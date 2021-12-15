ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commensurate vortex core switching in magnetic nanodisks at Gigahertz frequencies

By Pieter Gypens, Jonathan Leliaert, Gisela Schütz, Bartel Van Waeyenberge
 4 days ago

The development of future spintronic applications requires a thorough and fundamental understanding of the magnetisation dynamics. Of particular interest are magnetic nanodisks, in which the vortex state emerges as a stable spin configuration. Here, we focus on how the vortex core polarisation can be reversed periodically by an...

Related
Galactic magnetic X fields

Our aim in this note is to compare a recent explanation of the galactic X pattern in Faraday Rotation (XRM), to that produced by the advection part of the classical dynamo.We find that the characteristic X magnetic field polarization in the plane of the sky, found in edge-on spiral galaxies, can develop magnetohydromagnetically from an initial disc magnetic field combined with wind and rotation. The Rotation Measure develops a corresponding X distribution in sign, but this distribution is not a `universal' behaviour because it depends primarily on the velocity field. We use Cauchy evolution of an initial magnetic field to find the field at some later time and place. A `battery' mechanism that requires current to always flow out of a galaxy has been recently suggested, which contrasts with the conclusions of this paper. Either explanation has significant consequences for the structure of a spiral galaxy. If the battery mechanism applies then we have a new method of producing magnetic field independent of the traditional dynamo. If however the flow mechanism applies; then constraints concerning the presence and nature of a galactic wind, together with the signature of the mean radial magnetic field, can be inferred.
ASTRONOMY
Estimating the non-dimensional energy of vortex rings by modelling their roll-up

The non-dimensional energy of starting vortex rings notoriously converges to 0.33 if they are created by a cylinder piston or a bluff body translating at a constant speed. To explore the limits of the universality of this value and to analyse the variations that occur outside of those limits, we present an alternative approach to the slug-flow model to predict the non-dimensional energy of a vortex ring. Our approach is based on the self-similar vortex sheet roll-up described by Pullin. We derive the vorticity distribution for the vortex core resulting from a spiralling shear layer roll-up and compute the associated non-dimensional energy. To demonstrate the validity of our model, we consider different velocity profiles of the vortex generator that follow a power-law with a variable exponent m. For a constant velocity (m=0), our model yields a non-dimensional energy of E*=0.33. For a constant acceleration (m=1), we find E*=0.19. For a constant velocity, we obtain realistic vorticity distributions by radially diffusing the vorticity distribution of the Pullin spiral and predict a decrease of the non-dimensional energy from 0.33 to 0.28, in accordance with experimental results. Our proposed model offers a practical alternative to the existing slug flow model to predict the minimum non-dimensional energy of a vortex ring. The model is applicable to piston-generated and wake vortex rings and requires only the kinematics of the vortex generator as input.
SCIENCE
Towards maximally electromagnetically chiral scatterers at optical frequencies

X. Garcia Santiago, M. Hammerschmidt, J. Sachs, S. Burgen, H. Kwon, M. Knöller, T. Arens, P. Fischer, I. Fernandez-Corbaton, C. Rockstuhl. Designing objects with predefined optical properties is a task of fundamental importance for nanophotonics, and chirality is a prototypical example of such a property, with applications ranging from photochemistry to nonlinear photonics. A measure of electromagnetic chirality with a well-defined upper bound has recently been proposed. Here, we optimize the shape of silver helices at discrete frequencies ranging from the far infrared to the optical band. Gaussian process optimization, taking into account also shape derivative information of the helices scattering response, is used to maximize the electromagnetic chirality. We show that the theoretical designs achieve more than 90 percent of the upper bound of em-chirality for wavelenghts \SI{3}{\micro\meter} or larger, while their performance decreases towards the optical band. We fabricate and characterize helices for operation at \SI{800}{\nano\meter}, and identify some of the imperfections that affect the performance. Our work motivates further research both on the theoretical and fabrication sides to unlock potential applications of objects with large electromagnetic chirality at optical frequencies, such as helicity filtering glasses. We show that, at \SI{3}{\micro\meter}, a thin slab of randomly oriented helices can absorb 99 percent of the light of one helicity while absorbing only 9 percent of the opposite helicity.
SCIENCE
Magnetic Fields in Primordial Galaxies

Magnetic fields play a vital role in numerous astrophysical processes such as star formation and the interstellar medium. In particular, their role in the formation and evolution of galaxies is not well understood. This paper presents high-resolution magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations performed with GIZMO to investigate the effect of magnetic fields on primordial galaxy formation. Physical processes such as relevant gas physics (e.g., gas cooling and gas chemistry), star formation, stellar and supernova feedback, and chemical enrichment were considered in the simulations. The simulation results suggest that cosmic magnetic fields can be amplified from 1e-13 G to a few microgauss during cosmic structure evolution and galaxy formation. In the ideal MHD setting, in primordial galaxies at z>8, the magnetic energy is less than the thermal and kinetic energy, and therefore, magnetic fields hardly affect the gas dynamics and star formation in these galaxies. Specifically, the consideration of micro-physics properties such as metal diffusion, heat conduction, and viscosity in the MHD simulations, could increase the magnetic field strength. Notably, metal diffusion reduced gas cooling by decreasing the metallicity and thereby suppresses star formation in the primordial galaxies. As a result, the cosmic re-ionization driven by these primordial galaxies may be delayed.
ASTRONOMY
A Vortex in a Nanometric Teacup: Researchers Generate a Vortex Beam of Atoms and Molecules

Weizmann Institute of Science researchers generate, for the first time, a vortex beam of atoms and molecules. Vortices may conjure a mental image of whirlpools and tornados – spinning bodies of water and air – but they can also exist on much smaller scales. In a new study published in Science, researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science, together with collaborators from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and Tel Aviv University, have created, for the first time, vortices made of a single atom. These vortices could help answer fundamental questions about the inner workings of the subatomic world and be used to enhance a variety of technologies – for example, by providing new capabilities for atomic microscopes.
CHEMISTRY
The evolution of localized vortex in stably stratified flows

The evolution of a localized vortex in stably stratified flow, within the Boussinesq approximation, is analyzed using the fluid impulse concept. The set of equations describing the temporal development of the fluid impulse has an integro-differential character where the terms representing the effect of stratification appear as convolution integral of the component of the fluid impulse and time-depended 'memory' functions. These functions are calculated for the case where the external parallel shear flow varies only in the direction gravitational force and is subjected to localized two- and three-dimensional disturbances. As follows from the solution of evolution equations, in both cases there is a range of Richardson numbers where the fluid impulse associated with the disturbance grows exponentially. The upper limit of this range for two- and three-dimensional cases are Ri ~ 1.23 and Ri ~ 0.89. Both cases are also characterized by a critical value of the Richardson number (around Ri ~ 0.3 for both cases), beyond which the solution exhibits oscillatory behavior. Indeed, this oscillatory behavior has been observed in turbulent flows and, as is shown in the present study, it is an inherent feature of a non-wavy localized vortex embedded in a stably stratified shear flow. The paper was written in 2001 and published now without changes and new additions.
SCIENCE
On the topology of the atmosphere advected by a periodic array of axisymmetric thin-cored vortex rings

The fluid motion produced by a periodic array of identical, axisymmetric, thin-cored vortex rings is investigated. It is well known that such an array moves uniformly without change of shape or form in the direction of the central axis of symmetry, and is therefore an equilibrium solution of Euler's equations. In a frame of reference moving together with the system of vortex rings, the motion of passive fluid particles is investigated as a function of the two non-dimensional parameters that define this system: $\varepsilon = a/R$, the ratio of minor radius to major radius of the torus-shaped vortex rings, and $\lambda = L/R$, the separation of the vortex rings normalized by their radii. Two bifurcations in the streamline topology are found that depend significantly on $\varepsilon$ and $\lambda$; these bifurcations delineate three distinct shapes of the 'atmosphere' of fluid particles that move together with the vortex ring for all time. Analogous to the case of an isolated vortex ring, the atmospheres can be 'thin-bodied' or 'thick-bodied'. Additionally, we find the occurrence of a 'connected' system, in which the atmospheres of neighboring rings touch at an invariant ring of fluid particles that is stationary in a frame of reference moving with the rings.
SCIENCE
Active Rheology and Anti-Commensuration Effects For Driven Probe Particles on Two Dimensional Periodic Pinning Substrates

For an assembly of particles interacting with a two dimensional periodic substrate, a series of commensuration effects can arise when the number of particles is an integer multiple of the number of substrate minima. Such commensuration effects can appear for vortices in type-II superconductors with periodic pinning or for colloidal particles on optical landscapes. Under bulk external driving, the pinning or drag on the particles is strongly enhanced at commensuration. Here we consider the active rheology of a single particle driven through an assembly of particles coupled to a periodic substrate at different commensurate conditions. For increasing density at fixed driving force, we observe nonmonotonic drag along with what we call an anti-commensuration effect where the drag or pinning effectiveness is reduced in commensurate states, opposite from the behavior typically observed under bulk driving. The velocity enhancement or drag reduction appears when the background particles form a crystalline state that is coupled more strongly to the substrate than to the driven particle, while under incommensurate conditions, the background particles are disordered and produce enhanced drag on the probe particle. The velocity noise of the driven particle has a narrow band signature at commensuration and a broad band signature away from commensuration. We map out the regions in which viscous flow, periodic flow, and a pinned phase appear. We show that the effects we observe are robust on both square and triangular substrate arrays and for both vortices in type-II superconductors and colloidal particles on optical landscapes.
SCIENCE
OCXO offers frequencies up to 500MHz

RFX of Livingston has launched a high stability Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) which offers frequencies up to 500MHz whilst still delivering low harmonics, extremely low ageing and excellent Allan Deviation performance. Designed around an in-house manufactured precision SC cut crystal, frequency stability is ±5ppb over a wide -40 to...
ELECTRONICS
Macroscopic Magnetic Monopoles in a 3D-Printed Mechano-Magnet

Hamilton A. Teixeira, Maria F. Bernardo, Michael D. Saccone, Francesco Caravelli, Cristiano Nisoli, Clodoaldo I. L. de Araujo. The notion of magnetic monopoles has puzzled physicists since the introduction of Maxwell's Equations and famously Dirac had hypothesized them in the context of quantum mechanics. While they have proved experimentally elusive as elementary particles, the concept has come to describe excitations or topological defects in various material systems, from liquid crystals, to Hall systems, skyrmion lattices, and Bose-Einstein condensate. Perhaps the most versatile manifestation of magnetic monopoles as quasiparticles in matter has been in so-called spin ice materials. There, they represent violations of the ice rule, carry a magnetic charge, and can move freely unbound. Spin ice emergent magnetic monopoles appear at the atomic scale in rare earth pyrochlores or at the nano-scale in artificial spin ices systems. Here we demonstrate for the first time that the notion of magnetic monopoles can be transported at the macroscopic scale. We have built a mechano-magnet realized via 3D-printing, that consists of mechanical rotors on which macroscopic magnets can pivot. By controlling the relative height of the rotors we can achieve different regimes for magnetic monopoles, including the free monopole state. We then explore their driven dynamics under field. In the future, integration of our proof of principle in an elastic matrix can lead to novel macroscopic mechano-magnetic materials, to explore unusual piezomagnetism and magnetostriction, with applications to actuators and soft-robotics.
CHEMISTRY
Controlling superconductivity of CeIrIn$_5$ microstructures by substrate selection

Maarten R. van Delft, Maja D. Bachmann, Carsten Putzke, Chunyu Guo, Joshua A. W. Straquadine, Eric D. Bauer, Filip Ronning, Philip J. W. Moll. Superconductor/metal interfaces are usually fabricated in heterostructures that join these dissimilar materials. A conceptually different approach has recently exploited the strain sensitivity of heavy-fermion superconductors, selectively transforming regions of the crystal into the metallic state by strain gradients. The strain is generated by differential thermal contraction between the sample and the substrate. Here, we present an improved finite-element model that reliably predicts the superconducting transition temperature in CeIrIn$_5$ even in complex structures. Different substrates are employed to tailor the strain field into the desired shapes. Using this approach, both highly complex and strained as well as strain-free microstructures are fabricated to validate the model. This enables full control over the microscopic strain fields, and forms the basis for more advanced structuring of superconductors as in Josephson junctions.
CHEMISTRY
Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
SCIENCE
Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
IS-COUNT: Large-scale Object Counting from Satellite Images with Covariate-based Importance Sampling

Object detection in high-resolution satellite imagery is emerging as a scalable alternative to on-the-ground survey data collection in many environmental and socioeconomic monitoring applications. However, performing object detection over large geographies can still be prohibitively expensive due to the high cost of purchasing imagery and compute. Inspired by traditional survey data collection strategies, we propose an approach to estimate object count statistics over large geographies through sampling. Given a cost budget, our method selects a small number of representative areas by sampling from a learnable proposal distribution. Using importance sampling, we are able to accurately estimate object counts after processing only a small fraction of the images compared to an exhaustive approach. We show empirically that the proposed framework achieves strong performance on estimating the number of buildings in the United States and Africa, cars in Kenya, brick kilns in Bangladesh, and swimming pools in the U.S., while requiring as few as 0.01% of satellite images compared to an exhaustive approach.
SCIENCE
Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
Vortexes in Black Holes

We argue that black holes admit vortex structure. This is based both on a graviton-condensate description of a black hole as well as on a correspondence between black holes and generic objects with maximal entropy compatible with unitarity, so-called saturons. We show that due to vorticity, a $Q$-ball-type saturon of a calculable renormalisable theory obeys the same extremality bound on the spin as the black hole. Correspondingly, a black hole with extremal spin emerges as a graviton condensate with vorticity. Next, we show that in the presence of mobile charges, the global vortex traps a magnetic flux of the gauge field. This can have macroscopically-observable consequences. For instance, the most powerful jets observed in active galactic nuclei can potentially be accounted for. As a signature, such emissions can occur even without a magnetized accretion disk surrounding the black hole. The flux entrapment can provide an observational window to various hidden sectors, such as millicharged dark matter.
ASTRONOMY
Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS
Semiconductor Spin Qubits

The spin degree of freedom of an electron or a nucleus is one of the most basic properties of nature and functions as an excellent qubit, as it provides a natural two-level system that is insensitive to electric fields, leading to long quantum coherence times. We review the physics of semiconductor spin qubits, focusing not only on the early achievements of spin initialization, control, and readout in GaAs quantum dots, but also on recent advances in Si and Ge spin qubits, including improved charge control and readout, coupling to other quantum degrees of freedom, and scaling to larger system sizes. We begin by introducing the four major types of spin qubits: single spin qubits, donor spin qubits, singlet-triplet spin qubits, and exchange-only spin qubits. We then review the mesoscopic physics of quantum dots, including single-electron charging, valleys, and spin-orbit coupling. We next give a comprehensive overview of the physics of exchange interactions, a crucial resource for single- and two-qubit control in spin qubits. The bulk of this review is centered on the presentation of results from each major spin qubit type, the present limits of fidelity, and a brief overview of alternative spin qubit platforms. We then give a physical description of the impact of noise on semiconductor spin qubits, aided in large part by an introduction to the filter function formalism. Lastly, we review recent efforts to hybridize spin qubits with superconducting systems, including charge-photon coupling, spin-photon coupling, and long-range cavity-mediated spin-spin interactions. Cavity-based readout approaches are also discussed. This review is intended to give an appreciation for the future prospects of semiconductor spin qubits, while highlighting the key advances in mesoscopic physics over the past two decades that underlie the operation of modern quantum-dot and donor spin qubits.
SCIENCE

