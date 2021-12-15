ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hybrid excitations at the interface between a MoS$_2$ monolayer and organic molecules: a first-principles study

By Ignacio Gonzalez Oliva, Fabio Caruso, Pasquale Pavone, Claudia Draxl
 4 days ago

We present a first-principles investigation of the electronic and optical properties of hybrid organic-inorganic interfaces consisting of MoS$_2$ monolayer and the $\pi$-conjugate molecules pyrene and pyridine. For both hybrid systems, the...

Lattice dynamics and its effects on magnetocrystalline anisotropy energy of pristine and hole-doped YCo$_5$ from first principles

We study the lattice dynamics effects on the phase stability and magnetocrystalline anisotropy (MCA) energy of CaCu$_5$-type YCo$_5$ at finite temperatures using first-principles calculations based on density functional theory (DFT). Harmonic lattice dynamics (HLD) calculations indicate that YCo$_5$ with 56 full valance electrons is dynamically unstable and this instability can be cured by reducing the number of electrons ($N_e$). Crystal orbital Hamilton population analysis reveals that the observed phonon instability originates from the large population of antibonding states near the Fermi level, which is dominated by the Co atoms in the honeycomb layer. The antibonding state depopulates with decreasing $N_e$, resulting in stable phonons for hole-doped YCo$_5$ with $N_e$ $\leq$ 55. We then evaluate the temperature-dependent MCA energy using both HLD and $ab$ $initio$ molecular dynamics (AIMD) methods. For the pristine YCo$_5$, we observe a very weak temperature decay of the MCA energy, indicating little effect of lattice dynamics. Also, the MCA energies evaluated with AIMD at all target temperatures are larger than that of the static hexagonal lattice at 0 K, which is mainly attributed to the structural distortion driven by soft phonon modes. In the hole-doped YCo$_5$, where the distortion is suppressed, a considerable temperature decay in MCA energy is obtained both in HLD and AIMD methods, showing that lattice dynamics effects on MCA energy are non-negligible.
PHYSICS
Absorbance Enhancement of Monolayer MoS$_2$ in a perfect Absorbing system

We reveal numerically and experimentally that dielectric resonance can enhance the absorbance and emission of monolayer MoS$_2$. By quantifying the absorbance of the Si disk resonators and the monolayer MoS$_2$ separately, a model taking into account of absorbance as well as quantum efficiency modifications by the dielectric disk resonators successfully explains the observed emission enhancement under the normal light incidence. It is demonstrated that the experimentally observed emission enhancement at different pump wavelength results from the absorbance enhancement, which compensates the emission quenching by the disk resonators. In order to further maximize the absorbance value of monolayer MoS$_2$, a perfect absorbing structure is proposed. By placing a Au mirror beneath the Si nanodisks, the incident electromagnetic power is fully absorbed by the hybrid monolayer MoS$_2$-disk system. It is demonstrated that the electromagnetic power is re-distributed within the hybrid structure and 53\% of the total power is absorbed by the monolayer MoS$_2$ at the perfect absorbing wavelength.
PHYSICS
Metal-insulator transition in monolayer MoS$_2$ via contactless chemical doping

Camiel van Efferen, Clifford Murray, Jeison Fischer, Carsten Busse, Hannu-Pekka Komsa, Thomas Michely, Wouter Jolie. Much effort has been made to modify the properties of transition metal dichalcogenide layers via their environment as a route to new functionalization. However, it remains a challenge to induce large electronic changes without chemically altering the layer or compromising its two-dimensionality. Here, a non-invasive technique is used to shift the chemical potential of monolayer MoS$_2$ through p- and n-type doping of graphene (Gr), which remains a well-decoupled 2D substrate. With the intercalation of oxygen (O) under Gr, a nearly rigid Fermi level shift of 0.45 eV in MoS$_2$ is demonstrated, whereas the intercalation of europium (Eu) induces a metal-insulator transition in MoS$_2$, accompanied by a giant band gap reduction of 0.67 eV. Additionally, the effect of the substrate charge on 1D states within MoS$_2$ mirror-twin boundaries (MTBs) is explored. It is found that the 1D nature of the MTB states is not compromised, even when MoS$_2$ is made metallic. Furthermore, with the periodicity of the 1D states dependent on substrate-induced charging and depletion, the boundaries serve as chemical potential sensors functional up to room temperature.
CHEMISTRY
Manipulation of spin orientation via ferroelectric switching in Fe-doped Bi2WO6 from first principles

Katherine Inzani, Nabaraj Pokhrel, Nima Leclerc, Zachary Clemens, Sriram P. Ramkumar, Sinéad M. Griffin, Elizabeth A. Nowadnick. Atomic-scale control of spins by electric fields is highly desirable for future technological applications. Magnetically-doped Aurivillius-phase oxides present one route to achieve this, with magnetic ions substituted into the ferroelectric structure at dilute concentrations, resulting in spin-charge coupling. However, there has been minimal exploration of the ferroelectric switching pathways in this materials class, limiting predictions of the influence of an electric field on the magnetic spins in the structure. Here, we determine the ferroelectric switching pathways of the end member of the Aurivilius phase family, Bi2WO6, using a combination of group theoretic analysis and density functional theory calculations. We find that in the ground state P21ab phase, a two-step switching pathway via C2 and Cm intermediate phases provides the lowest energy barrier. Considering iron substitutions on the W-site in Bi2WO6, we determine the spin easy axis. By tracking the change in spin directionality during ferroelectric switching, we find that a 90 degree switch in the polarization direction leads to a 112 degree reorientation of the spin easy axis. The low symmetry crystal-field environment of Bi2WO6 and magnetoelastic coupling on the magnetic dopant provide a route to spin control via and applied electric field.
CHEMISTRY
#Mos#Monolayer#Organic Molecules#Optical Properties#Interfaces#Computational Physics
First principles theory for the magnetic and charge instabilities in AV$_3$Sb$_5$ systems

Vanadium-based materials AV$_3$Sb$_5$ (A=K, Rb, Cs) with layered kagome lattice structures have drawn great attention recently due to the discoveries of topologically nontrivial band structures, charge density wave states, giant anomalous Hall effect, as well as unusual superconducting phase at low temperatures. In this work, we theoretically study the magnetic and charge instabilities for this class of materials based on first principles calculations. We develop a method to calculate the generalized susceptibility tensor defined in the sublattice-orbital-spin space, with the effects of Coulomb interactions treated by generalized random phase approximation (RPA). The RPA susceptibility calculations indicate that there are three leading ferromagnetic instability modes at $\Gamma$ point, which are further verified by unrestricted self-consistent Hartree-Fock calculations including both the on-site and inter-site Coulomb interactions. The inclusion of inter-site interactions tend to suppress the spin ferromagnetism due to charge transfer from the V to Sb sites, leading to weak spin magnetic moments $\sim 0.1\mu_{\textrm{B}}$ per V atom with small intrinsic anomalous Hall conductivity. Current loops can be generated in such weak spin ferromagnetic states as a result of spin-orbit coupling effects. The electronic structures in the ferromagnetic states are significantly reconstructed which have nearly compensated electron and hole carriers from two bands. On the other hand, we do not find any diverging instability mode at $M$ point driven by electron-electron Coulomb interactions. First principles phonon calculations indicate that there are unstable phonon modes which tend to drive the system into an inverse star-of-David structure. Our results indicate that there may be separate phase transitions in the magnetic and charge channels in the system.
PHYSICS
Field-Effect Transistor Based on MoSi$_2$N$_4$ and WSi$_2$N$_4$ Monolayers Under Biaxial Strain: A Computational Study of the Electronic Properties

The electronic properties of a field-effect transistor with two different structures of MoSi$_2$N$_4$ and WSi$_2$N$_4$ monolayers as the channel material in the presence of biaxial strain are investigated. The band structures show that these compounds are semiconductors with an indirect bandgap. Their band gaps can be adjusted by applying in-plane biaxial strain. In the following, the variation of the energies of the valleys and corresponding effective masses with respect to the strain are explored. Finally, the strained MoSi$_2$N$_4$ or WSi$_2$N$_4$ are used as the channel of a p-type FET and the corresponding current-voltage characteristic is explored. The results show this FET has an I$\mathrm{_{ON}}$/I$\mathrm{_{OFF}}$ ratio larger than $\mathrm{10^6}$ and subthreshold swing in the range of 96-98 mV/dec. The I$\mathrm{_{ON}}$/I$\mathrm{_{OFF}}$ ratio of these compounds with respect to strain are compared.
SCIENCE
Collisional excitation and non-LTE modelling of interstellar chiral propylene oxide

K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
ASTRONOMY
Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
CHEMISTRY
Science
Chemistry
Local invariants identify topological metals

Although topological band theory has been used to discover and classify a wide array of novel topological phases in insulating and semi-metal systems, it is not well-suited to identifying topological phenomena in metallic or gapless systems. Here, we develop a theory of topological metals based on the system's Clifford pseudospectrum, which can both determine whether a system exhibits boundary-localized states despite the presence of a degenerate bulk bands and provide a measure of these states' topological protection. Moreover, the Clifford pseudospectrum yields a set of invariants that are locally defined at a given position and energy while still being rigorously connected to the system's K-theory. We demonstrate the generality of this method in two systems, a Chern metal and a higher-order topological metal, and prove the topology of these systems is robust to relatively strong perturbations. The ability to define invariants for metallic and gapless systems allows for the possibility of finding topological phenomena in a broad range of natural and artificial materials which have not been previously explored.
PHYSICS
Giant dynamic isotope effect in supercooled water

Light and heavy water show similar anomalies in their thermodynamic and dynamic properties, yet attempts to interrelate them face several challenges. While a simple temperature shift apparently helps in collapsing data for both isotopes, it lacks a clear justification and requires additional ad hoc scaling factors. The quantum effect on the hydrogen bond complicates the picture. Here we tackle this issue by investigating the decoupling between shear viscosity $\eta$ and translational self-diffusion $D_\mathrm{s}$. To this end, we have measured shear viscosity data for heavy water supercooled down to $244\,\mathrm{K}$, together with data for light water with improved accuracy. The isotope effect on viscosity is extreme for water: the viscosity ratio almost doubles when cooling from room temperature to $244\,\mathrm{K}$. Viscosity and self-diffusion are coupled at high temperature, with an apparent hydrodynamic radius in good agreement for both isotopes, whereas, at low temperature, decoupling occurs with a different degree for the two isotopes. The low temperature apparent hydrodynamic radii are reconciled by a $+7\,\mathrm{K}$ temperature shift of the light water data, without the need for a scaling factor. Our results suggest that this isotopic temperature shift mirrors that of water's thermodynamic and structural anomalies in the supercooled region.
CHEMISTRY
Tradeoffs Between Contrastive and Supervised Learning: An Empirical Study

Contrastive learning has made considerable progress in computer vision, outperforming supervised pretraining on a range of downstream datasets. However, is contrastive learning the better choice in all situations? We demonstrate two cases where it is not. First, under sufficiently small pretraining budgets, supervised pretraining on ImageNet consistently outperforms a comparable contrastive model on eight diverse image classification datasets. This suggests that the common practice of comparing pretraining approaches at hundreds or thousands of epochs may not produce actionable insights for those with more limited compute budgets. Second, even with larger pretraining budgets we identify tasks where supervised learning prevails, perhaps because the object-centric bias of supervised pretraining makes the model more resilient to common corruptions and spurious foreground-background correlations. These results underscore the need to characterize tradeoffs of different pretraining objectives across a wider range of contexts and training regimes.
COMPUTERS
Ring-o-rings: a new category of supramolecular structures with topologically tunable properties

Macrochains of topologically interlocked rings with unique physical properties have recently gained considerable interest in supramolecular chemistry, biology, and soft matter. Most of the work has been, so far, focused on linear chains and on their variety of conformational properties compared to standard polymers. Here we go beyond the linear case and show that, by circularizing such macrochains, one can exploit the topology of the local interlockings to store torsional stress in the system, altering significantly its metric and local properties. Moreover, by properly defining the twist (Tw) and writhe (Wr) of these macrorings we show the validity of a relation equivalent to the Cǎlugǎreanu-White-Fuller theorem $Tw + Wr$=const, originally proved for ribbon like structures such as ds-DNA. Our results suggest that circular structures of topologically linked rings with storable and tunable torsion can form a new category of highly designable multiscale structures with potential applications in supramolecular chemistry and material science.
PHYSICS
Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
Photon echo polarimetry of excitons and biexcitons in a CH$_3$NH$_3$PbI$_3$ perovskite single crystal

Lead halide perovskites show remarkable performance when used in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. However, the peculiarities of light-matter interactions in these materials in general are far from being fully explored experimentally and theoretically. Here we specifically address the energy level order of optical transitions and demonstrate photon echos in a methylammonium lead triiodide single crystal, thereby determining the optical coherence times $T_2$ for excitons and biexcitons at cryogenic temperature to be 0.79 ps and 0.67 ps, respectively. Most importantly, we have developed an experimental photon-echo polarimetry method that not only identifies the contributions from exciton and biexciton complexes, but also allows accurate determination of the biexciton binding energy of 2.4 meV, even though the period of quantum beats between excitons and biexcitons is much longer than the coherence times of the resonances. Our experimental and theoretical analysis methods contribute to the understanding of the complex mechanism of quasiparticle interactions at moderate pump density and show that even in high-quality perovskite crystals and at very low temperatures, inhomogeneous broadening of excitonic transitions due to local crystal potential fluctuations is a source of optical dephasing.
PHYSICS
The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
CHEMISTRY
Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS
Degradation Mechanism of Perovskite under High Charge Carrier Density Condition

Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
PHYSICS
Thermoelectric characteristics of X\(_2\)YH\(_2\) monolayers (X=Si, Ge; Y=P, As, Sb, Bi): a first-principles study

Ever since global warming emerged as a serious issue, the development of promising thermoelectric materials has been one of the main hot topics of material science. In this work, we provide an in-depth understanding of the thermoelectric properties of X\(_2\)YH\(_2\) monolayers (X=Si, Ge; Y=P, As, Sb, Bi) using the density functional theory combined with the Boltzmann transport equation. The results indicate that the monolayers have very low lattice thermal conductivities in the range of 0.09âˆ’0.27Â Wm\(^{-1}\)K\(^{-1}\) at room temperature, which are correlated with the atomic masses of primitive cells. Ge\(_2\)PH\(_2\) and Si\(_2\)SbH\(_2\) possess the highest mobilities for hole (1894Â cm\(^2\)V\(^{-1}\)s\(^{-1}\)) and electron (1629Â cm\(^2\)V\(^{-1}\)s\(^{-1}\)), respectively. Si\(_2\)BiH\(_2\) shows the largest room-temperature figure of merit, \(ZT=2.85\) in the n-type doping ( \(\sim 3\times 10^{12}\)Â cm\(^{-2}\)), which is predicted to reach 3.49 at 800Â K. Additionally, Si\(_2\)SbH\(_2\) and Si\(_2\)AsH\(_2\) are found to have considerable ZT values above 2 at room temperature. Our findings suggest that the mentioned monolayers are more efficient than the traditional thermoelectric materials such as Bi\(_2\)Te\(_3\) andÂ stimulate experimental efforts for novel syntheses and applications.
CHEMISTRY

