Chemistry

Thermal analysis of metal organic precursors for functional Cu doped NiOx hole transporting layer in inverted perovskite solar cells the role of solution combustion chemistry in Cu doped NiOx thin films processing

By Apostolos Ioakeimidis, Ioannis T. Papadas, Eirini D. Koutsouroubi, Gerasimos S. Armatas, Stelios A. Choulis
 4 days ago

Apostolos Ioakeimidis, Ioannis T. Papadas, Eirini D. Koutsouroubi, Gerasimos S. Armatas, Stelios A. Choulis. Low temperature solution combustion synthesis emerges as a facile method for synthesis of functional metal oxides thin films for electronic applications. We study the solution combustion synthesis process of Cu:NiOx using different molar ratios (w/o,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
