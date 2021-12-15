The physics of Empty Liquids: from Patchy particles to Water

In parts I [6] and II [7] we studied how metrics $g_{ij}$ on $\mathfrak{su}(n)$ may spontaneously break symmetry and $\textit{crystallize}$ into a form which is kaq, $\textit{knows about qubits}$. We did this for $n=2^N$ and then away from powers of 2. Here we address the Fermionic version and find kam metrics, these $\textit{know about Majoranas}$. That is, there is a basis of principal axes $\{H_k\}$ of which is of homogeneous Majorana degree. In part I, we searched unsuccessfully for functional minima representing crystallized metrics exhibiting the Brown-Susskind penalty schedule, motivated by their study of black hole scrambling time. Here, by segueing to the Fermionic setting we find, to good approximation, kam metrics adhering to this schedule on both $\mathfrak{su}(4)$ and $\mathfrak{su}(8)$. Thus, with this preliminary finding, our toy model exhibits two of the three features required for the spontaneous emergence of spatial structure: 1. localized degrees of freedom and, 2. a preference for low body-number (or low Majorana number) interactions. The final feature, 3. constraints on who may interact with whom, i.e. a neighborhood structure, must await an effective analytic technique, being entirely beyond what we can approach with classical numerics.
Comments / 0