Chemistry

A New Type of Compositionally Complex M5Si3 Silicides: Cation Ordering and Unexpected Phase Stability

By Sashank Shivakumar, Mingde Qin, Dawei Zhang, Chongze Hu, Qizhang Yan, Jian Luo
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

A new type of compositionally complex (medium- or high-entropy) M5Si3 silicides is synthesized. Both (V1/5Cr1/5Nb1/5Ta1/5W1/5)5Si3 and (Ti1/5Zr1/5Nb1/5Mo1/5Hf1/5)5Si3 form single-phase homogenous solid solutions. Notably, (V1/5Cr1/5Nb1/5Ta1/5W1/5)5Si3 forms the hexagonal gamma (D88) phase, while all its...

