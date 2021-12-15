Thermal analysis of metal organic precursors for functional Cu doped NiOx hole transporting layer in inverted perovskite solar cells the role of solution combustion chemistry in Cu doped NiOx thin films processing

Two-dimensional ferroelectrics (FEs) are promising in the miniaturization of memory devices with ultra-high-density data storage and low power consumption. However, many thiophosphate monolayers, i.e., analogs of CuInP$_2$S$_6$ and referred to as ABP$_2$X$_6$, lose ferroelectricity and instead exhibit an antiferroelectric (AFE) or paraelectric ordering. We propose to tune the AFE ABP$_2$X$_6$ monolayers into the FE ordering through interface engineering. The mechanism is that there are couplings between the charge polarizations of the ABP$_2$X$_6$ monolayers and the local dipoles as well as the induced electronic polarizations in the substrate which have a tendency to stabilize the FE ordering. We further perform first-principles calculations for CuInP$_2$Se$_6$ and CuCrP$_2$S$_6$ monolayers and their van der Waals heterostructures. We find that an AFE CuInP$_2$Se$_6$ monolayer becomes FE as interfaced with graphene, MoS$_2$, and h-BN monolayers. In contrast, the CuCrP$_2$S$_6$ monolayer remains AFE since there is a large energy difference between the AFE and FE phases. Interfacing it with a MoTe$_2$ monolayer induces a metal-insulator transition for the heterostructure, whereas interfacing with a polar surface MgO(111) can drive it into FE. The interfacing effect can also be used to manipulate the FE properties of ABP$_2$X$_6$ multilayers. We further find that the AFE-to-FE transition is electrically switchable in these systems. In particular, it is accompanied by an indirect-direct band-gap transition for the CuInP$_2$Se$_6$ monolayer. Our study offers an effective approach to tune the FE and electronic properties of ABP$_2$X$_6$ thin films for applications in electronics and optoelectronics.

