National survey ranks Louisiana 6th for COVID response to education, bottom five in health

Despite the many contentious issues surrounding public education in the face of COVID-19, one national news outlet gives Louisiana high marks for its response to the ongoing pandemic.

According to national political media outlet Politico, Louisiana education fared well during the pandemic compared to other states, in Politico's State Pandemic Scorecard.

To learn how different states adjusted to the pandemic, Politico POLITICO scored states on a scale from zero to 100 in four categories: health, economy, social well-being and education. In the final category, Louisiana took sixth place. However, the state still scored low in all other categories, bringing its average score down to the 13th-to-last spot.

The top education spots went to, in order, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Idaho, Nebraska and Pennsylvania. State education scores were calculated by change in reading achievement, math achievement and enrollment. Achievement scores were taken from assessments by private companies — Curriculum Associates, Renaissance and NWEA — because not all states conducted standardized testing during the pandemic, Louisiana included, and statewide tests are not comparable.

Louisiana's education score came out to 87 out of 100, much higher than the average score of 50. The state's score breakdown was 100% for both math achievement and reading achievement, meaning there was little to no learning loss. As for public school enrollment, the state earned a 60 out of 100 because enrollment decreased 2% from pre-pandemic numbers.

Louisiana's standardized test scores from spring 2021 suggested strongly there was significant learning loss across the state from pre-pandemic levels. In Northeast Louisiana, all school districts with the exception of two saw the percentage of students achieving at least Mastery level decrease. This trend was seen across the state and prompted the Louisiana Department of Education to enact programming aimed at recovering learning loss and boosting attendance in schools.

In the other categories on Politico's scorecard, Louisiana scored much lower. In health, the state scored in the bottom five states with a 19 out of 100, partly due to low vaccination and testing numbers.

Louisiana earned a 30 out of 100 in economy, 22 points below the national score. When compared to 2019, the state GDP saw a -5.5% average quarter-over-quarter change, and unemployment had a 72.5% average month-over-month change. For jobs, there was a -8.6% average month-over-month change compared to 2019.

Social well-being was the second-highest category for Louisiana. The state scored a 57 out of 100, the same as the national score, reporting a significant increase in violent crime but decreases in food insecurity and difficulty meeting household expenses. Violent crime saw a 13.9% increase since 2019. Meanwhile, food insecurity and difficulty meeting expenses decreased 9.9% and 6.1% from pandemic baselines, respectively.

