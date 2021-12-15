ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Magneto-electric cooling rate of a multiferroic antiferromagnetic quantum spin system: the cumulative influence of the site-dependent magnetic and electric fields

By William Degaulle Waladi Gueagni, Lionel Tenemeza Kenfack, Martin Tchoffo, Georges Collince Fouokeng, Lukong Cornelius Fai
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

William Degaulle Waladi Gueagni, Lionel Tenemeza Kenfack, Martin Tchoffo, Georges Collince Fouokeng, Lukong Cornelius Fai. The magneto-electrocaloric effect which can be defined as the coupling between magnetocaloric and electrocaloric effects attracts currently considerable attention due to the advantages provided by the caloric effect in designing solid-state refrigeration technologies. The magneto-electrocaloric effect...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Magnetization process of the S=1/2 Heisenberg antiferromagnet on the floret pentagonal lattice

We study the S=1/2 Heisenberg antiferromagnet on the floret pentagonal lattice by numerical diagonalization method. This system shows various behaviours that are different from that of the Cairo-pentagonal-lattice antiferromagnet. The ground-state energy without magnetic field and the magnetization process of this system are reported. Magnetization plateaux appear at one-ninth height of the saturation magnetization, at one-third height, and at seven-ninth height. The magnetization plateaux at one-third and seven-ninth heights come from interactions linking the sixfold-coordinated spin sites. A magnetization jump appears from the plateau at one-ninth height to the plateau at one-third height. Another magnetization jump is observed between the heights corresponding to the one-third and seven-ninth plateaux; however the jump is away from the two plateaux, namely, the jump is not accompanied with any magnetization plateaux. The jump is a peculiar phenomenon that has not been reported.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Low-energy excitations and magnetic anisotropy of the layered van der Waals antiferromagnet Ni$_2$P$_2$S$_6$

The quasi-two-dimensional antiferromagnet Ni$_2$P$_2$S$_6$ belongs to the family of magnetic van der Waals compounds that provides a rich material base for the realization of fundamental models of quantum magnetism in low dimensions. Here, we report high-frequency/high-magnetic field electron spin resonance measurements on single crystals of Ni$_2$P$_2$S$_6$. The results enable to reliably determine the positive, 'easy'-plane type of the single ion anisotropy of the Ni$^{2+}$ ions with the upper limit of its magnitude $\lesssim 0.7$ meV. The resonance response reveals strongly anisotropic spin fluctuations setting in shortly above the Néel temperature $T_{\rm N} = 158$ K and extending in the antiferromagnetically ordered state down to low temperatures. There, a new low-energy magnon excitation gapped from the ground state by only $\sim 1.5$ meV was found. This magnon mode may explain unusual low temperature relaxation processes observed in a latest nuclear magnetic resonance experiments and together with the estimate of the single ion anisotropy they should enable setting up a realistic spin model for an accurate description of magnetic properties of Ni$_2$P$_2$S$_6$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic structure and spin waves of the noncollinear antiferromagnet Mn5Si3

N. Biniskos, F. J. dos Santos, K. Schmalzl, S. Raymond, M. dos Santos Dias, J. Persson, N. Marzari, S. Blügel, S. Lounis, T. Brückel. The investigations of the interconnection between micro- and macroscopic properties of materials hosting noncollinear antiferromagnetic ground states are challenging. These forefront studies are crucial for unraveling the underlying mechanisms at play, which may prove beneficial in designing cutting edge multifunctional materials for future applications. In this context, Mn5Si3 has regained scientific interest since it displays an unusual and complex ground state, which is considered to be the origin of the anomalous transport and thermodynamic properties that it exhibits. Here, we report the magnetic exchange couplings of the noncollinear antiferromagnetic phase of Mn5Si3 using inelastic neutron scattering measurements and density functional theory calculations. We determine the ground-state spin configuration and compute its magnon dispersion relations which are in good agreement with the ones obtained experimentally. Furthermore, we investigate the evolution of the spin texture under the application of an external magnetic field to demonstrate theoretically the multiple field-induced phase transitions that Mn5Si3 undergoes. Finally, we model the stability of some of the material's magnetic moments under a magnetic field and we find that very susceptible magnetic moments in a frustrated arrangement can be tuned by the field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Proca balls with angular momentum or flux of electric field

Within SU(2) Higgs-Proca theory, we obtain a family of nontopological static solutions describing localized, finite-energy configurations (Proca balls). The gauge symmetry of the theory is explicitly broken by introducing a vector Proca field whose components have different masses. Such solutions describe particlelike systems, the crucial feature of which is that they either possess a nonzero total angular momentum or have a flux of electric field through the plane of symmetry of such objects. It is shown that the angular momentum is provided by static crossed electric and magnetic fields. The existence of the solutions is caused by the fact that we circumvent the conditions of the no-go theorem, according to which there are no stationary and axially symmetric spinning excitations for the 't~Hooft-Polyakov monopoles, Julia-Zee dyons, sphalerons, and also vortices. The dependence of some integral physical quantities on the ratio of the Proca-field masses is studied. It is demonstrated that the inclusion of external sources (charges) enables one to obtain solutions with equal Proca-field masses. We also discuss the possibilities of using quarks as sources of the Proca field under investigation and for treating the Proca balls as glueballs in SU(2) Higgs-Proca theory.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Influence of low-energy magnons on magnon Hanle experiments in easy-plane antiferromagnets

Janine Gückelhorn, Akashdeep Kamra, Tobias Wimmer, Matthias Opel, Stephan Geprägs, Rudolf Gross, Hans Huebl, Matthias Althammer. Antiferromagnetic materials host pairs of spin-up and spin-down magnons which can be described in terms of a magnonic pseudospin. The close analogy between this magnonic pseudospin systems and that of electronic charge carriers led to the prediction of fascinating phenomena in antiferromagnets. Recently, the associated dynamics of antiferromagnetic pseudospin has been experimentally demonstrated and, in particular, the first observation of the magnon Hanle effect has been reported. We here expand the magnonic spin transport description by explicitly taking into account contributions of finite-spin low-energy magnons. In our experiments we realize the spin injection and detection process by two Platinum strips and investigate the influence of the Pt-strips on the generation and diffusive transport of magnons in films of the antiferromagnetic insulator hematite. For both a 15 nm and a 100 nm thick film, we find a distinct signal caused by the magnon Hanle effect. However, the magnonic spin signal exhibits clear differences in both films. In contrast to the thin film, for the thicker one, we observe an oscillating behavior in the high magnetic field range as well as an additional offset signal in the low magnetic field regime. We attribute this offset signal to the presence of finite-spin low-energy magnons.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

MnP films with desired magnetic, magnetocaloric and thermoelectric properties for a perspective magneto-thermo-electric cooling device

C.M. Hung, R.P. Madhogaria, B. Muchharla, E.M. Clements, A.T. Duong, R. Das, P.T. Huy, S.L. Cho, S. Witanachchi, H. Srikanth, Manh-Huong Phan. A perspective magneto-thermo-electric cooling device (MTECD) comprising a central magnetocaloric (MC) material (e.g., Gd) sandwiched by two thermoelectric (TE) materials (e.g., MnP) is proposed. The presence of the TE materials in the MTECD guides the heat flow direction and enhances heat pulsation. In this case, the usage of a ferromagnetic TE material that combines large TE with small MC properties within a similar temperature region can enhance the magnetic flux density and heat exchange efficiency. Here, we show that MnP nanorod-structured films with desired magnetic, MC and TE properties are very promising for use in MTECDs. The films were grown on Si substrates at 300, 400 and 500°C using molecular beam epitaxy. The 400 oC sample shows a desired TE and MC combination. A large power factor of 24.06 {\mu}W m-1 K-2 is achieved at room temperature. In this temperature region, the film exhibits a small MC effect (-deltaSM ~0.64 J/kg K and deltaTad ~0.3 K at m0H = 2 T) but ferromagnetism that gives rise to the enhanced MC effect of the central MC material. These properties could enable the MTECD to operate at high frequency.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Antiferromagnetic spin Seebeck effect across the spin-flop transition: A stochastic Ginzburg-Landau simulation

We investigate the antiferromagnetic spin Seebeck effect across the spin-flop transition in a numerical simulation based on the time-dependent Ginzburg-Landau equation for a bilayer of a uniaxial insulating antiferromagnet and an adjacent metal. By directly simulating the rate of change of the conduction-electron spin density ${\bf s}$ in the adjacent metal layer, we demonstrate that a sign reversal of the antiferromagnetic spin Seebeck effect across the spin-flop transition occurs when the interfacial coupling of ${\bf s}$ to the staggered magnetization ${\bf n}$ of the antiferromagnet dominates, whereas no sign reversal appears when the interfacial coupling of ${\bf s}$ to the magnetization ${\bf m}$ dominates. Moreover, we show that the sign reversal is influenced by the degree of spin dephasing in the metal layer. Our result indicates that the sign reversal is not a generic property of a simple uniaxial antiferromagnet, but controlled by microscopic details of the exchange coupling at the interface and the spin dephasing in the metal layer.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

High-field magnetic structure of the triangular antiferromagnet RbFe(MoO4)2

The magnetic H - T phase diagram of a quasi-two-dimensional antiferromagnet RbFe(MoO4)2 with an equilateral triangular lattice structure is studied with 87Rb NMR and neutron diffraction techniques. This combination of experimental techniques allows us to determine the ordered components of the magnetic moments on the Fe3+ ions within various high-field phases - the Y, UUD, V, and fan structures, stabilized in the compound by the in-plane magnetic field. It is also established that the transition from the V to the fan phase is of first-order, whereas the transition from the fan phase to the polarized paramagnetic phase is continuous. An analysis of the NMR spectra shows that the high-field fan phase of RbFe(MoO4)2 can be successfully described by a periodic commensurate oscillation of the magnetic moments around the field direction in each Fe layer combined with an incommensurate modulation of the magnetic structure perpendicular to the layers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Fluctuating magnetic droplets immersed in a sea of quantum spin liquid

Z. H. Zhu, B. L. Pan, L. P. Nie, J. M. Ni, Y. X. Yang, C. S. Chen, Y. Y. Huang, E. J. Cheng, Y. J. Yu, A. D. Hillier, X. H. Chen, T. Wu, Y. Zhou, S. Y. Li, L. Shu. The search of quantum spin liquid (QSL), an exotic magnetic state with strongly-fluctuating and highly-entangled spins down to zero temperature, is a main theme in current condensed matter physics. However, there is no smoking-gun evidence for deconfined spinons in any QSL candidate so far. The disorders and competing exchange interactions may prevent the formation of an ideal QSL state on frustrated spin lattices. Here we report comprehensive and systematic measurements of the magnetic susceptibility, ultra-low temperature specific heat, muon spin relaxation (muSR), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), and thermal conductivity for NaYbSe2 single crystals, in which Yb3+ ions with effective spin-1/2 form a perfect triangular lattice. All these complementary techniques find no evidence of long-range magnetic order down to their respective base temperatures. Instead, specific heat, muSR and NMR measurements suggest the coexistence of quasi-static and dynamic spins in NaYbSe2. The scattering from these quasi-static spins may cause the absence of magnetic thermal conductivity. Thus, we propose a scenario of fluctuating ferrimagnetic droplets immersed in a sea of QSL. This may be quite common on the way pursuing an ideal QSL, and provides a brand-new platform to study how a QSL state survives impurities and coexists with other magnetically ordered states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Efficient Simulation of Dynamics in Two-Dimensional Quantum Spin Systems with Isometric Tensor Networks

We investigate the computational power of the recently introduced class of isometric tensor network states (isoTNSs), which generalizes the isometric conditions of the canonical form of one-dimensional matrix-product states to tensor networks in higher dimensions. We discuss several technical details regarding the implementation of isoTNSs-based algorithms and compare different disentanglers -- which are essential for an efficient handling of isoTNSs. We then revisit the time evolving block decimation for isoTNSs ($\text{TEBD}^2$) and explore its power for real time evolution of two-dimensional (2D) lattice systems. Moreover, we introduce a density matrix renormalization group algorithm for isoTNSs ($\text{DMRG}^2$) that allows to variationally find ground states of 2D lattice systems. As a demonstration and benchmark, we compute the dynamical spin structure factor of 2D quantum spin systems for two paradigmatic models: First, we compare our results for the transverse field Ising model on a square lattice with the prediction of the spin-wave theory. Second, we consider the Kitaev model on the honeycomb lattice and compare it to the result from the exact solution.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Field theoretical structure of electrical conductivity of cold and dense Fermionic matter in the presence of magnetic field

We have gone through a detailed calculation of the two-point correlation function of vector currents at finite density and magnetic field by employing the real time formalism of finite temperature field theory and Schwinger's proper time formalism. With respect to the direction of external magnetic field, the parallel and perpendicular components of electric conductivity for the degenerate relativistic Fermionic matter are obtained from the zero momentum limit of the current-current correlator, owing to Kubo formula. Our quantum field theoretical expressions and numerical estimations are compared with the same, obtained from the relaxation time approximation methods of kinetic theory and its Landau quantized extension, which may be called as classical and quantum results respectively. All the results are merged in the classical domain i.e. high density and low magnetic field region but in the remaining (quantum) domain, quantum results carry a quantized information like Shubnikov-de Haas oscillation along density and magnetic field axes. We have obtained completely new quantum field theoretical expression for perpendicular conductivity of degenerate relativistic Fermionic matter. Interestingly, our quantum field theoretical calculation provide a new mathematical form of cyclotron frequency with respect to its classical definition, which might require more future research to interpret the phenomena.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

General theory of Josephson Diodes

Motivated by recent progress in the superconductivity nonreciprocal phenomena, we study the general theory of Josephson diodes. The central ingredient for Josephson diodes is the asymmetric proximity process inside the tunneling barrier. From the symmetry breaking point of view, there are two types of Josephson diodes, inversion breaking and time-reversal breaking. For the inversion breaking case, applying voltage bias could effectively tune the proximity process like the voltage-dependent Rashba coupling giving rises to $I_c(V)\neq I_c(-V)$. For the time-reversal breaking case, the magnetic field and current flow could adjust the internal time-reversal breaking field like magnetism or time-reversal breaking electron-electron pairing, which leads to $I_c(B)\neq I_c(-B)$ or $I_{c+}\neq I_{c-}$. All these results provide a complete understanding and the general principles of realizing Josephson diodes, especially the recently found NbSe$_2$/Nb$_3$Br$_8$/NbSe$_2$ Josephson diodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Round-Core-Radius-Dependent Electromagnetic Coupling of Multifilament Helical Superconducting Tapes in a Swept Magnetic Field

With the excitation and demagnetization of a magnet for magnetic resonance imaging in mind, we theoretically and numerically investigated electromagnetic coupling--especially its dependence on the round core radius $R$--of multifilament helically wound superconducting tapes under steady-state conditions in a constantly ramped magnetic field. We found that even in a rapidly ramped magnetic field, the electromagnetic coupling can be suppressed by reducing $R$ to close to the tape width. We also clarified that the coupling sweep rate at which the electromagnetic coupling starts scales as $R^{-2}$, showing that the dependence on $R$ reflects the penetration of magnetic flux from the edges of the tape. Even when the round core is as narrow as the tape width, the behavior is considered to be similar to the electromagnetic response of a flat tape rather than that of a tubular wire.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonadiabaticity of electron spin dynamics and spin torque exerted on wide magnetic domain walls: Exact results from time-dependent quantum transport

The key concept in spintronics of current-driven noncollinear magnetic textures, such as magnetic domain walls (DWs), is adiabaticity, i.e., how closely electronic spins can track spatially classical localized magnetic moments (LMMs) comprising the texture. When mistracking occurs, nonadiabatic effects arise, the salient of which is the so-called nonadiabatic spin transfer torque (STT) where spin angular momentum is exchanged between conduction electrons and LMMs to cause their dynamics and enable DW motion for arbitrary small injected current. The microscopic mechanisms behind nonadiabatic STT have been debated theoretically for nearly two decades, but with unanimous conclusion that they should be significant only in narrow DWs. This, however, sharply contradicts experiments observing nonadiabatic STT in DWs much wider than putatively relevant $\sim$ nm scale, and largely insensitive to further increasing of DW width $w$. Here we employ time-dependent quantum transport for electrons, combined self-consistently with the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert (LLG) equation for the dynamics of LMMs, to extract nonadiabatic and adiabatic STT from numerically exact nonequilibrium density matrix and its lowest order term (i.e., adiabatic density matrix) defined by assuming that LMMs are infinitely slow. This allows us to demonstrate that thus defined nonadiabatic STT: (i) does not decay, but instead saturates, with increasing DW width ensuring entry into the adiabatic limit which we characterize by showing that electronic spins do not reflect from the DW in this limit; and (ii) it has both out-of-DW-plane (as is the case of phenomenological nonadiabatic STT) and in-plane components, where the former remains finite with increasing $w$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Terahertz Field-Induced Reemergence of Quenched Photoluminescence in Quantum Dots

Jiaojian Shi, Frank Y. Gao, Zhuquan Zhang, Hendrik Utzat, Ulugbek Barotov, Ardavan Farahvash, Jinchi Han, Jude Deschamps, Chan-Wook Baik, Kyung Sang Cho, Vladimir Bulović, Adam P. Willard, Edoardo Baldini, Nuh Gedik, Moungi G. Bawendi, Keith A. Nelson. Continuous and concerted development of colloidal quantum-dot light-emitting diodes over the past...
SCIENCE

