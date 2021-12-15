ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Magnetic transitions induced by pressure and magnetic field in a two-orbital $5f$-electron model in cubic and tetragonal lattices

By A. C. Lausmann, E. J. Calegari, Julián Faúndez, P. S. Riseborough, S. G. Magalhaes
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We investigate the onset and evolution of under the simultaneous application of pressure and magnetic field of distinct itinerant Néel states using the underscreened Anderson Lattice Model (UALM) which has been proposed to describe $5f$-electron systems. The model is composed by two narrow $f$-bands (of either $\alpha$ or $\beta$ character) that...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Effect of the anomalous dispersion in the solar atmosphere on results of magnetic field measurements by the line-ratio method

On the basis of Stokes parameter calculations for the Fe I 524.7 and 525.0 nm lines and the Holweger-Muller model atmosphere, the effect of the anomalous dispersion on solar magnetic field measurements by the line-ratio method is analyzed. It is shown that with the present-day observational accuracy the anomalous dispersion should be taken into consideration in the line-ratio method only when the following four conditions are fulfilled simultaneously: a) the inclination of the magnetic lines to the line of sight does not exceed 20 degrees; b) the magnetic field strength is larger than 100 mT; c) the cross profile of the magnetic field in subtelescopic flux tubes is rectangular; and d) the parts of the magnetically sensitive line profiles close to the line center (<4 pm) are used.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Magnetic Energy Conversion in MHD: Curvature Relaxation and Perpendicular Expansion of Magnetic Fields

The mechanisms and pathways of magnetic energy conversion are an important subject for many laboratory, space and astrophysical systems. Here, we present a perspective on magnetic energy conversion in MHD through magnetic field curvature relaxation (CR) and perpendicular expansion (PE) due to magnetic pressure gradients, and quantify their relative importance in two representative cases, namely 3D magnetic reconnection and 3D kink-driven instability in an astrophysical jet. We find that the CR and PE processes have different temporal and spatial evolution in these systems. The relative importance of the two processes tends to reverse as the system enters the nonlinear stage from the instability growth stage. Overall, the two processes make comparable contributions to the magnetic energy conversion with the PE process somewhat stronger than the CR process. We further explore how these energy conversion terms can be related to particle energization in these systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-orbital model for possible superconductivity pairing mechanism in nickelates

The newly synthesized strontium doped RNiO$_2$ (R=Nd, La) superconductors have stimulated extensive interests in understanding their pairing mechanism and pairing nature. Here we study the pairing mechanism in this family from a two-orbital model comprising the Ni- $3d_{x^2-y^2}$- and $3d_{xy}$- orbitals, equipped with extended Hubbard interactions and induced low-energy effective superexchange interactions. We then study the pairing symmetry in this system by using large scale variational Monte Carlo approach. Our results yield the intraorbital $d_{x^2-y^2}$-wave singlet pairing as the leading pairing symmetry in the nickelates, which is analogous to the cuprates. However, there exist two important differences between the physical properties of the two families due to the fact that at the low Sr-doping regime, while the Ni-$3d_{x^2-y^2}$ orbitals remain half-filled and singly-occupied to form a Mott-insulating background, the Ni-$3d_{xy}$ orbitals accommodate nearly all the extra doped holes, which move freely on this background. The first difference lies in the single-particle aspect: while the $3d_{x^2-y^2}$ degree of freedom remains Mott insulating with spectra weight pinned down at zero at low dopings, the $3d_{xy}$ one behaves as Fermi liquid with spectra weight near 1. The second difference lies in the pairing aspect: while the huge intra-$3d_{x^2-y^2}$-orbital pairing gap is actually a pseudo gap which has nothing to do with the SC, the small intra-$3d_{xy}$-orbital pairing gap serves as the true superconducting pairing gap, which is related to the $T_c$ via the BCS relation. Both differences can be verified by the angle-resolved photo-emission spectrum.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Anisotropy#Orbital#Lattice#Magnetic Fields#N El
arxiv.org

A Radio Polarisation Study of Magnetic Fields in the Small Magellanic Cloud

Observing the magnetic fields of low-mass interacting galaxies tells us how they have evolved over cosmic time and their importance in galaxy evolution. We have measured the Faraday rotation of 80 extra-galactic radio sources behind the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) using the CSIRO Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA) with a frequency range of 1.4 -- 3.0 GHz. Both the sensitivity of our observations and the source density are an order of magnitude improvement on previous Faraday rotation measurements of this galaxy. The SMC generally produces negative rotation measures (RMs) after accounting for the Milky Way foreground contribution, indicating that it has a mean coherent line-of-sight magnetic field strength of $-0.3\pm0.1\mu$G, consistent with previous findings. We detect signatures of magnetic fields extending from the north and south of the Bar of the SMC. The random component of the SMC magnetic field has a strength of $\sim 5\mu$G with a characteristic size-scale of magneto-ionic turbulence $< 250$ pc, making the SMC like other low-mass interacting galaxies. The magnetic fields of the SMC and Magellanic Bridge appear similar in direction and strength, hinting at a connection between the two fields as part of the hypothesised `pan-Magellanic' magnetic field.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

In-gap band in the one-dimensional two-orbital Kanamori-Hubbard model with inter-orbital Coulomb interaction

We study the electronic spectral properties at zero temperature of the one-dimensional (1D) version of the degenerate two-orbital Kanamori Hubbard model (KHM), one of the well established frameworks to study transition metal compounds, using state-of-the-art numerical techniques based on the Density Matrix Renormalization Group. While the system is Mott insulating for the half-filled case, as expected for an interacting 1D system, we find interesting and rich structures in the single-particle density of states (DOS) for the hole-doped system. In particular, we find the existence of in-gap states which are pulled down to lower energies from the upper Hubbard band (UHB) with increasing the inter-orbital Coulomb interaction $V$. We analyze the composition of the DOS by projecting it onto different local excitations and we observe that for large dopings these in-gap excitations are formed mainly by inter-orbital holon-doublon (HD) states and their energies follow approximately the HD states in the atomic limit. We observe that the Hund interaction $J$ increases the width of the in-gap band, as expected from the two-particle fluctuations in the Hamiltonian. The observation of a finite density of states within the gap between the Hubbard bands for this extended 1D model indicates that these systems present a rich excitation spectra which could help us understand the microscopic physics behind multi-orbital compounds.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Monte Carlo simulations of highly frustrated magnets in a cluster basis: The two-dimensional Shastry-Sutherland model

Quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) simulations constitute nowadays one of the most powerful methods to study strongly correlated quantum systems, provided that no "sign problem" arises. However, many systems of interest, including highly frustrated magnets, suffer from an average sign that is close to zero in standard QMC simulations. Nevertheless, a possible sign problem depends on the simulation basis, and here we demonstrate how a suitable choice of cluster basis can be used to eliminate or at least reduce the sign problem in highly frustrated magnets that were so far inaccessible to efficient QMC simulations. We focus in particular on the application of a two-spin (dimer)-based QMC method to the thermodynamics of the spin-1/2 Shastry-Sutherland model for SrCu$_2$(BO$_3$)$_2$.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Programming Interactions in Magnetic Handshake Materials

The ability to rapidly manufacture building blocks with specific binding interactions is a key aspect of programmable assembly. Recent developments in DNA nanotechnology and colloidal particle synthesis have significantly advanced our ability to create particle sets with programmable interactions, based on DNA or shape complementarity. The increasing miniaturization underlying magnetic storage offers a new path for engineering programmable components for self assembly, by printing magnetic dipole patterns on substrates using nanotechnology. How to efficiently design dipole patterns for programmable assembly remains an open question as the design space is combinatorially large. Here, we present design rules for programming these magnetic interactions. By optimizing the structure of the dipole pattern, we demonstrate that the number of independent building blocks scales super linearly with the number of printed domains. We test these design rules using computational simulations of self assembled blocks, and experimental realizations of the blocks at the mm scale, demonstrating that the designed blocks give high yield assembly. In addition, our design rules indicate that with current printing technology, micron sized magnetic panels could easily achieve hundreds of different building blocks.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Dark Exciton Giant Rabi Oscillations with no External Magnetic Field

Multi-phonon physics is an emerging field that serves as a test bed for fundamental quantum physics and several applications in metrology, on-chip communication, among others. Quantum acoustic cavities or resonators are devices that are being used to study multi-phonon phenomena both theoretically and experimentally. In particular, we study a system consisting of a semiconductor quantum dot pumped by a driving laser, and coupled to an acoustic cavity. This kind of systems have proven to yield interesting multi-phonon phenomena, but the description of the quantum dot has been limited to a two-level system. This limitation restrains the complexity that a true semiconductor quantum dot can offer. Instead, in this work we consider a model where the quantum dot can have both bright and dark excitons, the latter being particularly useful due to their lower decoherence times, because they do not present spontaneous photon emission. In this setup, we demonstrate that by fine-tuning the driving laser frequency, one is able to realise giant Rabi oscillations between the vacuum state and a dark exciton state with $N$-phonon bundles. From this, we highlight two outstanding features: first, we are able to create dark states excitations in the quantum dot without the usual external magnetic field needed to do so; and second, in a dissipative scenario where the acoustic cavity and the quantum dot suffer from losses, the system acts as a phonon gun able to herald $N$-phonon bundles.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magnetization process of the S=1/2 Heisenberg antiferromagnet on the floret pentagonal lattice

We study the S=1/2 Heisenberg antiferromagnet on the floret pentagonal lattice by numerical diagonalization method. This system shows various behaviours that are different from that of the Cairo-pentagonal-lattice antiferromagnet. The ground-state energy without magnetic field and the magnetization process of this system are reported. Magnetization plateaux appear at one-ninth height of the saturation magnetization, at one-third height, and at seven-ninth height. The magnetization plateaux at one-third and seven-ninth heights come from interactions linking the sixfold-coordinated spin sites. A magnetization jump appears from the plateau at one-ninth height to the plateau at one-third height. Another magnetization jump is observed between the heights corresponding to the one-third and seven-ninth plateaux; however the jump is away from the two plateaux, namely, the jump is not accompanied with any magnetization plateaux. The jump is a peculiar phenomenon that has not been reported.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Rodlike Heisenberg nanomagnet driven by propagating magnetic field: Nonequilibrium phase transition

The dynamical responses of a rodlike anisotropic Heisenberg ferromagnet irradiated by propagating magnetic field wave has been studied by Monte Carlo simulation with Metropolis single spin flip algorithm. A nonequilibrium dynamical phase transition was observed and the transition temperature was obtained from the peak position of the variance of the dynamic order parameter. The transition was found to occur at lower temperature for the higher values of the amplitude of the propagating magnetic field wave. A comprehensive phase boundary was drawn. The phase boundary is found to be insensitive to the wavelength of the propagaing field wave. The boundary encloses more region of ordered phase for stronger anisotropy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Small deformation theory for a magnetic droplet in a rotating field

A 3D small deformation theory is developed to examine the motion of a magnetic droplet in a uniform rotating magnetic field. The equations describing the droplet's shape evolution are derived using two different approaches - a phenomenological equation for the tensor describing the anisotropy of the droplet, and the hydrodynamic solution using perturbation theory. We get a system of ordinary differential equations for the parameters describing the droplet's shape, which we further analyse for the particular case when the droplet's elongation is in the plane of the rotating field. The qualitative behaviour of this system is governed by a single dimensionless quantity $\tau\omega$ - the product of the characteristic relaxation time of small perturbations and the angular frequency of the rotating magnetic field. Values of $\tau\omega$ determine whether the droplet's equilibrium will be closer to an oblate or a prolate shape, as well as whether it's shape will undergo oscillations as it settles to this equilibrium. We show that for small deformations, the droplet appears to rotate following the magnetic field, however the velocity field is irrotational and the droplet exerts no torque on the surrounding fluid. We compare the analytic results with a boundary element simulation to determine their accuracy and the limits of the small deformation theory.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Making extragalactic radio sources III. The effects of the magnetic field on relativistic jets propagation and source morphologies

Extragalactic radio sources appear under different morphologies, the most frequent ones are classified as Fanaroff-Riley type I (FR I), typically with lower luminosities, and Fanaroff-Riley type II, (FR II), typically more luminous. This simple classification, however, has many exceptions that we intend to investigate. Following previous analyses in the three-dimensional Hydrodynamic and Magneto-Hydrodynamic limits, we extend the numerical investigation to the Relativistic Magneto-Hydrodynamic regime, to include sources whose jet kinetic power sets in the range that separates FR Is from FR IIs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Reading M87's DNA: A Double Helix revealing a large scale Helical Magnetic Field

Alice Pasetto, Carlos Carrasco-Gonzalez, Jose L. Gomez, Jose M. Marti, Manel Perucho, Shane P. O'Sullivan, Craig Anderson, Daniel Jacobo Diaz-Gonzalez, Antonio Fuentes, John Wardle. We present unprecedented high fidelity radio images of the M87 jet. We analyzed Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) broadband, full polarization, radio data from 4 to...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Prediction of orbital selective Mott phases and block magnetic states in the quasi-one-dimensional iron chain Ce$_2$O$_2$FeSe$_2$ under hole and electron doping

The recent detailed study of quasi-one-dimensional iron-based ladders, with the $3d$ iron electronic density $n = 6$, has unveiled surprises, such as orbital-selective phases. However, similar studies for $n=6$ iron chains are still rare. Here, a three-orbital electronic Hubbard model was constructed to study the magnetic and electronic properties of the quasi-one-dimensional $n=6$ iron chain Ce$_2$O$_2$FeSe$_2$, with focus on the effect of doping. Specifically, introducing the Hubbard $U$ and Hund $J_{H}$ couplings and studying the model via the density matrix renormalization group, we report the ground-state phase diagram varying the electronic density away from $n=6$. For the realistic Hund coupling $J_{H}/U = 1/4$, several electronic phases were obtained, including a metal, orbital-selective Mott, and Mott insulating phases. Doping away from the parent phase, the competition of many tendencies leads to a variety of magnetic states, such as ferromagnetism, as well as several antiferromagnetic and magnetic "block" phases. In the hole-doping region, two different interesting orbital-selective Mott phases were found: OSMP1 (with one localized orbital and two itinerant orbitals) and OSMP2 (with two localized orbitals and one itinerant orbital). Moreover, charge disproportionation phenomena were found in special doping regions. We argue that our predictions can be tested by simple modifications in the original chemical formula of Ce$_2$O$_2$FeSe$_2$.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnetic field amplification driven by the gyro motion of charged particles

Spontaneous magnetic field generation plays important role in laser-plasma interactions. Strong quasi-static magnetic fields affect the thermal conductivity and the plasma dynamics, particularly in the case of ultra intense laser where the magnetic part of Lorentz force becomes as significant as the electric part. Kinetic simulations of giga-gauss magnetic field amplification via a laser irradiated microtube structure reveal the dynamics of charged particle implosions and the mechanism of magnetic field growth. A giga-gauss magnetic field is generated and amplified with the opposite polarity to the seed magnetic field. The spot size of the field is comparable to the laser wavelength, and the lifetime is hundreds of femtoseconds. An analytical model is presented to explain the underlying physics. This study should aid in designing future experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Skyrmion crystal in the RKKY system on the two-dimensional triangular lattice without nesting, four-body interaction, or magnetic anisotropy

We study the ordering properties of the isotropic RKKY Heisenberg model on the two-dimensional triangular lattice by extensive Monte Carlo simulations to get insights into the chiral-degenerate skyrmion crystal (SkX) of metallic magnets. Our Hamiltonian contains only the spin-quadratic RKKY interaction derived from the spherical Fermi surface, containing neither the nesting nor the many-body interaction. The SkX phase is stabilized under applied fields where the frustration associated with the oscillating nature of the RKKY interaction and the emergent many-body interactions generated by thermal fluctuations play important roles. Implications to the SkX formation mechanism are discussed.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ground State, Magnetization Process and Bipartite Quantum Entanglement of a Spin-1/2 Ising-Heisenberg Model on Planar Lattices of Interconnected Trigonal Bipyramids

The ground state, magnetization scenario and the local bipartite quantum entanglement of a mixed spin-$1/2$ Ising--Heisenberg model in a magnetic field on planar lattices formed by identical corner-sharing bipyramidal plaquettes is examined by combining the exact analytical concept of generalized decoration-iteration mapping transformations with Monte Carlo simulations utilizing the Metropolis algorithm. The ground-state phase diagram of the model involves six different phases, namely, the standard ferrimagnetic phase, fully saturated phase, two unique quantum ferrimagnetic phases, and two macroscopically degenerate quantum ferrimagnetic phases with two chiral degrees of freedom of the Heisenberg triangular clusters. The diversity of ground-state spin arrangement is manifested themselves in seven different magnetization scenarios with one, two or three fractional plateaus whose values are determined by the number of corner-sharing plaquettes. The low-temperature values of the concurrence demonstrate that the bipartite quantum entanglement of the Heisenberg spins in quantum ferrimagnetic phases is field independent, but twice as strong if the Heisenberg spin arrangement is unique as it is two-fold degenerate.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Induction of Large Magnetic Anisotropy Energy and Formation of Multiple Dirac States in SrIrO$_3$ Films: Role of correlation and spin-orbit coupling

The 5$d$ transition metal oxides, in particular iridates, host novel electronic and magnetic phases due to the interplay between onsite Coulomb repulsion ($U$) and spin-orbit coupling (SOC). The reduced dimensionality brings another degree of freedom to increase the functionality of these systems. By taking the example of ultrathin films of SrIrO$_3$,theoretically, we demonstrate that confinement led localization can introduce large magnetic anisotropy energy (MAE) in the range 2-7 meV/Ir which is one to two orders higher than that of the traditional MAE compounds formed out of transition metals and their multilayers. Furthermore, in the weak correlation limit, tailored terminations can yield multiple Dirac states across a large energy window of 2 eV around the Fermi energy which is a rare phenomena in correlated oxides and upon experimental realization it will give rise to unique transport properties with excitation and doping.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy