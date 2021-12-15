ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Inorganic p_n Heterojunction Solar Cells by Solution Combustion Synthesis using n_type FeMnO3 Perovskite Photoactive Layer

By Ioannis T. Papadas, Apostolos Ioakeimidis, Ioannis Vamvasakis, Polyvios Eleftheriou, Gerasimos S. Armatas, Stelios A. Choulis
 4 days ago

Ioannis T. Papadas, Apostolos Ioakeimidis, Ioannis Vamvasakis, Polyvios Eleftheriou, Gerasimos S. Armatas, Stelios A. Choulis. This study outlines the synthesis and physicochemical characteristics of a solution-processable iron manganite (FeMnO3) nanoparticles via a chemical combustion method using tartartic acid as a fuel and demonstrates the performance of this material as a n-type...

