnold or the location of his vehicle is asked to call the Lake Tapawingo Police Department at 816-795-1960.

