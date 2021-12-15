Effects of bond-randomness and Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions on the specific heat at low temperatures of a spherical kagomé cluster in {W$_{72}$V$_{30}$}

Zheng Zhang, Jianshu Li, Mingtai Xie, Weizhen Zhuo, D.T. Adroja, Peter J. Baker, T.G. Perring, Anmin Zhang, Feng Jin, Jianting Ji, Xiaoqun Wang, Jie Ma, Qingming Zhang. The family of rare earth chalcogenides $ARECh_{2}$ (A = alkali or monovalent ions, RE = rare earth, and Ch = O, S, Se, and Te) appears as an inspiring playground for studying quantum spin liquids (QSL). The crucial low-energy spin dynamics remain to be uncovered. By employing muon spin relaxation ($\mu$SR) and zero-field (ZF) AC susceptibility down to 50 mK, we are able to identify the gapless QSL in $NaYbSe_{2}$, a representative member with an effective spin-1/2, and explore its unusual spin dynamics. The ZF $\mu$SR experiments unambiguously rule out spin ordering or freezing in $NaYbSe_{2}$ down to 50 mK, two orders of magnitude smaller than the exchange coupling energies. The spin relaxation rate, $\lambda$, approaches a constant below 0.3 K, indicating finite spin excitations featured by a gapless QSL ground state. This is consistently supported by our AC susceptibility measurements. The careful analysis of the longitudinal field (LF) $\mu$SR spectra reveals a strong spatial correlation and a temporal correlation in the spin-disordered ground state, highlighting the unique feature of spin entanglement in the QSL state. The observations allow us to establish an experimental H-T phase diagram. The study offers insight into the rich and exotic magnetism of the rare earth family.
Comments / 0