Giant optical oscillator strengths in perturbed hexagonal germanium

We investigate the characteristic modifications in the evolving cosmological perturbations when dark energy interacts with dust-like matter, causing the latter's background energy density fall off with time faster than usual. Focusing in particular to the late-time cosmic evolution, we show that such an interaction (of a specific form, arising naturally in a scalar-tensor formulation, or a wide range of modified gravity equivalents thereof), can have a rather significant effect on the perturbative spectrum, than on the background configuration which is not expected to get distorted much from $Ł$CDM. Specifically, the matter density contrast, which is by and large scale-invariant in the deep sub-horizon limit, not only gets dragged as the interaction affects the background Hubble expansion rate, but also receives a contribution from the perturbation in the (scalar field induced) dark energy, which oscillates about a non-zero mean value. As such, the standard parametrization ansatz for the the matter density growth factor becomes inadequate. So we modify it suitably, and also find a numerical fit of the growth index in terms of the background parameters, in order to alleviate the problems that arise otherwise. Such a fit enables direct estimations of the background parameters, as well as the growth parameter and the reduced Hubble parameter, which we duly carry out using a redshift space distortion (RSD) subsample and its combination with the observational Hubble data. On the whole, the parametric estimates show consistency with the general observational constraints on the background level cosmology, as well as the constraints on scalar-tensor gravity from astrophysical observations, apart from having significance in the domain of cosmological perturbations.
Comments / 0