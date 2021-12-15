ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Building separable approximations for quantum states via neural networks

By Antoine Girardin, Nicolas Brunner, Tamás Kriváchy
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Finding the closest separable state to a given target state is a notoriously difficult task, even more difficult than deciding whether a state is entangled or separable. To tackle this task, we parametrize separable states with a neural network and train it...

arxiv.org

Predicting the Travel Distance of Patients to Access Healthcare using Deep Neural Networks

Objective: Improving geographical access remains a key issue in determining the sufficiency of regional medical resources during health policy design. However, patient choices can be the result of the complex interactivity of various factors. The aim of this study is to propose a deep neural network approach to model the complex decision of patient choice in travel distance to access care, which is an important indicator for policymaking in allocating resources. Method: We used the 4-year nationwide insurance data of Taiwan and accumulated the possible features discussed in earlier literature. This study proposes the use of a convolutional neural network (CNN)-based framework to make predictions. The model performance was tested against other machine learning methods. The proposed framework was further interpreted using Integrated Gradients (IG) to analyze the feature weights. Results: We successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of using a CNN-based framework to predict the travel distance of patients, achieving an accuracy of 0.968, AUC of 0.969, sensitivity of 0.960, and specificity of 0.989. The CNN-based framework outperformed all other methods. In this research, the IG weights are potentially explainable; however, the relationship does not correspond to known indicators in public health, similar to common consensus. Conclusions: Our results demonstrate the feasibility of the deep learning-based travel distance prediction model. It has the potential to guide policymaking in resource allocation.
towardsdatascience.com

Deep Dive into Neural Network Explanations with Integrated Gradients

Deep neural networks are highly utilized models that have shown great success in particular domains such as image, natural language processing, and time-series. While the efficacy of these models on these specialized domains is unrivaled, neural networks have often been thought of as “black-box” models due their opacity. Given this,...
arxiv.org

Topology-aware Convolutional Neural Network for Efficient Skeleton-based Action Recognition

In the context of skeleton-based action recognition, graph convolutional networks (GCNs) have been rapidly developed, whereas convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have received less attention. One reason is that CNNs are considered poor in modeling the irregular skeleton topology. To alleviate this limitation, we propose a pure CNN architecture named Topology-aware CNN (Ta-CNN) in this paper. In particular, we develop a novel cross-channel feature augmentation module, which is a combo of map-attend-group-map operations. By applying the module to the coordinate level and the joint level subsequently, the topology feature is effectively enhanced. Notably, we theoretically prove that graph convolution is a special case of normal convolution when the joint dimension is treated as channels. This confirms that the topology modeling power of GCNs can also be implemented by using a CNN. Moreover, we creatively design a SkeletonMix strategy which mixes two persons in a unique manner and further boosts the performance. Extensive experiments are conducted on four widely used datasets, i.e. N-UCLA, SBU, NTU RGB+D and NTU RGB+D 120 to verify the effectiveness of Ta-CNN. We surpass existing CNN-based methods significantly. Compared with leading GCN-based methods, we achieve comparable performance with much less complexity in terms of the required GFLOPs and parameters.
arxiv.org

RamBoAttack: A Robust Query Efficient Deep Neural Network Decision Exploit

Machine learning models are critically susceptible to evasion attacks from adversarial examples. Generally, adversarial examples, modified inputs deceptively similar to the original input, are constructed under whitebox settings by adversaries with full access to the model. However, recent attacks have shown a remarkable reduction in query numbers to craft adversarial examples using blackbox attacks. Particularly, alarming is the ability to exploit the classification decision from the access interface of a trained model provided by a growing number of Machine Learning as a Service providers including Google, Microsoft, IBM and used by a plethora of applications incorporating these models. The ability of an adversary to exploit only the predicted label from a model to craft adversarial examples is distinguished as a decision-based attack. In our study, we first deep dive into recent state-of-the-art decision-based attacks in ICLR and SP to highlight the costly nature of discovering low distortion adversarial employing gradient estimation methods. We develop a robust query efficient attack capable of avoiding entrapment in a local minimum and misdirection from noisy gradients seen in gradient estimation methods. The attack method we propose, RamBoAttack, exploits the notion of Randomized Block Coordinate Descent to explore the hidden classifier manifold, targeting perturbations to manipulate only localized input features to address the issues of gradient estimation methods. Importantly, the RamBoAttack is more robust to the different sample inputs available to an adversary and the targeted class. Overall, for a given target class, RamBoAttack is demonstrated to be more robust at achieving a lower distortion within a given query budget. We curate our extensive results using the large-scale high-resolution ImageNet dataset and open-source our attack, test samples and artifacts on GitHub.
arxiv.org

Generalization Error Bounds for Iterative Recovery Algorithms Unfolded as Neural Networks

Motivated by the learned iterative soft thresholding algorithm (LISTA), we introduce a general class of neural networks suitable for sparse reconstruction from few linear measurements. By allowing a wide range of degrees of weight-sharing between the layers, we enable a unified analysis for very different neural network types, ranging from recurrent ones to networks more similar to standard feedforward neural networks. Based on training samples, via empirical risk minimization we aim at learning the optimal network parameters and thereby the optimal network that reconstructs signals from their low-dimensional linear measurements. We derive generalization bounds by analyzing the Rademacher complexity of hypothesis classes consisting of such deep networks, that also take into account the thresholding parameters. We obtain estimates of the sample complexity that essentially depend only linearly on the number of parameters and on the depth. We apply our main result to obtain specific generalization bounds for several practical examples, including different algorithms for (implicit) dictionary learning, and convolutional neural networks.
techxplore.com

Neural network analyzes gravitational waves in real time

Black holes are one of the greatest mysteries of the universe—for example, a black hole with the mass of our sun has a radius of only 3 kilometers. Black holes in orbit around each other emit gravitational radiation—oscillations of space and time predicted by Albert Einstein in 1916. This causes the orbit to become faster and tighter, and eventually, the black holes merge in a final burst of radiation. These gravitational waves propagate through the universe at the speed of light, and are detected by observatories in the U.S. (LIGO) and Italy (Virgo). Scientists compare the data collected by the observatories against theoretical predictions to estimate the properties of the source, including how large the black holes are and how fast they are spinning. Currently, this procedure takes at least hours, often months.
arxiv.org

Millimeter Wave Localization with Imperfect Training Data using Shallow Neural Networks

Millimeter wave (mmWave) localization algorithms exploit the quasi-optical propagation of mmWave signals, which yields sparse angular spectra at the receiver. Geometric approaches to angle-based localization typically require to know the map of the environment and the location of the access points. Thus, several works have resorted to automated learning in order to infer a device's location from the properties of the received mmWave signals. However, collecting training data for such models is a significant burden. In this work, we propose a shallow neural network model to localize mmWave devices indoors. This model requires significantly fewer weights than those proposed in the literature. Therefore, it is amenable for implementation in resource-constrained hardware, and needs fewer training samples to converge. We also propose to relieve training data collection efforts by retrieving (inherently imperfect) location estimates from geometry-based mmWave localization algorithms. Even in this case, our results show that the proposed neural networks perform as good as or better than state-of-the-art algorithms.
arxiv.org

ES-dRNN: A Hybrid Exponential Smoothing and Dilated Recurrent Neural Network Model for Short-Term Load Forecasting

Short-term load forecasting (STLF) is challenging due to complex time series (TS) which express three seasonal patterns and a nonlinear trend. This paper proposes a novel hybrid hierarchical deep learning model that deals with multiple seasonality and produces both point forecasts and predictive intervals (PIs). It combines exponential smoothing (ES) and a recurrent neural network (RNN). ES extracts dynamically the main components of each individual TS and enables on-the-fly deseasonalization, which is particularly useful when operating on a relatively small data set. A multi-layer RNN is equipped with a new type of dilated recurrent cell designed to efficiently model both short and long-term dependencies in TS. To improve the internal TS representation and thus the model's performance, RNN learns simultaneously both the ES parameters and the main mapping function transforming inputs into forecasts. We compare our approach against several baseline methods, including classical statistical methods and machine learning (ML) approaches, on STLF problems for 35 European countries. The empirical study clearly shows that the proposed model has high expressive power to solve nonlinear stochastic forecasting problems with TS including multiple seasonality and significant random fluctuations. In fact, it outperforms both statistical and state-of-the-art ML models in terms of accuracy.
arxiv.org

Dynamic Graph Learning-Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Modeling

Multivariate time series forecasting is a challenging task because the data involves a mixture of long- and short-term patterns, with dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies among variables. Existing graph neural networks (GNN) typically model multivariate relationships with a pre-defined spatial graph or learned fixed adjacency graph. It limits the application of GNN and fails to handle the above challenges. In this paper, we propose a novel framework, namely static- and dynamic-graph learning-neural network (SDGL). The model acquires static and dynamic graph matrices from data to model long- and short-term patterns respectively. Static matric is developed to capture the fixed long-term association pattern via node embeddings, and we leverage graph regularity for controlling the quality of the learned static graph. To capture dynamic dependencies among variables, we propose dynamic graphs learning method to generate time-varying matrices based on changing node features and static node embeddings. And in the method, we integrate the learned static graph information as inductive bias to construct dynamic graphs and local spatio-temporal patterns better. Extensive experiments are conducted on two traffic datasets with extra structural information and four time series datasets, which show that our approach achieves state-of-the-art performance on almost all datasets. If the paper is accepted, I will open the source code on github.
arxiv.org

Enhanced Exploration in Neural Feature Selection for Deep Click-Through Rate Prediction Models via Ensemble of Gating Layers

Feature selection has been an essential step in developing industry-scale deep Click-Through Rate (CTR) prediction systems. The goal of neural feature selection (NFS) is to choose a relatively small subset of features with the best explanatory power as a means to remove redundant features and reduce computational cost. Inspired by gradient-based neural architecture search (NAS) and network pruning methods, people have tackled the NFS problem with Gating approach that inserts a set of differentiable binary gates to drop less informative features. The binary gates are optimized along with the network parameters in an efficient end-to-end manner. In this paper, we analyze the gradient-based solution from an exploration-exploitation perspective and use empirical results to show that Gating approach might suffer from insufficient exploration. To improve the exploration capacity of gradient-based solutions, we propose a simple but effective ensemble learning approach, named Ensemble Gating. We choose two public datasets, namely Avazu and Criteo, to evaluate this approach. Our experiments show that, without adding any computational overhead or introducing any hyper-parameter (except the size of the ensemble), our method is able to consistently improve Gating approach and find a better subset of features on the two datasets with three different underlying deep CTR prediction models.
arxiv.org

Topological graph states and quantum error correction codes

Deciding if a given family of quantum states is topologically ordered is an important but nontrivial problem in condensed matter physics and quantum information theory. We derive necessary and sufficient conditions for a family of graph states to be in TQO-1, which is a class of quantum error correction code states whose code distance scales macroscopically with the number of physical qubits. Using these criteria, we consider a number of specific graph families, including the star and complete graphs, and the line graphs of complete and completely bipartite graphs, and discuss which are topologically ordered and how to construct the codewords. The formalism is then employed to construct several codes with macroscopic distance, including a three-dimensional topological code generated by local stabilizers that also has a macroscopic number of encoded logical qubits. The results indicate that graph states provide a fruitful approach to the construction and characterization of topological stabilizer quantum error correction codes.
arxiv.org

Modeling Spatio-Temporal Dynamics in Brain Networks: A Comparison of Graph Neural Network Architectures

Comprehending the interplay between spatial and temporal characteristics of neural dynamics can contribute to our understanding of information processing in the human brain. Graph neural networks (GNNs) provide a new possibility to interpret graph structured signals like those observed in complex brain networks. In our study we compare different spatio-temporal GNN architectures and study their ability to replicate neural activity distributions obtained in functional MRI (fMRI) studies. We evaluate the performance of the GNN models on a variety of scenarios in MRI studies and also compare it to a VAR model, which is currently predominantly used for directed functional connectivity analysis. We show that by learning localized functional interactions on the anatomical substrate, GNN based approaches are able to robustly scale to large network studies, even when available data are scarce. By including anatomical connectivity as the physical substrate for information propagation, such GNNs also provide a multimodal perspective on directed connectivity analysis, offering a novel possibility to investigate the spatio-temporal dynamics in brain networks.
arxiv.org

Synthetic ECG Signal Generation Using Generative Neural Networks

Electrocardiogram (ECG) datasets tend to be highly imbalanced due to the scarcity of abnormal cases. Additionally, the use of real patients' ECG is highly regulated due to privacy issues. Therefore, there is always a need for more ECG data, especially for the training of automatic diagnosis machine learning models, which perform better when trained on a balanced dataset. We studied the synthetic ECG generation capability of 5 different models from the generative adversarial network (GAN) family and compared their performances, the focus being only on Normal cardiac cycles. Dynamic Time Warping (DTW), Fréchet, and Euclidean distance functions were employed to quantitatively measure performance. Five different methods for evaluating generated beats were proposed and applied. We also proposed 3 new concepts (threshold, accepted beat and productivity rate) and employed them along with the aforementioned methods as a systematic way for comparison between models. The results show that all the tested models can to an extent successfully mass-generate acceptable heartbeats with high similarity in morphological features, and potentially all of them can be used to augment imbalanced datasets. However, visual inspections of generated beats favor BiLSTM-DC GAN and WGAN, as they produce statistically more acceptable beats. Also, with regards to productivity rate, the Classic GAN is superior with a 72% productivity rate.
arxiv.org

Joint Superposition Coding and Training for Federated Learning over Multi-Width Neural Networks

This paper aims to integrate two synergetic technologies, federated learning (FL) and width-adjustable slimmable neural network (SNN) architectures. FL preserves data privacy by exchanging the locally trained models of mobile devices. By adopting SNNs as local models, FL can flexibly cope with the time-varying energy capacities of mobile devices. Combining FL and SNNs is however non-trivial, particularly under wireless connections with time-varying channel conditions. Furthermore, existing multi-width SNN training algorithms are sensitive to the data distributions across devices, so are ill-suited to FL. Motivated by this, we propose a communication and energy-efficient SNN-based FL (named SlimFL) that jointly utilizes superposition coding (SC) for global model aggregation and superposition training (ST) for updating local models. By applying SC, SlimFL exchanges the superposition of multiple width configurations that are decoded as many as possible for a given communication throughput. Leveraging ST, SlimFL aligns the forward propagation of different width configurations, while avoiding the inter-width interference during backpropagation. We formally prove the convergence of SlimFL. The result reveals that SlimFL is not only communication-efficient but also can counteract non-IID data distributions and poor channel conditions, which is also corroborated by simulations.
arxiv.org

Spatial Graph Convolutional Neural Network via Structured Subdomain Adaptation and Domain Adversarial Learning for Bearing Fault Diagnosis

Unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) has shown remarkable results in bearing fault diagnosis under changing working conditions in recent years. However, most UDA methods do not consider the geometric structure of the data. Furthermore, the global domain adaptation technique is commonly applied, which ignores the relation between subdomains. This paper addresses mentioned challenges by presenting the novel deep subdomain adaptation graph convolution neural network (DSAGCN), which has two key characteristics: First, graph convolution neural network (GCNN) is employed to model the structure of data. Second, adversarial domain adaptation and local maximum mean discrepancy (LMMD) methods are applied concurrently to align the subdomain's distribution and reduce structure discrepancy between relevant subdomains and global domains. CWRU and Paderborn bearing datasets are used to validate the DSAGCN method's efficiency and superiority between comparison models. The experimental results demonstrate the significance of aligning structured subdomains along with domain adaptation methods to obtain an accurate data-driven model in unsupervised fault diagnosis.
arxiv.org

Convolutional Neural Networks and Stokes Response Functions

Rebecca Centeno, Natasha Flyer, Lipi Mukherjee, Ricky Egeland, Roberto Casini, Tanausu del Pino Aleman, Matthias Rempel. In this work, we study the information content learned by a convolutional neural network (CNN) when trained to carry out the inverse mapping between a database of synthetic Ca II intensity spectra and the vertical stratification of the temperature of the atmospheres used to generate such spectra. In particular, we evaluate the ability of the neural network to extract information about the sensitivity of the spectral line to temperature as a function of height. By training the CNN on sufficiently narrow wavelength intervals across the Ca II spectral profiles, we find that the error in the temperature prediction shows an inverse relationship to the response function of the spectral line to temperature, this is, different regions of the spectrum yield a better temperature prediction at their expected regions of formation. This work shows that the function that the CNN learns during the training process contains a physically-meaningful mapping between wavelength and atmospheric height.
arxiv.org

Estimation in Rotationally Invariant Generalized Linear Models via Approximate Message Passing

We consider the problem of signal estimation in generalized linear models defined via rotationally invariant design matrices. Since these matrices can have an arbitrary spectral distribution, this model is well suited to capture complex correlation structures which often arise in applications. We propose a novel family of approximate message passing (AMP) algorithms for signal estimation, and rigorously characterize their performance in the high-dimensional limit via a state evolution recursion. Assuming knowledge of the design matrix spectrum, our rotationally invariant AMP has complexity of the same order as the existing AMP for Gaussian matrices; it also recovers the existing AMP as a special case. Numerical results showcase a performance close to Vector AMP (which is conjectured to be Bayes-optimal in some settings), but obtained with a much lower complexity, as the proposed algorithm does not require a computationally expensive singular value decomposition.
arxiv.org

Kraken: An Efficient Engine with a Uniform Dataflow for Deep Neural Networks

Deep neural networks (DNNs) have been successfully employed in a multitude of applications with remarkable performance. As such performance is achieved at a significant computational cost, several embedded applications demand fast and efficient hardware accelerators for DNNs. Previously proposed application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) architectures strive to utilize arrays of hundreds of processing elements (PEs) and reduce power-hungry DRAM accesses using multiple dataflows requiring complex PE architectures. These consume significant area and reduce the maximum clock frequency. This paper introduces the Kraken architecture, which optimally processes the convolutional layers, fully-connected layers, and matrix products of any DNN through a hardware-friendly uniform dataflow. This enables maximal data reuse of weights, inputs, and outputs, with a bare-bones PE design and on-the-fly dynamic reconfiguration. Kraken, implemented in 65-nm CMOS technology at 400 MHz, packs 672 PEs in 7.3 mm2, with a peak performance of 537.6 Gops. Kraken processes the convolutional layers of AlexNet, VGG-16, and ResNet-50 at 336.6, 17.5, and 64.2 frames/s, respectively, hence outperforming the state-of-the-art ASIC architectures in terms of overall performance efficiency, DRAM accesses, arithmetic intensity, and throughput, with 5.8x more Gops/mm2 and 1.6x more Gops/W.
arxiv.org

OOD-GNN: Out-of-Distribution Generalized Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have achieved impressive performance when testing and training graph data come from identical distribution. However, existing GNNs lack out-of-distribution generalization abilities so that their performance substantially degrades when there exist distribution shifts between testing and training graph data. To solve this problem, in this work, we propose an out-of-distribution generalized graph neural network (OOD-GNN) for achieving satisfactory performance on unseen testing graphs that have different distributions with training graphs. Our proposed OOD-GNN employs a novel nonlinear graph representation decorrelation method utilizing random Fourier features, which encourages the model to eliminate the statistical dependence between relevant and irrelevant graph representations through iteratively optimizing the sample graph weights and graph encoder. We further design a global weight estimator to learn weights for training graphs such that variables in graph representations are forced to be independent. The learned weights help the graph encoder to get rid of spurious correlations and, in turn, concentrate more on the true connection between learned discriminative graph representations and their ground-truth labels. We conduct extensive experiments to validate the out-of-distribution generalization abilities on two synthetic and 12 real-world datasets with distribution shifts. The results demonstrate that our proposed OOD-GNN significantly outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
