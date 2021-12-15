ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonadiabaticity of electron spin dynamics and spin torque exerted on wide magnetic domain walls: Exact results from time-dependent quantum transport

By Felipe Reyes Osorio, Branislav K. Nikolic
 4 days ago

The key concept in spintronics of current-driven noncollinear magnetic textures, such as magnetic domain walls (DWs), is adiabaticity, i.e., how closely electronic spins can track spatially classical localized magnetic moments (LMMs) comprising the texture. When mistracking occurs, nonadiabatic effects arise, the salient of which is the so-called nonadiabatic spin transfer torque...

arxiv.org

A measurable fractional spin for quantum Hall quasiparticles on the disk

We propose a definition for the spin of the localised quasiparticle excitations of lowest-Landau-level quantum Hall states defined on a disk. This spin satisfies the spin-statistics relation and can be used to reconstruct the topological geometric phase associated to the exchange of two arbitrarily chosen quasiparticles. Since it is related to the quadrupole moment of the quasiparticle charge distribution, it can be measured in an experiment and could reveal anyonic properties in a way that is complementary to the interferometric schemes employed so far. We first discuss our definition for the quasiholes of the Laughlin state, for which we present a numerical and analytical study of our spin, and we proceed with a discussion of several kinds of quasiholes of the Halperin 221 state. A connection with the standard definition of fractional spin is presented by discussing the adiabatic insertion or removal of flux quanta. Finally, we discuss the link between our spin and the adiabatic rotation of the quasiparticles around their axis and demonstrate that our spin obeys the spin-statistics relation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ground State, Magnetization Process and Bipartite Quantum Entanglement of a Spin-1/2 Ising-Heisenberg Model on Planar Lattices of Interconnected Trigonal Bipyramids

The ground state, magnetization scenario and the local bipartite quantum entanglement of a mixed spin-$1/2$ Ising--Heisenberg model in a magnetic field on planar lattices formed by identical corner-sharing bipyramidal plaquettes is examined by combining the exact analytical concept of generalized decoration-iteration mapping transformations with Monte Carlo simulations utilizing the Metropolis algorithm. The ground-state phase diagram of the model involves six different phases, namely, the standard ferrimagnetic phase, fully saturated phase, two unique quantum ferrimagnetic phases, and two macroscopically degenerate quantum ferrimagnetic phases with two chiral degrees of freedom of the Heisenberg triangular clusters. The diversity of ground-state spin arrangement is manifested themselves in seven different magnetization scenarios with one, two or three fractional plateaus whose values are determined by the number of corner-sharing plaquettes. The low-temperature values of the concurrence demonstrate that the bipartite quantum entanglement of the Heisenberg spins in quantum ferrimagnetic phases is field independent, but twice as strong if the Heisenberg spin arrangement is unique as it is two-fold degenerate.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Noncoplanar magnetic orders and gapless chiral spin liquid in the $J_{1}$-$J_{d}$-$J_χ$ model on the kagome lattice

Time-reversal-symmetry-breaking three-spin interactions can suppress long-range magnetic order and stabilize quantum spin liquid states in frustrated lattices. We combine a classical approach, parton mean-field theory and variational Monte Carlo methods to study a spin-1/2 model with staggered three-spin interaction $J_{\chi}$ on the kagome lattice. In addition, we consider Heisenberg exchange couplings $J_1$ on nearest-neighbor bonds and $J_d$ across the diagonals of the hexagons. In the regime of dominant $J_{\chi}$, the phase diagram exhibits a gapless chiral spin liquid with a line Fermi surface. As we increase the exchange couplings, we find a variety of noncoplanar magnetic orders, including a phase that interpolates between cuboc-1 and cuboc-2 states. Our results show that the competition between induced staggered chirality and Heisenberg exchange interactions can give rise to unusual ground states of spin systems.
SCIENCE
#Magnetic Domain#Quantum Physics#The Dynamics#Torque#Nonadiabatic Stt#Dw#Nanoscale Physics
arxiv.org

Born Machines for Periodic and Open XY Quantum Spin Chains

Quantum phase transitions are ubiquitous in quantum many body systems. The quantum fluctuations that occur at very low temperatures are known to be responsible for driving the system across different phases as a function of an external control parameter. The XY Hamiltonian with a transverse field is a basic model that manifests two distinct quantum phase transitions, including spontaneous $Z_2$ symmetry breaking from an ordered to a disordered state. While programmable quantum devices have shown great success in investigating the various exotic quantum phases of matter, in parallel, the quest for harnessing machine learning tools in learning quantum phases of matter is ongoing. In this paper, we present a numerical study of the power of a quantum-inspired generative model known as the Born machine in learning quantum phases of matter. Data obtained from the system under open and periodic boundary conditions is considered. Our results indicate that a Born machine based on matrix product states can successfully capture the quantum state across various phases of the XY Hamiltonian and close to a critical point, despite the existence of long-range correlations. We further impose boundary conditions on the Born machine and show that matching the boundary condition of the Born machine and that of the training data improves performance when limited data is available and a small bond dimension is employed.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient Simulation of Dynamics in Two-Dimensional Quantum Spin Systems with Isometric Tensor Networks

We investigate the computational power of the recently introduced class of isometric tensor network states (isoTNSs), which generalizes the isometric conditions of the canonical form of one-dimensional matrix-product states to tensor networks in higher dimensions. We discuss several technical details regarding the implementation of isoTNSs-based algorithms and compare different disentanglers -- which are essential for an efficient handling of isoTNSs. We then revisit the time evolving block decimation for isoTNSs ($\text{TEBD}^2$) and explore its power for real time evolution of two-dimensional (2D) lattice systems. Moreover, we introduce a density matrix renormalization group algorithm for isoTNSs ($\text{DMRG}^2$) that allows to variationally find ground states of 2D lattice systems. As a demonstration and benchmark, we compute the dynamical spin structure factor of 2D quantum spin systems for two paradigmatic models: First, we compare our results for the transverse field Ising model on a square lattice with the prediction of the spin-wave theory. Second, we consider the Kitaev model on the honeycomb lattice and compare it to the result from the exact solution.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spinning black holes magnetically connected to a Keplerian disk -- Magnetosphere, reconnection sheet, particle acceleration and coronal heating

Context: Accreting black holes (BHs) may be surrounded by a highly magnetized plasma threaded by a poloidal magnetic field. Non-thermal flares and high energy components could originate from a hot, collisionless and nearly force-free corona. The jets we often observe from these systems are believed to be rotation-powered and magnetically-driven.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Charge-spin interconversion in graphene-based systems from density functional theory

We present a methodology to address, from first principles, charge-spin interconversion in two-dimensional materials with spin-orbit coupling. Our study relies on an implementation of density functional theory based quantum transport formalism adapted to such purpose. We show how an analysis of the $k$-resolved spin polarization gives the necessary insight to understand the different charge-spin interconversion mechanisms. We have tested it in the simplest scenario of isolated graphene in a perpendicular electric field where effective tight-binding models are available to compare with. Our results show that the flow of an unpolarized current across a single layer of graphene produces, as expected, a spin separation perpendicular to the current for two of the three spin components (out-of-plane and longitudinal), which is the signature of the spin Hall effect. Additionally, it also yields an overall spin accumulation for the third spin component (perpendicular to the current), which is the signature of the Rashba-Edelstein effect. Even in this simple example, our results reveal an unexpected competition between the Rashba and the intrinsic spin-orbit coupling. Remarkably, the sign of the accumulated spin density does not depend on the electron or hole nature of the injected current for realistic values of the Rashba coupling.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Theory of zero-field diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Rapidly enhanced spin polarization injection in an optically pumped spin ratchet

Adrisha Sarkar, Brian Blankenship, Emanuel Druga, Arjun Pillai, Ruhee Nirodi, Siddharth Singh, Alexander Oddo, Paul Reshetikhin, Ashok Ajoy. Rapid injection of spin polarization into an ensemble of nuclear spins is a problem of broad interest, spanning dynamic nuclear polarization (DNP) to quantum information science. We report on a strategy to boost the spin injection rate by exploiting electrons that can be rapidly polarized via high-power optical pumping. We demonstrate this in a model system of Nitrogen Vacancy center electrons injecting polarization into a bath of 13C nuclei in diamond. We innovate an apparatus with thirty lasers to deliver >20W of continuous, nearly isotropic, optical power to the sample with only a minimal temperature increase. This constitutes a substantially higher power than in previous experiments, and through a spin-ratchet polarization transfer mechanism, yields boosts in spin injection rates by over two orders of magnitude. Our experiments also elucidate speed-limits of nuclear spin injection that are individually bottlenecked by rates of electron polarization, polarization transfer to proximal nuclei, and spin diffusion. This work demonstrates opportunities for rapid spin injection employing non-thermally generated electron polarization, and has relevance to a broad class of experimental systems including in DNP, quantum sensing, and spin-based MASERs.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Impact of Kondo correlations and spin-orbit coupling on spin-polarized transport in carbon nanotube quantum dot

Spin polarized transport through a quantum dot coupled to ferromagnetic electrodes with noncollinear magnetizations is discussed in terms of nonequilibrium Green functions formalism in the finite-U slave boson mean field approximation. The difference of orientations of the magnetizations of electrodes opens off-diagonal spin-orbital transmission and apart from spin currents of longitudinal polarization also spin-flip currents appear. We also study equilibrium pure spin current at zero bias and discuss its dependence on magnetization orientation, spin-orbit coupling strength and gate voltage. Impact of these factors on tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) is also undertaken. In general spin-orbit coupling weakens TMR, but it can change its sign.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Manipulation of spin orientation via ferroelectric switching in Fe-doped Bi2WO6 from first principles

Katherine Inzani, Nabaraj Pokhrel, Nima Leclerc, Zachary Clemens, Sriram P. Ramkumar, Sinéad M. Griffin, Elizabeth A. Nowadnick. Atomic-scale control of spins by electric fields is highly desirable for future technological applications. Magnetically-doped Aurivillius-phase oxides present one route to achieve this, with magnetic ions substituted into the ferroelectric structure at dilute concentrations, resulting in spin-charge coupling. However, there has been minimal exploration of the ferroelectric switching pathways in this materials class, limiting predictions of the influence of an electric field on the magnetic spins in the structure. Here, we determine the ferroelectric switching pathways of the end member of the Aurivilius phase family, Bi2WO6, using a combination of group theoretic analysis and density functional theory calculations. We find that in the ground state P21ab phase, a two-step switching pathway via C2 and Cm intermediate phases provides the lowest energy barrier. Considering iron substitutions on the W-site in Bi2WO6, we determine the spin easy axis. By tracking the change in spin directionality during ferroelectric switching, we find that a 90 degree switch in the polarization direction leads to a 112 degree reorientation of the spin easy axis. The low symmetry crystal-field environment of Bi2WO6 and magnetoelastic coupling on the magnetic dopant provide a route to spin control via and applied electric field.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Mechanism of Spin-Orbit Torques in Platinum Oxide Systems

Jayshankar Nath, Alexandru Vladimir Trifu, Mihai Sebastian Gabor, Ali Hallal, Stephane Auffret, Sebastien Labau, Aymen Mahjoub, Edmond Chan, Avinash Kumar Chaurasiya, Amrit Kumar Mondal, Haozhe Yang, Eva Schmoranzerova, Mohamed Ali Nsibi, Isabelle Joumard, Anjan Barman, Bernard Pelissier, Mairbek Chshiev, Gilles Gaudin, Ioan Mihai Miron. Spin-Orbit Torque (SOT) Magnetic Random-Access Memories...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Edge spin transport in disordered WTe$_2$ two-dimensional topological insulator

The spin conductance of two-dimensional topological insulators (2D TIs) is not expected to be quantized in the presence of perturbations that break the spin-rotational symmetry. However, the deviation from the pristine-limit quantization has yet to be studied in detail. In this paper, we define the spin current operator for the helical edge modes of a 2D TI and introduce a four-terminal setup to measure spin conductances. Using the developed formalism, we consider the effects of disorder terms that break spin-rotational symmetry or give rise to edge-to-edge coupling. We identify a key role played by spin torque in an out-of-equilibrium edge. We then utilize a tight-binding model of topological monolayer WTe$_2$ and scattering matrix formalism to numerically study spin transport in a four-terminal 2D TI device. In particular, we calculate the spin conductances and characteristic spin decay length in the presence of magnetic disorder. In addition, we study the effects of inter-edge scattering in a quantum point contact geometry. We find that the spin Hall conductance is surprisingly robust to spin symmetry-breaking perturbations, as long as time-reversal symmetry is preserved and inter-edge scattering is weak.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spin-dependent vibronic response of a carbon radical ion in two-dimensional WS

Atomic spin centers in 2D materials are a highly anticipated building block for quantum technologies. Here, we demonstrate the creation of an effective spin-1/2 system via the atomically controlled generation of magnetic carbon radical ions (CRIs) in synthetic two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides. Hydrogenated carbon impurities located at chalcogen sites introduced by chemical doping are activated with atomic precision by hydrogen depassivation using a scanning probe tip. In its anionic state, the carbon impurity is computed to have a magnetic moment of 1"‰Î¼B resulting from an unpaired electron populating a spin-polarized in-gap orbital. We show that the CRI defect states couple to a small number of local vibrational modes. The vibronic coupling strength critically depends on the spin state and differs for monolayer and bilayer WS2. The carbon radical ion is a surface-bound atomic defect that can be selectively introduced, features a well-understood vibronic spectrum, and is charge state controlled.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

From electrons to baby skyrmions in Chern ferromagnets: A topological mechanism for spin-polaron formation in twisted bilayer graphene

The advent of Moiré materials has galvanized interest in the nature of charge carriers in topological bands. In contrast to conventional materials where charge carriers are electron-like quasiparticles, topological bands allow for more exotic possibilities where charge is carried by nontrivial topological textures, such as skyrmions. However, the real space description of skyrmions is ill-suited to address the limit of small or `baby' skyrmions which consist of an electron and a few spin flips. Here, we study the formation of the smallest skyrmions -- spin polarons, formed as bound states of an electron and a spin flip -- in Chern ferromagnets. We show that, quite generally, there is an attraction between an electron and a spin flip that is purely topological in origin and of $p$-wave symmetry, which promotes the formation of spin polarons. Applying our results to the topological bands of twisted bilayer graphene, we identify a range of parameters where spin polarons are formed and are lower in energy than electrons. In particular, spin polarons are found to be energetically cheaper on doping correlated insulators at integer fillings towards charge neutrality, consistent with the absence of quantum oscillations and the rapid onset of flavor polarization (cascade) transition in this regime. Our study sets the stage for pairing of spin polarons, helping bridge skyrmion pairing scenarios and momentum space approaches to superconductivity.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Learning of Correlation Potentials for a Time-Dependent Kohn-Sham System

We develop methods to learn the correlation potential for a time-dependent Kohn-Sham (TDKS) system in one spatial dimension. We start from a low-dimensional two-electron system for which we can numerically solve the time-dependent Schrödinger equation; this yields electron densities suitable for training models of the correlation potential. We frame the learning problem as one of optimizing a least-squares objective subject to the constraint that the dynamics obey the TDKS equation. Applying adjoints, we develop efficient methods to compute gradients and thereby learn models of the correlation potential. Our results show that it is possible to learn values of the correlation potential such that the resulting electron densities match ground truth densities. We also show how to learn correlation potential functionals with memory, demonstrating one such model that yields reasonable results for trajectories outside the training set.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spin-transfer and Topological Hall Effects as Novel Probes for Magnetic Disclinations in Frustrated Magnets

Magnetic frustrated systems have resurged in spintronics as optimal candidates for hosting three dimensional topological solitons, such as Shankar skyrmions and 4$\pi$-vortices, and other singular topological defects. These topological excitations are encoded in the order-parameter connected to the spin-spin correlation of the system. The key challenge for their experimental discovery is the lack of probes to observe them. We demonstrate here that spin-transfer torque and topological Hall effect measurements can serve as probes of magnetic disclinations and solitons in these systems, by means of a previously unidentified contribution to them from these topological defects, with no analog in collinear magnetism. We present a minimal low-energy long-wavelength theory for the itinerant carriers and derive the effective emergent electrodynamics arising from the noncoplanar magnetic background with topological defects and solitons. This opens new avenues for the detection of topological defects in magnetic systems with order-parameter manifolds beyond the conventional $S^{2}$ (unit sphere) ferromagnetic paradigm.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS

