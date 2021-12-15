Commensurate vortex core switching in magnetic nanodisks at Gigahertz frequencies

For an assembly of particles interacting with a two dimensional periodic substrate, a series of commensuration effects can arise when the number of particles is an integer multiple of the number of substrate minima. Such commensuration effects can appear for vortices in type-II superconductors with periodic pinning or for colloidal particles on optical landscapes. Under bulk external driving, the pinning or drag on the particles is strongly enhanced at commensuration. Here we consider the active rheology of a single particle driven through an assembly of particles coupled to a periodic substrate at different commensurate conditions. For increasing density at fixed driving force, we observe nonmonotonic drag along with what we call an anti-commensuration effect where the drag or pinning effectiveness is reduced in commensurate states, opposite from the behavior typically observed under bulk driving. The velocity enhancement or drag reduction appears when the background particles form a crystalline state that is coupled more strongly to the substrate than to the driven particle, while under incommensurate conditions, the background particles are disordered and produce enhanced drag on the probe particle. The velocity noise of the driven particle has a narrow band signature at commensuration and a broad band signature away from commensuration. We map out the regions in which viscous flow, periodic flow, and a pinned phase appear. We show that the effects we observe are robust on both square and triangular substrate arrays and for both vortices in type-II superconductors and colloidal particles on optical landscapes.

