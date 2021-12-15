ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The physics of Empty Liquids: from Patchy particles to Water

By John Russo, Fabio Leoni, Fausto Martelli, Francesco Sciortino
 4 days ago

Empty liquids represent a wide class of materials whose constituents arrange in a random network through reversible bonds. Many key insights on the physical properties of empty liquids have originated almost independently from the study of colloidal patchy particles on one side, and a...

healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Smash Temperature Record on Keeping 'Freezing Cold' Water in Liquid Form

Scientists have just proven that the freezing temperature of water can be even lower than what we thought was possible. Taking tiny droplets of water, up to just 150 nanometers in size, a team of engineers at the University of Houston has pushed the critical temperature threshold to -44 degrees Celsius (-47.2 degrees Fahrenheit) – and, more saliently, accurately measured it.
SCIENCE
Cosmos

From drug delivery to carbon capture: the exciting potential of liquid marbles

What will carbon capture look like in a decade? Research in a range of different fields racing to find the technology that can keep CO2 out of the air at an industrial scale. One possible candidate – liquid marbles – has just cleared another hurdle, with a team of Australian and UK researchers bringing greater understanding to these mysterious particles.
CHEMISTRY
Low Energy Neutrino Detection with a Portable Water-based Liquid Scintillator Detector

In this study, the conceptual design and physics simulations of a near-field Water-based Liquid Scintillator (WbLS) detector placed 100 meters from the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP), currently under construction and aiming at being Turkey's first nuclear power plant, is presented. The ANPP is an excellent opportunity for neutrino studies and the development of an R&D program for neutrino detectors in Turkey. The Reactor Neutrino Experiments of Turkey (RNET) program includes a compact and portable detector with a 2.5-ton volume of WbLS and a ~30% photo-coverage, and the program is planned to be expanded with a medium-size 30-ton detector that will be an international testbed for low energy neutrino studies for WbLS and new detector technologies. In the following, the focus will be on the smaller ~2.5-ton detector, instrumented with 8-inch high quantum efficiency PMTs and two layers of cosmic veto paddles, covering all sides of the detector, to track and veto cosmic particles. Inverse Beta Decay (IBD) events from electronic antineutrinos generated in the reactor core are simulated using the RAT-PAC simulation package and several liquids with different percentages of Liquid Scintillator (LS) and Gadolinium (Gd) are investigated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Studying cosmic expansion using methods from many-body physics

It is almost always assumed in cosmological calculations that there is a even distribution of matter in the universe. This is because the calculations would be much too complicated if the position of every single star were to be included. In reality, the universe is not uniform: in some places there are stars and planets, in others there is just a void. Physicists Michael te Vrugt and Prof. Raphael Wittkowski from the Institute of Theoretical Physics and the Center for Soft Nanoscience (SoN) at the University of Münster have, together with physicist Dr. Sabine Hossenfelder from the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies (FIAS), developed a new model for this problem. Their starting point was the Mori-Zwanzig formalism, a method for describing systems consisting of a large number of particles with a small number of measurands. The results of the study have now been published in the journal Physical Review Letters.
ASTRONOMY
Graviton particle statistics and coherent states from classical scattering amplitudes

In the two-body scattering problem in general relativity, we study the final graviton particle distribution using a perturbative approach. We compute the mean, the variance and the factorial moments of the distribution from the expectation value of the graviton number operator in the KMOC formalism. For minimally coupled scalar particles, the leading deviation from the Poissonian distribution is given by the unitarity cut involving the six-point tree amplitude with the emission of two gravitons. We compute this amplitude in two independent ways. First, we use an extension of the Cheung-Remmen parametrization that includes minimally coupled scalars. We then repeat the calculation using on-shell BCFW-like techniques, finding complete agreement. In the classical limit, this amplitude gives a purely quantum contribution, proving that we can describe the final radiative state is coherent at least up to order $\mathcal{O}(G^4)$. Finally, we give general arguments about why we expect this to hold also at higher order in perturbation theory and what are the consequences for classical radiative observables.
PHYSICS
unl.edu

Bloom talks stewardship of $51M grant, future of particle physics

“It’s not in the middle of nowhere. It’s in the middle of everything, as Chancellor Green likes to say. Here’s this proof, in fact, that we are in the middle of everything.”. Ken Bloom hails from New Jersey, but he’s speaking of Nebraska, which the Husker professor of physics and...
SCIENCE
Observing the Migdal effect from nuclear recoils of neutral particles with liquid xenon and argon detectors

In recent years, dark matter direct detection experiments have spurred interest in the Migdal effect, where it is employed to extend their sensitivity to lower dark matter masses. Given the lack of observation of the Migdal effect, the calculation of the signal is subject to large theoretical uncertainties. It is therefore desirable to attempt a first measurement of the Migdal effect, and to test the theoretical predictions of the Migdal effect for the calibration of the experimental response to a potential dark matter signal. In this work, we explore the feasibility of observing the Migdal effect in xenon and argon. We carry out proof-of-concept calculations for low-energy neutrons from a filtered source, and using a reactor, the Spallation Neutron Source, or $^{51}$Cr as potential neutrino sources. We perform a detector simulation for the xenon target and find that, with available technology, the low-energy neutron source is the most promising, requiring only a modest neutron flux, detector size, and exposure period.
SCIENCE
Local invariants identify topological metals

Although topological band theory has been used to discover and classify a wide array of novel topological phases in insulating and semi-metal systems, it is not well-suited to identifying topological phenomena in metallic or gapless systems. Here, we develop a theory of topological metals based on the system's Clifford pseudospectrum, which can both determine whether a system exhibits boundary-localized states despite the presence of a degenerate bulk bands and provide a measure of these states' topological protection. Moreover, the Clifford pseudospectrum yields a set of invariants that are locally defined at a given position and energy while still being rigorously connected to the system's K-theory. We demonstrate the generality of this method in two systems, a Chern metal and a higher-order topological metal, and prove the topology of these systems is robust to relatively strong perturbations. The ability to define invariants for metallic and gapless systems allows for the possibility of finding topological phenomena in a broad range of natural and artificial materials which have not been previously explored.
PHYSICS
Ring-o-rings: a new category of supramolecular structures with topologically tunable properties

Macrochains of topologically interlocked rings with unique physical properties have recently gained considerable interest in supramolecular chemistry, biology, and soft matter. Most of the work has been, so far, focused on linear chains and on their variety of conformational properties compared to standard polymers. Here we go beyond the linear case and show that, by circularizing such macrochains, one can exploit the topology of the local interlockings to store torsional stress in the system, altering significantly its metric and local properties. Moreover, by properly defining the twist (Tw) and writhe (Wr) of these macrorings we show the validity of a relation equivalent to the Cǎlugǎreanu-White-Fuller theorem $Tw + Wr$=const, originally proved for ribbon like structures such as ds-DNA. Our results suggest that circular structures of topologically linked rings with storable and tunable torsion can form a new category of highly designable multiscale structures with potential applications in supramolecular chemistry and material science.
PHYSICS
Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS
Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
Degradation Mechanism of Perovskite under High Charge Carrier Density Condition

Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
PHYSICS
Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
Photon echo polarimetry of excitons and biexcitons in a CH$_3$NH$_3$PbI$_3$ perovskite single crystal

Lead halide perovskites show remarkable performance when used in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. However, the peculiarities of light-matter interactions in these materials in general are far from being fully explored experimentally and theoretically. Here we specifically address the energy level order of optical transitions and demonstrate photon echos in a methylammonium lead triiodide single crystal, thereby determining the optical coherence times $T_2$ for excitons and biexcitons at cryogenic temperature to be 0.79 ps and 0.67 ps, respectively. Most importantly, we have developed an experimental photon-echo polarimetry method that not only identifies the contributions from exciton and biexciton complexes, but also allows accurate determination of the biexciton binding energy of 2.4 meV, even though the period of quantum beats between excitons and biexcitons is much longer than the coherence times of the resonances. Our experimental and theoretical analysis methods contribute to the understanding of the complex mechanism of quasiparticle interactions at moderate pump density and show that even in high-quality perovskite crystals and at very low temperatures, inhomogeneous broadening of excitonic transitions due to local crystal potential fluctuations is a source of optical dephasing.
PHYSICS
The Universe from a Single Particle III

In parts I [6] and II [7] we studied how metrics $g_{ij}$ on $\mathfrak{su}(n)$ may spontaneously break symmetry and $\textit{crystallize}$ into a form which is kaq, $\textit{knows about qubits}$. We did this for $n=2^N$ and then away from powers of 2. Here we address the Fermionic version and find kam metrics, these $\textit{know about Majoranas}$. That is, there is a basis of principal axes $\{H_k\}$ of which is of homogeneous Majorana degree. In part I, we searched unsuccessfully for functional minima representing crystallized metrics exhibiting the Brown-Susskind penalty schedule, motivated by their study of black hole scrambling time. Here, by segueing to the Fermionic setting we find, to good approximation, kam metrics adhering to this schedule on both $\mathfrak{su}(4)$ and $\mathfrak{su}(8)$. Thus, with this preliminary finding, our toy model exhibits two of the three features required for the spontaneous emergence of spatial structure: 1. localized degrees of freedom and, 2. a preference for low body-number (or low Majorana number) interactions. The final feature, 3. constraints on who may interact with whom, i.e. a neighborhood structure, must await an effective analytic technique, being entirely beyond what we can approach with classical numerics.
SCIENCE
Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS
The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
CHEMISTRY

