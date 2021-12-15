ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Morphology of cooperatively rearranging regions in active glass formers

By Dipanwita Ghoshal, Ashwin Joy
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Super cooled liquids display increasingly heterogeneous dynamics as temperature is lowered towards the glass transition ($T_{g}$). A hallmark of this dynamical heterogeneity is the spontaneous emergence of cooperative rearranging regions (CRRs) composed of fast moving particles. While these CRRs in passive glass formers have been explored in great detail, thus understanding...

arxiv.org



arxiv.org

Influence of Comptonization region over the ambiance of accretion disc in Active Galactic Nucleus

Understanding the radiative and physical structures of inner region of a few 100 pc of AGNs is important to constrain the causes of their activities. Although the X-ray emission from the Comptonization region/corona and the accretion disc regulates the broad line emission regions and torus structures, the exact mutual dependency is not understood well. We performed correlation studies for X-ray, mid-infrared, and different components of Balmer emission lines for the selected sample of AGNs. Almost 10 different parameters and their inter-dependencies were explored in order to understand the underlying astrophysics. We found that the X-ray luminosity has a linear dependency on the various components of broad Balmer emission lines (e.g. L$_{\text{2-10 keV}}$ $\propto$ L$^{0.78}_{\text{H}\beta^{\text{B}}}$) and found a strong dependency on the optical continuum luminosity (L$_{\text{2-10 keV}}$ $\propto$ L$^{0.86}_{5100\,\textÅ}$). For a selected sample, we also observed a linear dependency between X-ray and mid-infrared luminosity (L$_{\text{2-10 keV}}$ $\propto$ L$^{0.74}_{6\,\upmu \text{m}}$). A break point was observed in our correlation studies for X-ray power-law index, $\Gamma$, and mass of black hole at $\sim$ log (M/M$_{\odot}$) = 8.95. Similarly the relations between $\Gamma$ and FWHM of H$\alpha$ and H$\beta$ broad components show breaks at FWHM$_{\text{H}\alpha}$= 7642$\pm$657 km s$^{-1}$ and FWHM$_{\text{H}\beta}$ = 7336$\pm$650 km s$^{-1}$. However, more data are required to confine the breaks locations exactly. We noted that $\Gamma$ and Eddington ratios are negatively correlated to Balmer decrements in our selected sample. We analyzed and discussed about the implications of new findings in terms of interaction AGN structures.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

NIR jets from a clustered region of massive star formation: Morphology and composition in the IRAS 18264-1152 region

A. R. Costa Silva, R. Fedriani, J. C. Tan, A. Caratti o Garatti, S. Ramsay, V. Rosero, G. Cosentino, P. Gorai, S. Leurini. Massive stars form deeply embedded in their parental clouds, making it challenging to directly observe these stars and their immediate environments. It is known that accretion and ejection processes are intrinsically related, thus observing massive protostellar outflows can provide crucial information about the processes governing massive star formation close to the central engine. We aim to probe the IRAS 18264-1152 (G19.88-0.53) high-mass star-forming complex in the near infrared (NIR) through its molecular hydrogen (H2) jets to analyse the morphology and composition of the line emitting regions and to compare with other outflow tracers. We observed the H2 NIR jets via K-band (1.9-2.5um) observations obtained with the integral field units VLT/SINFONI and VLT/KMOS. SINFONI provides the highest NIR angular resolution achieved so far for the central region (~0.2''). We compared the geometry of the NIR outflows with that of the associated molecular outflow probed by CO (2-1) emission mapped with SMA. We identify nine point sources. Four of these display a rising continuum in the K-band and are BrG emitters, revealing that they are young, potentially jet-driving sources. The spectro-imaging analysis focusses on the H2 jets, for which we derived visual extinction, temperature, column density, area, and mass. The intensity, velocity, and excitation maps based on H2 emission strongly support the existence of a protostellar cluster, with at least two (and up to four) different large-scale outflows. The literature is in agreement with the outflow morphology found here. We derived a stellar density of ~4000 stars pc^-3. Our study reveals the presence of several outflows driven by young sources from a forming cluster of young, massive stars. The derived stellar number density together with the geometry of the outflows suggest that stars can form in a relatively ordered manner in this cluster.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Annealing effects of multidirectional oscillatory shear in model glass formers

We study the effects of cyclic, athermal quasi-static shear on a model glass-forming system in three dimensions. We utilize the three available orthogonal shear planes, namely $XY, YZ \text{ and } XZ$ to better explore the energy landscape. Using measurements of the stroboscopic $(\gamma = 0)$ energy, we study the effects of using an orthogonal shear direction to perturb unidirectional steady-states. We find that that each sequence of the unidirectional protocol leads to compaction with the universal, $\Delta E \sim N^{-1}$ behavior as a function of the number of cycles, $N$. Additionally we find that cyclic shear utilizing multiple shear planes presents hierarchical compaction, producing progressively lower steady state energies compared to a protocol involving unidirectional cyclic shear alone. Furthermore, with the periodicity of the stroboscopic energy as reference, we show that it is possible to achieve steady state limit-cycles of tunable periodicities using different combinations of the three orthogonal strain directions. We find that such protocols exhibit better annealing as compared to protocols with steady states created using unidirectional shear. Importantly, we find a non-trivial trend in the annealing energy and the period of the steady-state limit-cycle, with an aperiodic protocol appearing to produce the most well annealed states. Finally, we compare the phase diagram of the average steady state energy $\langle E_{\text{S.S.}} \rangle$, as a function of the shearing amplitude $\gamma_{\max}$, using unidirectional and multidirectional protocols, and find that the universal features are preserved.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inferring the morphology of AGN torus using X-ray spectra: A reliability study

Numerous X-ray spectral models have been developed to model emission reprocessed by the torus of an active galactic nucleus (AGN), e.g., UXCLUMPY, CTORUS, and MYTORUS. They span a range of assumed torus geometries and morphologies-some posit smooth gas distributions, and others posit distributions of clouds. It is suspected that given the quality of currently available data, certain model parameters, such as coronal power law photon index and parameters determining the morphology of the AGN torus, may be poorly constrained due to model degeneracies. In this work, we test the reliability of these models in terms of recovery of parameters and the ability to discern the morphology of the torus using XMM-Newton and NuSTAR spectral data. We perform extensive simulations of X-ray spectra of Compton-thick AGNs under six X-ray spectral models of the torus. We use Bayesian methods to investigate degeneracy between model parameters, distinguish models and determine the dependence of the parameter constraints on the instruments used. For typical exposure times and fluxes for nearby Compton-thick AGN, we find that several parameters across the models used here cannot be well constrained, e.g., the distribution of clouds, the number of clouds in the radial direction, even when the applied model is correct. We also find that Bayesian evidence values can robustly distinguish between a correct and a wrong model only if there is sufficient energy coverage and only if the intrinsic flux of the object is above a particular value determined by the instrument combination and the model considered.
ASTRONOMY
#Glass Transition#Morphology#Temperature
arxiv.org

On the formation of massive quiescent galaxies with diverse morphologies in the TNG50 simulation

Minjung Park, Sandro Tacchella, Erica J. Nelson, Lars Hernquist, Rainer Weinberger, Benedikt Diemer, Dylan Nelson, Annalisa Pillepich, Federico Marinacci, Mark Vogelsberger. Observations have shown that the star-formation activity and the morphology of galaxies are closely related, but the underlying physical connection is not well understood. Using the TNG50 simulation, we explore the quenching and the morphological evolution of the 102 massive quiescent galaxies in the mass range of $10.5<\log(M_{\rm stellar}/M_{\odot})<11.5$ selected at $z=0$. The morphology of galaxies is quantified based on their kinematics, and we measure the quenching timescale of individual galaxies directly from star formation history. We show that galaxies tend to be quenched more rapidly if they: (i) are satellites in massive halos, (ii) have lower star-forming gas fractions, or (iii) inject a larger amount of black hole kinetic feedback energy. By following the global evolutionary pathways, we conclude that quiescent discs are mainly disc galaxies that are recently and slowly quenched. Approximately half of the quiescent ellipticals at $z=0$ are rapidly quenched at higher redshifts while still disc-like. While being quiescent, they gradually become more elliptical mostly by disc heating, yet these ellipticals still retain some degree of rotation. The other half of quiescent ellipticals with the most random motion-dominated kinematics build up large spheroidal components before quenching primarily by mergers, or in some cases, misaligned gas accretion. However, the mergers that contribute to morphological transformation do not immediately quench galaxies in many cases. In summary, we find that quenching and morphological transformation are decoupled. We conclude that the TNG black hole feedback -- in combination with the stochastic merger history of galaxies -- leads to a large diversity of quenching timescales and a rich morphological landscape.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Emergence of Galactic Morphologies at Cosmic Dawn: Input from Numerical Modeling

Da Bi (University of Kentucky, USA), Isaac Shlosman (University of Kentucky, USA and Theoretical Astrophysics, Osaka University, Japan), Emilio Romano-Diaz (Argelander-Institute for Astronomy, Bonn, Germany) We employ high-resolution zoom-in cosmological simulations to analyze the emerging morphology of galaxies in dark matter halos at redshifts z > 2. We choose DM...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Ring-o-rings: a new category of supramolecular structures with topologically tunable properties

Macrochains of topologically interlocked rings with unique physical properties have recently gained considerable interest in supramolecular chemistry, biology, and soft matter. Most of the work has been, so far, focused on linear chains and on their variety of conformational properties compared to standard polymers. Here we go beyond the linear case and show that, by circularizing such macrochains, one can exploit the topology of the local interlockings to store torsional stress in the system, altering significantly its metric and local properties. Moreover, by properly defining the twist (Tw) and writhe (Wr) of these macrorings we show the validity of a relation equivalent to the Cǎlugǎreanu-White-Fuller theorem $Tw + Wr$=const, originally proved for ribbon like structures such as ds-DNA. Our results suggest that circular structures of topologically linked rings with storable and tunable torsion can form a new category of highly designable multiscale structures with potential applications in supramolecular chemistry and material science.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Controlling superconductivity of CeIrIn$_5$ microstructures by substrate selection

Maarten R. van Delft, Maja D. Bachmann, Carsten Putzke, Chunyu Guo, Joshua A. W. Straquadine, Eric D. Bauer, Filip Ronning, Philip J. W. Moll. Superconductor/metal interfaces are usually fabricated in heterostructures that join these dissimilar materials. A conceptually different approach has recently exploited the strain sensitivity of heavy-fermion superconductors, selectively transforming regions of the crystal into the metallic state by strain gradients. The strain is generated by differential thermal contraction between the sample and the substrate. Here, we present an improved finite-element model that reliably predicts the superconducting transition temperature in CeIrIn$_5$ even in complex structures. Different substrates are employed to tailor the strain field into the desired shapes. Using this approach, both highly complex and strained as well as strain-free microstructures are fabricated to validate the model. This enables full control over the microscopic strain fields, and forms the basis for more advanced structuring of superconductors as in Josephson junctions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Local invariants identify topological metals

Although topological band theory has been used to discover and classify a wide array of novel topological phases in insulating and semi-metal systems, it is not well-suited to identifying topological phenomena in metallic or gapless systems. Here, we develop a theory of topological metals based on the system's Clifford pseudospectrum, which can both determine whether a system exhibits boundary-localized states despite the presence of a degenerate bulk bands and provide a measure of these states' topological protection. Moreover, the Clifford pseudospectrum yields a set of invariants that are locally defined at a given position and energy while still being rigorously connected to the system's K-theory. We demonstrate the generality of this method in two systems, a Chern metal and a higher-order topological metal, and prove the topology of these systems is robust to relatively strong perturbations. The ability to define invariants for metallic and gapless systems allows for the possibility of finding topological phenomena in a broad range of natural and artificial materials which have not been previously explored.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Degradation Mechanism of Perovskite under High Charge Carrier Density Condition

Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-trapped interlayer excitons in van der Waals heterostructures

The self-trapped state (STS) of interlayer exciton (IX) has been aroused enormous interesting owing to their significant impact on the fundamental properties of the van derWaals heterostructures (vdWHs). Nevertheless, the microscopic mechanisms of STS are still controversial. Herein, we study the corrections of the binding energies of the IXs due to the exciton-interface optical phonon coupling in four kinds of vdWHs and find that these IXs are in the STS for the appropriate ratio of the electron and hole effective masses. We show that these STSs could be classified into the type I with the increasing binding energy in the tens of meV range, which are very agreement with the red-shift of the IXs spectra in experiments, and the type II with the decreasing binding energy, which provides a possible explanation for the blue-shift and broad linewidth of the IXs spectra in the low temperature. Moreover, these two types of self-trapped IXs could be transformed into each other by adjusting the structural parameters of vdWHs. These results not only provide an in-depth understanding for the self-trapped mechanism of IX, but also shed light on the modulations of IXs in vdWHs.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Photon echo polarimetry of excitons and biexcitons in a CH$_3$NH$_3$PbI$_3$ perovskite single crystal

Lead halide perovskites show remarkable performance when used in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. However, the peculiarities of light-matter interactions in these materials in general are far from being fully explored experimentally and theoretically. Here we specifically address the energy level order of optical transitions and demonstrate photon echos in a methylammonium lead triiodide single crystal, thereby determining the optical coherence times $T_2$ for excitons and biexcitons at cryogenic temperature to be 0.79 ps and 0.67 ps, respectively. Most importantly, we have developed an experimental photon-echo polarimetry method that not only identifies the contributions from exciton and biexciton complexes, but also allows accurate determination of the biexciton binding energy of 2.4 meV, even though the period of quantum beats between excitons and biexcitons is much longer than the coherence times of the resonances. Our experimental and theoretical analysis methods contribute to the understanding of the complex mechanism of quasiparticle interactions at moderate pump density and show that even in high-quality perovskite crystals and at very low temperatures, inhomogeneous broadening of excitonic transitions due to local crystal potential fluctuations is a source of optical dephasing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS

