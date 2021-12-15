ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effects of bond-randomness and Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions on the specific heat at low temperatures of a spherical kagomé cluster in {W$_{72}$V$_{30}$}

By Mikio Motohashi, Kouki Inoue, Katsuhiro Morita, Yoshiyuki Fukumoto, Hiroki Nakano
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

For the spin-1/2 spherical kagomé cluster, as well as for the 2D kagomé lattice, many low-energy singlet excitations have been expected to exist in the energy region below the spin gap, which has been actually confirmed by...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Mechanism of spin ordering in $Fe_{3}O_{4}$ nanoparticles by surface coating with organic acids

Saturation magnetization values close to the bulk have been reported for coated magnetite nanoparticles with organic acids. The mechanism of this effect is not yet understood. Here we show that a previously proposed rationalization in Nano Letters 12 (2021) 2499-2503 was based on electronic structure properties that are not consistent with several existing DFT studies. Our study is based on a wide set of DTFB+U and hybrid DFT(HSE06) calculations on $Fe_{3}O_{4}$ nanocubes of 429 atoms. We provide a new explanation for the spin ordering in coated NPs, through the investigation of spin-flipping phenomena. In particular, we show that the spin-flip of d electrons at octahedral $Fe^{3+}$ sites, which is confirmed to be more favorable near the surface, especially where atomic reorganization can take place such as at corner sites, can be hampered by the presence of adsorbed organic acids because they do not only limit the surface reconstruction but also allow for additional ferromagnetic superexchange interaction between octahedral Fe sites as a consequence of the carboxylates bridging binding mode. The proof-of-concept of this mechanism is given by a simplified model of the Fe(III) tert-butoxide dimer.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

CaCu$_3$Ru$_4$O$_{12}$: a high Kondo-temperature transition metal oxide

D. Takegami, C. Y. Kuo, K. Kasebayashi, J.-G. Kim, C. F. Chang, C. E. Liu, C. N. Wu, D. Kasinathan, S. G. Altendorf, K. Hoefer, F. Meneghin, A. Marino, Y. F. Liao, K. D. Tsuei, C. T. Chen, K.-T. Ko, A. Günther, S. G. Ebbinghaus, J. W. Seo, D. H. Lee, G. Ryu, A. C. Komarek, S. Sugano, Y. Shimakawa, A. Tanaka, T. Mizokawa, J. Kuneš, L. H. Tjeng, A. Hariki.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The higher-dimensional origin of five-dimensional $\boldsymbol{{\cal N}\!=\!2}$ gauged supergravities

Using exceptional generalised geometry, we classify which five-dimensional ${\cal N}=2$ gauged supergravities can arise as a consistent truncation of 10-/11-dimensional supergravity. Exceptional generalised geometry turns the classification into an algebraic problem of finding subgroups $G_S \subset \mathrm{USp}(8) \subset \mathrm{E}_{6(6)}$ that preserve exactly two spinors. Moreover, the intrinsic torsion of the $G_S$ structure must contain only constant singlets under $G_S$, and these, in turn, determine the gauging of the five-dimensional theory. The resulting five-dimensional theories are strongly constrained: their scalar manifolds are necessarily symmetric spaces and only a small number of matter multiplets can be kept, which we completely enumerate. We also determine the largest reductive and compact gaugings that can arise from consistent truncations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Search for a right-handed W boson and a heavy neutrino in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV

A search is presented for a right-handed W boson (W$_\mathrm{R}$) and a heavy neutrino (N), in a final state consisting of two same-flavor leptons (ee or $\mu\mu$) and two quarks. The search is performed with the CMS experiment at the CERN LHC using a data sample of proton-proton collisions at a center-of-mass energy of 13 TeV corresponding to an integrated luminosity of 138 fb$^{-1}$. The search covers two regions of phase space, one where the decay products of the heavy neutrino are merged into a single large-area jet, and one where th e decay products are well separated. The expected signal is characterized by an excess in the invariant mass distribution of the final-state objects. No significant excess over the standard model background expectations is observed. The observations are interpreted as upper limits on the product of W$_\mathrm{R}$ production cross sections and branching fractions assuming that couplings are identical to those of the standard model W boson. For N masses $m_\mathrm{N}$ equal to half the W$_\mathrm{R}$ mass $m_\mathrm{W_R}$ ($m_\mathrm{N}$ = 0.2 TeV), $m_\mathrm{W_R}$ is excluded at 95% confidence level up to 4.7 (4.8) and 5.0 (5.4) TeV for the electron and muon channels, respectively. This analysis provides the most stringent limits on the W$_\mathrm{R}$ mass to date.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strong intervalley correlation induced a magnetic order transition in monolayer $\text{MoS}_{2}$

In this work, we study a model for monolayer molybdenum disulfide with including the intravalley and intervalley electron-electron interaction. We solve the model at a self-consistent mean-field level and get three solutions $L_{0}$, $L_{+}$ and $L_{-}$. As for $L_{0}$, the spin polarizations are opposite at $\textbf{K}$ and $\textbf{K}^{\prime}$ valley and the total magnetization is zero. $L_{\pm}$ describe two degenerate spin-polarized states, and the directions of polarization are opposite for the states of $L_{+}$ and $L_{-}$. Based on these results, the ground state can be deduced to be spin polarized in domains in which their particular states can be randomly described by $L_{+}$ or $L_{-}$. Therefore, a zero net magnetization is induced for zero external magnetic field $\mathbf{B}$, but a global ferromagnetic ground state for a nonzero $\mathbf{B}$. We estimate the size of domains as several nanometers. As the increase of the chemical potential, the ground state changes between $L_{0}$ and $L_{\pm}$, indicating first order phase transitions at the borders, which is coincident with the observation of photoluminescence experiments in the absence of the external magnetic field [J. G. Roch $\it{et}$ $\it{al.}$, Phys. Rev. Lett. ${\bf 124}$, 187602 (2020)].
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Observation of antiferromagnetic order as odd-parity multipoles inside the superconducting phase in CeRh$_{2}$As$_{2}$

Mayu Kibune, Shunsaku Kitagawa, Katsuki Kinjo, Shiki Ogata, Masahiro Manago, Takanori Taniguchi, Kenji Ishida, Manuel Brando, Elena Hassinger, Helge Rosner, Christoph Geibel, Seunghyun Khim. Spatial inversion symmetry in crystal structures is closely related to the superconducting (SC) and magnetic properties of materials. Recently, several theoretical proposals that predict various interesting...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Circle homeomorphisms with breaks with no $C^{2-ν}$ conjugacy

The rigidity theory for circle homeomophisms with breaks was studied intensively in the last 20 years. It was proved that under mild conditions of the Diophantine type on the rotation number any two $C^{2+\alpha}$ smooth circle homeomorphisms with a break point are $C^1$ smoothly conjugate to each other, provided that they have the same rotation number and the same size of the break.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Branching ratio for $\text{O}+\text{H}_3^+$ forming $\text{OH}^+ +\text{H}_2$ and $\text{H}_2\text{O}^+ +\text{H}$

The gas-phase reaction of $\mathrm{O}+\mathrm{H}_3^+$ has two exothermic product channels, $\mathrm{OH}^+ +\mathrm{H}_2$ and $\mathrm{H}_2\mathrm{O}^+ +\mathrm{H}$. In the present study, we analyze experimental data from a merged-beams measurement to derive thermal rate coefficients resolved by product channel for the temperature range from 10 to 1000 K. Published astrochemical models either ignore the second product channel or apply a temperature-independent branching ratio of 70% vs. 30% for the formation of $\mathrm{OH}^+ +\mathrm{H}_2$ vs. $\mathrm{H}_2\mathrm{O}^+ +\mathrm{H}$, respectively, which originates from a single experimental data point measured at 295 K. Our results are consistent with this data point, but show a branching ratio that varies with temperature reaching 58% vs. 42% at 10 K. We provide recommended rate coefficients for the two product channels for two cases, one where the initial fine-structure population of the O$(^3P_J)$ reactant is in its $J=2$ ground state and the other one where it is in thermal equilibrium.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Constraining hadronization mechanisms with $\rm Λ_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ production ratios in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV

The production of prompt $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ baryons at midrapidity ($|y|<0.5$) was measured in central (0-10%) and mid-central (30-50%) Pb-Pb collisions at the center-of-mass energy per nucleon-nucleon pair $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV with the ALICE detector. The $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ production yield, the $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ production ratio, and the $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ nuclear modification factor $R_{\rm AA}$ are reported. The results are more precise and more differential in transverse momentum ($p_{\rm T}$) and centrality with respect to previous measurements. The $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ ratio, which is enhanced with respect to the pp measurement for $4< p_{\rm T} < 8$ GeV/$c$, is described by theoretical calculations that model the charm-quark transport in the quark-gluon plasma and include hadronization via both coalescence and fragmentation mechanisms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

$β^-{\rm p}$ and $β^-α$ decay of the $^{11}$Be neutron halo ground state

Beta-delayed proton emission from the neutron halo ground state of $^{11}$Be raised much attention due to the unusually high decay rate. It was argued that this may be due to the existence of a resonance just above the proton decay threshold. In this Letter, we use the. lenses of real-energy...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Whittaker modules for $\widehat{\mathfrak gl}$ and $\mathcal W_{1+ \infty}$-modules which are not tensor products

We consider the Whittaker modules $M_{1}(\lambda,\mu)$ for the Weyl vertex algebra $M$, constructed in arXiv:1811.04649, where it was proved that these modules are irreducible for each finite cyclic orbifold $M^{\Bbb Z_n}$. In this paper, we consider the modules $M_{1}(\lambda,\mu)$ as modules for the ${\Bbb Z}$-orbifold of $M$, denoted by $M^0$. $M^0$ is isomorphic to the vertex algebra $\mathcal W_{1+\infty, c=-1} = \mathcal M(2) \otimes M_1(1)$ which is the tensor product of the Heisenberg vertex algebra $M_1(1)$ and the singlet algebra $\mathcal M(2)$. Furthermore, these modules are also modules of the Lie algebra $\widehat{\mathfrak gl}$ with central charge $c=-1$. We prove they are reducible as $\widehat{\mathfrak gl}$-modules (and therefore also as $M^0$-modules), and we completely describe their irreducible quotients $L(d,\lambda,\mu)$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Low-energy Spin Dynamics of Quantum Spin Liquid Candidate $NaYbSe_{2}$

Zheng Zhang, Jianshu Li, Mingtai Xie, Weizhen Zhuo, D.T. Adroja, Peter J. Baker, T.G. Perring, Anmin Zhang, Feng Jin, Jianting Ji, Xiaoqun Wang, Jie Ma, Qingming Zhang. The family of rare earth chalcogenides $ARECh_{2}$ (A = alkali or monovalent ions, RE = rare earth, and Ch = O, S, Se, and Te) appears as an inspiring playground for studying quantum spin liquids (QSL). The crucial low-energy spin dynamics remain to be uncovered. By employing muon spin relaxation ($\mu$SR) and zero-field (ZF) AC susceptibility down to 50 mK, we are able to identify the gapless QSL in $NaYbSe_{2}$, a representative member with an effective spin-1/2, and explore its unusual spin dynamics. The ZF $\mu$SR experiments unambiguously rule out spin ordering or freezing in $NaYbSe_{2}$ down to 50 mK, two orders of magnitude smaller than the exchange coupling energies. The spin relaxation rate, $\lambda$, approaches a constant below 0.3 K, indicating finite spin excitations featured by a gapless QSL ground state. This is consistently supported by our AC susceptibility measurements. The careful analysis of the longitudinal field (LF) $\mu$SR spectra reveals a strong spatial correlation and a temporal correlation in the spin-disordered ground state, highlighting the unique feature of spin entanglement in the QSL state. The observations allow us to establish an experimental H-T phase diagram. The study offers insight into the rich and exotic magnetism of the rare earth family.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Measurement of the inclusive $\mathrm{t\bar{t}}$ production cross section in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 5.02 TeV

The top quark pair production cross section is measured in proton-proton collisions at a center-of-mass energy of 5.02 TeV. The data were collected in a special LHC low-energy and low-intensity run in 2017, and correspond to an integrated luminosity of 302 pb$^{-1}$. The measurement is performed using events with one electron and one muon of opposite charge, and at least two jets. The measured cross section is 60.7 $\pm$ 5.0 (stat) $\pm$ 2.8 (syst) $\pm$ 1.1 (lumi) pb. To reduce the statistical uncertainty, a combination with the result in the single lepton + jets channel, based on data collected in 2015 at the same center-of-mass energy and corresponding to an integrated luminosity of 27.4 pb$^{-1}$, is then performed. The resulting measured value is 63.0 $\pm$ 4.1 (stat) $\pm$ 3.0 (syst+lumi) pb, in agreement with the standard model prediction of 66.8$^{+2.9}_{-3.1}$ pb.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spinor fields in $f(\mathcal{Q})$-gravity

We present a tetrad-affine approach to $f(\mathcal{Q})$ gravity coupled to spinor fields of spin-1/2. After deriving the field equations, we derive the conservation law of the spin density, showing that the latter ensures the vanishing of the antisymmetric part of the Einstein-like equations, just as it happens in theories with torsion and metricity. We then focus on Bianchi type-I cosmological models proposing a general procedure to solve the corresponding field equations and providing analytical solutions in the case of gravitational Lagrangian functions of the kind $f(\mathcal{Q})=\alpha\mathcal{Q}^n$. At late time such solutions are seen to isotropize and, depending on the value of the exponent $n$, they can undergo an accelerated expansion of the spatial scale factors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Posttreatment Effects on the Crystal Structure and Superconductivity of Ca-Free Double-Layered Cuprate Sr$_2$SrCu$_2$O$_{4+y}$F$_{2-y}$

Hiroki Ninomiya, Kenji Kawashima, Hiroshi Fujihisa, Shigeyuki Ishida, Hiraku Ogino, Yoshiyuki Yoshida, Hiroshi Eisaki, Yoshito Gotoh, Akira Iyo. We report the effects of low-temperature postannealing on the structural and superconducting properties of the recently discovered Ca-free double-layered cuprate, Sr$_2$SrCu$_2$O$_{4+y}$F$_{2-y}$. Although the as-synthesized sample prepared under high pressure has a tetragonal structure with a rock-salt-type blocking layer (the so-called $T$-phase), we found that the symmetry of the structure lowered to that of an orthorhombic system when annealed with CuF$_2$. The structural refinements reveal that such a topochemical reaction leads not only to the removal of excess O$^{2-}$ from the apical site but also to the intercalation of extra F$^-$ into the interstitial site. The orthorhombic phase exhibits bulk superconductivity at a critical temperature of 107 K, which is significantly higher than that of the $T$-phase ($\sim$50 K). Meanwhile, the $T$-phase turns into another structure possessing a fluorite-type blocking layer without apical fluorine (known as the $T^\prime$-phase) by annealing without CuF$_2$. Density functional theory calculations show that the $T^\prime$-phase is more stable than the $T$-phase. This is the first report on the formation of a $T^\prime$-type double-layered cuprate. Furthermore, the structural stability of the three phases of Sr$_2$SrCu$_2$O$_{4+y}$F$_{2-y}$ is discussed in terms of lattice matching between the blocking and conducting layers.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

On Preparation Theorems for $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions

In this article we give strong versions for preparation theorems for $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions outgoing from methods of Lion and Rolin ($\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$ is the o-minimal structure generated by all restricted analytic functions and the global exponential function). By a deep model theoretic fact of Van den Dries, Macintyre and Marker every $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable function is piecewise given by $\mathcal{L}_{an}(\exp,\log)$-terms where $\mathcal{L}_{an}(\exp,\log)$ denotes the language of ordered rings augmented by all restricted analytic functions, the global exponential and the global logarithm. So our idea is to consider log-analytic functions at first, i.e. functions which are iterated compositions from either side of globally subanalytic functions and the global logarithm, and then $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions as compositions of log-analytic functions and the global exponential.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Emergent \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetry breaking of collective modes with topological critical phenomena

The spontaneous breaking of parity-time (\({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)) symmetry yields rich critical behavior in non-Hermitian systems, and has stimulated much interest, albeit most previous studies were performed within the single-particle or mean-field framework. Here, by studying the collective excitations of a Fermi superfluid with \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetric spin-orbit coupling, we uncover an emergent \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetry breaking in the Anderson-Bogoliubov (AB) collective modes, even as the superfluid ground state retains an unbroken \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\) symmetry. The critical point of the transition is marked by a non-analytic kink in the speed of sound, which derives from the coalescence and annihilation of the AB mode and its hole partner, reminiscent of the particle-antiparticle annihilation. The system consequently becomes immune to low-frequency external perturbations at the critical point, a phenomenon associated with the spectral topology of the complex quasiparticle dispersion. This critical phenomenon offers a fascinating route toward perturbation-free quantum states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Designing $\mathbb{Z}_2$ and $\mathbb{Z}_2 \times \mathbb{Z}_2$ topological orders in networks of Majorana bound states

Topological orders have been intrinsically identified in a class of systems such as fractional quantum Hall states and spin liquids. Accessing such states often requires extreme conditions such as low temperatures, high magnetic fields, pure samples, etc. Another approach would be to engineer the topological orders in systems with more accessible ingredients. In this work, we present networks of Majorana bound states, which are currently accessible in semiconductor nanowires proximitized to conventional superconductors, and show that the effective low-energy theory is topologically ordered. We first demonstrate the main principles in a lattice made of Kitaev superconducting chains comprising both spin species. The lattice is coupled to free magnetic moments through the Kondo interaction. We then show that at the weak coupling limit, effective ring spin interactions are induced between magnetic moments with a topological order enjoying a local $\mathbb{Z}_2 \times \mathbb{Z}_2$ gauge symmetry. We then show that the same topological order and also the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ one can be engineered in architecture patterns of semiconductor nanowires hosting Majorana bound states. The basic blocks of patterns are the time-reversal Majorana Cooper boxes coupled to each other by metallic leads, and the Majorana states are allowed to tunnel to quantum dots sitting on the vertices of the lattices. In the limit of strong onsite Coulomb interactions, where the charge fluctuations are suppressed, the magnetic moments of dots on the square and honeycomb lattices are described by topologically ordered spin models with underlying $\mathbb{Z}_2$ and $\mathbb{Z}_2 \times \mathbb{Z}_2$ gauge symmetries, respectively. Finally, we show that the latter topological order can also be realized in a network of purely Majorana zero modes in the absence of coupling to quantum dots.
arxiv.org

Assessing the Importance of Noise from Thermal Sunyaev-Zel{'}dovich Signals for CMB Cluster Surveys and Cluster Cosmology

We explore the significance of noise from thermal Sunyaev-Zel{'}dovich (tSZ) signals for cluster detection using cosmic microwave background (CMB) surveys. The noise arises both from neighboring objects and also from haloes below the detection limit. A wide range of surveys are considered: SPT-SZ, SPTpol, and SPT-3G from the South Pole Telescope; SO-Baseline and SO-Goal configurations for Simons Observatory; CMB-S4's wide area (S4-Wide) and deep (S4-Ultra deep) surveys; and the futuristic CMB-HD experiment. We find that the noise from tSZ signals has a significant impact on CMB-HD and to some extent on S4-Ultra deep. For other experiments, the effect is negligible as the noise in the tSZ map is dominated by residual foregrounds or experimental noise. In the limit when the noise from tSZ signals is important, we find that removing the detected clusters and rerunning the cluster finder allows us to find a new set of less massive and distant clusters. Since the detected clusters are the dominant source of the tSZ power, removing them reduces the power at $\ell = 3000$ by: $\times5$ for CMB-HD; $\times 3.1$ of S4-Ultra deep; $\times2.4$ for S4-Wide and SPT-3G; $\times1.5$ for SO-Goal and SPTpol; $\times1.35$ for SO-Baseline; and $\times1.08$ for SPT-SZ. We forecast the expected number of clusters and also derive parameter constraints by combining cluster counts with primary CMB and tSZ power spectra finding that the future surveys can reduce the error on the dark energy equation of state parameter to sub-percent levels and can also enable $\ge3\sigma$ detection of the sum of neutrino masses. The simulation products and results can be downloaded from this https URL .
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE

