Computational Associative Memory with Amorphous Metal-Oxide Channel 3D NAND-Compatible Floating-Gate Transistors

A graph $G$ is a PCG if there exists an edge-weighted tree such that each leaf of the tree is a vertex of the graph, and there is an edge $\{ x, y \}$ in $G$ if and only if the weight of the path in the tree connecting $x$ and $y$ lies within a given interval. PCGs have different applications in phylogenetics and have been lately generalized to multi-interval-PCGs. In this paper we define two new generalizations of the PCG class, namely k-OR-PCGs and k-AND-PCGs, that are the classes of graphs that can be expressed as union and intersection, respectively, of $k$ PCGs. The problems we consider can be also described in terms of the \emph{covering number} and the \emph{intersection dimension} of a graph with respect to the PCG class. In this paper we investigate how the classes of PCG, multi-interval-PCG, OR-PCG and AND-PCG are related to each other and to other graph classes known in the literature. In particular, we provide upper bounds on the minimum $k$ for which an arbitrary graph $G$ belongs to k-interval-PCG, k-OR-PCG and k-AND-PCG classes. Furthermore, for particular graph classes we improve these general bounds. Moreover, we show that, for every integer $k$, there exists a bipartite graph that is not in the k-interval-PCG class, proving that there is no finite $k$ for which the k-interval-PCG class contains all the graphs. Finally, we show that there exist graphs that are not in 2-AND-PCG.

MATHEMATICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO