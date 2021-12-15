ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The role of solute concentration in interface instability during alloy solidification: A viewpoint from free energy

By Feng-Yi Yu, Qiaodan Hu, Jianguo Li
 4 days ago

Solidification microstructures are dominated by the interaction between the interfacial processes and transport processes of heat and solute. In this paper, the dynamics of planar instability in the directional solidification is investigated. Firstly, the interfacial evolution at the initial growth stage is simulated out, indicating the accumulation of...

arxiv.org

Modified Band Alignment Method to Obtain Hybrid Functional Accuracy from Standard DFT: Application to Defects in Highly Mismatched III-V:Bi Alloys

This paper provides an accurate theoretical defect energy database for pure and Bi-containing III-V (III-V:Bi) materials and investigates efficient methods for high-throughput defect calculations based on corrections of results obtained with local and semi-local functionals. Point defects as well as nearest-neighbor and second-nearest-neighbor pair defects were investigated in charge states ranging from -5 to 5. Ga-V:Bi systems (GaP:Bi, GaAs:Bi, and GaSb:Bi) were thoroughly investigated with significantly slower, higher fidelity hybrid Heyd-Scuseria-Ernzerhof (HSE) and significantly faster, lower fidelity local density approximation (LDA) calculations. In both approaches spurious electrostatic interactions were corrected with the Freysoldt correction. The results were verified against available experimental results and used to assess the accuracy of a previous band alignment correction. Here, a modified band alignment method is proposed in order to better predict the HSE values from the LDA ones. The proposed method allows prediction of defect energies with values that approximate those from the HSE functional at the computational cost of LDA (about 20x faster for the systems studied here). Tests of selected point defects in In-V:Bi materials resulted in corrected LDA values having a mean absolute error (MAE)=0.175 eV for defect levels vs. HSE. The method was further verified on an external database of defects and impurities in CdX (X=S, Se, Te) systems, yielding a MAE=0.194 eV. These tests demonstrate the correction to be sufficient for qualitative and semi-quantitative predictions, and may suggest transferability to many semiconductor systems without significant loss in accuracy. Properties of the remaining In-V:Bi defects and all Al-V:Bi defects were predicted with the use of the modified band alignment method.
arxiv.org

Weak-strong uniqueness and energy-variational solutions for a class of viscoelastoplastic fluid models

We study a model for a fluid showing viscoelastic and viscoplastic behavior, which describes the flow in terms of the fluid velocity and an internal stress. This stress tensor is transported via the Zaremba--Jaumann rate, and it is subject to two dissipation processes: one induced by a nonsmooth convex potential and one by stress diffusion. We show short-time existence of strong solutions as well as their uniqueness in a class of Leray--Hopf type weak solutions satisfying the tensorial component in the sense of an evolutionary variational inequality. The global-in-time existence of such generalized solutions has been established in a previous work. We further study the limit when stress diffusion vanishes. In this case, the above notion of generalized solutions is no longer suitable, and we introduce the concept of energy-variational solutions, which is based on an inequality for the relative energy. We derive general properties of energy-variational solutions and show their existence by passing to the non-diffusive limit in the relative energy inequality satisfied by generalized solutions for non-zero stress diffusion.
arxiv.org

Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
arxiv.org

Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
arxiv.org

Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
arxiv.org

Giant dynamic isotope effect in supercooled water

Light and heavy water show similar anomalies in their thermodynamic and dynamic properties, yet attempts to interrelate them face several challenges. While a simple temperature shift apparently helps in collapsing data for both isotopes, it lacks a clear justification and requires additional ad hoc scaling factors. The quantum effect on the hydrogen bond complicates the picture. Here we tackle this issue by investigating the decoupling between shear viscosity $\eta$ and translational self-diffusion $D_\mathrm{s}$. To this end, we have measured shear viscosity data for heavy water supercooled down to $244\,\mathrm{K}$, together with data for light water with improved accuracy. The isotope effect on viscosity is extreme for water: the viscosity ratio almost doubles when cooling from room temperature to $244\,\mathrm{K}$. Viscosity and self-diffusion are coupled at high temperature, with an apparent hydrodynamic radius in good agreement for both isotopes, whereas, at low temperature, decoupling occurs with a different degree for the two isotopes. The low temperature apparent hydrodynamic radii are reconciled by a $+7\,\mathrm{K}$ temperature shift of the light water data, without the need for a scaling factor. Our results suggest that this isotopic temperature shift mirrors that of water's thermodynamic and structural anomalies in the supercooled region.
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
arxiv.org

Degradation Mechanism of Perovskite under High Charge Carrier Density Condition

Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
arxiv.org

CLIN-X: pre-trained language models and a study on cross-task transfer for concept extraction in the clinical domain

The field of natural language processing (NLP) has recently seen a large change towards using pre-trained language models for solving almost any task. Despite showing great improvements in benchmark datasets for various tasks, these models often perform sub-optimal in non-standard domains like the clinical domain where a large gap between pre-training documents and target documents is observed. In this paper, we aim at closing this gap with domain-specific training of the language model and we investigate its effect on a diverse set of downstream tasks and settings. We introduce the pre-trained CLIN-X (Clinical XLM-R) language models and show how CLIN-X outperforms other pre-trained transformer models by a large margin for ten clinical concept extraction tasks from two languages. In addition, we demonstrate how the transformer model can be further improved with our proposed task- and language-agnostic model architecture based on ensembles over random splits and cross-sentence context. Our studies in low-resource and transfer settings reveal stable model performance despite a lack of annotated data with improvements of up to 47 F1points when only 250 labeled sentences are available. Our results highlight the importance of specialized language models as CLIN-X for concept extraction in non-standard domains, but also show that our task-agnostic model architecture is robust across the tested tasks and languages so that domain- or task-specific adaptations are not required. The CLIN-Xlanguage models and source code for fine-tuning and transferring the model are publicly available at this https URL\_x/ and the huggingface model hub.
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Accelerated Computational Solid Mechanics: Application to Linear Elasticity

This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
kitco.com

As Climate Change is Tackled, Nuclear Energy Must be Part of the Solution

Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
arxiv.org

A Globally Convergent Distributed Jacobi Scheme for Block-Structured Nonconvex Constrained Optimization Problems

Motivated by the increasing availability of high-performance parallel computing, we design a distributed parallel algorithm for linearly-coupled block-structured nonconvex constrained optimization problems. Our algorithm performs Jacobi-type proximal updates of the augmented Lagrangian function, requiring only local solutions of separable block nonlinear programming (NLP) problems. We provide a cheap and explicitly computable Lyapunov function that allows us to establish global and local sublinear convergence of our algorithm, its iteration complexity, as well as simple, practical and theoretically convergent rules for automatically tuning its parameters. This in contrast to existing algorithms for nonconvex constrained optimization based on the alternating direction method of multipliers that rely on at least one of the following: Gauss-Seidel or sequential updates, global solutions of NLP problems, non-computable Lyapunov functions, and hand-tuning of parameters. Numerical experiments showcase its advantages for large-scale problems, including the multi-period optimization of a 9000-bus AC optimal power flow test case over 168 time periods, solved on the Summit supercomputer using an open-source Julia code.
arxiv.org

Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
arxiv.org

The Interplay Between Solute Atoms and Vacancy Clusters in Magnesium Alloys

Peng Yi (1,2)Taisuke Sasaki (3,4)Suhas Eswarappa Prameela (1,2)Timothy P. Weihs (1,2,5), Michael L. Falk (1,2,5,6) ((1) Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA, (2) Hopkins Extreme Materials Institute, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA, (3) National Institute for Materials Science, Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan, (4) Elements Strategy Initiative for Structural Materials (ESISM), Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan, (5) Department of Mechanical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA, (6) Department of Physics and Astronomy, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA)
arxiv.org

Theory of zero-field diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
arxiv.org

Constrained multi-objective optimization of process design parameters in settings with scarce data: an application to adhesive bonding

Alejandro Morales-Hernández, Sebastian Rojas Gonzalez, Inneke Van Nieuwenhuyse, Jeroen Jordens, Maarten Witters, Bart Van Doninck. Adhesive joints are increasingly used in industry for a wide variety of applications because of their favorable characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, design flexibility, limited stress concentrations, planar force transfer, good damage tolerance and fatigue resistance. Finding the optimal process parameters for an adhesive bonding process is challenging: the optimization is inherently multi-objective (aiming to maximize break strength while minimizing cost) and constrained (the process should not result in any visual damage to the materials, and stress tests should not result in failures that are adhesion-related). Real life physical experiments in the lab are expensive to perform; traditional evolutionary approaches (such as genetic algorithms) are then ill-suited to solve the problem, due to the prohibitive amount of experiments required for evaluation. In this research, we successfully applied specific machine learning techniques (Gaussian Process Regression and Logistic Regression) to emulate the objective and constraint functions based on a limited amount of experimental data. The techniques are embedded in a Bayesian optimization algorithm, which succeeds in detecting Pareto-optimal process settings in a highly efficient way (i.e., requiring a limited number of extra experiments).
arxiv.org

Domain Prompts: Towards memory and compute efficient domain adaptation of ASR systems

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems have found their use in numerous industrial applications in very diverse domains. Since domain-specific systems perform better than their generic counterparts on in-domain evaluation, the need for memory and compute-efficient domain adaptation is obvious. Particularly, adapting parameter-heavy transformer-based language models used for rescoring ASR hypothesis is challenging. In this work, we introduce domain-prompts, a methodology that trains a small number of domain token embedding parameters to prime a transformer-based LM to a particular domain. With just a handful of extra parameters per domain, we achieve 7-14% WER improvement over the baseline of using an unadapted LM. Despite being parameter-efficient, these improvements are comparable to those of fully-fine-tuned models with hundreds of millions of parameters. With ablations on prompt-sizes, dataset sizes, initializations and domains, we provide evidence for the benefits of using domain-prompts in ASR systems.
arxiv.org

Iterative subspace algorithms for finite-temperature solution of Dyson equation

One-particle Green's functions obtained from the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation can be employed in evaluation of spectroscopic and thermodynamic properties for both molecules and solids. However, typical acceleration techniques used in the traditional quantum chemistry self-consistent algorithms cannot be easily deployed for the Green's function methods, because of non-convex grand potential functional and non-idempotent density matrix. Moreover, the inclusion of correlation effects in the form of the self-energy matrix and changing chemical potential or fluctuations in the number of particles can make the optimization problem more difficult. In this paper, we study acceleration techniques to target the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation directly. We use the direct inversion in the iterative subspace (DIIS), the least-squared commutator in the iterative subspace (LCIIS), and the Krylov space accelerated inexact Newton method (KAIN). We observe that the definition of the residual has a significant impact on the convergence of the iterative procedure. Based on the Dyson equation, we generalize the concept of the commutator residual used in DIIS (CDIIS) and LCIIS, and compare it with the difference residual used in DIIS and KAIN. The commutator residuals outperform the difference residuals for all considered molecular and solid systems within both GW and GF2. The generalized CDIIS and LCIIS methods successfully converged restricted GF2 calculations for a number of strongly correlated systems, which could not be converged before. We also provide practical recommendations to guide convergence in such pathological cases.
