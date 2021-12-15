ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Discovering the nanoscale origins of localized corrosion in additive manufactured stainless steel 316L by in situ liquid cell TEM

By Mengkun Tian, Jahnavi Desai Choundraj, Thomas Voisin, Y. Morris Wang, Josh Kacher
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Additive manufacturing (AM) by laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) leads to the formation of a rich, hierarchical microstructure, including dislocation cell structures and elemental segregation. This structure has profound impacts on...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Researchers develop covid-killing stainless steel

The newly-developed alloy can inactivate 99.75% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within three hours and 99.99% within six hours, according to a study published Nov. 25 by a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong. The university researchers, led by Huang Mingxin at the Department of Mechanical Engineering and...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Photon echo polarimetry of excitons and biexcitons in a CH$_3$NH$_3$PbI$_3$ perovskite single crystal

Lead halide perovskites show remarkable performance when used in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. However, the peculiarities of light-matter interactions in these materials in general are far from being fully explored experimentally and theoretically. Here we specifically address the energy level order of optical transitions and demonstrate photon echos in a methylammonium lead triiodide single crystal, thereby determining the optical coherence times $T_2$ for excitons and biexcitons at cryogenic temperature to be 0.79 ps and 0.67 ps, respectively. Most importantly, we have developed an experimental photon-echo polarimetry method that not only identifies the contributions from exciton and biexciton complexes, but also allows accurate determination of the biexciton binding energy of 2.4 meV, even though the period of quantum beats between excitons and biexcitons is much longer than the coherence times of the resonances. Our experimental and theoretical analysis methods contribute to the understanding of the complex mechanism of quasiparticle interactions at moderate pump density and show that even in high-quality perovskite crystals and at very low temperatures, inhomogeneous broadening of excitonic transitions due to local crystal potential fluctuations is a source of optical dephasing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Theory of zero-field diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Additive Manufacturing#Tem#Materials Science#Corrosion#Stainless Steel
arxiv.org

Local invariants identify topological metals

Although topological band theory has been used to discover and classify a wide array of novel topological phases in insulating and semi-metal systems, it is not well-suited to identifying topological phenomena in metallic or gapless systems. Here, we develop a theory of topological metals based on the system's Clifford pseudospectrum, which can both determine whether a system exhibits boundary-localized states despite the presence of a degenerate bulk bands and provide a measure of these states' topological protection. Moreover, the Clifford pseudospectrum yields a set of invariants that are locally defined at a given position and energy while still being rigorously connected to the system's K-theory. We demonstrate the generality of this method in two systems, a Chern metal and a higher-order topological metal, and prove the topology of these systems is robust to relatively strong perturbations. The ability to define invariants for metallic and gapless systems allows for the possibility of finding topological phenomena in a broad range of natural and artificial materials which have not been previously explored.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Controlling superconductivity of CeIrIn$_5$ microstructures by substrate selection

Maarten R. van Delft, Maja D. Bachmann, Carsten Putzke, Chunyu Guo, Joshua A. W. Straquadine, Eric D. Bauer, Filip Ronning, Philip J. W. Moll. Superconductor/metal interfaces are usually fabricated in heterostructures that join these dissimilar materials. A conceptually different approach has recently exploited the strain sensitivity of heavy-fermion superconductors, selectively transforming regions of the crystal into the metallic state by strain gradients. The strain is generated by differential thermal contraction between the sample and the substrate. Here, we present an improved finite-element model that reliably predicts the superconducting transition temperature in CeIrIn$_5$ even in complex structures. Different substrates are employed to tailor the strain field into the desired shapes. Using this approach, both highly complex and strained as well as strain-free microstructures are fabricated to validate the model. This enables full control over the microscopic strain fields, and forms the basis for more advanced structuring of superconductors as in Josephson junctions.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Multi-step atomic mechanism of platinum nanocrystals nucleation and growth revealed by in-situ liquid cell STEM

The understanding of crystal growth mechanisms has broadened substantially. One significant advancement is based in the conception that the interaction between particles plays an important role in the growth of nanomaterials. This is in contrast to the classical model, which neglects this process. Direct imaging of such processes at atomic-level in liquid-phase is essential for establishing new theoretical models that encompass the full complexity of realistic scenarios and eventually allow for tailoring nanoparticle growth. Here, we investigate at atomic-scale the exact growth mechanisms of platinum nanocrystals from single atom to final crystals by in-situ liquid phase scanning transmission electron microscopy. We show that, after nucleation, the nanocrystals grow via two main stages: atomic attachment in the first stage, where the particles initially grow by attachment of the atoms until depletion of the surrounding zone. Thereafter, follows the second stage of growth, which is based on particle attachment by different atomic pathways to finally form mature nanoparticles. The atomic mechanisms underlying these growth pathways are distinctly different and have different driving forces and kinetics as evidenced by our experimental observations.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Ring-o-rings: a new category of supramolecular structures with topologically tunable properties

Macrochains of topologically interlocked rings with unique physical properties have recently gained considerable interest in supramolecular chemistry, biology, and soft matter. Most of the work has been, so far, focused on linear chains and on their variety of conformational properties compared to standard polymers. Here we go beyond the linear case and show that, by circularizing such macrochains, one can exploit the topology of the local interlockings to store torsional stress in the system, altering significantly its metric and local properties. Moreover, by properly defining the twist (Tw) and writhe (Wr) of these macrorings we show the validity of a relation equivalent to the Cǎlugǎreanu-White-Fuller theorem $Tw + Wr$=const, originally proved for ribbon like structures such as ds-DNA. Our results suggest that circular structures of topologically linked rings with storable and tunable torsion can form a new category of highly designable multiscale structures with potential applications in supramolecular chemistry and material science.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
CHEMISTRY
The State-Journal

Stainless Steel Plates Critical from Construction to Space Exploration

Steel, in general, is responsible for much of the structure and mobility of the world as we know it today. It's one of the most affordable and widely used materials on the planet. Steel plates which can be called structural steel, are essentially the plywood of production metal. They can be cut and shaped to make nearly anything. Stainless steel plates are unbelievably versatile. It's guaranteed that you interact with products that rely on steel plates in your daily life. There are thousands of uses for steel plates, from massive construction projects all the way down to your household appliances. Let's look at a few ways stainless steel plates have helped build the world we know.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Observer Design for a Flexible Structure with Distributed and Point Sensors

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Collisional excitation and non-LTE modelling of interstellar chiral propylene oxide

K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A new locally linear embedding scheme in light of Hessian eigenmap

We provide a new interpretation of Hessian locally linear embedding (HLLE), revealing that it is essentially a variant way to implement the same idea of locally linear embedding (LLE). Based on the new interpretation, a substantial simplification can be made, in which the idea of "Hessian" is replaced by rather arbitrary weights. Moreover, we show by numerical examples that HLLE may produce projection-like results when the dimension of the target space is larger than that of the data manifold, and hence one further modification concerning the manifold dimension is suggested. Combining all the observations, we finally achieve a new LLE-type method, which is called tangential LLE (TLLE). It is simpler and more robust than HLLE.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy