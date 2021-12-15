ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nanoscale torsional dissipation dilution for quantum experiments and precision measurement

By Jon R. Pratt, Aman R. Agrawal, Charles A. Condos, Christian M. Pluchar, Stephan Schlamminger, Dalziel J. Wilson
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Jon R. Pratt, Aman R. Agrawal, Charles A. Condos, Christian M. Pluchar, Stephan Schlamminger, Dalziel J. Wilson. We show that torsion resonators can experience massive dissipation dilution due to nanoscale strain, and draw a connection to a century-old theory from the torsion balance community which suggests that a...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
pcn-channel.com

The Quantum Experiment that Broke Reality

The double slit experiment radically changed the way we understand reality. Find out what the ramifications of this experiment were and how we can use it to better comprehend our universe. Credit PBS Space Time.
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Seeing a Quantum Ghost

Artist’s impression of electrons within a semiconductor being accelerated and energized by laser pulses. At the end of the process, the electrons release a burst of light carrying information about their quantum wave function. Credit: Brian Long. The wave function—an abstract concept used to predict the behavior of quantum...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Iterative subspace algorithms for finite-temperature solution of Dyson equation

One-particle Green's functions obtained from the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation can be employed in evaluation of spectroscopic and thermodynamic properties for both molecules and solids. However, typical acceleration techniques used in the traditional quantum chemistry self-consistent algorithms cannot be easily deployed for the Green's function methods, because of non-convex grand potential functional and non-idempotent density matrix. Moreover, the inclusion of correlation effects in the form of the self-energy matrix and changing chemical potential or fluctuations in the number of particles can make the optimization problem more difficult. In this paper, we study acceleration techniques to target the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation directly. We use the direct inversion in the iterative subspace (DIIS), the least-squared commutator in the iterative subspace (LCIIS), and the Krylov space accelerated inexact Newton method (KAIN). We observe that the definition of the residual has a significant impact on the convergence of the iterative procedure. Based on the Dyson equation, we generalize the concept of the commutator residual used in DIIS (CDIIS) and LCIIS, and compare it with the difference residual used in DIIS and KAIN. The commutator residuals outperform the difference residuals for all considered molecular and solid systems within both GW and GF2. The generalized CDIIS and LCIIS methods successfully converged restricted GF2 calculations for a number of strongly correlated systems, which could not be converged before. We also provide practical recommendations to guide convergence in such pathological cases.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A measurable fractional spin for quantum Hall quasiparticles on the disk

We propose a definition for the spin of the localised quasiparticle excitations of lowest-Landau-level quantum Hall states defined on a disk. This spin satisfies the spin-statistics relation and can be used to reconstruct the topological geometric phase associated to the exchange of two arbitrarily chosen quasiparticles. Since it is related to the quadrupole moment of the quasiparticle charge distribution, it can be measured in an experiment and could reveal anyonic properties in a way that is complementary to the interferometric schemes employed so far. We first discuss our definition for the quasiholes of the Laughlin state, for which we present a numerical and analytical study of our spin, and we proceed with a discussion of several kinds of quasiholes of the Halperin 221 state. A connection with the standard definition of fractional spin is presented by discussing the adiabatic insertion or removal of flux quanta. Finally, we discuss the link between our spin and the adiabatic rotation of the quasiparticles around their axis and demonstrate that our spin obeys the spin-statistics relation.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Dissipation#Torsion#Christian#Nanobeam#Nanoscale Physics#Applied Physics
arxiv.org

The case against entanglement improved measurement precision

It is widely accepted that quantum entanglement between otherwise independent sensors can yield a measurement precision beyond that achievable when the same resources are employed without entanglement \cite{Helstrom1969, Holevo1973a, Caves1980a, Caves1981, Wootters1981, Yurke1986, Wu1986, Xiao1987, Slusher1987, Shapiro1989, Wineland1992, Polzik1992, Kitagawa1993, Braunstein1994, Wineland1994, Sanders1995, Bollinger1996, Ou1997, Dowling1998,Soerensen1998, Brif1999, Childs2000, Fleischhauer2000, Meyer2001, Geremia2003, Giovannetti2004, Kok2004, Leibfried2004, Leibfried2005, Giovannetti2006, Nagata2007, Appel2009, Gross2010, Leroux2010, Zwierz2010,DemkowiczDobrzanski2012, Zwierz2012,Aasi2013,Pezze2018,Tse2019,Casacio2021}. Here we show that theoretical proofs of entanglement enhanced metrology are based on a misinterpretation of \emph{can't} theorems as \emph{can} theorems. In concert, we dissect claims of an experimental precision beyond the classical limits and detail where comparisons are misleading, incomplete or incorrect to show that the precision of optimised measurements which forgo entanglement has not been surpassed. In doing so, we highlight a significant discrepancy between experimentally reported uncertainties and the current predictions of quantum measurement theory. The discrepancy can be resolved by introducing a simple physical principle which demonstrates better agreement to empirical evidence. We thus provide viable avenues as to where standard interpretations of quantum mechanics should be modified in order to better predict measurement outcomes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On propagation in Loop Quantum Gravity

A rigorous implementation of the Wheeler-Dewitt equations was derived in the context of Loop Quantum Gravity (LQG) and was coined Quantum Spin Dynamics (QSD). The Hamiltonian constraint of QSD was criticised as being too local and to prevent "propagation" in canonical LQG. That criticism was based on an algorithm developed for QSD for generating solutions to the Wheeler-DeWitt equations. The fine details of that algorithm could not be worked out because the QSD Hamiltonian constraint makes crucial use of the volume operator which cannot be diagonalised analytically.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Potential Habitability as a Stellar Property: Effects of Model Uncertainties and Measurement Precision

Knowledge of a star's evolutionary history combined with estimates of planet occurrence rates allows one to infer its relative quality as a location in the search for biosignatures, and to quantify this intuition using long-term habitability metrics. In this study, we analyse the sensitivity of the biosignature yield metrics formulated by Tuchow & Wright (2020) to uncertainties in observable stellar properties and to model uncertainties. We characterize the uncertainties present in fitting a models to stellar observations by generating a stellar model with known properties and adding synthetic uncertainties in the observable properties. We scale the uncertainty in individual observables and observe the the effects on the precision of properties such as stellar mass, age, and our metrics. To determine model uncertainties we compare four well accepted stellar models using different model physics and see how they vary in terms of the values of our metrics. We determine the ability of future missions to rank target stars according to these metrics, given the current precision to which host star properties can be measured. We show that obtaining independent age constraints decreases both the model and systematic uncertainties in determining these metrics and is the most powerful way to improve assessments of the long-term habitability of planets around low mass stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Continuous Measurement Boosted Adiabatic Quantum Thermal Machines

We present a unified approach to study continuous measurement based quantum thermal machines in static as well as adiabatically driven systems. We investigate both steady state and transient dynamics for the time-independent case. In the adiabatically driven case, we show how measurement based thermodynamic quantities can be attributed geometric characteristics. We also provide the appropriate definition for heat transfer and dissipation owing to continous measurement in the presence and absence of adiabatic driving. We illustrate the aforementioned ideas and study the phenomena of refrigeration in two different paradigmatic examples: a coupled quantum dot and a coupled qubit system, both undergoing continuous measurement and slow driving. In the time-independent case, we show that quantum coherence can improve the cooling power of measurement based quantum refrigerators. Exclusively for the case of coupled qubits, we consider linear as well as non-linear system-bath couplings. We observe that non-linear coupling produces cooling effects in certain regime where otherwise heating is expected. In the adiabatically driven case, we observe that quantum measurement can provide significant boost to the power of adiabatic quantum refrigerators. The measurement based refrigerators can have similar or better coefficient of performance (COP) in the driven case compared to the static one in the regime where heat extraction is maximum. Our results have potential significance for future application in devices ranging from measurement based quantum thermal machines to refrigeration in quantum processing networks.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Simulating matter on the nanoscale with AI

In a paper published today in the scientific journal Science, DeepMind demonstrates how neural networks can be used to describe electron interactions in chemical systems more accurately than existing methods. Density Functional Theory, established in the 1960s, describes the mapping between electron density and interaction energy. For more than 50...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

On the dissipative dynamics of entangled states in coupled-cavity quantum electrodynamics arrays

We examine the dissipative dynamics of N00N states with an arbitrary photon number N in two architectures of fiber-coupled optical ring resonators (RRs) interacting with two-level quantum emitters. One architecture consists of a two-way cascaded array of emitter-cavity systems, while in the other architecture we consider two fiber-coupled RRs each coupled to multiple dipole-dipole interacting (DDI) quantum emitters (QEs). Our focus in this paper is to study how am initially prepared multiple excitation atomic N00N states transfers to the RRs and then how rapidly it decays in these open cavity quantum electrodynamics (CQED) setups while varying the emitter-cavity coupling strengths, emitter-cavity detuning, and backscattering from cavity modes. We present a general theoretical formalism valid for any arbitrary numbers of QEs, RRs, and N number in the N00N state for both schemes. As examples, we discuss the cases of single and two-excitation N00N states and report the comparison of our findings in both schemes. As one of the main results, we conclude that the array scheme tends to store N00N for longer times while the DDI scheme supports higher fidelity values. The results of this study may find applications in designing new multiparty entanglement-based protocols in quantum metrology and quantum lithography.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Storing information in DNA: Improving DNA storage with nanoscale electrode wells

Geneticists can store data in synthetic DNA as a medium for long-term storage due to its density, ease of copy, longevity and sustainability. Research in the field had recently advanced with new encoding algorithms, automation, preservation and sequencing. Nevertheless, the most challenging hurdle in DNA storage deployment remains the write throughput, which can limit the data storage capacity. In a new report, Bichlien H. Nguyen, and a team of scientists in Microsoft Research and computer science and engineering at the University of Washington, Seattle, U.S., developed the first nanoscale DNA storage writer. The team intended to scale the DNA write density to 25 x 106 sequences per square centimeter, an improved storage capacity compared to existing DNA synthesis arrays. The scientists successfully wrote and decoded a message in DNA to establish a practical DNA data storage system. The results are now published in Science Advances.
SCIENCE
APS Physics

Pushing the Limits of Quantum Sensing with Variational Quantum Circuits

Theoretical Division, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, NM, USA. Variational quantum algorithms could help researchers improve the performance of optical atomic clocks and of other quantum-metrology schemes. Since it was first introduced in 1949, Ramsey interferometry has had an exciting history. The method was at the center of a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
arxiv.org

Enhanced Phase Mixing of Torsional Alfvén Waves in Stratified and Divergent Solar Coronal Structures, Paper II: Nonlinear Simulations

We use MHD simulations to detect the nonlinear effects of torsional Alfvén wave propagation in a potential magnetic field with exponentially divergent field lines, embedded in a stratified solar corona. In Paper I we considered solutions to the linearised governing equations torsional Alfvén wave propagation and showed, using a finite difference solver we developed named WiggleWave, that in certain scenarios wave damping is stronger than what would be predicted by our analytic solutions. In this paper we consider whether damping would be further enhanced by the presence of nonlinear effects. We begin by deriving the nonlinear governing equations for torsional Alfvén wave propagation and identifying the terms that cause coupling to magnetosonic perturbations. We then compare simulation outputs from an MHD solver called Lare3d, which solves the full set of nonlinear MHD equations, to the outputs from WiggleWave to detect nonlinear effects such as: the excitation of magnetosonic waves by the Alfvén wave, self-interaction of the Alfvén wave through coupling to the induced magnetosonic waves, and the formation of shock waves higher in the atmosphere caused by the steepening of these compressive perturbations. We suggest that the presence of these nonlinear effects in the solar corona would lead to Alfvén wave heating that exceeds the expectation from the phase mixing alone.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Current crowding in nanoscale superconductors within the Ginzburg-Landau model

Mattias Jönsson, Robert Vedin, Samuel Gyger, James A. Sutton, Stephan Steinhauer, Val Zwiller, Mats Wallin, Jack Lidmar. The current density in a superconductor with turnarounds or constrictions is non-uniform due to a geometrical current crowding effect. This effect reduces the critical current in the superconducting structure compared to a straight segment and is of importance when designing superconducting devices. We investigate the current crowding effect in numerical simulations within the generalized time-dependent Ginzburg-Landau (GTDGL) model. The results are validated experimentally by measuring the magnetic field dependence of the critical current in superconducting nanowire structures, similar to those employed in single-photon detector devices. Comparing the results with London theory, we conclude that the reduction in critical current is significantly smaller in the GTDGL model. This difference is attributed to the current redistribution effect, which reduces the current density in weak points of the superconductor and counteracts the current crowding effect. We numerically investigate the effect of fill factor on the critical current in a meander and conclude that the reduction of critical current is low enough to justify fill factors higher than $33\,\%$ for applications where detection efficiency is critical. Finally, we propose a novel meander design which can combine high fill factor and low current crowding.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Dissipative quantum generative adversarial networks

Noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices build the first generation of quantum computers. Quantum neural networks (QNNs) gained high interest as one of the few suitable quantum algorithms to run on these NISQ devices. Most of the QNNs exploit supervised training algorithms with quantum states in form of pairs to learn their underlying relation. However, only little attention has been given to unsupervised training algorithms despite interesting applications where the quantum data does not occur in pairs. Here we propose an approach to unsupervised learning and reproducing characteristics of any given set of quantum states. We build a generative adversarial model using two dissipative quantum neural networks (DQNNs), leading to the dissipative quantum generative adversarial network (DQGAN). The generator DQNN aims to produce quantum states similar to the training data while the discriminator DQNN aims to distinguish the generator's output from the training data. We find that training both parts in a competitive manner results in a well trained generative DQNN. We see our contribution as a proof of concept for using DQGANs to learn and extend unlabeled training sets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An Optimized Quantum Implementation of ISD on Scalable Quantum Resources

The security of code based constructions is usually assessed by Information Set Decoding (ISD) algorithms. In the quantum setting, amplitude amplification yields an asymptotic square root gain over the classical analogue. However, it is still unclear whether a real quantum circuit could yield actual improvements or suffer an enormous overhead due to its implementation. This leads to different considerations of these quantum attacks in the security analysis of code based proposals. In this work we clarify this doubt by giving the first quantum circuit design of the fully-fledged ISD procedure, an implementation in the quantum simulation library Qibo as well as precise estimates of its complexities. We show that against common belief, Prange's ISD algorithm can be implemented rather efficiently on a quantum computer, namely with only a logarithmic overhead in circuit depth compared to a classical implementation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Quantum simulation using noisy unitary circuits and measurements

Many-body quantum systems are notoriously hard to study theoretically due to the exponential growth of their Hilbert space. It is also challenging to probe the quantum correlations in many-body states in experiments due to their sensitivity to external noise. Using synthetic quantum matter to simulate quantum systems has opened new ways of probing quantum many-body systems with unprecedented control, and of engineering phases of matter which are otherwise hard to find in nature. Noisy quantum circuits have become an important cornerstone of our understanding of quantum many-body dynamics. In particular, random circuits act as minimally structured toy models for chaotic nonintegrable quantum systems, faithfully reproducing some of their universal properties. Crucially, in contrast to the full microscopic model, random circuits can be analytically tractable under a reasonable set of assumptions, thereby providing invaluable insights into questions which might be out of reach even for state-of-the-art numerical techniques. Here, we give an overview of two classes of dynamics studied using random-circuit models, with a particular focus on the dynamics of quantum entanglement. We will especially pay attention to potential near-term applications of random-circuit models on noisy-intermediate scale quantum (NISQ) devices. In this context, we cover hybrid circuits consisting of unitary gates interspersed with nonunitary projective measurements, hosting an entanglement phase transition from a volume-law to an area-law phase of the steady-state entanglement. Moreover, we consider random-circuit sampling experiments and discuss the usefulness of random quantum states for simulating quantum many-body dynamics on NISQ devices by leveraging the concept of quantum typicality. We highlight how emergent hydrodynamics can be studied by utilizing random quantum states generated by chaotic circuits.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum indirect synchronization

It is well known that a system with two or more levels exists a limit cycle and can be synchronized with an external drive when the system and the drive are directly coupled. One might wonder if a system can synchronize with the external drive when they are not coupled directly. In this paper, we examine this case by considering a composite system consisting of two coupled two-level quantum systems, one of which is driven by an external field, while another couples to the driven one. Due to the decoherence caused by environments, the composite system would stay in a mixed state, and an effective limit cycle is formed, so phase locking could occur. We find the phase locking phenomenon in the phase diagram characterized by Husimi $Q$ function, and the synchronization can be generated consequently that we will refer to indirect synchronization. The $S$ function defined in the earlier study can also be used to measure the strength of synchronization. We claim that indirect synchronization is possible. This result provides us with a method to synchronize a quantum system that coupled to its neighbour without interacting with external drive directly.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Combined Dissipative and Hamiltonian Confinement of Cat Qubits

Quantum error correction with biased-noised qubits can drastically reduce the hardware overhead for universal and fault-tolerant quantum computation. Cat qubits are a promising realization of biased-noised qubits as they feature an exponential error bias inherited from their non-local encoding in the phase space of a quantum harmonic oscillator. To confine the state of an oscillator to the cat qubit manifold, two main approaches have been considered so far: a Kerr-based Hamiltonian confinement with high gate performances, and a dissipative confinement with robust protection against a broad range of noise mechanisms. We introduce a new combined dissipative and Hamiltonian confinement scheme based on two-photon dissipation together with a Two-Photon Exchange (TPE) Hamiltonian. The TPE Hamiltonian is similar to Kerr nonlinearity, but unlike the Kerr it only induces a bounded distinction between even- and odd-photon eigenstates, a highly beneficial feature for protecting the cat qubits with dissipative mechanisms. Using this combined confinement scheme, we demonstrate fast and bias-preserving gates with drastically improved performance compared to dissipative or Hamiltonian schemes. In addition, this combined scheme can be implemented experimentally with only minor modifications of existing dissipative cat qubit experiments.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Going beyond the Standard paradigm of Cosmology: Torsion, gravitational anomalies and inflation without inflaton fields

I review a string-inspired cosmological model, with gravitational anomalies present at very early epochs, which includes a totally antisymmetric torsion, that in (3+1)-dimensions is equivalent to a pseudoscalar (Kalb-Ramond, string-model independent) axion field. Upon condensation of primordial gravitational waves (GW), that are created at a pre-inflationary era, the model leads to inflation of the so-called running-vacuum-model (RVM) type, which is realised without the need for external inflaton fields, being due to the non-linearities that characterise the gravitational theory. The model provides an alternative to the $\Lambda$CDM paradigm, and is also capable of inducing matter-antimatter asymmetry in the Universe, during the post-inflationary radiation era, in models with right-handed neutrinos in their matter spectra. The so-induced asymmetry is triggered by a Lorentz-symmetry-violating KR axion background that is generated during the RVM-inflationary period, as a consequence of the GW condensate. The modern era of this cosmology is argued to be characterised by observable (RVM-type) deviations from $\Lambda$CDM, with the potential of alleviating the observed tensions in the cosmological data.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy