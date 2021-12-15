ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computational Associative Memory with Amorphous Metal-Oxide Channel 3D NAND-Compatible Floating-Gate Transistors

By Chen Sun, Chao Li, Subhranu Samanta, Kaizhen Han, Zijie Zheng, Jishen Zhang, Qiwen Kong, Haiwen Xu, Yue Chen, Cheng Zhuo, Kai Ni, Xunzhao Yin, Xiao Gong
 4 days ago

Chen Sun, Chao Li, Subhranu Samanta, Kaizhen Han, Zijie Zheng, Jishen Zhang, Qiwen Kong, Haiwen Xu, Yue Chen, Cheng Zhuo, Kai Ni, Xunzhao Yin, Xiao Gong. 3D NAND enables continuous NAND density and cost scaling beyond conventional 2D NAND. However,...

yankodesign.com

Metaverse keyboard transforms boring computer workspace into a cool 3D space for freedom of productivity!

The Metaverse Keyboard traverses our plain old workspace into a mixed reality workspace – perfectly in cohesion with the core idea of the metaverse and its applications!. Author Nel Stephenson came up with the term “metaverse” in his science fiction novel “Snow Crash” and fast-forward to the present day, it looks more likely we’ll be living in a hyper-realistic world within a digital universe in the near future. Reminds me of the movie Ready Player One, and the rendered 3D virtual worlds will one day be our life. Sounds exciting as well as scary, don’t you think so?
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Field-Effect Transistor Based on MoSi$_2$N$_4$ and WSi$_2$N$_4$ Monolayers Under Biaxial Strain: A Computational Study of the Electronic Properties

The electronic properties of a field-effect transistor with two different structures of MoSi$_2$N$_4$ and WSi$_2$N$_4$ monolayers as the channel material in the presence of biaxial strain are investigated. The band structures show that these compounds are semiconductors with an indirect bandgap. Their band gaps can be adjusted by applying in-plane biaxial strain. In the following, the variation of the energies of the valleys and corresponding effective masses with respect to the strain are explored. Finally, the strained MoSi$_2$N$_4$ or WSi$_2$N$_4$ are used as the channel of a p-type FET and the corresponding current-voltage characteristic is explored. The results show this FET has an I$\mathrm{_{ON}}$/I$\mathrm{_{OFF}}$ ratio larger than $\mathrm{10^6}$ and subthreshold swing in the range of 96-98 mV/dec. The I$\mathrm{_{ON}}$/I$\mathrm{_{OFF}}$ ratio of these compounds with respect to strain are compared.
SCIENCE
Tom's Hardware

AMD Confirms Twelve DDR5 Memory Channels For Zen 4 EPYC CPUs

AMD has published a set of patches for the company's EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) driver code for the next-generation EPYC processors based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture. The new patches indicate that the upcoming CPUs will support unprecedented memory bandwidth and capacity per socket. The patches (found by Phoronix)...
COMPUTERS
tctmagazine.com

Essentium to launch powder and sinter-free metal 3D printing capability

Essentium is developing an extrusion-based metal additive manufacturing platform that will be integrated with its High Speed Extrusion (HSE) technology. The company’s metals capability has been in development since December 2020 and will look to expand from aluminium grades into refractory metals in a bid to open up a broader range of applications. Essentium first revealed its venture into metal 3D printing in line with last week’s announcement that it intends to go public in 2022.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Joint Device Association, Resource Allocation and Computation Offloading in Ultra-Dense Multi-Device and Multi-Task IoT Networks

With the emergence of more and more applications of Internet-of-Things (IoT) mobile devices (IMDs), a contradiction between mobile energy demand and limited battery capacity becomes increasingly prominent. In addition, in ultra-dense IoT networks, the ultra-densely deployed small base stations (SBSs) will consume a large amount of energy. To reduce the network-wide energy consumption and extend the standby time of IMDs and SBSs, under the proportional computation resource allocation and devices' latency constraints, we jointly perform the device association, computation offloading and resource allocation to minimize the network-wide energy consumption for ultra-dense multi-device and multi-task IoT networks. To further balance the network loads and fully utilize the computation resources, we take account of multi-step computation offloading. Considering that the finally formulated problem is in a nonlinear and mixed-integer form, we utilize the hierarchical adaptive search (HAS) algorithm to find its solution. Then, we give the convergence, computation complexity and parallel implementation analyses for such an algorithm. By comparing with other algorithms, we can easily find that such an algorithm can greatly reduce the network-wide energy consumption under devices' latency constraints.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

MURPHY -- A scalable multiresolution framework for scientific computing on 3D block-structured collocated grids

We present the derivation, implementation, and analysis of a multiresolution adaptive grid framework for numerical simulations on 3D block-structured collocated grids with distributed computational architectures. Our approach provides a consistent handling of non-lifted and lifted interpolating wavelets of arbitrary order demonstrated using second, fourth, and sixth order wavelets, and combines that with standard finite-difference based discretization operators. We first validate that the wavelet family used provides strict and explicit error control when coarsening the grid, that lifting wavelets increase the grid compression rate while conserving discrete moments across levels, and that high-order PDE discretization schemes retain their convergence order even at resolution jumps when combined with sufficiently high order wavelets. We then use a test case of the advection of a scalar to analyze convergence for the temporal evolution of a PDE, which shows that our wavelet-based refinement criterion is successful at controlling the overall error while the coarsening criterion is effective at retaining the relevant information on a compressed grid. Our software exploits the block-structured grid data structure for efficient multi-level operations, and the parallelization strategy relies on a one-sided MPI-RMA communication approach with active PSCW synchronization leading to highly scalable performance on more than 7,000 cores.
COMPUTERS
thefabricator.com

New Sugino machine tool cuts and 3D-prints metal parts

Sugino Corp.’s XtenDED machine combines the subtractive and additive manufacturing capabilities of a machining center and a laser processing head. The recently introduced machine’s AMBIT laser head, made by Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies, melts metal powder laid on a workpiece’s surface. Once the powder cools, subsequent layers are added. The process, known as laser metal deposition (LMD), is a form of directed energy deposition (DED).
ECONOMY
tctmagazine.com

Titomic expands cold spray metal 3D printing reach with acquisition of Dycomet

Metal 3D printing company Titomic has announced the expansion of its global footprint with the acquisition of Netherlands-based cold spray technology company Dycomet Europe B.V. (Dycomet). The acquisition is said to mark a “significant step” in the Australian additive manufacturing firm's ambitions to become a global outfit with bases now...
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Coherent effects contribution to a fast gate fidelity in ion quantum computer

Pavel Sidorov (1), Mikhail Aksenov (1), Ilia Zalivako (1), Alexander Borisenko (1), Ilya Semerikov (1), Ksenia Khabarova (1 and 2), Nikolai Kolachevsky (1 and 2) ((1) P.N. Lebedev Physical Institute, (2) Russian Quantum Center) Trapped ions are one of the most promising platforms for quantum computing due to the longest...
COMPUTERS
Photonics.com

3D Scanner

The Transcan C 3D scanner from SHINING 3D Technology GmbH captures high-resolution, accurate scans of objects of a broad range of sizes. The 12-MP cameras produce rich and detailed colorful 3D models, authentically generating a digital replica of an object. It features a ready-to-use dual scan range, multi-resolution fusion, high color fidelity, and high-accuracy scan data for micro-detail reproduction.
WORLD
arxiv.org

Fusion rules in a Majorana single-charge transistor

A demonstration of the theoretically predicted non-abelian properties of Majorana bound states (MBSs) would constitute definite proof of a topological superconducting phase. Alongside the nontrivial braiding statistics, the fusion rules are fundamental properties of all non-abelian anyons. In this work, we propose and theoretically analyze a way to demonstrate MBS fusion rules in a Majorana single-charge transistor. Our proposal reduces both the number of operations and the device complexity compared to previous proposals. Furthermore, we show that the fusion protocol can be adapted to pump a quantized amount of charge in each cycle, providing a straightforward method to detect fusion through a DC current measurement. We analyze the protocol numerically and analytically and show that the required operational timescales and expected measurement signals are within experimental capabilities in various superconductor-semiconductor hybrid platforms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Terahertz Field-Induced Reemergence of Quenched Photoluminescence in Quantum Dots

Jiaojian Shi, Frank Y. Gao, Zhuquan Zhang, Hendrik Utzat, Ulugbek Barotov, Ardavan Farahvash, Jinchi Han, Jude Deschamps, Chan-Wook Baik, Kyung Sang Cho, Vladimir Bulović, Adam P. Willard, Edoardo Baldini, Nuh Gedik, Moungi G. Bawendi, Keith A. Nelson. Continuous and concerted development of colloidal quantum-dot light-emitting diodes over the past...
SCIENCE
atlantanews.net

Latest Study on 3D Computer Graphics Software Market hints a True Blockbuster | FreeCAD, Autodesk, Blender, SketchUp

3D Computer Graphics Software Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the 3D Computer Graphics Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Autodesk, Blender, SketchUp, ZBrush, Maxon, FreeCAD, SpaceClaim, 3D Slash etc.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

On Generalizations of Pairwise Compatibility Graphs

A graph $G$ is a PCG if there exists an edge-weighted tree such that each leaf of the tree is a vertex of the graph, and there is an edge $\{ x, y \}$ in $G$ if and only if the weight of the path in the tree connecting $x$ and $y$ lies within a given interval. PCGs have different applications in phylogenetics and have been lately generalized to multi-interval-PCGs. In this paper we define two new generalizations of the PCG class, namely k-OR-PCGs and k-AND-PCGs, that are the classes of graphs that can be expressed as union and intersection, respectively, of $k$ PCGs. The problems we consider can be also described in terms of the \emph{covering number} and the \emph{intersection dimension} of a graph with respect to the PCG class. In this paper we investigate how the classes of PCG, multi-interval-PCG, OR-PCG and AND-PCG are related to each other and to other graph classes known in the literature. In particular, we provide upper bounds on the minimum $k$ for which an arbitrary graph $G$ belongs to k-interval-PCG, k-OR-PCG and k-AND-PCG classes. Furthermore, for particular graph classes we improve these general bounds. Moreover, we show that, for every integer $k$, there exists a bipartite graph that is not in the k-interval-PCG class, proving that there is no finite $k$ for which the k-interval-PCG class contains all the graphs. Finally, we show that there exist graphs that are not in 2-AND-PCG.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hierarchical Clustering: $O(1)$-Approximation for Well-Clustered Graphs

Hierarchical clustering studies a recursive partition of a data set into clusters of successively smaller size, and is a fundamental problem in data analysis. In this work we study the cost function for hierarchical clustering introduced by Dasgupta, and present two polynomial-time approximation algorithms: Our first result is an $O(1)$-approximation algorithm for graphs of high conductance. Our simple construction bypasses complicated recursive routines of finding sparse cuts known in the literature. Our second and main result is an $O(1)$-approximation algorithm for a wide family of graphs that exhibit a well-defined structure of clusters. This result generalises the previous state-of-the-art, which holds only for graphs generated from stochastic models. The significance of our work is demonstrated by the empirical analysis on both synthetic and real-world data sets, on which our presented algorithm outperforms the previously proposed algorithm for graphs with a well-defined cluster structure.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Controlling superconductivity of CeIrIn$_5$ microstructures by substrate selection

Maarten R. van Delft, Maja D. Bachmann, Carsten Putzke, Chunyu Guo, Joshua A. W. Straquadine, Eric D. Bauer, Filip Ronning, Philip J. W. Moll. Superconductor/metal interfaces are usually fabricated in heterostructures that join these dissimilar materials. A conceptually different approach has recently exploited the strain sensitivity of heavy-fermion superconductors, selectively transforming regions of the crystal into the metallic state by strain gradients. The strain is generated by differential thermal contraction between the sample and the substrate. Here, we present an improved finite-element model that reliably predicts the superconducting transition temperature in CeIrIn$_5$ even in complex structures. Different substrates are employed to tailor the strain field into the desired shapes. Using this approach, both highly complex and strained as well as strain-free microstructures are fabricated to validate the model. This enables full control over the microscopic strain fields, and forms the basis for more advanced structuring of superconductors as in Josephson junctions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

BayesFlow can reliably detect Model Misspecification and Posterior Errors in Amortized Bayesian Inference

Neural density estimators have proven remarkably powerful in performing efficient simulation-based Bayesian inference in various research domains. In particular, the BayesFlow framework uses a two-step approach to enable amortized parameter estimation in settings where the likelihood function is implicitly defined by a simulation program. But how faithful is such inference when simulations are poor representations of reality? In this paper, we conceptualize the types of model misspecification arising in simulation-based inference and systematically investigate the performance of the BayesFlow framework under these misspecifications. We propose an augmented optimization objective which imposes a probabilistic structure on the latent data space and utilize maximum mean discrepancy (MMD) to detect potentially catastrophic misspecifications during inference undermining the validity of the obtained results. We verify our detection criterion on a number of artificial and realistic misspecifications, ranging from toy conjugate models to complex models of decision making and disease outbreak dynamics applied to real data. Further, we show that posterior inference errors increase as a function of the distance between the true data-generating distribution and the typical set of simulations in the latent summary space. Thus, we demonstrate the dual utility of MMD as a method for detecting model misspecification and as a proxy for verifying the faithfulness of amortized Bayesian inference.
COMPUTERS

