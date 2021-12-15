ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Coherent phase slips in coupled matter-wave circuits

By Axel Pérez-Obiol, Juan Polo, Luigi Amico
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Quantum Phase slips are dual process of particle tunneling in coherent networks. Besides to be of central interest for condensed matter physics, quantum phase slips are resources that are sought to be manipulated in quantum circuits. Here, we devise a specific...

Enhanced Phase Mixing of Torsional Alfvén Waves in Stratified and Divergent Solar Coronal Structures, Paper II: Nonlinear Simulations

We use MHD simulations to detect the nonlinear effects of torsional Alfvén wave propagation in a potential magnetic field with exponentially divergent field lines, embedded in a stratified solar corona. In Paper I we considered solutions to the linearised governing equations torsional Alfvén wave propagation and showed, using a finite difference solver we developed named WiggleWave, that in certain scenarios wave damping is stronger than what would be predicted by our analytic solutions. In this paper we consider whether damping would be further enhanced by the presence of nonlinear effects. We begin by deriving the nonlinear governing equations for torsional Alfvén wave propagation and identifying the terms that cause coupling to magnetosonic perturbations. We then compare simulation outputs from an MHD solver called Lare3d, which solves the full set of nonlinear MHD equations, to the outputs from WiggleWave to detect nonlinear effects such as: the excitation of magnetosonic waves by the Alfvén wave, self-interaction of the Alfvén wave through coupling to the induced magnetosonic waves, and the formation of shock waves higher in the atmosphere caused by the steepening of these compressive perturbations. We suggest that the presence of these nonlinear effects in the solar corona would lead to Alfvén wave heating that exceeds the expectation from the phase mixing alone.
A quantum processor based on coherent transport of entangled atom arrays

Dolev Bluvstein, Harry Levine, Giulia Semeghini, Tout T. Wang, Sepehr Ebadi, Marcin Kalinowski, Alexander Keesling, Nishad Maskara, Hannes Pichler, Markus Greiner, Vladan Vuletic, Mikhail D. Lukin. The ability to engineer parallel, programmable operations between desired qubits within a quantum processor is central for building scalable quantum information systems. In most...
Quantum phases of ferromagnetically coupled dimers on Shastry-Sutherland lattice

The ground state (gs) of antiferromagnetically coupled dimers on the Shastry-Sutherland lattice (SSL) stabilizes many exotic phases and has been extensively studied. The gs properties of ferromagnetically coupled dimers on SSL are equally important but unexplored. In this model the exchange coupling along the $x$-axis ($J_x$) and $y$-axis ($J_y$) are ferromagnetic and the diagonal exchange coupling ($J$) is antiferromagnetic. In this work we explore the quantum phase diagram of ferromagnetically coupled dimer model numerically using density matrix renormalization group (DMRG) method. We note that in $J_x$-$J_y$ parameter space this model exhibits six interesting phases:(I) stripe $(0,\pi)$, (II) stripe $(\pi,0)$, (III) perfect dimer, (IV) $X$-spiral, (V) $Y$-spiral and (VI) ferromagnetic phase. Phase boundaries of these quantum phases are determined using the correlation functions and gs energies. We also notice the correlation length in this system is less than four lattice units in most of the parameter regimes. The non-collinear behaviour in $X$-spiral and $Y$-spiral phase and the dependence of pitch angles on model parameters are also studied.
Two-Dimensional Quasi Periodic Structures for Large-Scale Light Out-coupling with Amplitude, Phase and Polarization Control

Yoav Livneh (1), Ami Yaacobi (1 and 2), Meir Orenstein (1) ((1) Andrew & Erna Viterbi Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel, (2) Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Haifa, Israel) Chip-scale light-atom interactions are vital for the miniaturization of atomic sensing systems, including clocks,...
Signatures of clean phases in many-body localized quantum circuits

Many-body phenomena far from equilibrium present challenges beyond reach by classical computational resources. Digital quantum computers provide a possible way forward but noise limits their use in the near-term. We propose a scheme to simulate and characterize many-body Floquetsystems hosting a rich variety of phases that operates with a shallow depth circuit. Starting from a "clean" periodic circuit that simulates the dynamical evolution of a Floquet system, we introduce quasi-periodicity to the circuit parameters to prevent thermalization by introducing many-body localization. By inspecting the time averaged properties of the many-body integrals of motion, the phase structure can then be probed using random measurements. This approach avoids the need to compute the ground state and operates at finite energy density. We numerically demonstrate this scheme with a simulation of the Floquet Ising model of time-crystals and present results clearly distinguishing different Floquet phases in the absence of quasi-periodicity in the circuit parameters. Our results pave the way for mapping phase diagrams of exotic systems on near-term quantum devices.
A new model for acoustic-poroelastic coupling of compressional body and Stoneley waves at a fault zone

In vertical seismic profiling (VSP), Stoneley (tube) waves are generated due to the coupling between the borehole fluid and the surrounding poroelastic formation. The tube waves have been exploited in the past to infer the in-situ hydraulic properties. In order to understand better the physical mechanisms underlying the generation of tube waves at a fault zone, we develop a new model that calculates the pressure responses in a borehole. The model incorporates simultaneous effects of elastic impedance boundaries, fluid infiltration from poroelastic formation, and irregularities in the borehole radius. The analytical tube-wave amplitudes are derived from the new model assuming a normally incident plane P wave, verified by complete numerical solutions for Biot's theory of dynamic poroelasticity. We find that the upgoing and downgoing tube waves due to an elastic impedance boundary have opposite polarities, and those excited by a thin poroelastic layer have different wave shapes. The model also enables the prediction of a VSP response at a major fault zone in Japan (Nojima fault). Our quantitative evaluation suggests that tube waves are generated by elastic impedance boundaries and borehole irregularities around the main shear zone of the fault, as well as due to the presence of several porous layers. We also find that the modeled amplitudes agree well with the observation, especially when assuming a heterogeneous permeability distribution. The developed model and the presented results will be crucial in quantitatively interpreting the VSP data in order to estimate the fault zone's hydraulic properties.
Gravitational Focusing of Wave Dark Matter

A massive astrophysical object deforms a local distribution of dark matter, resulting in a local overdensity of dark matter. This phenomenon is often referred to as gravitational focusing. In the solar system, the gravitational focusing due to the Sun induces modulations of dark matter signals on terrestrial experiments. We consider the gravitational focusing of a light bosonic dark matter with a mass of less than about 10 eV. The wave nature of such dark matter candidates leads to unique signatures both in the local overdensity and in the spectrum, both of which can be experimentally relevant. We provide a formalism that captures both the gravitational focusing and the stochasticity of wave dark matter, paying particular attention to the similarity and difference to particle dark matter. Distinctive patterns in the density contrast and spectrum are observed when the de Broglie wavelength of dark matter becomes comparable or less than the size of the system and/or when the velocity dispersion of dark matter is sufficiently small. While gravitational focusing effects generally remain at a few percent level for a relaxed halo dark matter component, they could be much larger for dark matter substructures. With a few well-motivated dark matter substructures, we investigate how each substructure responds to the gravitational potential of the Sun. The limit at which wave dark matter behaves similar to particle dark matter is also discussed.
Coherent Asymmetric Absorbers

Most applications of metasurfaces require excitation and control of both electric and magnetic surface currents. For such purpose, the metasurface must have a finite thickness to handle magnetic surface currents. For metasurface sheets of negligible thickness that offer only electric response, coherent illumination can compensate the need to create discontinuities of the tangential electric field component using magnetic surface currents. Most of known coherent metasurfaces are space-uniform and can control only plane-wave absorption and specular reflection. However, it is also known that periodical space-modulated (inhomogeneous) metasurfaces can be used to realize anomalous reflection, refraction, and other useful effects. In this paper, we propose the concept of a coherently-illuminated space-modulated metasurface that functions as a coherent asymmetric absorber. We study its behaviour under non-ideal illuminations and suggest applications related with sensing.
The Taylor-Wiles method for coherent cohomology, II

We show that the Taylor-Wiles method can be applied to the cohomology of a Shimura variety $S$ of PEL type attached to a unitary similitude group $G$, with coefficients in the coherent sheaf attached to an automorphic vector bundle $\CF$ , when $S$ has a smooth model over a $p$-adic integer ring. This generalizes the main results of the article \cite{H13}, which treated the case when $S$ is compact. As in the previous article, the starting point is a theorem of Lan and Suh that proves the vanishing of torsion in the cohomology under certain conditions on the parameters of the bundle $\CF$ and the prime $p$. Most of the additional difficulty in the non-compact case is related to showing that the contributions of boundary cohomology are all of Eisenstein type. We also need to show that the coverings giving rise to the diamond operators can be extended to étale coverings of appropriate toroidal compactifications.
Repeating Fast Radio Burst:Coherent Circular Polarization By Bunches

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are millisecond-duration signals, to be highly dispersed at distant galaxies, the physical origin of which is still challenging. Coherent curvature emission by bunches powered, e.g., by starquakes, has already been proposed for repeating FRBs, with a friendly nature of understanding the narrowband radiation exhibiting time-frequency drifting. Recently, a highly active FRB source, FRB 20201124A, was reported to enter a newly active episode and emit at least some highly circle-polarized bursts. We revisit the polarized FRB emission here, investigating especially the production mechanisms of a high circular polarization by deriving intrinsic and propagation effects. The intrinsic mechanisms by invoking charged bunches are approached in two scenarios of coherence: curvature radiation (CR) and inverse Compton scattering (ICS), and consequently, a high circular polarization could naturally be explained by the coherent summation of outcome waves, generated or scattered by bunches, with different phases and electric vectors. Cyclotron resonance can result in an absorption of R-mode photons at lower altitude region of magnetosphere, and an FRB should then be emitted from a higher region if the waves are of strong linear polarization. Circularly polarized components could be produced from Faraday conversion exhibiting a $\lambda^3$-oscillation, but the average circular polarization fraction depends only on the income wave, indicating a possibility of highly circle-polarized income wave. The analysis could be welcome if extremely high (e.g., almost 100\%) circular polarization from repeating FRBs would be detected in the future. The production of a bulk of energetic bunches in pulsar-like magnetosphere is discussed finally, which is relevant to the nature of FRB central engine.
Abundance of density wave phases in twisted trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$

Phum Siriviboon, Jiang-Xiazi Lin, Harley D. Scammell, Song Liu, Daniel Rhodes, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, James Hone, Mathias S. Scheurer, J.I.A. Li. The presence of different types of density-wave (DW) phases is a hallmark of the complex, intertwined phase diagram of many strongly correlated materials, such as the cuprates superconductors. Although graphene moiré systems have been compared with high-temperature superconductors, the observation of density wave instabilities has remained rare. In this work, we report an abundance of correlated phases in twisted trilayer graphene (tTLG) with a density modulation of $1/4$ and $1/2$ moiré filling, which are stabilized through the proximity effect across an interface with a tungsten diselenide (WSe$_2$) crystal. At the same time, recursive structures in the Hofstadter spectrum and symmetry-broken Chern insulators are observed in the quantum Hall regime. These observations are indicative of DW order that spontaneously breaks the translational symmetry of the moiré lattice. Notably, there is no clear hierarchy between the robustness of correlation-driven insulators at integer and fractional fillings. This is in stark contrast with graphene moiré systems where correlation-driven phenomena are the most robust when each moiré unit cell is occupied by an integer number of electrons. Taken together, our findings uncover a novel flavor of moiré physics, induced by the proximity effect across the tTLG/WSe$_2$ interface.
Primordial black hole dark matter in the presence of p-wave WIMP annihilation

We study the allowed primordial black hole (PBH) dark matter abundance in the mixed dark matter scenarios consisting of PBHs and self-annihilating weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs) with a velocity dependent annihilation cross section. We first briefly illustrate how the WIMP dark matter halo profile changes for the velocity suppressed p-wave annihilation scenarios, compared with the familiar s-wave annihilation scenarios, and then discuss the PBH mass dependent upper bound on the allowed PBH dark matter abundance. The WIMPs can accrete onto a PBH to form an ultracompact minihalo with a spiky density profile. Such a spike is moderated in the central region of a halo because the WIMPs are annihilated away and this moderation is less effective for a smaller annihilation cross section. The WIMP core density becomes larger while the core radius becomes smaller for a velocity suppressed p-wave annihilation cross section than those for the s-wave annihilation scenarios. The annihilation cross section is dependent on the velocity which varies across the halo, and, in addition to the change of the WIMP density profile, another interesting feature is the PBH mass dependent bound on PBH dark matter abundance. This is in stark contrast to the s-wave annihilation scenarios where the PBH abundance bound is independent of the PBH mass. The allowed PBH dark matter fraction (with respect to the total dark matter abundance) is of order $f_{PBH}\lesssim {\cal O}(10^{-7})(M_{\odot}/M_{PBH})^{(-6+2\gamma_{sp})/(3\gamma_{sp}+3)}$ for the thermal relic p-wave dark matter with the mass $100$ GeV where $\gamma_{sp}$ is the slope index of the spike profile, to be compared with $f_{PBH}\lesssim {\cal O}(10^{-9})$ for the corresponding thermal relic s-wave dark matter scenarios.
Long Wavelength Coherency in Well Connected Electric Power Networks

We investigate coherent oscillations in large scale transmission power grids, where large groups of generators respond in unison to a distant disturbance. Such long wavelength coherent phenomena are known as inter-area oscillations. Their existence in networks of weakly connected areas is well captured by singular perturbation theory. However, they are also observed in strongly connected networks without time-scale separation, where applying singular perturbation theory is not justified. We show that the occurrence of these oscillations is actually generic. Applying matrix perturbation theory, we show that, because these modes lie at the edge of the system's spectrum of eigenvalues, they are only moderately sensitive to increased network connectivity between well chosen, initially weakly connected areas, and that their general structure remains the same, regardless of the strength of the inter-area coupling. This is qualitatively understood by bringing together the standard singular perturbation theory and Courant's nodal domain theorem.
Coherent effects contribution to a fast gate fidelity in ion quantum computer

Pavel Sidorov (1), Mikhail Aksenov (1), Ilia Zalivako (1), Alexander Borisenko (1), Ilya Semerikov (1), Ksenia Khabarova (1 and 2), Nikolai Kolachevsky (1 and 2) ((1) P.N. Lebedev Physical Institute, (2) Russian Quantum Center) Trapped ions are one of the most promising platforms for quantum computing due to the longest...
Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
Understanding the "Feeble Giant" Crater II with tidally stretched Wave Dark Matter

The unusually large, ``feeble dwarf" galaxy Crater II, with its small velocity dispersion, $\simeq 3$ km/s, defies expectations that low mass galaxies should be small and dense. Here we examine its unusual properties in the context of ``Wave Dark Matter", combining the latest stellar and velocity dispersion profiles for Crater II, finding a prominent dark core of radius $\simeq 0.71^{+0.09}_{-0.08}$ kpc, surrounded by a low density halo, with a visible transition between the core and the halo. This observed behaviour is very similar to the distinctive core-halo profile structure of dark matter as a Bose-Einstein condensate, $\psi$DM, where the ground state forms a prominent soliton core, surrounded by a tenuous halo of interfering waves, with a marked density transition predicted between the soliton and the halo. Crater II conforms well this distinctive $\psi$DM prediction, with consistency found between its large core and low velocity dispersion for a boson mass of $m_\psi c^2\simeq (1.9 \pm 0.3) \times10^{-22}$ eV. Similar core-halo structure is also apparent in most dwarf spheroidal galaxies (dSph), but with typically smaller cores, $\simeq 0.25$ kpc and higher velocity dispersions, $\simeq 9$km/s. We argue that Crater II may have have been a more typical dSph dwarf that has lost most of its halo mass to tidal stripping in the context of $\psi$DM, resulting in a factor 3 reduction in velocity dispersion causing a threefold expansion of the soliton core, following the inverse scaling between velocity and de Broglie wavelength required by the Uncertainty Principle. This tidal origin for Crater II is supported by its small pericenter of $\simeq 20$ kpc, now established by GAIA, implying significant tidal stripping by the Milky Way.
Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
