Giant optical oscillator strengths in perturbed hexagonal germanium

By Abderrezak Belabbes, Friedhelm Bechstedt, Silvana Botti
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We present ab initio calculations of electronic and optical properties of perturbed hexagonal germanium and demonstrate that it is a superior material for active optoelectronic devices in the infrared spectral region. It is known that perfect lonsdaleite Ge is a pseudodirect semiconductor, i.e., with direct...

Nature.com

The ejection of large non-oscillating droplets from a hydrophobic wedge in microgravity

When confined within containers or conduits, drops and bubbles migrate to regions of minimum energy by the combined effects of surface tension, surface wetting, system geometry, and initial conditions. Such capillary phenomena are exploited for passive phase separation operations in micro-fluidic devices on earth and macro-fluidic devices aboard spacecraft. Our study focuses on the migration and ejection of large inertial-capillary drops confined between tilted planar hydrophobic substrates (a.k.a., wedges). In our experiments, the brief nearly weightless environment of a 2.1"‰s drop tower allows for the study of such capillary dominated behavior for up to 10"‰mL water drops with migration velocities up to 12"‰cm/s. We control ejection velocities as a function of drop volume, substrate tilt angle, initial confinement, and fluid properties. We then demonstrate how such geometries may be employed as passive no-moving-parts droplet generators for very large drop dynamics investigations. The method is ideal for hand-held non-oscillatory 'droplet' generation in low-gravity environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Detections of Multi-Periodic Oscillations during a Circular Ribbon Flare

We present the analysis of three kinds of oscillating behavior using multi-wavelength observations of the 10 November 2013 (SOL2013-11-10T05:14) circular-ribbon flare. This event is a typical circular-ribbon flare with an outer spine structure and homologous jets. We found three kinds of oscillations (or perturbation): i) flux oscillation (or QPP) with a dominant period of about 20 seconds at X-rays, EUV and microwave emissions, ii) periodic jets with an intermittent cadence of around 72 seconds, iii) outer loop perturbs a half cycle with the duration of about 168 seconds. Similar to the periodic jets that could be produced by a nonthermal process, like repeated magnetic reconnection, the flare QPP detected in thermal emissions could have the same origin as the oscillation seen in nonthermal emissions. The outer loop perturbation is possibly triggered by a blast wave driven by the circular-ribbon flare, or it might be modulated by the sausage wave or the slow magnetoacoustic wave. The results obtained provide data for further numerical study of the physical origin of flare oscillations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Damped physical oscillators, temperature and chemical clocks

The metaphor of a clock in physics describes near-equilibrium reversible phenomena such as an oscillating spring. It is surprising that for chemical and biological clocks the focus has been exclusively on the far-from-equilibrium dissipative processes. We show here that one can represent chemical oscillations (the Lotka-Volterra system and the Brusselator) by equations analogous to Onsager's phenomenological equations when the condition of the reciprocal relations, i.e. the symmetry in the coupling of thermodynamic forces to fluxes is relaxed and antisymmetric contributions are permitted. We compare these oscillations to damped oscillators in physics (e.g., springs, coupled springs and electrical circuits) which are represented by similar equations. Onsager's equations and harmonic Hamiltonian systems are shown to be limiting cases of a more general formalism.
CHEMISTRY
#Optical Properties#Oscillator Strength#Germanium#Hexagonal#Perturbation
arxiv.org

Constraint on Lorentz symmetry breaking in Einstein-bumblebee theory by quasi-periodic oscillations

We have studied quasi-periodic oscillations frequencies in a rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity by relativistic precession model. We find that in the case with non-zero spin parameter both of the periastron and nodal precession frequencies increase with the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter, but the azimuthal frequency decreases. In the non-rotating black hole case, the nodal precession frequency disappears for arbitrary Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter. With the observation data of GRO J1655-40, we constrain the parameters of the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity, and find that the Lorentz symmetry breaking parameter is negative in the range of $3 \sigma$. The negative breaking parameter, comparing with the usual Kerr black hole, leads to that the rotating black hole in Einstein-bumblebee gravity owns the higher Hawking temperature and the stronger Hawking radiation, but the lower possibility of exacting energy by Penrose process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Small Oscillations of a Vortex Ring: Hamiltonian Formalism and Quantization

This article investigates small oscillations of a vortex ring with zero thickness that evolves under the Local Induction Equation (LIE). We deduce the differential equation that describes the dynamics of these oscillations. We suggest the new approach to the Hamiltonian description of this dynamic system. This approach is based on the extension of the set of dynamical variables by adding the circulation $\Gamma$ as a dynamical variable. The constructed theory is invariant under the transformations of the Galilei group. The appearance of this group allows for a new viewpoint on the energy of a vortex filament with zero thickness. We quantize this dynamical system and calculate the spectrum of the energy and acceptable circulation values.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Focused Surface Acoustic Wave induced nano-oscillator based reservoir computing

Md. Fahim F. Chowdhury, Walid Al Misba, Md Mahadi Rajib, Alexander J. Edwards, Dhritiman Bhattacharya, Joseph S. Friedman, Jayasimha Atulasimha. We demonstrate using micromagnetic simulations that a nanomagnet array excited by Surface Acoustic Waves (SAWs) can work as a reservoir that can classify sine and square waves with high accuracy. To evaluate memory effect and computing capability, we study the Short-Term Memory (STM) and Parity Check (PC) capacities respectively. The simulated nanomagnet array has an input nanomagnet that is excited with focused SAW and coupled to several nanomagnets, seven of which serve as output nanomagnets. The SAW has a carrier frequency of 4 GHz whose amplitude is modulated to provide different inputs of sine and square waves of 100 MHz frequency. The responses of the selected output nanomagnets are processed by reading the envelope of their magnetization state, which is used to train the output weights using regression method (e.g. Moore-Penrose pseudoinverse operation). For classification, a random sequence of 100 square and sine wave samples are used, of which 80 % are used for training, and the rest of the samples used for testing. We achieve 100 % training accuracy and 100 % testing accuracy for different combination of nanomagnets as outputs. Further, the STM and PC is calculated to be ~ 5.5 bits and ~ 5.3 bits respectively, which is indicative of the proposed acoustically driven nanomagnet oscillator array being well suited for physical reservoir computing applications. Finally, the ability to use high frequency (4GHz, wavelength ~1 micron) SAW makes the device scalable to small dimensions, while the ability to modulate the envelope at lower frequency (100 MHz) adds flexibility to encode different signals beyond the sine and square waves demonstrated here.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Generation of Arbitrarily Multiple Entangled Fields via Mechanical Oscillator Displacement

We present a convenient and efficient scheme to generate arbitrarily multipartite continuous-variable entanglement via mechanical oscillator displacement induced by two strong input pump fields in the conventional single-cavity optomechanical system. It is shown that multipartite entanglement among the outputs of the two pump fields and any number of relatively weak probe fields can be realized and optimized when the two pump fields with suitable amplitude ratio and relative initial phase are, respectively, tuned to the red and blue mechanical sidebands of a single cavity mode and each probe field is red-detuned by the mechanical frequency with respect to a different neighboring cavity mode. This method can, in principle, be extended to flexibly and conveniently generate arbitrarily multiple nondegenerate bright entangled fields by using only coherent laser fields, and may find promising applications in realistic quantum communication and networks.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Optical excitation of electromagnons in hexaferrite

Hiroki Ueda, Hoyoung Jang, Sae Hwan Chun, Hyeong-Do Kim, Minseok Kim, Sang-Youn Park, Simone Finizio, Nazaret Ortiz Hernandez, Vladimir Ovuka, Matteo Savoini, Tsuyoshi Kimura, Yoshikazu Tanaka, Andrin Doll, Urs Staub. Understanding ultrafast magnetization dynamics on the microscopic level is of strong current interest due to the potential for applications in...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Linear and nonlinear excitation of TAE modes by external electromagnetic perturbations using ORB5

Mohsen Sadr, Alexey Mishchenko, Thomas Hayward-Schneider, Axel Koenies, Alberto Bottino, Alessandro Biancalani, Peter Donnel, Emmanuel Lanti, Laurent Villard. The excitation of toroidicity induced Alfv{é}n eigenmodes (TAEs) using prescribed external electromagnetic perturbations (hereafter ``antenna") acting on a confined toroidal plasma as well as its nonlinear couplings to other modes in the system is studied. The antenna is described by an electrostatic potential resembling the target TAE mode structure along with its corresponding parallel electromagnetic potential computed from Ohm's law. Numerically stable long-time linear simulations are achieved by integrating the antenna within the framework of a mixed representation and pullback scheme [A. Mishchenko, et al., Comput. Phys. Commun. \textbf{238} (2019) 194]. By decomposing the plasma electromagnetic potential into symplectic and Hamiltonian parts and using Ohm's law, the destabilizing contribution of the potential gradient parallel to the magnetic field is canceled in the equations of motion. Besides evaluating the frequencies as well as growth/damping rates of excited modes compared to referenced TAEs, we study the interaction of antenna-driven modes with fast particles and indicate their margins of instability. Furthermore, we show first nonlinear simulations in the presence of a TAE-like antenna exciting other TAE modes, as well as Global Alfvén Eigenmodes (GAE) having different toroidal wave numbers from that of the antenna.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bifurcation structure of the flame oscillation

A flame exhibits a limit-cycle oscillation, which is called "flame flickering" or "puffing", in a certain condition. We investigated the bifurcation structure of the flame oscillation in both simulation and experiment. We performed a two-dimensional hydrodynamic simulation by employing the flame sheet model. We reproduced the flame oscillation and investigated the parameter dependences of the amplitude and frequency on the fuel-inlet diameter. We also constructed an experimental system, in which we could finely vary the fuel-inlet diameter, and investigated the diameter-dependences of the amplitude and frequency. In our simulation, we observed the hysteresis and bistability of the stationary and oscillatory states. In our experiments, we observed the switching between the stationary and oscillatory states. Therefore, we concluded that the oscillatory state appeared from the stationary state through the subcritical Hopf bifurcation in both the simulation and experiment. The amplitude was increased and the frequency was decreased as the fuel-inlet diameter was increased. In addition, we visualized the vortex structure in our simulation and discussed the effect of the vortex on the flame dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Infrared Structure of Perturbative Gauge Theories

Infrared divergences in the perturbative expansion of gauge theory amplitudes and cross sections have been a focus of theoretical investigations for almost a century. New insights still continue to emerge, as higher perturbative orders are explored, and high-precision phenomenological applications demand an ever more refined understanding. This review aims to provide a pedagogical overview of the subject. We briefly cover some of the early historical results, we provide some simple examples of low-order applications in the context of perturbative QCD, and discuss the necessary tools to extend these results to all perturbative orders. Finally, we describe recent developments concerning the calculation of soft anomalous dimensions in multi-particle scattering amplitudes at high orders, and we provide a brief introduction to the very active field of infrared subtraction for the calculation of differential distributions at colliders.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Giant dynamic isotope effect in supercooled water

Light and heavy water show similar anomalies in their thermodynamic and dynamic properties, yet attempts to interrelate them face several challenges. While a simple temperature shift apparently helps in collapsing data for both isotopes, it lacks a clear justification and requires additional ad hoc scaling factors. The quantum effect on the hydrogen bond complicates the picture. Here we tackle this issue by investigating the decoupling between shear viscosity $\eta$ and translational self-diffusion $D_\mathrm{s}$. To this end, we have measured shear viscosity data for heavy water supercooled down to $244\,\mathrm{K}$, together with data for light water with improved accuracy. The isotope effect on viscosity is extreme for water: the viscosity ratio almost doubles when cooling from room temperature to $244\,\mathrm{K}$. Viscosity and self-diffusion are coupled at high temperature, with an apparent hydrodynamic radius in good agreement for both isotopes, whereas, at low temperature, decoupling occurs with a different degree for the two isotopes. The low temperature apparent hydrodynamic radii are reconciled by a $+7\,\mathrm{K}$ temperature shift of the light water data, without the need for a scaling factor. Our results suggest that this isotopic temperature shift mirrors that of water's thermodynamic and structural anomalies in the supercooled region.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Photon echo polarimetry of excitons and biexcitons in a CH$_3$NH$_3$PbI$_3$ perovskite single crystal

Lead halide perovskites show remarkable performance when used in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. However, the peculiarities of light-matter interactions in these materials in general are far from being fully explored experimentally and theoretically. Here we specifically address the energy level order of optical transitions and demonstrate photon echos in a methylammonium lead triiodide single crystal, thereby determining the optical coherence times $T_2$ for excitons and biexcitons at cryogenic temperature to be 0.79 ps and 0.67 ps, respectively. Most importantly, we have developed an experimental photon-echo polarimetry method that not only identifies the contributions from exciton and biexciton complexes, but also allows accurate determination of the biexciton binding energy of 2.4 meV, even though the period of quantum beats between excitons and biexcitons is much longer than the coherence times of the resonances. Our experimental and theoretical analysis methods contribute to the understanding of the complex mechanism of quasiparticle interactions at moderate pump density and show that even in high-quality perovskite crystals and at very low temperatures, inhomogeneous broadening of excitonic transitions due to local crystal potential fluctuations is a source of optical dephasing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Collisional excitation and non-LTE modelling of interstellar chiral propylene oxide

K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spectral analysis of cool white dwarfs accreting from planetary systems: from the UV to the optical

The accretion of planetary debris into the atmospheres of white dwarfs leads to the presence of metal lines in their spectra. Cool metal-rich white dwarfs, which left the main-sequence many Gyr ago, allow the study of the remnants of the oldest planetary systems. Despite their low effective temperatures ($T_\mathrm{eff}$), a non-neglible amount of their flux is emitted in the near ultraviolet (NUV), where many overlapping metal lines can potentially be detected. We have observed three metal-rich cool white dwarfs with the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) onboard the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), and compare the results determined from the NUV data with those previously derived from the analysis of optical spectroscopy. For two of the white dwarfs, SDSSJ1038-0036 and SDSSJ1535+1247, we find reasonable agreement with our previous analysis and the new combined fit of optical and NUV data. For the third object, SDSSJ0956+5912, including the STIS data leads to a ten percent lower $T_\mathrm{eff}$, though we do not identify a convincing explanation for this discrepancy. The unusual abundances found for SDSSJ0956+5912 suggest that the accreted parent-body was composed largely of water ice and magnesium silicates, and with a mass of up to $\simeq 2\times 10^{25}$g. Furthermore SDSSJ0956+5912 shows likely traces of atomic carbon in the NUV. While molecular carbon is not observed in the optical, we demonstrate that the large quantity of metals accreted by SDSSJ0956+5912 can suppress the C$_2$ molecular bands, indicating that planetary accretion can convert DQ stars into DZs (and not DQZs/DZQs).
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Imprints of interacting dark energy on cosmological perturbations

We investigate the characteristic modifications in the evolving cosmological perturbations when dark energy interacts with dust-like matter, causing the latter's background energy density fall off with time faster than usual. Focusing in particular to the late-time cosmic evolution, we show that such an interaction (of a specific form, arising naturally in a scalar-tensor formulation, or a wide range of modified gravity equivalents thereof), can have a rather significant effect on the perturbative spectrum, than on the background configuration which is not expected to get distorted much from $Ł$CDM. Specifically, the matter density contrast, which is by and large scale-invariant in the deep sub-horizon limit, not only gets dragged as the interaction affects the background Hubble expansion rate, but also receives a contribution from the perturbation in the (scalar field induced) dark energy, which oscillates about a non-zero mean value. As such, the standard parametrization ansatz for the the matter density growth factor becomes inadequate. So we modify it suitably, and also find a numerical fit of the growth index in terms of the background parameters, in order to alleviate the problems that arise otherwise. Such a fit enables direct estimations of the background parameters, as well as the growth parameter and the reduced Hubble parameter, which we duly carry out using a redshift space distortion (RSD) subsample and its combination with the observational Hubble data. On the whole, the parametric estimates show consistency with the general observational constraints on the background level cosmology, as well as the constraints on scalar-tensor gravity from astrophysical observations, apart from having significance in the domain of cosmological perturbations.
ASTRONOMY

