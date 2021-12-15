Nonadiabaticity of electron spin dynamics and spin torque exerted on wide magnetic domain walls: Exact results from time-dependent quantum transport

Adrisha Sarkar, Brian Blankenship, Emanuel Druga, Arjun Pillai, Ruhee Nirodi, Siddharth Singh, Alexander Oddo, Paul Reshetikhin, Ashok Ajoy. Rapid injection of spin polarization into an ensemble of nuclear spins is a problem of broad interest, spanning dynamic nuclear polarization (DNP) to quantum information science. We report on a strategy to boost the spin injection rate by exploiting electrons that can be rapidly polarized via high-power optical pumping. We demonstrate this in a model system of Nitrogen Vacancy center electrons injecting polarization into a bath of 13C nuclei in diamond. We innovate an apparatus with thirty lasers to deliver >20W of continuous, nearly isotropic, optical power to the sample with only a minimal temperature increase. This constitutes a substantially higher power than in previous experiments, and through a spin-ratchet polarization transfer mechanism, yields boosts in spin injection rates by over two orders of magnitude. Our experiments also elucidate speed-limits of nuclear spin injection that are individually bottlenecked by rates of electron polarization, polarization transfer to proximal nuclei, and spin diffusion. This work demonstrates opportunities for rapid spin injection employing non-thermally generated electron polarization, and has relevance to a broad class of experimental systems including in DNP, quantum sensing, and spin-based MASERs.
