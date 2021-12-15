The role of solute concentration in interface instability during alloy solidification: A viewpoint from free energy

The field of natural language processing (NLP) has recently seen a large change towards using pre-trained language models for solving almost any task. Despite showing great improvements in benchmark datasets for various tasks, these models often perform sub-optimal in non-standard domains like the clinical domain where a large gap between pre-training documents and target documents is observed. In this paper, we aim at closing this gap with domain-specific training of the language model and we investigate its effect on a diverse set of downstream tasks and settings. We introduce the pre-trained CLIN-X (Clinical XLM-R) language models and show how CLIN-X outperforms other pre-trained transformer models by a large margin for ten clinical concept extraction tasks from two languages. In addition, we demonstrate how the transformer model can be further improved with our proposed task- and language-agnostic model architecture based on ensembles over random splits and cross-sentence context. Our studies in low-resource and transfer settings reveal stable model performance despite a lack of annotated data with improvements of up to 47 F1points when only 250 labeled sentences are available. Our results highlight the importance of specialized language models as CLIN-X for concept extraction in non-standard domains, but also show that our task-agnostic model architecture is robust across the tested tasks and languages so that domain- or task-specific adaptations are not required. The CLIN-Xlanguage models and source code for fine-tuning and transferring the model are publicly available at this https URL\_x/ and the huggingface model hub.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO