ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Tensor network approach to electromagnetic duality in (3+1)d topological gauge models

By Clement Delcamp
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Given the Hamiltonian realisation of a topological (3+1)d gauge theory with finite group $G$, we consider a family of tensor network representations of its ground state subspace. This family is indexed by gapped boundary conditions encoded into module 2-categories over the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Minimal embedding of the Standard Model into intersecting D-brane configurations with a bulk leptonic $U(1)$

It has been recently shown that the discrepancy between the theoretical and experimental values of the anomalous magnetic moment of the muon can be fully accommodated by considering the contribution of few Kaluza-Klein (KK) states of the gauged lepton number with masses lighter than the LEP energy, consistently with present experimental limits. In this article, we construct the minimal embedding of the Standard Model (SM) into D-brane configurations with a gauged lepton number. In order to give rise to such KK modes, the lepton number gauge boson must live on an abelian $U(1)_L$ brane extended along at least one "large" extra dimension in the bulk, with a compactification scale $M_L\sim\mathcal{O}(10-10^2~{\rm GeV})$ for a string scale $M_s\sim 10~{\rm TeV}$. As a consequence, $U(1)_L$ cannot participate to the hypercharge linear combination. We show that the minimal realisation of this framework contains five stacks of branes: the SM color $U(3)_c$, weak $U(2)_w$ and abelian $U(1)$ stacks extended effectively only in four dimensions, the bulk $U(1)_L$, as well as a fifth $U(1)^{'}$ brane. With these five abelian factors, one finds besides the hypercharge a second anomaly-free linear combination which does not couple to the SM spectrum, both in the non-supersymmetric case as well as in the minimal supersymmetric extension of the model. It is also shown how the right-handed neutrino can be implemented in the spectrum, and how fermions arising from the two non-SM branes and coupled to the SM through the $U(1)_L$ KK modes can provide Dark Matter candidates. Finally, the possibility of breaking Lepton Flavour Universality is studied by replacing $U(1)_L$ with a brane gauging only the muonic lepton number, avoiding most experimental constraints and enlarging the parameter space for explaining the discrepancy on the muon magnetic moment.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient Simulation of Dynamics in Two-Dimensional Quantum Spin Systems with Isometric Tensor Networks

We investigate the computational power of the recently introduced class of isometric tensor network states (isoTNSs), which generalizes the isometric conditions of the canonical form of one-dimensional matrix-product states to tensor networks in higher dimensions. We discuss several technical details regarding the implementation of isoTNSs-based algorithms and compare different disentanglers -- which are essential for an efficient handling of isoTNSs. We then revisit the time evolving block decimation for isoTNSs ($\text{TEBD}^2$) and explore its power for real time evolution of two-dimensional (2D) lattice systems. Moreover, we introduce a density matrix renormalization group algorithm for isoTNSs ($\text{DMRG}^2$) that allows to variationally find ground states of 2D lattice systems. As a demonstration and benchmark, we compute the dynamical spin structure factor of 2D quantum spin systems for two paradigmatic models: First, we compare our results for the transverse field Ising model on a square lattice with the prediction of the spin-wave theory. Second, we consider the Kitaev model on the honeycomb lattice and compare it to the result from the exact solution.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Electromagnetic Modeling of Lossy Interconnects From DC to High Frequencies With a Potential-Based Boundary Element Formulation

The accurate electromagnetic modeling of both low- and high-frequency physics is crucial in the signal and power integrity analysis of electrical interconnects. The boundary element method (BEM) is appealing for lossy conductor modeling because it can capture the frequency-dependent variation of skin depth with only a surface-based discretization of the structure. Conventional BEM formulations rely on the mutual coupling of electric and magnetic fields, and can become inaccurate or unstable at low frequencies. We develop a new full-wave BEM formulation based on potentials which can accurately model lossy conductors from exactly DC to very high frequencies. A new set of simple boundary conditions is proposed along with a modified Lorenz gauge to ensure that the proposed formulation has a stable condition number down to DC. Moreover, coupling the potential-based integral equations to a circuit model allows the straightforward extraction of network parameters. Realistic numerical examples at both the chip and package level demonstrate the accuracy and stability of the proposed method from DC to high frequencies, beyond the capabilities of state-of-the-art BEM formulations based on fields.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Topological transition in a coupled dynamic in random networks

In this work, we study the topological transition in a model proposed by Saeedian \textit{et al.} (Scientific Reports 2019 \textbf{9}:9726), which considers a coupled dynamics of node and link states, on the network known as random geometric graph (RGG). In that approach, each node has two cultural states and each link has also two states. There are six possible combinations of pairs (two nodes connected by one link) and half of them are categorized as a satisfying combination and the other half are unsatisfying one. The control parameter of the model dictates the probability of link and node updates. The system presents two phases: the absorbing phase is reached when all pairs of nodes become satisfying and, on the other hand, the active phase is present when there are both satisfying and unsatisfying pairs of nodes in the network. We found that, along with the unsatisfying pair density, the assortativity coefficient can also be used as an order parameter of the model. Additionaly, the assortativity coefficient gives an intuitive picture of the features on the topological transition of the network. We also calculated the components and cultural domains to add another view on the topological transition of the network.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tensor#Topological#Duality#Hamiltonian#Dirichlet#Morita#Drinfel#Ising
arxiv.org

Duality, decay rates and local-field models in macroscopic QED

Any treatment of magnetic interactions between atoms, molecules and optical media must start at the form of the interaction energy. This forms the base on which predictions about any number of magnetic atom-light properties stands -- spontaneous decay rates and forces included. As is well-known, the Heaviside-Larmor duality symmetry of Maxwell's equations, where electric and magnetic quantities are exchanges, is broken by the usual form of the magnetic interaction energy. We argue that this symmetry can be restored by including general local-field effects, and that local fields should be treated as a necessity for correctly translating between the microscopic world of the dipole and the macroscopic world of the measured fields. This may additionally aid in resolving a long standing debate over the form of the force on a dipole in a medium. Finally, we compute the magnetic dipole decay rate in a magneto-dielectric with local-field effects taken into account, and show that macroscopic quantum electrodynamics can be made to be dual symmetric at an operator level, instead of only for expectation values.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Topological chiral currents in the Gross-Neveu model extention

We unveil an interesting connection of Lorentz-violating quantum field theories, studied in the context of the standard model extension, and Hubbard-type models of topological crystalline phases. These models can be interpreted as a regularisation of the former and, as hereby discussed, explored with current quantum simulators based on ultra-cold atoms in optical Raman lattices. In particular, we present a complete analysis of the CreutzHubbard ladder under a generic magnetic flux, which regularises a Gross-Neveu model extension, and presents a characteristic circulating chiral current whose non-zero value arises from a specific violation of Lorentz invariance. We present a complete phase diagram with trivial insulators, ferromagnetic and anti-ferromagnetic phases, and current-carrying topological crystalline phases. These predictions are benchmarked using tools from condensed matter and quantum-information science, showing that self-consistent Hartree-Fock and strong-coupling Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya methods capture the essence of the phase diagram in different regimes, which is further explored using extensive numerical simulations based on matrix-product states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Turbulent broadening of electron heat-flux width in electromagnetic gyrokinetic simulations of a helical scrape-off layer model

We demonstrate that cross-field transport in the scrape-off layer (SOL) can be moderately increased by electromagnetic effects in high-beta regimes, resulting in a broader electron heat-flux width on the endplates. This conclusion is taken from full-$f$ electromagnetic gyrokinetic simulations of a helical SOL model that roughly approximates the SOL of the National Spherical Torus Experiment (NSTX). The simulations have been performed with the Gkeyll code, which recently became the first code to demonstrate the capability to simulate electromagnetic gyrokinetic turbulence on open magnetic field lines with sheath boundary conditions. We scan the source rate and thus $\beta$ so that the normalized pressure gradient (the MHD ballooning parameter $\alpha \propto \partial \beta / \partial r \propto \beta / L_p$) is scanned over an experimentally-relevant range, $\alpha = 0.3-1.5$. While there is little change in the pressure gradient scale length $L_p$ near the midplane as beta is increased, a 10\% increase in cross-field transport near the midplane results in an increase in the electron heat-flux width $\lambda_q$ and a 25\% reduction of the peak electron heat flux to the endplates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bridging three-dimensional coupled-wire models and cellular topological states: Solvable models for topological and fracton orders

Three-dimensional (3d) gapped topological phases with fractional excitations are divided into two subclasses: One has topological order with point-like and loop-like excitations fully mobile in the 3d space, and the other has fracton order with point-like excitations constrained in lower-dimensional subspaces. These exotic phases are often studied by exactly solvable Hamiltonians made of commuting projectors, which, however, are not capable of describing those with chiral gapless surface states. Here we introduce a systematic way, based on cellular construction recently proposed for 3d topological phases, to construct another type of exactly solvable models in terms of coupled quantum wires with given inputs of cellular structure, two-dimensional Abelian topological order, and their gapped interfaces. We show that our models can describe both 3d topological and fracton orders and even their hybrid and study their universal properties such as quasiparticle statistics and topological ground-state degeneracy. Furthermore, we apply this construction to two-dimensional coupled-wire models with ordinary topological orders and translation symmetry enriched topological orders. Our results pave the way for effective quantum field descriptions or microscopic model realizations of fracton orders with chiral gapless surface states.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Energy-Efficient Deflection-based On-chip Networks: Topology, Routing, Flow Control

As the number of cores scales to tens and hundreds, the energy consumption of routers across various types of on-chip networks in chip muiltiprocessors (CMPs) increases significantly. A major source of this energy consumption comes from the input buffers inside Network-on-Chip (NoC) routers, which are traditionally designed to maximize performance. To mitigate this high energy cost, many works propose bufferless router designs that utilize deflection routing to resolve port contention. While this approach is able to maintain high performance relative to its buffered counterparts at low network traffic, the bufferless router design suffers performance degradation under high network load.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A lab-on-a-chip approach integrating in-situ characterization and reactive transport modelling diagnostics to unravel (Ba,Sr)SO oscillatory zoning

The co-precipitation of sulphate minerals such as celestine and barite is widely studied because their formation is ubiquitous in natural and anthropogenic systems. Co-precipitation in porous media results in crystallization of solid solutions yielding characteristics such as oscillatory zoning that are rarely observed in bulk solution or in batch experiments. In the past, the precipitation of compositionally-zoned (Ba,Sr)SO4 crystals was observed post-mortem in macroscopic silica gel counter-diffusion experiments. Their formation was originally explained by the difference in the solubility products of the end-members combined with diffusion-limited transport of solutes to the mineral-fluid interface, while a later study favored the idea of kinetically controlled reactions. With recent advances combining in-operando microfluidic experiments and reactive transport modelling, it is now possible to verify hypotheses on the driving forces of transport-coupled geochemical processes. We developed a "lab on a chip" experiment that enabled the systematic study of the nucleation and growth of oscillatory-zoned (Ba,Sr)SO4 crystals in a microfluidic reactor. The compositions of the solid solutions were determined by in-situ Raman spectroscopy. Our investigation shows (1) that the composition of the nucleating phases can be approximated using classical nucleation theory, (2) that the oscillatory zoning is not solely controlled by the limited diffusional transport of solutes, and (3) that nucleation kinetics plays a major role in the switch between different stoichiometric compositions. The zoning phenomena is governed by the complex interplay between the diffusion of reactants and the crystallization kinetics as well as other factors, e.g. surface tension and lattice mismatch.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Breeding realistic D-brane models

Intersecting branes provide a useful mechanism to construct particle physics models from string theory with a wide variety of desirable characteristics. The landscape of such models can be enormous, and navigating towards regions which are most phenomenologically interesting is potentially challenging. Machine learning techniques can be used to efficiently construct large numbers of consistent and phenomenologically desirable models. In this work we phrase the problem of finding consistent intersecting D-brane models in terms of genetic algorithms, which mimic natural selection to evolve a population collectively towards optimal solutions. For a four-dimensional ${\cal N}=1$ supersymmetric type IIA orientifold with intersecting D6-branes, we demonstrate that $\mathcal{O}(10^6)$ unique, fully consistent models can be easily constructed, and, by a judicious choice of search environment and hyper-parameters, $\mathcal{O}(30\%)$ of the found models contain the desired Standard Model gauge group factor. Having a sizable sample allows us to draw some preliminary landscape statistics of intersecting brane models both with and without the restriction of having the Standard Model gauge factor.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bayesian Distributionally Robust Optimization

We introduce a new framework, Bayesian Distributionally Robust Optimization (Bayesian-DRO), for data-driven stochastic optimization where the underlying distribution is unknown. Bayesian-DRO contrasts with most of the existing DRO approaches in the use of Bayesian estimation of the unknown distribution. To make computation of Bayesian updating tractable, Bayesian-DRO first assumes the underlying distribution takes a parametric form with unknown parameter and then computes the posterior distribution of the parameter. To address the model uncertainty brought by the assumed parametric distribution, Bayesian-DRO constructs an ambiguity set of distributions with the assumed parametric distribution as the reference distribution and then optimizes with respect to the worst case in the ambiguity set. We show the strong exponential consistency of the Bayesian posterior distribution and subsequently the convergence of objective functions and optimal solutions of Bayesian-DRO. We also consider several approaches to selecting the ambiguity set size in Bayesian-DRO and compare them numerically. Our numerical results demonstrate the out-of-sample performance of Bayesian-DRO on the news vendor problem of different dimensions and data types.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

p(x)-Laplacian-Like Neumann Problems in Variable-Exponent Sobolev Spaces Via Topological Degree Methods

In this paper, we investigate the existence of a "weak solutions" for a Neumann problems of $p(x)$-Laplacian-like operators, originated from a capillary phenomena, of the following form \begin{equation*}. \displaystyle\left\{\begin{array}{ll}. \displaystyle-{\rm{div}}\Big(\vert\nabla u\vert^{p(x)-2}\nabla u+\frac{\vert\nabla u\vert^{2p(x)-2}\nabla u}{\sqrt{1+\vert\nabla u\vert^{2p(x)}}}\Big)=\lambda f(x, u, \nabla u) & \mathrm{i}\mathrm{n}\ \Omega,\\. \Big(\vert\nabla u\vert^{p(x)-2}\nabla u+\frac{\vert\nabla u\vert^{2p(x)-2}\nabla u}{\sqrt{1+\vert\nabla u\vert^{2p(x)}}}\Big)\frac{\partial u}{\partial\eta}=0 &...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Utilizing XAI technique to improve autoencoder based model for computer network anomaly detection with shapley additive explanation(SHAP)

Machine learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) methods are being adopted rapidly, especially in computer network security, such as fraud detection, network anomaly detection, intrusion detection, and much more. However, the lack of transparency of ML and DL based models is a major obstacle to their implementation and criticized due to its black-box nature, even with such tremendous results. Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) is a promising area that can improve the trustworthiness of these models by giving explanations and interpreting its output. If the internal working of the ML and DL based models is understandable, then it can further help to improve its performance. The objective of this paper is to show that how XAI can be used to interpret the results of the DL model, the autoencoder in this case. And, based on the interpretation, we improved its performance for computer network anomaly detection. The kernel SHAP method, which is based on the shapley values, is used as a novel feature selection technique. This method is used to identify only those features that are actually causing the anomalous behaviour of the set of attack/anomaly instances. Later, these feature sets are used to train and validate the autoencoder but on benign data only. Finally, the built SHAP_Model outperformed the other two models proposed based on the feature selection method. This whole experiment is conducted on the subset of the latest CICIDS2017 network dataset. The overall accuracy and AUC of SHAP_Model is 94% and 0.969, respectively.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

SGEITL: Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning for Visual Commonsense Reasoning

Zhecan Wang, Haoxuan You, Liunian Harold Li, Alireza Zareian, Suji Park, Yiqing Liang, Kai-Wei Chang, Shih-Fu Chang. Answering complex questions about images is an ambitious goal for machine intelligence, which requires a joint understanding of images, text, and commonsense knowledge, as well as a strong reasoning ability. Recently, multimodal Transformers have made great progress in the task of Visual Commonsense Reasoning (VCR), by jointly understanding visual objects and text tokens through layers of cross-modality attention. However, these approaches do not utilize the rich structure of the scene and the interactions between objects which are essential in answering complex commonsense questions. We propose a Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning (SGEITL) framework to incorporate visual scene graphs in commonsense reasoning. To exploit the scene graph structure, at the model structure level, we propose a multihop graph transformer for regularizing attention interaction among hops. As for pre-training, a scene-graph-aware pre-training method is proposed to leverage structure knowledge extracted in the visual scene graph. Moreover, we introduce a method to train and generate domain-relevant visual scene graphs using textual annotations in a weakly-supervised manner. Extensive experiments on VCR and other tasks show a significant performance boost compared with the state-of-the-art methods and prove the efficacy of each proposed component.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph-wise Common Latent Factor Extraction for Unsupervised Graph Representation Learning

Unsupervised graph-level representation learning plays a crucial role in a variety of tasks such as molecular property prediction and community analysis, especially when data annotation is expensive. Currently, most of the best-performing graph embedding methods are based on Infomax principle. The performance of these methods highly depends on the selection of negative samples and hurt the performance, if the samples were not carefully selected. Inter-graph similarity-based methods also suffer if the selected set of graphs for similarity matching is low in quality. To address this, we focus only on utilizing the current input graph for embedding learning. We are motivated by an observation from real-world graph generation processes where the graphs are formed based on one or more global factors which are common to all elements of the graph (e.g., topic of a discussion thread, solubility level of a molecule). We hypothesize extracting these common factors could be highly beneficial. Hence, this work proposes a new principle for unsupervised graph representation learning: Graph-wise Common latent Factor EXtraction (GCFX). We further propose a deep model for GCFX, deepGCFX, based on the idea of reversing the above-mentioned graph generation process which could explicitly extract common latent factors from an input graph and achieve improved results on downstream tasks to the current state-of-the-art. Through extensive experiments and analysis, we demonstrate that, while extracting common latent factors is beneficial for graph-level tasks to alleviate distractions caused by local variations of individual nodes or local neighbourhoods, it also benefits node-level tasks by enabling long-range node dependencies, especially for disassortative graphs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy