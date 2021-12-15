ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Magnetic field robust high quality factor NbTiN superconducting microwave resonators

arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Manuel Müller (1 and 2), Thomas Luschmann (1 and 2 and 3), Andreas Faltermeier (1 and 2), Stefan Weichselbaumer (1 and 2 and 3), Leon Koch (1 and 2 and 3), Gerhard B. P. Huber (1 and 2), Hans Werner Schumacher (4), Niels Ubbelohde (4), David Reifert (4), Thomas Scheller (4),...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Magnetic Energy Conversion in MHD: Curvature Relaxation and Perpendicular Expansion of Magnetic Fields

The mechanisms and pathways of magnetic energy conversion are an important subject for many laboratory, space and astrophysical systems. Here, we present a perspective on magnetic energy conversion in MHD through magnetic field curvature relaxation (CR) and perpendicular expansion (PE) due to magnetic pressure gradients, and quantify their relative importance in two representative cases, namely 3D magnetic reconnection and 3D kink-driven instability in an astrophysical jet. We find that the CR and PE processes have different temporal and spatial evolution in these systems. The relative importance of the two processes tends to reverse as the system enters the nonlinear stage from the instability growth stage. Overall, the two processes make comparable contributions to the magnetic energy conversion with the PE process somewhat stronger than the CR process. We further explore how these energy conversion terms can be related to particle energization in these systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dark Exciton Giant Rabi Oscillations with no External Magnetic Field

Multi-phonon physics is an emerging field that serves as a test bed for fundamental quantum physics and several applications in metrology, on-chip communication, among others. Quantum acoustic cavities or resonators are devices that are being used to study multi-phonon phenomena both theoretically and experimentally. In particular, we study a system consisting of a semiconductor quantum dot pumped by a driving laser, and coupled to an acoustic cavity. This kind of systems have proven to yield interesting multi-phonon phenomena, but the description of the quantum dot has been limited to a two-level system. This limitation restrains the complexity that a true semiconductor quantum dot can offer. Instead, in this work we consider a model where the quantum dot can have both bright and dark excitons, the latter being particularly useful due to their lower decoherence times, because they do not present spontaneous photon emission. In this setup, we demonstrate that by fine-tuning the driving laser frequency, one is able to realise giant Rabi oscillations between the vacuum state and a dark exciton state with $N$-phonon bundles. From this, we highlight two outstanding features: first, we are able to create dark states excitations in the quantum dot without the usual external magnetic field needed to do so; and second, in a dissipative scenario where the acoustic cavity and the quantum dot suffer from losses, the system acts as a phonon gun able to herald $N$-phonon bundles.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Toward achieving megatesla magnetic fields in the laboratory

Recently, a research team at Osaka University has successfully demonstrated the generation of megatesla (MT)-order magnetic fields via three-dimensional particle simulations on laser-matter interaction. The strength of MT magnetic fields is 1–10 billion times stronger than geomagnetism (0.3–0.5 G), and these fields are expected to be observed only in the close vicinity of celestial bodies such as neutron stars or black holes. This result should facilitate an ambitious experiment to achieve MT-order magnetic fields in the laboratory, which is now in progress.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Identification of different types of high-frequency defects in superconducting qubits

Parasitic two-level-system (TLS) defects are one of the major factors limiting the coherence times of superconducting qubits. Although there has been significant progress in characterizing basic parameters of TLS defects, exact mechanisms of interactions between a qubit and various types of TLS defects remained largely unexplored due to the lack of experimental techniques able to probe the form of qubit-defect couplings. Here we present an experimental method of TLS defect spectroscopy using a strong qubit drive that allowed us to distinguish between various types of qubit-defect interactions. By applying this method to a capacitively shunted flux qubit, we detected a rare type of TLS defects with a nonlinear qubit-defect coupling due to critical-current fluctuations, as well as conventional TLS defects with a linear coupling to the qubit caused by charge fluctuations. The presented approach could become the routine method for high-frequency defect inspection and quality control in superconducting qubit fabrication, providing essential feedback for fabrication process optimization. The reported method is a powerful tool to uniquely identify the type of noise fluctuations caused by TLS defects, enabling the development of realistic noise models relevant to fault-tolerant quantum control.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microwave#Magnetic Field#Walther Mei Ner Institut#Bayerische Akademie#Physik Department#Si#Pri
arxiv.org

Input Admittance, Directivity and Quality Factor of Biconical Antenna of Arbitrary Cone Angle

New analytical expressions and numerical results for the mode coefficients, the directivity and the quality factor as well as computationally convenient expressions for the input admittance of a symmetrical biconical antenna of arbitrary length $L$ and cone angle $\theta_0$ are presented. The quality factor for a wide-angle biconical antenna is evaluated using three alternative formulations: (i) the evanescent energy stored outside the circumscribing sphere, (ii) the total evanescent energy stored in all space and (iii) by equivalent circuit model, and these are all compared with Chu's lower limit for an ideal antenna. Numerical calculations based on the analytical formula for antenna admittance confirm the conjecture that Foster's reactance theorem remains invalid even for perfectly conducting antennas. Furthermore, the variation of directivity of a wide-angle biconical antenna is a slowly varying function of its electrical length and is shown to depart significantly from that of a thin cylindrical dipole. Lastly, the ratio of directivity to $Q$ of an electrically small biconical antenna is shown to approach 78\% of the value of an ideal omnidirectional antenna.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rodlike Heisenberg nanomagnet driven by propagating magnetic field: Nonequilibrium phase transition

The dynamical responses of a rodlike anisotropic Heisenberg ferromagnet irradiated by propagating magnetic field wave has been studied by Monte Carlo simulation with Metropolis single spin flip algorithm. A nonequilibrium dynamical phase transition was observed and the transition temperature was obtained from the peak position of the variance of the dynamic order parameter. The transition was found to occur at lower temperature for the higher values of the amplitude of the propagating magnetic field wave. A comprehensive phase boundary was drawn. The phase boundary is found to be insensitive to the wavelength of the propagaing field wave. The boundary encloses more region of ordered phase for stronger anisotropy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

High-field magnetic structure of the triangular antiferromagnet RbFe(MoO4)2

The magnetic H - T phase diagram of a quasi-two-dimensional antiferromagnet RbFe(MoO4)2 with an equilateral triangular lattice structure is studied with 87Rb NMR and neutron diffraction techniques. This combination of experimental techniques allows us to determine the ordered components of the magnetic moments on the Fe3+ ions within various high-field phases - the Y, UUD, V, and fan structures, stabilized in the compound by the in-plane magnetic field. It is also established that the transition from the V to the fan phase is of first-order, whereas the transition from the fan phase to the polarized paramagnetic phase is continuous. An analysis of the NMR spectra shows that the high-field fan phase of RbFe(MoO4)2 can be successfully described by a periodic commensurate oscillation of the magnetic moments around the field direction in each Fe layer combined with an incommensurate modulation of the magnetic structure perpendicular to the layers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnetic Fields in Primordial Galaxies

Magnetic fields play a vital role in numerous astrophysical processes such as star formation and the interstellar medium. In particular, their role in the formation and evolution of galaxies is not well understood. This paper presents high-resolution magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations performed with GIZMO to investigate the effect of magnetic fields on primordial galaxy formation. Physical processes such as relevant gas physics (e.g., gas cooling and gas chemistry), star formation, stellar and supernova feedback, and chemical enrichment were considered in the simulations. The simulation results suggest that cosmic magnetic fields can be amplified from 1e-13 G to a few microgauss during cosmic structure evolution and galaxy formation. In the ideal MHD setting, in primordial galaxies at z>8, the magnetic energy is less than the thermal and kinetic energy, and therefore, magnetic fields hardly affect the gas dynamics and star formation in these galaxies. Specifically, the consideration of micro-physics properties such as metal diffusion, heat conduction, and viscosity in the MHD simulations, could increase the magnetic field strength. Notably, metal diffusion reduced gas cooling by decreasing the metallicity and thereby suppresses star formation in the primordial galaxies. As a result, the cosmic re-ionization driven by these primordial galaxies may be delayed.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Zero-field superconducting diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

Jiang-Xiazi Lin, Phum Siriviboon, Harley D. Scammell, Song Liu, Daniel Rhodes, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, James Hone, Mathias S. Scheurer, J.I.A. Li. The critical current of a superconductor can be different in opposite directions when both time-reversal and inversion symmetry are absent. By breaking these symmetries with an applied magnetic field or by construction of a magnetic tunnel junction, this nonreciprocity, which creates a superconducting diode, has recently been demonstrated experimentally and attracted significant attention. Here we report an intrinsic superconducting diode effect which is present at zero external magnetic field in a heterostructure consisting of twisted trilayer graphene (tTLG) and tungsten diselenide (WSe$_2$). Such nonreciprocal behavior, with sign that can be reversed through training with an out-of-plane magnetic field, provides direct evidence that superconductivity and broken time-reversal symmetry coexist microscopically. In accordance with Hall measurements, superconductivity emerging from a valley-imbalanced Fermi surface provides a natural interpretation of the origin of the intrinsic diode effect and likely leads to finite-momentum Cooper pairing and nematic superconductivity. We also examine the relationship between superconductivity and the abundance of density wave (DW) instabilities in a complex phase diagram that features intertwinement between superconductivity, nematicity, ferromagnetism, and DW order.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Magnetic field amplification driven by the gyro motion of charged particles

Spontaneous magnetic field generation plays important role in laser-plasma interactions. Strong quasi-static magnetic fields affect the thermal conductivity and the plasma dynamics, particularly in the case of ultra intense laser where the magnetic part of Lorentz force becomes as significant as the electric part. Kinetic simulations of giga-gauss magnetic field amplification via a laser irradiated microtube structure reveal the dynamics of charged particle implosions and the mechanism of magnetic field growth. A giga-gauss magnetic field is generated and amplified with the opposite polarity to the seed magnetic field. The spot size of the field is comparable to the laser wavelength, and the lifetime is hundreds of femtoseconds. An analytical model is presented to explain the underlying physics. This study should aid in designing future experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Radio Polarisation Study of Magnetic Fields in the Small Magellanic Cloud

Observing the magnetic fields of low-mass interacting galaxies tells us how they have evolved over cosmic time and their importance in galaxy evolution. We have measured the Faraday rotation of 80 extra-galactic radio sources behind the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) using the CSIRO Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA) with a frequency range of 1.4 -- 3.0 GHz. Both the sensitivity of our observations and the source density are an order of magnitude improvement on previous Faraday rotation measurements of this galaxy. The SMC generally produces negative rotation measures (RMs) after accounting for the Milky Way foreground contribution, indicating that it has a mean coherent line-of-sight magnetic field strength of $-0.3\pm0.1\mu$G, consistent with previous findings. We detect signatures of magnetic fields extending from the north and south of the Bar of the SMC. The random component of the SMC magnetic field has a strength of $\sim 5\mu$G with a characteristic size-scale of magneto-ionic turbulence $< 250$ pc, making the SMC like other low-mass interacting galaxies. The magnetic fields of the SMC and Magellanic Bridge appear similar in direction and strength, hinting at a connection between the two fields as part of the hypothesised `pan-Magellanic' magnetic field.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Effect of interfacial damping on high-frequency surface wave resonance on a nanostrip-bonded substrate

Since surface acoustic waves (SAW) are often generated on substrates to which nanostrips are periodically attached, it is very important to consider the effect of interface between the deposited strip and the substrate surface, which is an unavoidable issue in manufacturing. In this paper, we propose a theoretical model that takes into account the interface damping and calculate the dispersion relationships both for frequency and attenuation of SAW resonance. This results show that the interface damping has an insignificant effect on resonance frequency, but, interestingly, attenuation of the SAW can decrease significantly in the high frequency region as the interface damping increases. Using picosecond ultrasound spectroscopy, we confirm the validity of our theory; the experimental results show similar trends both for resonant frequency and attenuation in the SAW resonance. Furthermore, the resonant behavior of the SAW is simulated using the finite element method, and the intrinsic cause of interface damping on the vibrating system is discussed. These findings strongly indicate the necessity of considering interfacial damping in the design of SAW devices.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Study on Correcting the Effect of Polarization Crosstalk in Full-Disk Solar Photospheric Magnetic Fields Observations

Magnetography using magnetic sensitive lines is regarded traditionally as the main instrument for measuring the magnetic field of the whole Sun. Full polarized Stockes parameters ($I$, $Q$, $U$, $V$) observed can be used to deduce the magnetic field under specific theoretical model or inversion algorithms. Due to various reasons, there are often cross-talk effects among Stokes signals observed directly by magnetographs. Especially, the circular polarized signal $V$ usually affects the linear polarized ones $Q$ and $U$ seriously, which is one of the main errors of the value of the transverse magnetic field (parallel to the solar surface) that is related to $Q$ and $U$. The full-disk magnetograph onboard the Advanced Space based Solar Observatory (ASO-S/FMG) is designed to observe Stockes parameters to deduce the vector magnetic field. In this paper, the methods correcting the effects of cross-talk $V$ to $Q$ and $U$ are based on the assumption of perfectly symmetric Q and U and anti-symmetric Stokes V profiles and a new method to reduce the crosstalk effect under observation mode of FMG is developed. Through the test, it is found that the two methods have better effect in cross-talk removal in the sunspot region, and have better consistency. Addtionally, the developed methodcan be applied to remove the cross-talk effect using only one group of $Q$, $U$ and $V$ images observed at one wavelength position.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multi-scale magnetic field structures in an expanding elongated plasma cloud with hot electrons subject to an external magnetic field

We carry out 3D and 2D PIC-simulations of the expansion of a magnetized plasma that initially uniformly fills a half-space and contains a semi-cylindrical region of heated electrons elongated along the surface of the plasma boundary. This geometry is related, for instance, to the ablation of a plane target by a femtosecond laser beam under quasi-cylindrical focusing. We find that the decay of the inhomogeneous plasma--vacuum discontinuity is strongly affected by an external magnetic field parallel to its boundary.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magnetic transitions induced by pressure and magnetic field in a two-orbital $5f$-electron model in cubic and tetragonal lattices

We investigate the onset and evolution of under the simultaneous application of pressure and magnetic field of distinct itinerant Néel states using the underscreened Anderson Lattice Model (UALM) which has been proposed to describe $5f$-electron systems. The model is composed by two narrow $f$-bands (of either $\alpha$ or $\beta$ character) that hybridize with a wide $d$-band and local $5f$-electron interactions. We consider both cubic and tetragonal lattices. The Néel order parameters $\phi^{\beta}$ and $\phi^{\alpha}$ are assumed to be fixed by an Ising anisotropy. The applied magnetic field $h_z$ is parallel to the anisotropy axis. It has been assumed that the variation of the band width $W$ is sensitive to pressure. In the absence of a magnetic field, the increase of $W$ takes the system from the phase AF$_1$ to another phase AF$_2$. The phase AF$_1$ occurs when $\phi^{\beta}>\phi^{\alpha}>0$ while in the AF$_2$ phase the gaps satisfy $\phi^{\alpha}>\phi^{\beta}>0$. In the presence of a magnetic field $h_z$, the phase AF$_2$ is quickly suppressed and reappears again at intermediate values of the magnetic field while it is predominant at higher magnetic fields. The analysis of the partial density of states close to the phase transition between the phases AF$_1$ and AF$_2$, allows a better understanding the mechanism responsible whereby the transition is induced by an increase in the magnetic field. As a important general result, we found that the magnetic field $h_z$ favours the phase AF$_2$ while the phase AF$_1$ is suppressed. For the tetragonal lattice, the phase AF$_2$ is even more favored when $h_z$ and $c/a$ increases concomitantly, where $c$ and $a$ are the lattice parameters.
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

Fastest Ramping Rates for Superconducting Accelerator Magnet

Physicists, engineers and technicians at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Particle Accelerator Laboratory, led by Henryk Piekarz, just demonstrated the world’s fastest magnetic ramping rates for particle accelerator magnets. They achieved this record by using magnets made with energy-efficient, high-temperature superconducting material. The superconducting accelerator test magnet is...
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Turbulent magnetic field amplification in binary neutron star mergers

Magnetic fields are expected to play a key role in the dynamics and the ejection mechanisms that accompany the merger of two neutron stars. General relativistic magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations offer a unique opportunity to unravel the details of the ongoing physical processes. Nevertheless, current numerical studies are severely limited by the fact that any affordable resolution remains insufficient to fully capture the small-scale dynamo, initially triggered by the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability, and later sourced by several MHD processes involving differential rotation. Here, we alleviate this limitation by using explicit large-eddy simulations, a technique where the unresolved dynamics occurring at the sub-grid scales (SGS) is modeled by extra terms, which are functions of the resolved fields and their derivatives. The combination of high-order numerical schemes, high resolutions, and the gradient SGS model allow us to capture the small-scale dynamos produced during the binary neutron star mergers. Here we follow the first 50 milliseconds after the merger and, for the first time, we find numerical convergence on the magnetic field amplification, in terms of integrated energy and spectral distribution over spatial scales. We also find that the average intensity of the magnetic field in the remnant saturates at $\sim 10^{16}$~G around $5$~ms after the merger. After $20-30$~ms, both toroidal and poloidal magnetic field components grow continuously, fed by the winding mechanism that provides a slow inverse cascade. We find no clear hints for magneto-rotational instabilities, and no significant impact of the magnetic field on the redistribution of angular momentum in the remnant in our simulations, probably due to the very turbulent and dynamical topology of the magnetic field at all stages, with small-scale components largely dominating over the large-scale ones.
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Round-Core-Radius-Dependent Electromagnetic Coupling of Multifilament Helical Superconducting Tapes in a Swept Magnetic Field

With the excitation and demagnetization of a magnet for magnetic resonance imaging in mind, we theoretically and numerically investigated electromagnetic coupling--especially its dependence on the round core radius $R$--of multifilament helically wound superconducting tapes under steady-state conditions in a constantly ramped magnetic field. We found that even in a rapidly ramped magnetic field, the electromagnetic coupling can be suppressed by reducing $R$ to close to the tape width. We also clarified that the coupling sweep rate at which the electromagnetic coupling starts scales as $R^{-2}$, showing that the dependence on $R$ reflects the penetration of magnetic flux from the edges of the tape. Even when the round core is as narrow as the tape width, the behavior is considered to be similar to the electromagnetic response of a flat tape rather than that of a tubular wire.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Controlling superconductivity of CeIrIn$_5$ microstructures by substrate selection

Maarten R. van Delft, Maja D. Bachmann, Carsten Putzke, Chunyu Guo, Joshua A. W. Straquadine, Eric D. Bauer, Filip Ronning, Philip J. W. Moll. Superconductor/metal interfaces are usually fabricated in heterostructures that join these dissimilar materials. A conceptually different approach has recently exploited the strain sensitivity of heavy-fermion superconductors, selectively transforming regions of the crystal into the metallic state by strain gradients. The strain is generated by differential thermal contraction between the sample and the substrate. Here, we present an improved finite-element model that reliably predicts the superconducting transition temperature in CeIrIn$_5$ even in complex structures. Different substrates are employed to tailor the strain field into the desired shapes. Using this approach, both highly complex and strained as well as strain-free microstructures are fabricated to validate the model. This enables full control over the microscopic strain fields, and forms the basis for more advanced structuring of superconductors as in Josephson junctions.
CHEMISTRY

