The band structure of the whole spectrum of an N-body cold system containing atoms with arbitrary integer spin and dominated by singlet pairing force

By Y. Z. He, Y. M. Liu, Z. B. Li, C. G. Bao
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The spectra of $N$-boson systems with arbitrary nonzero spin $\mathfrak{f}$ have been studied. Firstly, only the singlet pairing interaction is considered, a set of eigenstates together with...

arxiv.org

Finite-Size Scaling Analysis of the Planck's Quantum-Driven Integer Quantum Hall Transition in Spin-$1/2$ Kicked Rotor Model

The quantum kicked rotor (QKR) model is a prototypical system in the research of quantum chaos. In a spin-$1/2$ QKR, tuning the effective Planck parameter realizes a series of transitions between dynamical localization phases, which closely resembles the integer quantum Hall (IQH) effect and the plateau transitions. In this work, we devise and apply the finite-size scaling analysis to the transitions in the spin-$1/2$ QKR model. We obtain an estimate of the critical exponent at the transition point, $\nu=2.62(9)$, which is consistent with the IQH plateau transition universality class. We also give a precise estimate of the universal diffusion rate at the metallic critical state, $\sigma^{*}=0.3253(12)$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Structured learning of safety guarantees for the control of uncertain dynamical systems

Approaches to keeping a dynamical system within state constraints typically rely on a model-based safety condition to limit the control signals. In the face of significant modeling uncertainty, the system can suffer from important performance penalties due to the safety condition becoming overly conservative. Machine learning can be employed to reduce the uncertainty around the system dynamics, and allow for higher performance. In this article, we propose the safe uncertainty learning principle, and argue that the learning must be properly structured to preserve safety guarantees. For instance, robust safety conditions are necessary, and they must be initialized with conservative uncertainty bounds prior to learning. Also, the uncertainty bounds should only be tightened if the collected data sufficiently capture the future system behavior. To support the principle, two example problems are solved with control barrier functions: a lane-change controller for an autonomous vehicle, and an adaptive cruise controller. This work offers a way to evaluate if machine learning preserves safety guarantees during the control of uncertain dynamical systems. It also highlights challenging aspects of learning for control.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Products of integers with few nonzero digits

Let $s(n)$ be the number of nonzero bits in the binary digital expansion of the integer $n$. We study, for fixed $k,\ell,m$, the Diophantine system $$. s(ab)=k, \quad s(a)=\ell,\quad \mbox{and }\quad s(b)=m, $$ in odd integer variables $a,b$. When $k=2$ or $k=3$, we establish a bound on $ab$ in terms of $\ell$ and $m$. While such a bound does not exist in the case of $k=4$, we give an upper bound for $\min\{a,b\}$ in terms of $\ell$ and $m$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Existence of hyperbolic motions to a class of Hamiltonians and generalized $N$-body system via a geometric approach

For the classical $N$-body problem in $\mathbb{R}^d$ with $d\ge2$, Maderna-Venturelli in their remarkable paper [Ann. Math. 2020] proved the existence of hyperbolic motions with any positive energy constant, starting from any configuration and along any non-collision configuration. Their original proof relies on the long time behavior of solutions by Chazy 1922 and Marchal-Saari 1976, on the Hölder estimate for Mañé's potential by Maderna 2012, and on the weak KAM theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Competition between isotropic and strongly anisotropic terms in the impact ionization rate of direct-gap cubic semiconductors with arbitrary spin-orbit coupling

We report on the strong anisotropy of the inter-band process of impact ionization in direct-gap cubic semiconductors with either weak or strong spin-orbit coupling at low effective temperatures of electron distribution $T$, and the crossover to isotropic behavior with increasing $T$. Such anisotropy is related to specific mechanism of the impact ionization involving coupling of the electron and heavy hole states $\it via$ the remote bands, which is vanishing for some high-symmetry propagation directions of an initial electron, namely [100] and [111]. We propose simple and justified analytic generalization of Keldysh formula for the impact ionization rate valid for narrow- and middle-gap semiconductors with $E_g$ up to 1.4 eV, which is suitable for incorporation into modelling software.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Strongest Magnetically Induced Transitions in Alkali Metal Atoms with nuclear spin $3/2$

The probabilities of atomic transitions $F_e - F_g = \pm 2$ between a ground $F_g$ and an excited $F_e$ level of $D_2$ line of any alkali metal atom are zero when no external magnetic field is applied. In an external magnetic field in the range $0.1 - 3$ kG, the probabilities of these transitions called magnetically induced (MI) are highly modified. For these MI transitions, we have previously exhibited the following rule: the probabilities of MI transitions with $\Delta F = +2$ are maximal when using $\sigma^+$-polarized laser radiation, while the probabilities of MI transitions with $\Delta F = -2$ are maximal when using $\sigma^-$-polarized laser radiation. This difference has been termed Type 1 Magnetically Induced Circular Dichroism (MCD1). It is demonstrated for the first time that for alkali atoms with a nuclear spin $I=3/2$ ($^{87}\text{Rb}$, $^{39}\text{K}$,$^{23}\text{Na}$, $^7\text{Li}$) in magnetic fields $> 100$ G, the probability of the strongest $\sigma^+$ MI transition of the group $F_g = 1 \rightarrow F_e = 3'$ (transition $\ket{1,-1}\rightarrow\ket{3',0'}$) is about 4 times higher than the probabilities of the strongest MI $\sigma^-$-transitions $\ket{1,-1}\rightarrow\ket{3',-2'}$ and $\ket{2,+1}\rightarrow \ket{0',0'}$. These properties make the $\sigma^+$ MI transition $\ket{1,-1}\rightarrow\ket{3',0'}$ an interesting candidate for the study of magneto-optical processes in strong magnetic fields.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Mesoscopic and macroscopic quantum correlations in photonic, atomic and optomechanical systems

This paper reviews the progress that has been made in our knowledge of quantum correlations at the mesoscopic and macroscopic level. We begin by summarizing the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen (EPR) argument and the Bell correlations that cannot be explained by local hidden variable theories. It was originally an open question as to whether (and how) such quantum correlations could occur on a macroscopic scale, since this would seem to counter the correspondence principle. The purpose of this review is to examine how this question has been answered over the decades since the original papers of EPR and Bell. We first review work relating to higher spin measurements which revealed that macroscopic quantum states could exhibit Bell correlations. This covers higher dimensional, multi-particle and continuous-variable EPR and Bell states where measurements on a single system give a spectrum of outcomes, and also multipartite states where measurements are made at multiple separated sites. It appeared that the macroscopic quantum observations were for an increasingly limited span of measurement settings and required a fine resolution of outcomes. Motivated by this, we next review correlations for macroscopic superposition states, and examine predictions for the violation of Leggett-Garg inequalities for dynamical quantum systems. These results reveal Bell correlations for coarse-grained measurements which need only distinguish between macroscopically distinct states, thus bringing into question the validity of certain forms of macroscopic realism. Finally, we review progress for massive systems, including Bose-Einstein condensates and optomechanical oscillators, where EPR-type correlations have been observed between massive systems. Experiments are summarized, which support the predictions of quantum mechanics in mesoscopic regimes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Coupled Hubbard ladders at weak coupling: Pairing and spin excitations

The Hubbard model provides a simple framework in which one can study how certain aspects of the electronic structure of strongly interacting systems can be tuned to optimize the superconducting pairing correlations and how these changes affect the mechanisms giving rise to them. Here we use a weak-coupling random phase approximation to study a two-dimensional Hubbard model with a unidirectional modulation of the hopping amplitudes as the system evolves from the uniform square lattice to an array of weakly coupled two-leg ladders. We find that the pairing correlations retain their dominant $d_{x^2-y^2}$-wave like structure and that they are significantly enhanced for a slightly modulated lattice. This enhancement is traced backed to an increase in the strength of the spin-fluctuation pairing interacting due to favorable Fermi surface nesting in the modulated system. We then use a random-phase approximation BCS framework to examine the evolution of the neutron resonance in the superconducting state. We find that it changes only weakly for moderate modulations, but breaks up into two distinct resonances at incommensurate wave-vectors in the limit of weakly coupled ladders.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Charge-spin interconversion in graphene-based systems from density functional theory

We present a methodology to address, from first principles, charge-spin interconversion in two-dimensional materials with spin-orbit coupling. Our study relies on an implementation of density functional theory based quantum transport formalism adapted to such purpose. We show how an analysis of the $k$-resolved spin polarization gives the necessary insight to understand the different charge-spin interconversion mechanisms. We have tested it in the simplest scenario of isolated graphene in a perpendicular electric field where effective tight-binding models are available to compare with. Our results show that the flow of an unpolarized current across a single layer of graphene produces, as expected, a spin separation perpendicular to the current for two of the three spin components (out-of-plane and longitudinal), which is the signature of the spin Hall effect. Additionally, it also yields an overall spin accumulation for the third spin component (perpendicular to the current), which is the signature of the Rashba-Edelstein effect. Even in this simple example, our results reveal an unexpected competition between the Rashba and the intrinsic spin-orbit coupling. Remarkably, the sign of the accumulated spin density does not depend on the electron or hole nature of the injected current for realistic values of the Rashba coupling.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Structure-Exploiting Newton-Type Method for Optimal Control of Switched Systems

This study proposes an efficient Newton-type method for the optimal control of switched systems under a given mode sequence. A mesh-refinement-based approach is utilized to discretize continuous-time optimal control problems (OCPs) using the direct multiple-shooting method to formulate a nonlinear program (NLP), which guarantees the local convergence of a Newton-type method. A dedicated structure-exploiting algorithm (Riccati recursion) is proposed that efficiently performs a Newton-type method for the NLP because its sparsity structure is different from a standard OCP. The proposed method computes each Newton step with linear time-complexity for the total number of discretization grids as the standard Riccati recursion algorithm. Additionally, it can always solve the Karush-Kuhn-Tucker (KKT) systems arising in the Newton-type method if the solution is sufficiently close to a local minimum. Conversely, general quadratic programming (QP) solvers cannot accomplish this because the Hessian matrix is inherently indefinite. Moreover, a modification on the reduced Hessian matrix is proposed using the nature of the Riccati recursion algorithm as the dynamic programming for a QP subproblem to enhance the convergence. A numerical comparison is conducted with off-the-shelf NLP solvers, which demonstrates that the proposed method is up to two orders of magnitude faster. Whole-body optimal control of quadrupedal gaits is also demonstrated and shows that the proposed method can achieve the whole-body model predictive control (MPC) of robotic systems with rigid contacts.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Degradation Mechanism of Perovskite under High Charge Carrier Density Condition

Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

IS-COUNT: Large-scale Object Counting from Satellite Images with Covariate-based Importance Sampling

Object detection in high-resolution satellite imagery is emerging as a scalable alternative to on-the-ground survey data collection in many environmental and socioeconomic monitoring applications. However, performing object detection over large geographies can still be prohibitively expensive due to the high cost of purchasing imagery and compute. Inspired by traditional survey data collection strategies, we propose an approach to estimate object count statistics over large geographies through sampling. Given a cost budget, our method selects a small number of representative areas by sampling from a learnable proposal distribution. Using importance sampling, we are able to accurately estimate object counts after processing only a small fraction of the images compared to an exhaustive approach. We show empirically that the proposed framework achieves strong performance on estimating the number of buildings in the United States and Africa, cars in Kenya, brick kilns in Bangladesh, and swimming pools in the U.S., while requiring as few as 0.01% of satellite images compared to an exhaustive approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strong intervalley correlation induced a magnetic order transition in monolayer $\text{MoS}_{2}$

In this work, we study a model for monolayer molybdenum disulfide with including the intravalley and intervalley electron-electron interaction. We solve the model at a self-consistent mean-field level and get three solutions $L_{0}$, $L_{+}$ and $L_{-}$. As for $L_{0}$, the spin polarizations are opposite at $\textbf{K}$ and $\textbf{K}^{\prime}$ valley and the total magnetization is zero. $L_{\pm}$ describe two degenerate spin-polarized states, and the directions of polarization are opposite for the states of $L_{+}$ and $L_{-}$. Based on these results, the ground state can be deduced to be spin polarized in domains in which their particular states can be randomly described by $L_{+}$ or $L_{-}$. Therefore, a zero net magnetization is induced for zero external magnetic field $\mathbf{B}$, but a global ferromagnetic ground state for a nonzero $\mathbf{B}$. We estimate the size of domains as several nanometers. As the increase of the chemical potential, the ground state changes between $L_{0}$ and $L_{\pm}$, indicating first order phase transitions at the borders, which is coincident with the observation of photoluminescence experiments in the absence of the external magnetic field [J. G. Roch $\it{et}$ $\it{al.}$, Phys. Rev. Lett. ${\bf 124}$, 187602 (2020)].
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Ring-o-rings: a new category of supramolecular structures with topologically tunable properties

Macrochains of topologically interlocked rings with unique physical properties have recently gained considerable interest in supramolecular chemistry, biology, and soft matter. Most of the work has been, so far, focused on linear chains and on their variety of conformational properties compared to standard polymers. Here we go beyond the linear case and show that, by circularizing such macrochains, one can exploit the topology of the local interlockings to store torsional stress in the system, altering significantly its metric and local properties. Moreover, by properly defining the twist (Tw) and writhe (Wr) of these macrorings we show the validity of a relation equivalent to the Cǎlugǎreanu-White-Fuller theorem $Tw + Wr$=const, originally proved for ribbon like structures such as ds-DNA. Our results suggest that circular structures of topologically linked rings with storable and tunable torsion can form a new category of highly designable multiscale structures with potential applications in supramolecular chemistry and material science.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Domain Prompts: Towards memory and compute efficient domain adaptation of ASR systems

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems have found their use in numerous industrial applications in very diverse domains. Since domain-specific systems perform better than their generic counterparts on in-domain evaluation, the need for memory and compute-efficient domain adaptation is obvious. Particularly, adapting parameter-heavy transformer-based language models used for rescoring ASR hypothesis is challenging. In this work, we introduce domain-prompts, a methodology that trains a small number of domain token embedding parameters to prime a transformer-based LM to a particular domain. With just a handful of extra parameters per domain, we achieve 7-14% WER improvement over the baseline of using an unadapted LM. Despite being parameter-efficient, these improvements are comparable to those of fully-fine-tuned models with hundreds of millions of parameters. With ablations on prompt-sizes, dataset sizes, initializations and domains, we provide evidence for the benefits of using domain-prompts in ASR systems.
SOFTWARE

