ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Tapawingo, MO

Endangered Silver canceled for missing 87-year-old man

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29U82Y_0dO6rvbN00

UPDATE, Dec. 16 | Mr. Arnold was found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY, Dec. 15 | The Lake Tapawingo Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Richard Arnold, 87.

Arnold is five feet, nine inches tall and 160 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

He has a gray 2002 Mazda 626 with Missouri license tag LD5Y7M, but police say they are unknown what direction he was traveling.

Arnold has Dementia and a history of driving away from his residence and becoming lost, according to police.

Anyone with information about Arnold or the location of his vehicle is asked to call the Lake Tapawingo Police Department at 816-795-1960.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
City
Lake Tapawingo, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy