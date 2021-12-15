ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Inhomogeneous superconducting states in two weakly linked superconducting ultra-thin films

By Gao-Wei Qiu, Yi Zhou
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

A sufficiently large parallel magnetic field will generate staggered supercurrent loops and superfluid density wave in two weakly linked superconducting (SC) ultra-thin films, resulting in an inhomogeneous Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov (FFLO) state. The SC order parameter of such...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Two-orbital model for possible superconductivity pairing mechanism in nickelates

The newly synthesized strontium doped RNiO$_2$ (R=Nd, La) superconductors have stimulated extensive interests in understanding their pairing mechanism and pairing nature. Here we study the pairing mechanism in this family from a two-orbital model comprising the Ni- $3d_{x^2-y^2}$- and $3d_{xy}$- orbitals, equipped with extended Hubbard interactions and induced low-energy effective superexchange interactions. We then study the pairing symmetry in this system by using large scale variational Monte Carlo approach. Our results yield the intraorbital $d_{x^2-y^2}$-wave singlet pairing as the leading pairing symmetry in the nickelates, which is analogous to the cuprates. However, there exist two important differences between the physical properties of the two families due to the fact that at the low Sr-doping regime, while the Ni-$3d_{x^2-y^2}$ orbitals remain half-filled and singly-occupied to form a Mott-insulating background, the Ni-$3d_{xy}$ orbitals accommodate nearly all the extra doped holes, which move freely on this background. The first difference lies in the single-particle aspect: while the $3d_{x^2-y^2}$ degree of freedom remains Mott insulating with spectra weight pinned down at zero at low dopings, the $3d_{xy}$ one behaves as Fermi liquid with spectra weight near 1. The second difference lies in the pairing aspect: while the huge intra-$3d_{x^2-y^2}$-orbital pairing gap is actually a pseudo gap which has nothing to do with the SC, the small intra-$3d_{xy}$-orbital pairing gap serves as the true superconducting pairing gap, which is related to the $T_c$ via the BCS relation. Both differences can be verified by the angle-resolved photo-emission spectrum.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Engineering of Intrinsic Chiral Torques in Magnetic Thin Films Based on the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya Interaction

The establishment of chiral coupling in thin magnetic films with inhomogeneous anisotropy has led to the development of artificial systems of fundamental and technological interest. The chiral coupling itself is enabled by the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) enforced by the patterned noncollinear magnetization. Here, we create a domain wall track with out-of-plane magnetization coupled on each side to a narrow parallel strip with in-plane magnetization. With this we show that the chiral torques emerging from the DMI at the boundary between the regions of noncollinear magnetization in a single magnetic layer can be used to bias the domain wall velocity. To tune the chiral torques, the design of the magnetic racetracks can be modified by varying the width of the tracks or the width of the transition region between noncollinear magnetizations, reaching effective chiral magnetic fields of up to 7.8 mT. Furthermore, we show how the magnitude of the chiral torques can be estimated by measuring asymmetric domain wall velocities, and demonstrate spontaneous domain wall motion propelled by intrinsic torques even in the absence of any external driving force.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The Effect of Repulsion on Superconductivity at Low Density

We examine the effect of repulsion on superconductivity in a three-dimensional system with a Bardeen-Pines-like interaction in the low-density limit, where the chemical potential $\mu$ is much smaller than the phonon frequency $\omega_L$. We parameterize the strength of the repulsion by a dimensionless parameter $f$, and find that the superconducting transition temperature $T_c$ approaches a nonzero value in the $\mu = 0$ limit as long as $f$ is below a certain threshold $f^*$. In this limit, we find that $T_c$ goes to zero as a power of $f^*-f$, in contrast to the high density limit, where $T_c$ goes to zero exponentially quickly as $f$ approaches $f^*$. For all nonzero $f$, the gap function $\Delta (\omega_m)$ changes sign along the Matsubara axis, which allows the system to partially overcome the repulsion at high frequencies. We trace the position of the gap node with $f$ and show that it approaches zero frequency as $f$ approaches $f^*$. To investigate the robustness of our conclusions, we then go beyond the Bardeen-Pines model and include full dynamical screening of the interaction, finding that $T_c$ still saturates to a non-zero value at $\mu = 0$ when $f < f^*$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Electronic properties and superconductivity in infinite-layer nickelate composts

In this paper we investigate the electronic and superconducting properties in nickelate compounds of NiO2 through Perturbative Density Functional Theory (P-DFT) and multi-band BCS theory. We consider three different cases of study (i) the crystalline structure composed by two layers of NiO2, with a central single atom of Nd, Yb or Pr, which is subjected to mechanical compression and tension forces (pressure), (ii) the crystalline structure composed by three layers of NiO2 with central atom pairs of Nd-Nd, Nd-Sr or Sr-Sr, where the level doping x correspond to change between Nd/Sr and (iii) through multi-band theory we study the behaviour in a single-layer Nd1-xSrxNiO2} when $x$=0.5 through gaps $\Delta_{\chi,\textbf{p}}$, with $\chi$ (number of band or orbitals), only with the presence of inter-band coupling $V_{\chi\chi'}$. As results, for (i) and (ii) we present the electronic measures of the electronic band structures \textit{e-DOS}, \textit{p-DOS}. In (i) we show that under pressure there are a re-distribution of the band structures for \textit{e-DOS}, \textit{p-DOS}, allowing the destruction of van-\textit{Hove} near Fermi level $E_{F}$, thus in (ii) we show the presence of a single flat band when the doping level is $x$=0.5 and for (iii) the inter-band coupling between orbitals play a key role in the construction of a superconducting phase in nickelates compounds.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superconductivity#Lattice#Parameter#Elliptic#Rcb#Fflo#Bloch Sc#Fluxoid
arxiv.org

Wafer-Scale Epitaxy of Flexible Nitride Films with Superior Plasmonic and Superconducting Performance

Ruyi Zhang, Xinyan Li, Fanqi Meng, Jiachang Bi, Shunda Zhang, Shaoqin Peng, Jie Sun, Xinming Wang, Liang Wu, Junxi Duan, Hongtao Cao, Qinghua Zhang, Lin Gu, Liang-Feng Huang, Yanwei Cao. Transition-metal nitrides (e.g., TiN, ZrN, TaN) are incredible materials with excellent complementary-metal-oxide-semiconductor compatibility and remarkable performance in refractory plasmonics and...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Whither steady-state negative capacitance of a ferroelectric film?

We theoretically explore mechanisms that can potentially give rise to steady-state negative capacitance in a uniaxial ferroelectric film stabilized by a dielectric layer. The analytical expressions for the steady-state capacitance of a single-domain state are derived and used to study the state stability vs. the domain splitting as a function of dielectric layer thickness. Analytical expressions for the critical thickness of the dielectric layer, polarization amplitude, equilibrium domain period and susceptibility are obtained within Landau-Ginzburg-Devonshire approach and corroborated by finite element modelling for thin films of uniaxial ferroelectrics. We show that in a purely ferroelectric limit in the absence of screening charges neither single-domain, nor poly-domain states can exhibit steady-state negative capacitance. We further explore the possible effects of nonlinear screening at the ferroelectric-dielectric interface. We show that if at least one of the screening charges is slow, the total polarization dynamics can exhibit complex time- and voltage dependent behaviors that can be interpreted as negative capacitance. In this setting, the negative capacitance effect is accompanied by almost zero dielectric susceptibility in a wide voltage range. These results may help to elucidate the fundamental dispute about the possible origin of the quasi-steady-state negative capacitance in thin ferroelectric films, and identify materials systems that can give rise to this behavior.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Anisotropic Topological Superconductivity in Josephson Junctions

We investigate the effects of magnetic and crystalline anisotropies on the topological superconducting state of planar Josephson junctions (JJs). In junctions where only Rashba spin-orbit coupling (SOC) is present, the topological phase diagram is insensitive to the supercurrent direction, but exhibits a strong dependence on the magnetic field orientation. However, when both Rashba and Dresselhaus SOCs coexist, the topological phase diagram strongly depends on both the magnetic field and junction crystallographic orientations. We examine the impact of the magnetic and crystalline anisotropy on the current-phase relation (CPR), energy spectrum, and topological gap of phase-biased JJs, where the junction is connected in a loop and the superconducting phase difference is fixed by a loop-threading magnetic flux. The anisotropic CPR can be used to extract the ground-sate phase (i.e. the superconducting phase difference that minimizes the system free energy) behavior in phase-unbiased JJs with no magnetic flux. Under appropriate conditions, phase-unbiased JJs can self-tune into or out of the topological superconducting state by rotating the in-plane magnetic field. The magnetic field orientations at which topological transitions occur strongly depends on both the junction crystallographic orientation and the relative strength between Rashba and Dresselhaus SOCs. We find that for an optimal practical application, in which the junction exhibits topological superconductivity with a sizeable topological gap, a careful balancing of the magnetic field direction, the junction crystallographic orientation, and the relative strengths of the Rashba and Dresselhaus SOCs is required. We discuss the considerations that must be undertaken to achieve this balancing for various junction types and parameters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Topological Doping and Superconductivity in Cuprates: An Experimental Perspective

Hole doping into a correlated antiferromagnet leads to topological stripe correlations, involving charge stripes that separate antiferromagnetic spin stripes of opposite phase. Topological spin stripe order causes the spin degrees of freedom within the charge stripes to feel a geometric frustration with their environment. In the case of cuprates, where the charge stripes have the character of a hole-doped two-leg spin ladder, with corresponding pairing correlations. Anti-phase Josephson coupling across the spin stripes can lead to pair-density-wave order, in which broken translation symmetry of the superconducting wave function is accommodated by pairs with finite momentum. This scenario has now been experimentally verified by recently reported measurements on La$_{2-x}$Ba$_x$CuO$_4$ with $x=1/8$. While pair-density-wave order is not common as a cuprate ground state, it provides a basis for understanding the uniform $d$-wave order that is more typical in superconducting cuprates.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Enhanced superconductivity with possible re-appearance of charge density wave states in polycrystalline Cu$_{1-x}$Ag$_x$Ir$_2$Te$_4$ alloys

Mebrouka Boubeche, Lingyong Zeng, Xunwu Hu, Shu Guo, Yiyi He, Peifeng Yu, Yanhao Huang, Chao Zhang, Shaojuan Luo, Dao-Xin Yao, Huixia Luo. In this study, we determined the effect of doping with the noble metal Ag on Ir$_2$Te$_4$ superconductors. Based on the resistivity, magnetization, and heat capacity, we explored the changes in the superconductivity and charge density wave for Cu$_{1-x}$Ag$_x$Ir$_2$Te$_4$ as a function of isoelectric substitution. We assessed a complete set of competing states from suppressed charge density wave in the low doping region to superconductor in the middle doping region and re-entrant charge density wave in the high doping region, thereby obtaining an electronic phase diagram, where the superconducting dome was near bipartite charge density wave regions with a maximum superconducting temperature Tc of about 2.93 K at an Ag doping level of 12%. The lower H$_{c1}$ and upper H$_{c2}$ critical magnetic fields were determined for some representative samples in the Cu$_{1-x}$Ag$_x$Ir$_2$Te$_4$ series based on magnetization and resistivity measurements, respectively. We showed that H$_{c1}$ decreased whereas H$_{c2}$ increased as the doping content increased. The specific heat anomalies at the superconducting transitions $\Delta C_{el}/\gamma T_c$ for representative samples comprising Cu$_{0.92}$Ag$_{0.08}$Ir$_2$Te$_4$, Cu$_{0.88}$Ag$_{0.12}$Ir$_2$Te$_4$, and Cu$_{0.85}$Ag$_{0.15}$Ir$_2$Te$_4$ were approximately 1.40, 1.44, and 1.42, respectively, which are all near the Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer value of 1.43 and they indicate bulk superconductivity in these compounds.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Majorana zero modes induced by superconducting phase bias

Majorana zero modes in condensed matter systems have been the subject of much interest in recent years. Their non-Abelian exchange statistics, making them a unique state of matter, and their potential applications in topological quantum computation, earned them attention from both theorists and experimentalists. It is generally understood that in order to form Majorana zero modes in quasi-one-dimensional topological insulators, time-reversal symmetry must be broken. The straightforward mechanisms for doing so -- applying magnetic fields or coupling to ferromagnets -- turned out to have many unwanted side effects, such as degradation of superconductivity and the formation of sub-gap states, which is part of the reason Majorana zero modes have been eluding direct experimental detection for a long time. Here we review several proposal that rely on controlling the phase of the superconducting order parameter, either as the sole mechanism for time-reversal-symmetry breaking, or as an additional handy knob used to reduce the applied magnetic field. These proposals hold practical promise to improve Majorana formation, and they shed light on the physics underlying the formation of the topological superconducting state.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Pressure-induced superconductivity and structure phase transition in PtHgSe

Recently monolayer jacutingaite (Pt2HgSe3), a naturally occurring exfoliable mineral, discovered in Brazil in 2008, has been theoretically predicted as a candidate quantum spin Hall system with a 0.5"‰eV band gap, while the bulk form is one of only a few known dual-topological insulators that may host different surface states protected by symmetries. In this work, we systematically investigate both structure and electronic evolution of bulk Pt2HgSe3 under high pressure up to 96"‰GPa. The nontrivial topology is theoretically stable, and persists up to the structural phase transition observed in the high-pressure regime. Interestingly, we found that this phase transition is accompanied by the appearance of superconductivity at around 55"‰GPa and the critical transition temperature Tc increases with applied pressure. Our results demonstrate that Pt2HgSe3 with nontrivial topology of electronic states displays a ground state upon compression and raises potentials in application to the next-generation spintronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Reducing current crowding in meander superconducting strip single-photon detectors by thickening bends

Jia-Min Xiong, Wei-Jun Zhang, Guang-Zhao Xu, Li-Xing You, Xing-Yu Zhang, Lu Zhang, Cheng-Jun Zhang, Dong-Hui Fan, Yu-Ze Wang, Hao Li, Zhen Wang. To facilitate high optical coupling efficiency and absorptance, the active area of a superconducting nano/microstrip single-photon detector (SNSPD/SMSPD) is often designed as a meander configuration with a high filling factor (e.g., >=0.5). However, the switching current (Isw) of SNSPD/SMSPD, at which the detector switches into the normal state, is significantly suppressed by a geometry-induced "current crowding effect", where there are sharp bends in the strip. Here we propose and experimentally verify an alternative method to reduce current crowding both in SNSPD and SMSPD by directly increasing the thickness of the bends through the deposition and lift-off of a secondary superconducting film. We measure and compare the performance of SNSPDs and SMSPDs with different filling factors and bend configurations, with or without thickened bends. Improvements for detectors were observed in detection efficiency, intrinsic dark count rate, and time jitter, owing to the enhanced Isw. Our method provides a promising way of optimizing SNSPD/SMSPD detection performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interface engineering of ferroelectricity in thin films of thiophosphate ABP 2 X 6 (A = Cu, Ag; B = In, Bi, Cr, V; and X = S, Se)

Two-dimensional ferroelectrics (FEs) are promising in the miniaturization of memory devices with ultra-high-density data storage and low power consumption. However, many thiophosphate monolayers, i.e., analogs of CuInP$_2$S$_6$ and referred to as ABP$_2$X$_6$, lose ferroelectricity and instead exhibit an antiferroelectric (AFE) or paraelectric ordering. We propose to tune the AFE ABP$_2$X$_6$ monolayers into the FE ordering through interface engineering. The mechanism is that there are couplings between the charge polarizations of the ABP$_2$X$_6$ monolayers and the local dipoles as well as the induced electronic polarizations in the substrate which have a tendency to stabilize the FE ordering. We further perform first-principles calculations for CuInP$_2$Se$_6$ and CuCrP$_2$S$_6$ monolayers and their van der Waals heterostructures. We find that an AFE CuInP$_2$Se$_6$ monolayer becomes FE as interfaced with graphene, MoS$_2$, and h-BN monolayers. In contrast, the CuCrP$_2$S$_6$ monolayer remains AFE since there is a large energy difference between the AFE and FE phases. Interfacing it with a MoTe$_2$ monolayer induces a metal-insulator transition for the heterostructure, whereas interfacing with a polar surface MgO(111) can drive it into FE. The interfacing effect can also be used to manipulate the FE properties of ABP$_2$X$_6$ multilayers. We further find that the AFE-to-FE transition is electrically switchable in these systems. In particular, it is accompanied by an indirect-direct band-gap transition for the CuInP$_2$Se$_6$ monolayer. Our study offers an effective approach to tune the FE and electronic properties of ABP$_2$X$_6$ thin films for applications in electronics and optoelectronics.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Round-Core-Radius-Dependent Electromagnetic Coupling of Multifilament Helical Superconducting Tapes in a Swept Magnetic Field

With the excitation and demagnetization of a magnet for magnetic resonance imaging in mind, we theoretically and numerically investigated electromagnetic coupling--especially its dependence on the round core radius $R$--of multifilament helically wound superconducting tapes under steady-state conditions in a constantly ramped magnetic field. We found that even in a rapidly ramped magnetic field, the electromagnetic coupling can be suppressed by reducing $R$ to close to the tape width. We also clarified that the coupling sweep rate at which the electromagnetic coupling starts scales as $R^{-2}$, showing that the dependence on $R$ reflects the penetration of magnetic flux from the edges of the tape. Even when the round core is as narrow as the tape width, the behavior is considered to be similar to the electromagnetic response of a flat tape rather than that of a tubular wire.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robustness of superconductivity to external pressure in high-entropy-alloy-type metal telluride AgInSnPbBiTe5

Md. Riad Kasem, Yuki Nakahira, Hitoshi Yamaoka, Ryo Matsumoto, Aichi Yamashita, Hirofumi Ishii, Nozomu Hiraoka, Yoshihiko Takano, Yosuke Goto, Yoshikazu Mizuguchi. High-entropy-alloy (HEA) superconductors are a new class of disordered superconductors. In this study, we investigate the robustness of superconducting states in HEA-type metal telluride (MTe; M = Ag, In, Sn, Pb, Bi) under high pressure. PbTe exhibits a structural transition from a NaCl-type to an orthorhombic Pnma structure at low pressures, and further transitions to a CsCl-type structure at high pressures. When the superconductivity of the CsCl-type PbTe is observed, it is found that its superconducting transition temperature (Tc) decreases with pressure. However, in the HEA-type AgInSnPbBiTe5, Tc is almost independent of pressure, for pressures ranging from 13.0 to 35.1 GPa. This trend is quite similar to that observed in an HEA superconductor (TaNb)0.67(HfZrTi)0.33, which shows that the robustness of superconductivity to external pressure is a universal feature in HEA-type superconductors. To clarify the effects of the modification of the configurational entropy of mixing on the crystal structure, superconducting states, and electronic structure of MTe, electrical resistance measurements, synchrotron X-ray diffraction, and synchrotron X-ray absorption spectroscopy with partial fluorescence mode (PFY-XAS) for three MTe polycrystalline samples of PbTe, AgPbBiTe3, and AgInSnPbBiTe5 with different configurational entropies of mixing at the M site were performed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robust topological superconductivity in weakly coupled nanowire-superconductor hybrid structures

We investigate the role of the coupling between a spin-orbit coupled semiconductor nanowire and a conventional $s$-wave superconductor on the emergence of the topological superconducting phase with Majorana bound states in an applied magnetic field. We show that when the coupling is strong, the topological phase transition point is very sensitive to the size of the superconductor and in order to reach the topological phase a strong magnetic field is required, which can easily be detrimental for superconductivity. Moreover, the induced energy gap separating the Majorana bound states and other quasi-particles in the topological phase is substantially suppressed compared to the gap at zero field. In contrast, in the weak coupling regime, we find that the situation is essentially the opposite, with the topological phase emerging at much lower magnetic fields and a sizable induced energy gap in the topological phase, that can also be controlled by the chemical potential of the superconductor. Furthermore, we show that the weak coupling regime does not generally allow for the formation of topologically trivial zero-energy states at the wire end points, in stark contrast to the strong coupling regime where such states are found for a wide range of parameters. Our results thus put forward the weak coupling regime as a promising route to mitigate the most unwanted problems present in nanowires for realizing topological superconductivity and Majorana bound states.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

N-type conductive tin sulfide thin films for environmentally friendly solar cells

Tin sulfide (SnS) is an abundant, safe, and environmentally friendly solar cell material. This inexpensive material is forecast to be used in next-generation solar cell panels. A research group led by Issei Suzuki and Sakiko Kawanishi, assistant professors at Tohoku University's Institute of Multidisciplinary Research for Advanced Materials, has fabricated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Zero-field superconducting diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

Jiang-Xiazi Lin, Phum Siriviboon, Harley D. Scammell, Song Liu, Daniel Rhodes, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, James Hone, Mathias S. Scheurer, J.I.A. Li. The critical current of a superconductor can be different in opposite directions when both time-reversal and inversion symmetry are absent. By breaking these symmetries with an applied magnetic field or by construction of a magnetic tunnel junction, this nonreciprocity, which creates a superconducting diode, has recently been demonstrated experimentally and attracted significant attention. Here we report an intrinsic superconducting diode effect which is present at zero external magnetic field in a heterostructure consisting of twisted trilayer graphene (tTLG) and tungsten diselenide (WSe$_2$). Such nonreciprocal behavior, with sign that can be reversed through training with an out-of-plane magnetic field, provides direct evidence that superconductivity and broken time-reversal symmetry coexist microscopically. In accordance with Hall measurements, superconductivity emerging from a valley-imbalanced Fermi surface provides a natural interpretation of the origin of the intrinsic diode effect and likely leads to finite-momentum Cooper pairing and nematic superconductivity. We also examine the relationship between superconductivity and the abundance of density wave (DW) instabilities in a complex phase diagram that features intertwinement between superconductivity, nematicity, ferromagnetism, and DW order.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy