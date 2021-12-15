ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-level Quantum Walkers on Directed Graphs I: Universal Quantum Computing

By Ryo Asaka, Kazumitsu Sakai, Ryoko Yahagi
 4 days ago

We propose a universal quantum computation via a fermionic/bosonic multi-particle continuous-time quantum walk with two internal states. A dual-rail encoding is adopted to convert the information: a single-qubit is represented by the presence of a single quantum walker in...

