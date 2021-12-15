ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commensurate stacking phase transitions in an intercalated transition metal dichalcogenide

By Xiaohui Yang, Jin-Ke Bao, Zhefeng Lou, Peng Li, Chenxi Jiang, Jialu Wang, Tulai Sun, Yabin Liu, Wei Guo, Sitaram Ramakrishnan, Surya Rohith Kotla, Martin Tolkiehn, Carsten Paulmann, Guang-Han Cao, Yuefeng Nie, Wenbin Li, Yang Liu, Sander van Smaalen, Xiao Lin, Zhu-An Xu
 4 days ago

Xiaohui Yang, Jin-Ke Bao, Zhefeng Lou, Peng Li, Chenxi Jiang, Jialu Wang, Tulai Sun, Yabin Liu, Wei Guo, Sitaram Ramakrishnan, Surya Rohith Kotla, Martin Tolkiehn, Carsten Paulmann, Guang-Han Cao, Yuefeng Nie, Wenbin Li, Yang Liu, Sander van Smaalen, Xiao Lin, Zhu-An Xu. Intercalation and stacking order modulation are two...

arxiv.org

Dynamical mean field theory of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides: phase diagram, resistivity, and quantum criticality

We present a comprehensive dynamical mean field study of the moiré Hubbard model, which is believed to represent the physics of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides. In these materials, important aspects of the band structure including the bandwidth and the order and location of van Hove singularities can be tuned by varying the interlayer potential. We present a magnetic and metal-insulator phase diagram and a detailed study of the dependence of the resistivity on temperature, band filling and interlayer potential. We find that transport displays Fermi liquid, strange metal and quantum critical behaviors in distinct regions of the phase diagram. We show how magnetic order affects the resistivity. Our results elucidate the physics of the correlated states and the metal-insulator continuous transition recently observed in twisted homobilayer WSe$_2$ and heterobilayer MoTe$_2$/WSe$_2$ experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Topological phase transition at quantum criticality

Recently, topological states of matter have witnessed a new physical phenomenon where gapless edge and bulk excitations coexist. This manifests in the existence of exponentially localized edge modes living at criticalities. The criticalities with topological and non-topological properties enable one to look into an unprecedented and interesting multicritical phenomenon: topological phase transition at criticality. We explore the existence of such topological transition between distinct critical phases of different topological nature and reconstruct various suitable theoretical frameworks to characterize them. The bound state solution of Dirac equation, winding number, scaling theory, critical exponents and correlation factors of curvature function are constructed at criticality to identify the topological transition between distinct critical phases separated by multicritical points. Finally, we discuss the experimental observabilities of these results in superconducting circuits and ultracold atoms.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Phase Transition of the 3-Majority Dynamics with Uniform Communication Noise

Communication noise is a common feature in several real-world scenarios where systems of agents need to communicate in order to pursue some collective task. In particular, many biologically inspired systems that try to achieve agreements on some opinion must implement resilient dynamics that are not strongly affected by noisy communications. In this work, we study the popular 3-Majority dynamics, an opinion dynamics which has been proved to be an efficient protocol for the majority consensus problem, in which we introduce a simple feature of uniform communication noise, following (d'Amore et al. 2020). We prove that in the fully connected communication network of n agents and in the binary opinion case, the process induced by the 3-Majority dynamics exhibits a phase transition. For a noise probability $p < 1/3$, the dynamics reaches in logarithmic time an almost-consensus metastable phase which lasts for a polynomial number of rounds with high probability. Furthermore, departing from previous analyses, we further characterize this phase by showing that there exists an attractive equilibrium value $s_{\text{eq}} \in [n]$ for the bias of the system, i.e. the difference between the majority community size and the minority one. Moreover, the agreement opinion turns out to be the initial majority one if the bias towards it is of magnitude $\Omega(\sqrt{n\log n})$ in the initial configuration. If, instead, $p > 1/3$, no form of consensus is possible, and any information regarding the initial majority opinion is lost in logarithmic time with high probability. Despite more communications per-round are allowed, the 3-Majority dynamics surprisingly turns out to be less resilient to noise than the Undecided-State dynamics (d'Amore et al. 2020), whose noise threshold value is $p = 1/2$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cutoff and Dynamical Phase Transition for the General Multi-component Ising Model

We study the multi-component Ising model, which is also known as the block Ising model. In this model, the particles are partitioned into a fixed number of groups with a fixed proportion, and the interaction strength is determined by the group to which each particle belongs. We prove that the Glauber dynamics on our model exhibit the cutoff-metastability phase transition as passing the critical inverse-temperature $\beta_{cr}$, which is determined by the interaction strength, regardless of the total number of particles. For $\beta<\beta_{cr}$, the dynamics show a cutoff at $\alpha n\log n$ with a window size $O(n)$, where $\alpha$ is a constant determined by the interaction strength. For $\beta=\beta_{cr}$, we prove that the mixing time is of order $O(n^{3/2})$. In particular, we deduce the so-called non-central limit theorem for the block magnetizations to validate the optimal bound at $\beta=\beta_{cr}$. For $\beta<\beta_{cr}$, we examine the metastability, which refers to the exponential mixing time. Our results, based on the position of the employed Ising model on the complete graph, generalizes results of previous versions of the model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rodlike Heisenberg nanomagnet driven by propagating magnetic field: Nonequilibrium phase transition

The dynamical responses of a rodlike anisotropic Heisenberg ferromagnet irradiated by propagating magnetic field wave has been studied by Monte Carlo simulation with Metropolis single spin flip algorithm. A nonequilibrium dynamical phase transition was observed and the transition temperature was obtained from the peak position of the variance of the dynamic order parameter. The transition was found to occur at lower temperature for the higher values of the amplitude of the propagating magnetic field wave. A comprehensive phase boundary was drawn. The phase boundary is found to be insensitive to the wavelength of the propagaing field wave. The boundary encloses more region of ordered phase for stronger anisotropy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Metal-insulator transition in monolayer MoS$_2$ via contactless chemical doping

Camiel van Efferen, Clifford Murray, Jeison Fischer, Carsten Busse, Hannu-Pekka Komsa, Thomas Michely, Wouter Jolie. Much effort has been made to modify the properties of transition metal dichalcogenide layers via their environment as a route to new functionalization. However, it remains a challenge to induce large electronic changes without chemically altering the layer or compromising its two-dimensionality. Here, a non-invasive technique is used to shift the chemical potential of monolayer MoS$_2$ through p- and n-type doping of graphene (Gr), which remains a well-decoupled 2D substrate. With the intercalation of oxygen (O) under Gr, a nearly rigid Fermi level shift of 0.45 eV in MoS$_2$ is demonstrated, whereas the intercalation of europium (Eu) induces a metal-insulator transition in MoS$_2$, accompanied by a giant band gap reduction of 0.67 eV. Additionally, the effect of the substrate charge on 1D states within MoS$_2$ mirror-twin boundaries (MTBs) is explored. It is found that the 1D nature of the MTB states is not compromised, even when MoS$_2$ is made metallic. Furthermore, with the periodicity of the 1D states dependent on substrate-induced charging and depletion, the boundaries serve as chemical potential sensors functional up to room temperature.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Phase transitions, logarithmic Sobolev inequalities, and uniform-in-time propagation of chaos for weakly interacting diffusions

In this article, we study the mean field limit of weakly interacting diffusions for confining and interaction potentials that are not necessarily convex. We explore the relationship between the large $N$ limit of the constant in the logarithmic Sobolev inequality (LSI) for the $N$-particle system and the presence or absence of phase transitions for the mean field limit. The non-degeneracy of the LSI constant is shown to have far reaching consequences, especially in the context of uniform-in-time propagation of chaos and the behaviour of equilibrium fluctuations. Our results extend previous results related to unbounded spin systems and recent results on propagation of chaos using novel coupling methods. As incidentals, we provide concise and, to our knowledge, new proofs of a generalised form of Talagrand's inequality and of quantitative propagation of chaos by employing techniques from the theory of gradient flows, specifically the Riemannian calculus on the space of probability measures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum phase transition in a clean superconductor with repulsive dynamical interaction

We consider a model of electrons at zero temperature, with a repulsive interaction which is a function of the energy transfer. Such an interaction can arise from the combination of electron-electron repulsion at high energies and the weaker electron-phonon attraction at low energies. As shown in previous works, superconductivity can develop despite the overall repulsion due to the energy dependence of the interaction, but the gap $\Delta(\omega)$ must change sign at some (imaginary) frequency $\omega_0$ to counteract the repulsion. However, when the constant repulsive part of the interaction is increased, a quantum phase transition towards the normal state occurs. We show that, as the phase transition is approached, $\Delta$ and $\omega_0$ must vanish in a correlated way such that $1/|\log[\Delta(0)]| \sim \omega_0^2$. We discuss the behavior of phase fluctuations near this transition and show that the correlation between $\Delta(0)$ and $\omega_0$ locks the phase stiffness to a non-zero value.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Microcanonical characterization of first-order phase transitions in a generalized model for aggregation

Aggregation transitions in disordered mesoscopic systems play an important role in several areas of knowledge, from materials science to biology. The lack of a thermodynamic limit in systems that are intrinsically finite makes the microcanonical thermostatistics analysis, which is based on the microcanonical entropy, a suitable alternative to study the aggregation phenomena. Although microcanonical entropies have been used in the characterization of first-order phase transitions in many non-additive systems, most of the studies are only done numerically with aid of advanced Monte Carlo simulations. Here we consider a semi-analytical approach to characterize aggregation transitions that occur in a generalized model related to the model introduced by Thirring. By considering an effective interaction energy between the particles in the aggregate, our approach allowed us to obtain scaling relations not only for the microcanonical entropies and temperatures, but also for the sizes of the aggregates and free-energy profiles. In addition, we test the approach commonly used in simulations which is based on the conformational microcanonical entropy determined from a density of states that is a function of the potential energy only. Besides the evaluation of temperature versus concentration phase diagrams, we explore this generalized model to illustrate how one can use the microcanonical thermostatistics as an analysis method to determine experimentally relevant quantities such as latent heats and free-energy barriers of aggregation transitions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strongest Magnetically Induced Transitions in Alkali Metal Atoms with nuclear spin $3/2$

The probabilities of atomic transitions $F_e - F_g = \pm 2$ between a ground $F_g$ and an excited $F_e$ level of $D_2$ line of any alkali metal atom are zero when no external magnetic field is applied. In an external magnetic field in the range $0.1 - 3$ kG, the probabilities of these transitions called magnetically induced (MI) are highly modified. For these MI transitions, we have previously exhibited the following rule: the probabilities of MI transitions with $\Delta F = +2$ are maximal when using $\sigma^+$-polarized laser radiation, while the probabilities of MI transitions with $\Delta F = -2$ are maximal when using $\sigma^-$-polarized laser radiation. This difference has been termed Type 1 Magnetically Induced Circular Dichroism (MCD1). It is demonstrated for the first time that for alkali atoms with a nuclear spin $I=3/2$ ($^{87}\text{Rb}$, $^{39}\text{K}$,$^{23}\text{Na}$, $^7\text{Li}$) in magnetic fields $> 100$ G, the probability of the strongest $\sigma^+$ MI transition of the group $F_g = 1 \rightarrow F_e = 3'$ (transition $\ket{1,-1}\rightarrow\ket{3',0'}$) is about 4 times higher than the probabilities of the strongest MI $\sigma^-$-transitions $\ket{1,-1}\rightarrow\ket{3',-2'}$ and $\ket{2,+1}\rightarrow \ket{0',0'}$. These properties make the $\sigma^+$ MI transition $\ket{1,-1}\rightarrow\ket{3',0'}$ an interesting candidate for the study of magneto-optical processes in strong magnetic fields.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Pressure-Dependent Phase Transitions in Hybrid Improper Ferroelectric Ruddlesden-Popper Oxides

The temperature-dependent phase transitions in Ruddlesden-Popper oxides with perovskite bilayers have been under increased scrutiny in recent years due to the so-called hybrid improper ferroelectricity that some chemical compositions exhibit. However, little is currently understood about the hydrostatic pressure dependence of these phase transitions. Herein we present the results of a high-pressure powder synchrotron X-ray diffraction experiment and $ab~initio$ calculations on the bilayered Ruddlesden-Popper phases Ca$_{3}$Mn$_{2}$O$_{7}$ and Ca$_{3}$Ti$_{2}$O$_{7}$. In both compounds we observe a first-order phase transition between polar $A2_{1}am$ and non-polar $Acaa$ structures. Interestingly, we show that while the application of pressure ultimately favours a non-polar phase -- as is commonly observed for proper ferroelectrics -- regions of response exist where pressure actually acts to increase the polar mode amplitudes. The reason for this can be untangled by considering the varied response of octahedral tilts and rotations to hydrostatic pressure and their trilinear coupling with the polar instability.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Phase Transitions in High Purity Zr Under Dynamic Compression

We present results from ramp compression experiments on high-purity Zr that show the $\alpha \rightarrow \omega$, $\omega \rightarrow \beta$, as well as reverse $\beta \rightarrow \omega$ phase transitions. Simulations with a multi-phase equation of state and phenomenological kinetic model match the experimental wave profiles well. While the dynamic $\alpha \rightarrow \omega$ transition occurs $\sim 9$ GPa above the equilibrium phase boundary, the $\omega \rightarrow \beta$ transition occurs within 0.9~GPa of equilibrium. We estimate that the dynamic compression path intersects the equilibrium $\omega - \beta$ line at $P= 29.2$ GPa, and $T = 490$ K. The thermodynamic path in the interior of the sample lies $\sim 100$ K above the isentrope at the point of the $\omega \rightarrow \beta$ transition. Approximately half of this dissipative temperature rise is due to plastic work, and half is due to the non-equilibrium $\alpha \rightarrow \omega$ transition. The inferred rate of the $\alpha \rightarrow \omega$ transition is several orders of magnitude higher than that measured in dynamic diamond anvil cell (DDAC) experiments in an overlapping pressure range. We discuss a model for the influence of shear stress on the nucleation rate. The small fractional volume change $\Delta V/V \approx 0.1$ at the $\alpha \rightarrow \omega$ transition amplifies the effect of shear stress, and we estimate that for this case shear stress is equivalent to a pressure increase in the range of several GPa. Correcting our transition rate to a hydrostatic rate brings it approximately into line with the DDAC results, suggesting that shear stress plays a significant role in the transformation rate.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effects of gas-liquid phase transitions on soundwave propagation: A molecular dynamics study

To understand ultrasonic cavitation, it is imperative to analyze the effects of the gas-liquid phase transitions on soundwave propagation. Since current methods based on fluid dynamics offer limited information, it is imperative to carry out further research on this phenomenon. In this study, we investigated the effects of cavitation and near-critical fluid on soundwaves using the molecular dynamics (MD) simulations of Lennard-Jones fluids. In the first-order liquid-to-gas transition region (far from the critical point), the waveform does not continuously change with the temperature and source oscillation amplitude owing to the discontinuous change in the density due to the phase transition. Meanwhile, in the continuous transition region (crossing near the critical point), the waveform continuously varies with temperature regardless of the amplitudes because phase separation is not involved in this region. The density fluctuations increase as the amplitude increases; however, it does not affect the waveform. Thus, we clarified that the first-order and continuous transitions have different impacts on soundwaves. Moreover, we determined the acoustic characteristics, such as attenuation and nonlinear parameters, by comparing the results of the numerical solution of Burgers' equation and MD simulation. Burgers' equation clearly describes the soundwave phenomenon until phase separation or bubble formation occurs. In the continuous transition region, the attenuation parameters tend to diverge, reflecting a critical anomaly trend. We observed the bubbles move forward with the oscillation of their radii owing to their interaction with the soundwaves. This is the first direct observation of the interaction using MD simulations.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study explores phase transitions in a confining dark sector using QCD simulations

Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Ohio state University recently carried out a study examining the possible effects of a first-order phase transition in a confining dark sector with heavy dark quarks. Using computer simulations, they showed that in several scenarios, such a transition could lead to a sizable reduction in the abundance of dark matter. The results of their analyses were published in Physical Review Letters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Investigating Signatures of Phase Transitions in Neutron-Star Cores

Neutron stars explore matter at the highest densities in the universe. In their cores, this matter might undergo a phase transition from hadronic to exotic phases, e.g., quark matter. Such a transition could be indicated by non-trivial structures in the density behavior of the speed of sound such as jumps and sharp peaks. Here, we employ a physics-agnostic approach to model the speed of sound in neutron stars and study to which extent the existence of non-trivial structures can be inferred from existing astrophysical observations of neutron stars. For this, we exhaustively study different equations of state, including those with explicit first-order phase transitions. We conclude that astrophysical information to date do not necessarily require a phase transition to quark matter.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Correct and accurate polymorphic energy ordering of transition-metal monoxides obtained from semilocal and onsite-hybrid exchange-correlation approximations

Arghya Ghosh, Subrata Jana, Manish K Niranjan, Fabien Tran, David Wimberger, Peter Blaha, Lucian A. Constantin, Prasanjit Samal. The relative energetic stability of the structural phases of common antiferromagnetic transition-metal oxides (MnO, FeO, CoO, and NiO) within the semilocal and hybrid density functionals are fraught with difficulties. In particular, MnO is known to be the most difficult case for almost all common semilocal and hybrid density approximations. Here, we show that the meta-generalized gradient approximation (meta-GGA) constructed from the cuspless hydrogen model and Pauli kinetic energy density (MGGAC) can lead to the correct ground state of MnO. The relative energy differences of zinc-blende (zb) and rock-salt (rs) structures as computed using MGGAC are found to be in nice agreement with those obtained from high-level correlation methods like the random phase approximation or quantum Monte Carlo techniques. Besides, we have also applied the onsite hybrid functionals (closely related to DFT+U ) based on GGA and meta-GGA functionals, and it is shown that a relatively high amount of Hartree-Fock exchange is necessary to obtain the correct ground-state structure. Our present investigation suggests that the semilocal MGGAC and onsite hybrids, both being computationally cheap, as methods of choice for the calculation of the relative stability of antiferromagnetic transition-metal oxides having potential applications in solid-state physics and structural chemistry.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
SCIENCE

