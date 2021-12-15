A mixed complementarity problem approach for steady-state voltage and frequency stability analysis

The increase in the use of mobile and wearable devices now allow dense assessment of mediating processes over time. For example, a pharmacological intervention may have an effect on smoking cessation via reductions in momentary withdrawal symptoms. We define and identify the causal direct and indirect effects in terms of potential outcomes on the mean difference and odds ratio scales, and present a method for estimating and testing the indirect effect of a randomized treatment on a distal binary variable as mediated by the nonparametric trajectory of an intensively measured longitudinal variable (e.g., from ecological momentary assessment). Coverage of a bootstrap test for the indirect effect is demonstrated via simulation. An empirical example is presented based on estimating later smoking abstinence from patterns of craving during smoking cessation treatment. We provide an R package, funmediation, to conveniently apply this technique. We conclude by discussing possible extensions to multiple mediators and directions for future research.
Goal-achieving problems are puzzles that set up a specific situation with a clear objective. An example that is well-studied is the category of life-and-death (L&D) problems for Go, which helps players hone their skill of identifying region safety. Many previous methods like lambda search try null moves first, then derive so-called relevance zones (RZs), outside of which the opponent does not need to search. This paper first proposes a novel RZ-based approach, called the RZ-Based Search (RZS), to solving L&D problems for Go. RZS tries moves before determining whether they are null moves post-hoc. This means we do not need to rely on null move heuristics, resulting in a more elegant algorithm, so that it can also be seamlessly incorporated into AlphaZero's super-human level play in our solver. To repurpose AlphaZero for solving, we also propose a new training method called Faster to Life (FTL), which modifies AlphaZero to entice it to win more quickly. We use RZS and FTL to solve L&D problems on Go, namely solving 68 among 106 problems from a professional L&D book while a previous program solves 11 only. Finally, we discuss that the approach is generic in the sense that RZS is applicable to solving many other goal-achieving problems for board games.
Global stability analysis and direct numerical simulation (DNS) are performed to study boundary layer flows with an isolated roughness element. Wall-attached cuboids with aspect ratios $\eta=1$ and $\eta=0.5$ are investigated for fixed ratio of roughness height to displacement boundary layer thickness $h/\delta^*=2.86$. Global stability analysis is able to capture the frequency of the primary vortical structures. For $\eta=1$, only varicose instability is seen. For the thinner roughness element ($\eta=0.5$), the varicose instability dominates the sinuous instability, and the sinuous instability becomes more pronounced as $Re_h$ increases, due to increased spanwise shear in the near-wake region. The unstable modes mainly extract energy from the central streak, although the lateral streaks also contribute. The DNS results show that different instability features lead to different behavior and development of vortical structures in the nonlinear transition process. For $\eta=1$, the varicose mode is associated with the shedding of hairpin vortices. As $Re_h$ increases, the breakdown of hairpin vortices occurs closer to the roughness and sinuous breakdown behavior promoting transition to turbulence is seen in the farther wake. A fully-developed turbulent flow is established in both the inner and outer layers farther downstream when $Re_h$ is sufficiently high. For $\eta=0.5$, the sinuous wiggling of hairpin vortices is prominent at higher $Re_h$, leading to stronger interactions in the near wake, as a result of combined varicose and sinuous instabilities. A sinuous mode captured by dynamic mode decomposition (DMD) analysis, and associated with the `wiggling' of streaks persists far downstream.
Facing the difficulty of expensive and trivial data collection and annotation, how to make a deep learning-based short-term voltage stability assessment (STVSA) model work well on a small training dataset is a challenging and urgent problem. Although a big enough dataset can be directly generated by contingency simulation, this data generation process is usually cumbersome and inefficient; while data augmentation provides a low-cost and efficient way to artificially inflate the representative and diversified training datasets with label preserving transformations. In this respect, this paper proposes a novel deep-learning intelligent system incorporating data augmentation for STVSA of power systems. First, due to the unavailability of reliable quantitative criteria to judge the stability status for a specific power system, semi-supervised cluster learning is leveraged to obtain labeled samples in an original small dataset. Second, to make deep learning applicable to the small dataset, conditional least squares generative adversarial networks (LSGAN)-based data augmentation is introduced to expand the original dataset via artificially creating additional valid samples. Third, to extract temporal dependencies from the post-disturbance dynamic trajectories of a system, a bi-directional gated recurrent unit with attention mechanism based assessment model is established, which bi-directionally learns the significant time dependencies and automatically allocates attention weights. The test results demonstrate the presented approach manages to achieve better accuracy and a faster response time with original small datasets. Besides classification accuracy, this work employs statistical measures to comprehensively examine the performance of the proposal.
We study the characteristics of chaos evolution of initially localized energy excitations in the one-dimensional nonlinear disordered Klein-Gordon lattice of anharmonic oscillators, by computing the time variation of the fundamental frequencies of the motion of each oscillator. We focus our attention on the dynamics of the so-called `weak' and `strong chaos' spreading regimes [2010, EPL 91 30001], for which Anderson localization is destroyed. Based on the fact that large variations of the fundamental frequencies denote strong chaotic behavior, we show that in both regimes chaos is more intense at the central regions of the wave packet, where also the energy content is higher, while the oscillators at the wave packet's edges exhibit regular motion up until the time they gain enough energy to become part of the highly excited portion of the wave packet. Eventually, the percentage of chaotic oscillators remains practically constant, despite the fact that the number of excited sites grows as the wave packet spreads, but the portion of highly chaotic sites decreases in time. We show that the extent of the zones of regular motion at the edges of the wave packet in the strong chaos regime is much smaller than in the weak chaos case. Furthermore, we find that in the strong chaos regime the chaotic component of the wave packet is not only more extended than in the weak chaos one, but in addition the fraction of strongly chaotic oscillators is much higher. Another important difference between the weak and strong chaos regimes is that in the latter case a significantly larger number of frequencies is excited, even from the first stages of the evolution. Moreover, our computations confirmed the shifting of fundamental frequencies outside the normal mode frequency band of the linear system in the case of the so-called `selftrapping' regime where a large part of the wave packet remains localized.
With known cause of death (CoD), competing risk survival methods are applicable in estimating disease-specific survival. Relative survival analysis may be used to estimate disease-specific survival when cause of death is either unknown or subject to misspecification and not reliable for practical usage. This method is popular for population-based cancer survival studies using registry data and does not require CoD information. The standard estimator is the ratio of all-cause survival in the cancer cohort group to the known expected survival from a general reference population. Disease-specific death competes with other causes of mortality, potentially creating dependence among the CoD. The standard ratio estimate is only valid when death from disease and death from other causes are independent. To relax the independence assumption, we formulate dependence using a copula-based model. Likelihood-based parametric method is used to fit the distribution of disease-specific death without CoD information, where the copula is assumed known and the distribution of other cause of mortality is derived from the reference population. We propose a sensitivity analysis, where the analysis is conducted across a range of assumed dependence structures. We demonstrate the utility of our method through simulation studies and an application to French breast cancer data.
We introduce several spatially adaptive model order reduction approaches tailored to non-coercive elliptic boundary value problems, specifically, parametric-in-frequency Helmholtz problems. The offline information is computed by means of adaptive finite elements, so that each snapshot lives on a different discrete space that resolves the local singularities of the solution and is adjusted to the considered frequency value. A rational surrogate is then assembled adopting either a least-squares or an interpolatory approach, yielding the standard rational interpolation method (SRI), a vector- or function-valued version of it ($\mathcal{V}$-SRI), and the minimal rational interpolation method (MRI). In the context of building an approximation for linear or quadratic functionals of the Helmholtz solution, we perform several numerical experiments to compare the proposed methodologies. Our simulations show that, for interior resonant problems (whose singularities are encoded by poles on the real axis), the spatially adaptive $\mathcal{V}$-SRI and MRI work comparably well. Instead, when dealing with exterior scattering problems, whose frequency response is mostly smooth, the $\mathcal{V}$-SRI method seems to be the best-performing one.
Implicit neural networks are a general class of learning models that replace the layers in traditional feedforward models with implicit algebraic equations. Compared to traditional learning models, implicit networks offer competitive performance and reduced memory consumption. However, they can remain brittle with respect to input adversarial perturbations. This paper proposes...
With the increasing penetration of renewable energy sources, power system operation has to be adapted to ensure the system stability and security while considering the distinguished feature of the Power Electronics (PE) interfaced generators. The static voltage stability which is mainly compromised by heavy loading conditions in conventional power systems, faces new challenges due to the large scale integration of PE-interfaced devices. This paper investigates the static voltage stability problem in high PE-penetrated system. The analytic criterion that ensures the voltage stability at the Inverter-Based Generator (IBG) buses are derived with the interaction of different IBGs being considered. Based on this, an optimal system scheduling model is proposed to minimize the overall system operation cost while maintaining the voltage stability during normal operation through dynamically optimizing the active and reactive power output from IBGs. The highly nonlinear voltage stability constraints are effectively converted into Second-Order-Cone (SOC) form, leading to an overall Mixed-Integer SOC Programming (MISOCP), together with the SOC reformulation of AC power flow and frequency constraints. The effectiveness of the proposed model and the impact of various factors on voltage stability are demonstrated in thorough case studies.
We study the asymptotic stability of the traveling front solutions to nonlinear dispersive equations of Burgers type. Our main example is the Korteweg-de Vries-Burgers (KdVB) equation although the result holds much more generally. Exploiting a modulation of the translation parameter and making an energy estimate we establish our stability criterion that a Schrödinger equation in one dimension have exactly one negative eigenvalue so that a rank-one perturbation of the operator can be made positive semi-definite. Counting the number of bound states of the Schrödinger equation in one dimension, we find a sufficient condition for stability in terms of Bargmann's integral, which can be interpreted as the distance between the monotonization of the front and a corresponding ideal shock. For the KdVB equation we analytically verify that our stability criterion is met in an open interval of the relative dispersion parameter which includes all monotone fronts. Numerical experiments suggest stability for a larger interval.
Quasi-steady state reductions for the irreversible Michaelis--Menten reaction mechanism are of interest both from a theoretical and an experimental design perspective. A number of publications have been devoted to extending the parameter range where reduction is possible. In the present note, we provide a contrast by exhibiting local conditions that preclude quasi-steady-state reductions (anti-quasi-steady-state), in the classical as well as in a broad sense. In particular, we explicitly describe parameter regions where no quasi-steady-state reduction (in any sense) is applicable (anti-quasi-steady-state conditions), and we also show that -- in a well defined sense -- these parameter regions are small. From another perspective, we obtain local conditions for the accuracy of standard or total quasi-steady-state. Perhaps surprisingly, our conditions do not involve initial substrate.
In this work, a variation of the problem originally solved by Verstraete, Audenaert, and De Moor [Phys. Rev. A 64, 012316 (2001)] on what is the maximum entanglement that can be created in a two-qubit system by a global unitary transformation is considered and solved when permutation invariance in the state is imposed. The additional constraint of permutation symmetry appears naturally in the context of bosonic systems or spin states. We also characterise symmetric two-qubit states that remain separable after any global unitary transformation, called symmetric absolutely separable states (SAS), or absolutely classical for spin states. This allows us to determine the maximal radius of a ball of SAS states around the maximally mixed state in the symmetric sector, and the minimal radius of a ball that includes the set of SAS states. For three-qubit systems, a necessary condition for absolute separability of symmetric states is given, which leads us to upper bounds on the ball radii similar to those studied for the two-qubit system.
Relativistic effective atomic configurations of superheavy elements Cn, Nh and Fl and their lighter homologues (Hg, Tl and Pb) in their simple compounds with fluorine and oxygen are determined using the analysis of local properties of molecular Kohn-Sham density matrices in the vicinity of heavy nuclei. The difference in populations of atomic spinors with the same orbital angular momentum and different total angular momenta is demonstrated to be essential for understanding the peculiarities of chemical bonding in superheavy element compounds. The results are fully compatible with those obtained by the relativistic iterative version of conventional projection analysis of global density matrices.
We theoretically explore mechanisms that can potentially give rise to steady-state negative capacitance in a uniaxial ferroelectric film stabilized by a dielectric layer. The analytical expressions for the steady-state capacitance of a single-domain state are derived and used to study the state stability vs. the domain splitting as a function of dielectric layer thickness. Analytical expressions for the critical thickness of the dielectric layer, polarization amplitude, equilibrium domain period and susceptibility are obtained within Landau-Ginzburg-Devonshire approach and corroborated by finite element modelling for thin films of uniaxial ferroelectrics. We show that in a purely ferroelectric limit in the absence of screening charges neither single-domain, nor poly-domain states can exhibit steady-state negative capacitance. We further explore the possible effects of nonlinear screening at the ferroelectric-dielectric interface. We show that if at least one of the screening charges is slow, the total polarization dynamics can exhibit complex time- and voltage dependent behaviors that can be interpreted as negative capacitance. In this setting, the negative capacitance effect is accompanied by almost zero dielectric susceptibility in a wide voltage range. These results may help to elucidate the fundamental dispute about the possible origin of the quasi-steady-state negative capacitance in thin ferroelectric films, and identify materials systems that can give rise to this behavior.
Planetary architectures remain unexplored for the vast majority of exoplanetary systems, even among the closest ones, with potentially hundreds of planets still ``hidden" from our knowledge. DYNAMITE is a powerful software package that can predict the presence and properties of these yet undiscovered planets. We have significantly expanded the integrative capabilities of DYNAMITE, which now allows for (i) planets of unknown inclinations alongside planets of known inclinations, (ii) population statistics and model distributions for the eccentricity of planetary orbits, and (iii) three different dynamical stability criteria. We demonstrate the new capabilities with a study of the HD 219134 exoplanet system consisting of four confirmed planets and two likely candidates, where five of the likely planets are Neptune-size or below with orbital periods less than 100 days. By integrating the known data for the HD 219134 planetary system with contextual and statistical exoplanet population information, we tested different system architecture hypotheses to determine their likely dynamical stability. Our results provide support for the planet candidates, and we predict at least two additional planets in this system. We also deploy DYNAMITE on analogs of the inner Solar System by excluding Venus or Earth from the input parameters to test DYNAMITE's predictive power. Our analysis finds the system remains stable while also recovering the excluded planets, demonstrating the increasing capability of DYNAMITE to accurately and precisely model the parameters of additional planets in multi-planet systems.
Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
We consider the inhomogeneous incompressible Navier-Stokes system in a smooth two or three dimensional bounded domain, in the case where the initial density is only bounded. Existence and uniqueness for such initial data was shown recently in [10], but the stability issue was left open. After observing that the solutions constructed in [10] have exponential decay, a result of independent interest, we prove the stability with respect to initial data, first in Lagrangian coordinates, and then in the Eulerian frame. We actually obtain stability in $L_2({\mathbb R}_+;H^1(\Omega))$ for the velocity and in a negative Sobolev space for the density.
A possible way of generating nonclassical states of light, especially non-Gaussian states, is via the truncation of a given state in the Fock basis. In recent work, we presented an alternative scheme for such quantum scissors [Phys. Rev. A 104, 033715 (2021)], employing a nondegenerate parametric amplifier, a beam splitter and photodetectors. An advantage of this setup is that it does not require the generation of Fock states beforehand, as in previous proposals. Here we extend this treatment to mixed input states. We show the possibilities of generating truncated states with either a maximum Fock number N or states having a minimum Fock number N. We discuss two specific examples of states to be truncated: i) the thermal state, and ii) the phase-diffused coherent state. In both cases, we show that the generated states can have significant sub-Poissonian statistics as well as non-Gaussian character. The degree of such nonclassical properties, as well as the success probabilities, can be changed by adjusting the parametric amplifier strength and the beam splitter transmittance.
Solitary states emerge in oscillator networks when one oscillator separates from the fully synchronized cluster and becomes incoherent with the rest of the network. Such chimera-type patterns with an incoherent state formed by a single oscillator were observed in various oscillator networks; however, there is still a lack of understanding of how such states can stably appear. Here, we study the stability of solitary states in Kuramoto networks of identical two-dimensional phase oscillators with inertia and a phase-lagged coupling. The presence of inertia can induce rotatory dynamics of the phase difference between the solitary oscillator and the coherent cluster. We derive asymptotic stability conditions for such a solitary state as a function of inertia, network size, and phase lag that may yield either attractive or repulsive coupling. Counterintuitively, our analysis demonstrates that (i) increasing the size of the coherent cluster can promote the stability of the solitary state in the attractive coupling case and (ii) the solitary state can be stable in small-size networks with all repulsive coupling. We also discuss the implications of our stability analysis for the emergence of rotatory chimeras.
Datasets containing both categorical and continuous variables are frequently encountered in many areas, and with the rapid development of modern measurement technologies, the dimensions of these variables can be very high. Despite the recent progress made in modelling high-dimensional data for continuous variables, there is a scarcity of methods that can deal with a mixed set of variables. To fill this gap, this paper develops a novel approach for classifying high-dimensional observations with mixed variables. Our framework builds on a location model, in which the distributions of the continuous variables conditional on categorical ones are assumed Gaussian. We overcome the challenge of having to split data into exponentially many cells, or combinations of the categorical variables, by kernel smoothing, and provide new perspectives for its bandwidth choice to ensure an analogue of Bochner's Lemma, which is different to the usual bias-variance tradeoff. We show that the two sets of parameters in our model can be separately estimated and provide penalized likelihood for their estimation. Results on the estimation accuracy and the misclassification rates are established, and the competitive performance of the proposed classifier is illustrated by extensive simulation and real data studies.
