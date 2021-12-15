ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effect of magnetocrystalline anisotropy on magnetocaloric properties of AlFe$_{2}$B$_{2}$ compound

By Hung Ba Tran, Hiroyoshi Momida, Yu-ichiro Matsushita, Kazunori Sato, Yukihiro Makino, Koun Shirai, Tamio Oguchi
 4 days ago

Hung Ba Tran, Hiroyoshi Momida, Yu-ichiro Matsushita, Kazunori Sato, Yukihiro Makino, Koun Shirai, Tamio Oguchi. It is well known that the temperature dependence of the effective magnetocrystalline anisotropy energy obeys the $l(l+1)/2$ power law of magnetization in the Callen-Callen theory. Therefore, according to the Callen-Callen theory,...

Strong intervalley correlation induced a magnetic order transition in monolayer $\text{MoS}_{2}$

In this work, we study a model for monolayer molybdenum disulfide with including the intravalley and intervalley electron-electron interaction. We solve the model at a self-consistent mean-field level and get three solutions $L_{0}$, $L_{+}$ and $L_{-}$. As for $L_{0}$, the spin polarizations are opposite at $\textbf{K}$ and $\textbf{K}^{\prime}$ valley and the total magnetization is zero. $L_{\pm}$ describe two degenerate spin-polarized states, and the directions of polarization are opposite for the states of $L_{+}$ and $L_{-}$. Based on these results, the ground state can be deduced to be spin polarized in domains in which their particular states can be randomly described by $L_{+}$ or $L_{-}$. Therefore, a zero net magnetization is induced for zero external magnetic field $\mathbf{B}$, but a global ferromagnetic ground state for a nonzero $\mathbf{B}$. We estimate the size of domains as several nanometers. As the increase of the chemical potential, the ground state changes between $L_{0}$ and $L_{\pm}$, indicating first order phase transitions at the borders, which is coincident with the observation of photoluminescence experiments in the absence of the external magnetic field [J. G. Roch $\it{et}$ $\it{al.}$, Phys. Rev. Lett. ${\bf 124}$, 187602 (2020)].
PHYSICS
Plastic vortex creep and dimensional crossovers in the highly anisotropic superconductor HgBa$_2$CuO$_{4+x}$

In type-II superconductors exposed to magnetic fields between upper and lower critical values, $H_{c1}$ and $H_{c2}$, penetrating magnetic flux forms a lattice of vortices whose motion can induce dissipation. Consequently, the magnetization $M$ of superconductors is typically progressively weakened with increasing magnetic field $B \propto n_v$ (for vortex density $n_v$). However, some materials exhibit a non-monotonic $M(B)$, presenting a maximum in $M$ at what is known as the second magnetization peak. This phenomenon appears in most classes of superconductors, including low $T_c$ materials, iron-based, and cuprates, complicating pinpointing its origin and garnering intense interest. Here, we report on vortex dynamics in optimally doped and overdoped HgBa$_2$CuO$_{4+x}$ crystals, with a focus on a regime in which plastic deformations of the vortex lattice govern magnetic properties. Specifically, we find that both crystals exhibit conspicuous second magnetization peaks and, from measurements of the field- and temperature- dependent vortex creep rates, identify and characterize phase boundaries between elastic and plastic vortex dynamics, as well as multiple previously unreported transitions within the plastic flow regime. We find that the second magnetization peak coincides with the elastic-to-plastic crossover for a very small range of high fields, and a sharp crossover within the plastic flow regime for a wider range of lower fields. We find evidence that this transition in the plastic flow regime is due to a dimensional crossover, specifically a transition from 3D to 2D plastic dynamics.
SCIENCE
Posttreatment Effects on the Crystal Structure and Superconductivity of Ca-Free Double-Layered Cuprate Sr$_2$SrCu$_2$O$_{4+y}$F$_{2-y}$

Hiroki Ninomiya, Kenji Kawashima, Hiroshi Fujihisa, Shigeyuki Ishida, Hiraku Ogino, Yoshiyuki Yoshida, Hiroshi Eisaki, Yoshito Gotoh, Akira Iyo. We report the effects of low-temperature postannealing on the structural and superconducting properties of the recently discovered Ca-free double-layered cuprate, Sr$_2$SrCu$_2$O$_{4+y}$F$_{2-y}$. Although the as-synthesized sample prepared under high pressure has a tetragonal structure with a rock-salt-type blocking layer (the so-called $T$-phase), we found that the symmetry of the structure lowered to that of an orthorhombic system when annealed with CuF$_2$. The structural refinements reveal that such a topochemical reaction leads not only to the removal of excess O$^{2-}$ from the apical site but also to the intercalation of extra F$^-$ into the interstitial site. The orthorhombic phase exhibits bulk superconductivity at a critical temperature of 107 K, which is significantly higher than that of the $T$-phase ($\sim$50 K). Meanwhile, the $T$-phase turns into another structure possessing a fluorite-type blocking layer without apical fluorine (known as the $T^\prime$-phase) by annealing without CuF$_2$. Density functional theory calculations show that the $T^\prime$-phase is more stable than the $T$-phase. This is the first report on the formation of a $T^\prime$-type double-layered cuprate. Furthermore, the structural stability of the three phases of Sr$_2$SrCu$_2$O$_{4+y}$F$_{2-y}$ is discussed in terms of lattice matching between the blocking and conducting layers.
CHEMISTRY
Effects of bond-randomness and Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions on the specific heat at low temperatures of a spherical kagomé cluster in {W$_{72}$V$_{30}$}

For the spin-1/2 spherical kagomé cluster, as well as for the 2D kagomé lattice, many low-energy singlet excitations have been expected to exist in the energy region below the spin gap, which has been actually confirmed by Kihara $et~al.,$ in their specific heat measurements at low temperatures in {W$_{72}$V$_{30}$}. However, the experimental result of the specific heat can not be reproduced by the theoretical result in the Heisenberg model. Although the theoretical result has a peak around 2 K, the experimental one does not. To elucidate this difference, we incorporate Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya (DM) interactions and bond-randomness into the model Hamiltonian for {W$_{72}$V$_{30}$} and calculate density of states, entropy, and specific heat at low temperatures by using the Lanczos method. We find that DM interactions do not significantly affect the energy distribution of a dozen or so singlet states above the ground state, which are involved in the peak structure of the specific heat around 2 K, while 10 \% randomness disperses this distribution to collapse the 2 K peak.
SCIENCE
#Magnetic Anisotropy#Rcb#Curie Temperature
Constraining hadronization mechanisms with $\rm Λ_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ production ratios in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV

The production of prompt $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ baryons at midrapidity ($|y|<0.5$) was measured in central (0-10%) and mid-central (30-50%) Pb-Pb collisions at the center-of-mass energy per nucleon-nucleon pair $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV with the ALICE detector. The $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ production yield, the $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ production ratio, and the $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ nuclear modification factor $R_{\rm AA}$ are reported. The results are more precise and more differential in transverse momentum ($p_{\rm T}$) and centrality with respect to previous measurements. The $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ ratio, which is enhanced with respect to the pp measurement for $4< p_{\rm T} < 8$ GeV/$c$, is described by theoretical calculations that model the charm-quark transport in the quark-gluon plasma and include hadronization via both coalescence and fragmentation mechanisms.
SCIENCE
On Preparation Theorems for $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions

In this article we give strong versions for preparation theorems for $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions outgoing from methods of Lion and Rolin ($\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$ is the o-minimal structure generated by all restricted analytic functions and the global exponential function). By a deep model theoretic fact of Van den Dries, Macintyre and Marker every $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable function is piecewise given by $\mathcal{L}_{an}(\exp,\log)$-terms where $\mathcal{L}_{an}(\exp,\log)$ denotes the language of ordered rings augmented by all restricted analytic functions, the global exponential and the global logarithm. So our idea is to consider log-analytic functions at first, i.e. functions which are iterated compositions from either side of globally subanalytic functions and the global logarithm, and then $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions as compositions of log-analytic functions and the global exponential.
MATHEMATICS
Potential theory and $\mathbb{Z}^d$-extensions

We study hitting probabilities for $\mathbb{Z}^d$-extensions of Gibbs-Markov maps. The goal is to estimate, given a finite $\Sigma \subset \mathbb{Z}^d$ and $p$, $q \in \Sigma$, the probability $P_{pq}$ that the process starting from $p$ returns to $\Sigma$ at site $q$. Our study generalizes the methods available for random walks. We...
MATHEMATICS
Isovector density and isospin impurity in $^{40} \mathrm{Ca}$

We study isoscalar (IS) and isovector (IV) densities in ${}^{40} \mathrm{Ca}$ in comparisons with theoretical densities calculated by Skyrme Hatree-Fock and relativistic mean-field models. The charge symmetry breaking and the charge independence breaking forces are introduced to study the effect on the IV density. The effect of isospin mixing in the ground-state density is examined by using the particle-vibration coupling model taking into account the collective IV giant monopole excitation. We show a clear correlations in the IV density and isospin impurity of ${}^{40} \mathrm{Ca}$ within the HF and the particle-vibration coupling model. We extract for the first time the experimental information of isospin impurity from the magnitude of IV density.
SCIENCE
Branching ratio for $\text{O}+\text{H}_3^+$ forming $\text{OH}^+ +\text{H}_2$ and $\text{H}_2\text{O}^+ +\text{H}$

The gas-phase reaction of $\mathrm{O}+\mathrm{H}_3^+$ has two exothermic product channels, $\mathrm{OH}^+ +\mathrm{H}_2$ and $\mathrm{H}_2\mathrm{O}^+ +\mathrm{H}$. In the present study, we analyze experimental data from a merged-beams measurement to derive thermal rate coefficients resolved by product channel for the temperature range from 10 to 1000 K. Published astrochemical models either ignore the second product channel or apply a temperature-independent branching ratio of 70% vs. 30% for the formation of $\mathrm{OH}^+ +\mathrm{H}_2$ vs. $\mathrm{H}_2\mathrm{O}^+ +\mathrm{H}$, respectively, which originates from a single experimental data point measured at 295 K. Our results are consistent with this data point, but show a branching ratio that varies with temperature reaching 58% vs. 42% at 10 K. We provide recommended rate coefficients for the two product channels for two cases, one where the initial fine-structure population of the O$(^3P_J)$ reactant is in its $J=2$ ground state and the other one where it is in thermal equilibrium.
SCIENCE
Oscillating paramagnetic Meissner effect and Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless transition in $Bi_2Sr_2CaCu_2O_{8+δ}$ monolayer

S. Y. Wang, Y. Yu, J. X. Hao, Y. Feng, J. J. Zhu, Y. S. Lin, B. K. Xiang, H. Ru, Y. P. Pan, G. D. Gu, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, Y. Qi, Y. Zhang, Y. H. Wang. Monolayers of a prototypical cuprate high transition-temperature ($T_C$) superconductor $Bi_2Sr_2CaCu_2O_{8+\delta}$ (Bi2212) was recently found to show $T_C$ and other electronic properties similar to those of the bulk. The robustness of superconductivity in an ideal two-dimensional (2D) system was an intriguing fact that defied the Mermin-Wagner theorem. Here, we took advantage of the high sensitivity of scanning SQUID susceptometry to image the phase stiffness throughout the phase transition of Bi2212 in the 2D limit. We found susceptibility oscillated with flux between diamagnetism and paramagnetism in a Fraunhofer-like pattern up till $T_C$. The temperature and sample size-dependence of the modulation period agreed well with our Coulomb gas analogy of a finite 2D system based on Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless (BKT) transition. In the multilayers, the susceptibility oscillation differed in a small temperature regime below $T_C$ in consistent with a dimensional-crossover led by interlayer coupling. Serving as strong evidence of BKT transition in the bulk, there appeared a sharp superfluid density jump at zero-field and paramagnetism at small fields just below $T_C$. These results unified the phase transitions from the monolayer Bi2212 to the bulk as BKT transition with finite interlayer coupling. This elucidating picture favored the pre-formed pairs scenario for the underdoped cuprates regardless of lattice dimensionality.
PHYSICS
Spinor fields in $f(\mathcal{Q})$-gravity

We present a tetrad-affine approach to $f(\mathcal{Q})$ gravity coupled to spinor fields of spin-1/2. After deriving the field equations, we derive the conservation law of the spin density, showing that the latter ensures the vanishing of the antisymmetric part of the Einstein-like equations, just as it happens in theories with torsion and metricity. We then focus on Bianchi type-I cosmological models proposing a general procedure to solve the corresponding field equations and providing analytical solutions in the case of gravitational Lagrangian functions of the kind $f(\mathcal{Q})=\alpha\mathcal{Q}^n$. At late time such solutions are seen to isotropize and, depending on the value of the exponent $n$, they can undergo an accelerated expansion of the spatial scale factors.
SCIENCE
The higher-dimensional origin of five-dimensional $\boldsymbol{{\cal N}\!=\!2}$ gauged supergravities

Using exceptional generalised geometry, we classify which five-dimensional ${\cal N}=2$ gauged supergravities can arise as a consistent truncation of 10-/11-dimensional supergravity. Exceptional generalised geometry turns the classification into an algebraic problem of finding subgroups $G_S \subset \mathrm{USp}(8) \subset \mathrm{E}_{6(6)}$ that preserve exactly two spinors. Moreover, the intrinsic torsion of the $G_S$ structure must contain only constant singlets under $G_S$, and these, in turn, determine the gauging of the five-dimensional theory. The resulting five-dimensional theories are strongly constrained: their scalar manifolds are necessarily symmetric spaces and only a small number of matter multiplets can be kept, which we completely enumerate. We also determine the largest reductive and compact gaugings that can arise from consistent truncations.
SCIENCE
C$_{60}^+$ diffuse interstellar band correlations and environmental variations

The Diffuse Interstellar Bands (DIBs) are absorption features seen in the spectra of astronomical objects, that arise in the interstellar medium. Today more than 500 DIBs have been observed mostly in the optical and near-infrared wavelengths. The origin of the DIBs are unclear; only ionized buckminsterfullerene C$_{60}^+$ has been identified as a viable candidate for two strong and three weaker DIBs. In this study, we investigate the correlations between the strengths of the two strongest C$_{60}^+$ DIBs as well as their environmental behaviour. Therefore, we analysed measurements of the strengths of the two C$_{60}^+$ DIBs at 9577 and 9633 $Å$ for 26 lines of sight. We used two different methods, including Monte Carlo simulations, to study their correlations and the influence of measurement errors on the correlation coefficients. Furthermore, we examined how the strength of the C$_{60}^+$ DIBs changes as a result of different environmental conditions, as measured by the concentration of H/H$_2$ and the strength of the ambient UV radiation. In contrast to results recently reported by Galazutdinov et al. (2021), we find a high correlation between the strengths of the C$_{60}^+$ DIBs. We also discovered that the behaviour of the correlated C$_{60}^+$ bands is quite distinct from other DIBs at 5780, 5797 and 6203 $Å$ in different environments.
ASTRONOMY
Mechanism of spin ordering in $Fe_{3}O_{4}$ nanoparticles by surface coating with organic acids

Saturation magnetization values close to the bulk have been reported for coated magnetite nanoparticles with organic acids. The mechanism of this effect is not yet understood. Here we show that a previously proposed rationalization in Nano Letters 12 (2021) 2499-2503 was based on electronic structure properties that are not consistent with several existing DFT studies. Our study is based on a wide set of DTFB+U and hybrid DFT(HSE06) calculations on $Fe_{3}O_{4}$ nanocubes of 429 atoms. We provide a new explanation for the spin ordering in coated NPs, through the investigation of spin-flipping phenomena. In particular, we show that the spin-flip of d electrons at octahedral $Fe^{3+}$ sites, which is confirmed to be more favorable near the surface, especially where atomic reorganization can take place such as at corner sites, can be hampered by the presence of adsorbed organic acids because they do not only limit the surface reconstruction but also allow for additional ferromagnetic superexchange interaction between octahedral Fe sites as a consequence of the carboxylates bridging binding mode. The proof-of-concept of this mechanism is given by a simplified model of the Fe(III) tert-butoxide dimer.
CHEMISTRY
Circle homeomorphisms with breaks with no $C^{2-ν}$ conjugacy

The rigidity theory for circle homeomophisms with breaks was studied intensively in the last 20 years. It was proved that under mild conditions of the Diophantine type on the rotation number any two $C^{2+\alpha}$ smooth circle homeomorphisms with a break point are $C^1$ smoothly conjugate to each other, provided that they have the same rotation number and the same size of the break.
MATHEMATICS
Controlling superconductivity of CeIrIn$_5$ microstructures by substrate selection

Maarten R. van Delft, Maja D. Bachmann, Carsten Putzke, Chunyu Guo, Joshua A. W. Straquadine, Eric D. Bauer, Filip Ronning, Philip J. W. Moll. Superconductor/metal interfaces are usually fabricated in heterostructures that join these dissimilar materials. A conceptually different approach has recently exploited the strain sensitivity of heavy-fermion superconductors, selectively transforming regions of the crystal into the metallic state by strain gradients. The strain is generated by differential thermal contraction between the sample and the substrate. Here, we present an improved finite-element model that reliably predicts the superconducting transition temperature in CeIrIn$_5$ even in complex structures. Different substrates are employed to tailor the strain field into the desired shapes. Using this approach, both highly complex and strained as well as strain-free microstructures are fabricated to validate the model. This enables full control over the microscopic strain fields, and forms the basis for more advanced structuring of superconductors as in Josephson junctions.
CHEMISTRY
Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
Emergent \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetry breaking of collective modes with topological critical phenomena

The spontaneous breaking of parity-time (\({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)) symmetry yields rich critical behavior in non-Hermitian systems, and has stimulated much interest, albeit most previous studies were performed within the single-particle or mean-field framework. Here, by studying the collective excitations of a Fermi superfluid with \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetric spin-orbit coupling, we uncover an emergent \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetry breaking in the Anderson-Bogoliubov (AB) collective modes, even as the superfluid ground state retains an unbroken \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\) symmetry. The critical point of the transition is marked by a non-analytic kink in the speed of sound, which derives from the coalescence and annihilation of the AB mode and its hole partner, reminiscent of the particle-antiparticle annihilation. The system consequently becomes immune to low-frequency external perturbations at the critical point, a phenomenon associated with the spectral topology of the complex quasiparticle dispersion. This critical phenomenon offers a fascinating route toward perturbation-free quantum states.
SCIENCE
Giant dynamic isotope effect in supercooled water

Light and heavy water show similar anomalies in their thermodynamic and dynamic properties, yet attempts to interrelate them face several challenges. While a simple temperature shift apparently helps in collapsing data for both isotopes, it lacks a clear justification and requires additional ad hoc scaling factors. The quantum effect on the hydrogen bond complicates the picture. Here we tackle this issue by investigating the decoupling between shear viscosity $\eta$ and translational self-diffusion $D_\mathrm{s}$. To this end, we have measured shear viscosity data for heavy water supercooled down to $244\,\mathrm{K}$, together with data for light water with improved accuracy. The isotope effect on viscosity is extreme for water: the viscosity ratio almost doubles when cooling from room temperature to $244\,\mathrm{K}$. Viscosity and self-diffusion are coupled at high temperature, with an apparent hydrodynamic radius in good agreement for both isotopes, whereas, at low temperature, decoupling occurs with a different degree for the two isotopes. The low temperature apparent hydrodynamic radii are reconciled by a $+7\,\mathrm{K}$ temperature shift of the light water data, without the need for a scaling factor. Our results suggest that this isotopic temperature shift mirrors that of water's thermodynamic and structural anomalies in the supercooled region.
CHEMISTRY
Ring-o-rings: a new category of supramolecular structures with topologically tunable properties

Macrochains of topologically interlocked rings with unique physical properties have recently gained considerable interest in supramolecular chemistry, biology, and soft matter. Most of the work has been, so far, focused on linear chains and on their variety of conformational properties compared to standard polymers. Here we go beyond the linear case and show that, by circularizing such macrochains, one can exploit the topology of the local interlockings to store torsional stress in the system, altering significantly its metric and local properties. Moreover, by properly defining the twist (Tw) and writhe (Wr) of these macrorings we show the validity of a relation equivalent to the Cǎlugǎreanu-White-Fuller theorem $Tw + Wr$=const, originally proved for ribbon like structures such as ds-DNA. Our results suggest that circular structures of topologically linked rings with storable and tunable torsion can form a new category of highly designable multiscale structures with potential applications in supramolecular chemistry and material science.
PHYSICS

