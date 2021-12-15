Zero-field superconducting diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

The newly synthesized strontium doped RNiO$_2$ (R=Nd, La) superconductors have stimulated extensive interests in understanding their pairing mechanism and pairing nature. Here we study the pairing mechanism in this family from a two-orbital model comprising the Ni- $3d_{x^2-y^2}$- and $3d_{xy}$- orbitals, equipped with extended Hubbard interactions and induced low-energy effective superexchange interactions. We then study the pairing symmetry in this system by using large scale variational Monte Carlo approach. Our results yield the intraorbital $d_{x^2-y^2}$-wave singlet pairing as the leading pairing symmetry in the nickelates, which is analogous to the cuprates. However, there exist two important differences between the physical properties of the two families due to the fact that at the low Sr-doping regime, while the Ni-$3d_{x^2-y^2}$ orbitals remain half-filled and singly-occupied to form a Mott-insulating background, the Ni-$3d_{xy}$ orbitals accommodate nearly all the extra doped holes, which move freely on this background. The first difference lies in the single-particle aspect: while the $3d_{x^2-y^2}$ degree of freedom remains Mott insulating with spectra weight pinned down at zero at low dopings, the $3d_{xy}$ one behaves as Fermi liquid with spectra weight near 1. The second difference lies in the pairing aspect: while the huge intra-$3d_{x^2-y^2}$-orbital pairing gap is actually a pseudo gap which has nothing to do with the SC, the small intra-$3d_{xy}$-orbital pairing gap serves as the true superconducting pairing gap, which is related to the $T_c$ via the BCS relation. Both differences can be verified by the angle-resolved photo-emission spectrum.

