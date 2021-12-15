ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Starter Pieces: Quantum Information Science via Semi-definite Programs

By Vikesh Siddhu, Sridhar Tayur
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

As the title indicates, this manuscript presents a brief, self-contained introduction to five fundamental problems in Quantum Information Science (QIS) that are especially well-suited to be formulated as Semi-definite Programs (SDP). We have in mind two audiences. The first comprises of Operations Research (and Computer...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Quantum readout error mitigation via deep learning

Quantum computing devices are inevitably subject to errors. To leverage quantum technologies for computational benefits in practical applications, quantum algorithms and protocols must be implemented reliably under noise and imperfections. Since noise and imperfections limit the size of quantum circuits that can be realized on a quantum device, developing quantum error mitigation techniques that do not require extra qubits and gates is of critical importance. In this work, we present a deep learning-based protocol for reducing readout errors on quantum hardware. Our technique is based on training an artificial neural network with the measurement results obtained from experiments with simple quantum circuits consisting of singe-qubit gates only. With the neural network and deep learning, non-linear noise can be corrected, which is not possible with the existing linear inversion methods. The advantage of our method against the existing methods is demonstrated through quantum readout error mitigation experiments performed on IBM five-qubit quantum devices.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the questions of asymptotic recoverability of information and subsystems in quantum gravity

A longstanding question in quantum gravity regards the localization of quantum information; one way to formulate this question is to ask how subsystems can be defined in quantum-gravitational systems. The gauge symmetry and necessity of solving the constraints appear to imply that the answers to this question here are different than in finite quantum systems, or in local quantum field theory. Specifically, the constraints can be solved by providing a "gravitational dressing" for the underlying field-theory operators, but this modifies their locality properties. It has been argued that holography itself may be explained through this role of the gauge symmetry and constraints, at the nonperturbative level, but there are also subtleties in constructing a holographic map in this approach. There are also claims that holography is implied even by perturbative solution of the constraints. This short note provides further examination of these questions, and in particular investigates to what extent perturbative or nonperturbative solution of the constraints implies that information naively thought to be localized can be recovered by asymptotic measurements, and the relevance of this in defining subsystems. In the leading perturbative case, the relevant effects are seen to be exponentially suppressed. These questions are, for example, important in sharply characterizing the unitarity problem for black holes.
PHYSICS
College of William and Mary

Interests converge as data science program grows

It started with students approaching faculty members to create self-designed majors around the use of data. “Our first undergraduate approached me back in 2017 asking about a self-designed major, where she wanted to focus on the intersection between data analytics and – to my surprise and consternation at the time – dance. Dance!” said Dan Runfola, an assistant professor of Applied Science at William & Mary. “Here was a student truly taking the 'communication' aspect of data science to heart – pushing boundaries, simply because she had no idea these boundaries existed in the first place.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
arxiv.org

Quantum Architecture Search via Continual Reinforcement Learning

Quantum computing has promised significant improvement in solving difficult computational tasks over classical computers. Designing quantum circuits for practical use, however, is not a trivial objective and requires expert-level knowledge. To aid this endeavor, this paper proposes a machine learning-based method to construct quantum circuit architectures. Previous works have demonstrated that classical deep reinforcement learning (DRL) algorithms can successfully construct quantum circuit architectures without encoded physics knowledge. However, these DRL-based works are not generalizable to settings with changing device noises, thus requiring considerable amounts of training resources to keep the RL models up-to-date. With this in mind, we incorporated continual learning to enhance the performance of our algorithm. In this paper, we present the Probabilistic Policy Reuse with deep Q-learning (PPR-DQL) framework to tackle this circuit design challenge. By conducting numerical simulations over various noise patterns, we demonstrate that the RL agent with PPR was able to find the quantum gate sequence to generate the two-qubit Bell state faster than the agent that was trained from scratch. The proposed framework is general and can be applied to other quantum gate synthesis or control problems -- including the automatic calibration of quantum devices.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Simulating the Mott transition on a noisy digital quantum computer via Cartan-based fast-forwarding circuits

Dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT) maps the local Green's function of the Hubbard model to that of the Anderson impurity model and thus gives an approximate solution of the Hubbard model by solving the simpler quantum impurity model. Quantum and hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to efficiently solve impurity models by preparing and evolving the ground state under the impurity Hamiltonian on a quantum computer instead of using intractable classical algorithms. We propose a highly optimized fast-forwarding quantum circuit to significantly improve quantum algorithms for the minimal DMFT problem preserving the Mott phase transition. Our Cartan decomposition based algorithm uses a fixed depth quantum circuit to eliminate time-discretization errors and evolve the initial state over arbitrary times. Exploiting the structure of the fast-forwarding circuits, we sufficiently reduce the gate cost to simulate the dynamics of, and extract frequencies from, the Anderson impurity model on noisy quantum hardware and demonstrate the Mott transition by mapping the phase-diagram of the corresponding impurity problem. Especially near the Mott phase transition when the quasiparticle resonance frequency converges to zero and evolving the system over long-time scales is necessary, our method maintains accuracy where Trotter error would otherwise dominate. This work presents the first computation of the Mott phase transition using noisy digital quantum hardware, made viable by a highly optimized computation in terms of gate depth, simulation error, and run-time on quantum hardware. The combination of algebraic circuit decompositions and model specific error mitigation techniques used may have applications extending beyond our use case to solving correlated electronic phenomena on noisy quantum computers.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Operational Interpretation of Quantum Fisher Information in Quantum Thermodynamics

In the framework of quantum thermodynamics preparing a quantum system in a general state requires the consumption of two distinct resources, namely, work and coherence. It has been shown that the work cost of preparing a quantum state is determined by its free energy. Considering a similar setting, here we determine the coherence cost of preparing a general state when there are no restrictions on work consumption. More precisely, the coherence cost is defined as the minimum rate of consumption of systems in a pure coherent state, that is needed to prepare copies of the desired system. We show that the coherence cost of any system is determined by its quantum Fisher information about the time parameter, hence introducing a new operational interpretation of this central quantity of quantum metrology. Our resource-theoretic approach also reveals a previously unnoticed connection between two fundamental properties of quantum Fisher information.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Thermodynamic Constraints on Quantum Information Gain and Error Correction: A Triple Trade-Off

Quantum error correction (QEC) is a procedure by which the quantum state of a system is protected against a known type of noise, by preemptively adding redundancy to that state. Such a procedure is commonly used in quantum computing when thermal noise is present. Interestingly, thermal noise has also been known to play a central role in quantum thermodynamics (QTD). This fact hints at the applicability of certain QTD statements in the QEC of thermal noise, which has been discussed previously in the context of Maxwell's demon. In this article, we view QEC as a quantum heat engine with a feedback controller (i.e., a demon). We derive an upper bound on the measurement heat dissipated during the error-identification stage in terms of the Groenewold information gain, thereby providing the latter with a physical meaning also when it is negative. Further, we derive the second law of thermodynamics in the context of this QEC engine, operating with general quantum measurements. Finally, we show that, under a set of physically motivated assumptions, this leads to a fundamental triple trade-off relation, which implies a trade-off between the maximum achievable fidelity of QEC and the super-Carnot efficiency that heat engines with feedback controllers have been known to possess. A similar trade-off relation occurs for the thermodynamic efficiency of the QEC engine and the efficacy of the quantum measurement used for error identification.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information is Power: Intrinsic Control via Information Capture

Nicholas Rhinehart, Jenny Wang, Glen Berseth, John D. Co-Reyes, Danijar Hafner, Chelsea Finn, Sergey Levine. Humans and animals explore their environment and acquire useful skills even in the absence of clear goals, exhibiting intrinsic motivation. The study of intrinsic motivation in artificial agents is concerned with the following question: what is a good general-purpose objective for an agent? We study this question in dynamic partially-observed environments, and argue that a compact and general learning objective is to minimize the entropy of the agent's state visitation estimated using a latent state-space model. This objective induces an agent to both gather information about its environment, corresponding to reducing uncertainty, and to gain control over its environment, corresponding to reducing the unpredictability of future world states. We instantiate this approach as a deep reinforcement learning agent equipped with a deep variational Bayes filter. We find that our agent learns to discover, represent, and exercise control of dynamic objects in a variety of partially-observed environments sensed with visual observations without extrinsic reward.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Process Tomography on a 7-Qubit Quantum Processor via Tensor Network Contraction Path Finding

Quantum process tomography (QPT), where a quantum channel is reconstructed through the analysis of repeated quantum measurements, is an important tool for validating the operation of a quantum processor. We detail the combined use of an existing QPT approach based on tensor networks (TNs) and unsupervised learning with TN contraction path finding algorithms in order to use TNs of arbitrary topologies for reconstruction. Experiments were conducted on the 7-qubit IBM Quantum Falcon Processor ibmq_casablanca, where we demonstrate this technique by matching the topology of the tensor networks used for reconstruction with the topology of the processor, allowing us to extend past the characterisation of linear nearest neighbour circuits. Furthermore, we conduct single-qubit gate set tomography (GST) on each individual qubit to correct for separable errors during the state preparation and measurement phases of QPT, which are separate from the channel under consideration but may negatively impact the quality of its reconstruction. We are able to report a fidelity of 0.89 against the ideal unitary channel of a single-cycle random quantum circuit performed on ibmq_casablanca, after obtaining just $1.1 \times 10^5$ measurements for the reconstruction of this 7-qubit process. This represents more than five orders of magnitude fewer total measurements than the number needed to conduct full, traditional QPT on a 7-qubit process.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Hybrid Quantum Benders' Decomposition For Mixed-integer Linear Programming

The Benders' decomposition algorithm is a technique in mathematical programming for complex mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) problems with a particular block structure. The strategy of Benders' decomposition can be described as a strategy of divide and conquer. The Benders' decomposition algorithm has been employed in a variety of applications such as communication, networking, and machine learning. However, the master problem in Benders' decomposition is still NP-hard, which motivates us to employ quantum computing. In the paper, we propose a hybrid quantum Benders' decomposition algorithm. We transfer the Benders' decomposition's master problem into the quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) model and solve it by the state-of-the-art quantum annealer. Then, we analyze the computational results and discuss the feasibility of the proposed algorithm. Due to our reformulation in the master problem in Benders' decomposition, our hybrid algorithm, which takes advantage of both classical and quantum computers, can guarantee the solution quality for solving MILP problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Dual PC Algorithm for Structure Learning

While learning the graphical structure of Bayesian networks from observational data is key to describing and helping understand data generating processes in complex applications, the task poses considerable challenges due to its computational complexity. The directed acyclic graph (DAG) representing a Bayesian network model is generally not identifiable from observational data, and a variety of methods exist to estimate its equivalence class instead. Under certain assumptions, the popular PC algorithm can consistently recover the correct equivalence class by testing for conditional independence (CI), starting from marginal independence relationships and progressively expanding the conditioning set. Here, we propose the dual PC algorithm, a novel scheme to carry out the CI tests within the PC algorithm by leveraging the inverse relationship between covariance and precision matrices. Notably, the elements of the precision matrix coincide with partial correlations for Gaussian data. Our algorithm then exploits block matrix inversions on the covariance and precision matrices to simultaneously perform tests on partial correlations of complementary (or dual) conditioning sets. The multiple CI tests of the dual PC algorithm, therefore, proceed by first considering marginal and full-order CI relationships and progressively moving to central-order ones. Simulation studies indicate that the dual PC algorithm outperforms the classical PC algorithm both in terms of run time and in recovering the underlying network structure.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Photon echo polarimetry of excitons and biexcitons in a CH$_3$NH$_3$PbI$_3$ perovskite single crystal

Lead halide perovskites show remarkable performance when used in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. However, the peculiarities of light-matter interactions in these materials in general are far from being fully explored experimentally and theoretically. Here we specifically address the energy level order of optical transitions and demonstrate photon echos in a methylammonium lead triiodide single crystal, thereby determining the optical coherence times $T_2$ for excitons and biexcitons at cryogenic temperature to be 0.79 ps and 0.67 ps, respectively. Most importantly, we have developed an experimental photon-echo polarimetry method that not only identifies the contributions from exciton and biexciton complexes, but also allows accurate determination of the biexciton binding energy of 2.4 meV, even though the period of quantum beats between excitons and biexcitons is much longer than the coherence times of the resonances. Our experimental and theoretical analysis methods contribute to the understanding of the complex mechanism of quasiparticle interactions at moderate pump density and show that even in high-quality perovskite crystals and at very low temperatures, inhomogeneous broadening of excitonic transitions due to local crystal potential fluctuations is a source of optical dephasing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Extreme many-body scarring in a quantum spin chain via weak dynamical constraints

It has recently been established that quantum many-body scarring can prevent the thermalisation of some isolated quantum systems, starting from certain initial states. One of the first models to show this was the so-called PXP Hamiltonian, which was used to theoretically model an experiment on a chain of strongly interacting Rydberg atoms. A defining feature of the PXP Hamiltonian is a set of dynamical constraints that make certain states inaccessible to the dynamics. In this paper we construct a class of spin chain models that are parameterised by a discrete variable $\ell$ that controls the "strength" of a dynamical constraint. We show that by increasing $\ell$ the constraint becomes weaker, in the sense that fewer states are excluded from the dynamics. The PXP Hamiltonian is special case for $\ell = 2$. By weakening the constraint to $\ell \geq 4$, however, we find a more extreme version of quantum scarring than in the PXP Hamiltonian, with the number of scar states growing exponentially in the system size.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Accelerated Computational Solid Mechanics: Application to Linear Elasticity

This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS

