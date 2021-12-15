ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Zero-field superconducting diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

By Jiang-Xiazi Lin, Phum Siriviboon, Harley D. Scammell, Song Liu, Daniel Rhodes, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, James Hone, Mathias S. Scheurer, J.I.A. Li
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Jiang-Xiazi Lin, Phum Siriviboon, Harley D. Scammell, Song Liu, Daniel Rhodes, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, James Hone, Mathias S. Scheurer, J.I.A. Li. The critical current of a superconductor can be different in opposite directions when both time-reversal and inversion symmetry are absent. By breaking...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Effect of the anomalous dispersion in the solar atmosphere on results of magnetic field measurements by the line-ratio method

On the basis of Stokes parameter calculations for the Fe I 524.7 and 525.0 nm lines and the Holweger-Muller model atmosphere, the effect of the anomalous dispersion on solar magnetic field measurements by the line-ratio method is analyzed. It is shown that with the present-day observational accuracy the anomalous dispersion should be taken into consideration in the line-ratio method only when the following four conditions are fulfilled simultaneously: a) the inclination of the magnetic lines to the line of sight does not exceed 20 degrees; b) the magnetic field strength is larger than 100 mT; c) the cross profile of the magnetic field in subtelescopic flux tubes is rectangular; and d) the parts of the magnetically sensitive line profiles close to the line center (<4 pm) are used.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Two-orbital model for possible superconductivity pairing mechanism in nickelates

The newly synthesized strontium doped RNiO$_2$ (R=Nd, La) superconductors have stimulated extensive interests in understanding their pairing mechanism and pairing nature. Here we study the pairing mechanism in this family from a two-orbital model comprising the Ni- $3d_{x^2-y^2}$- and $3d_{xy}$- orbitals, equipped with extended Hubbard interactions and induced low-energy effective superexchange interactions. We then study the pairing symmetry in this system by using large scale variational Monte Carlo approach. Our results yield the intraorbital $d_{x^2-y^2}$-wave singlet pairing as the leading pairing symmetry in the nickelates, which is analogous to the cuprates. However, there exist two important differences between the physical properties of the two families due to the fact that at the low Sr-doping regime, while the Ni-$3d_{x^2-y^2}$ orbitals remain half-filled and singly-occupied to form a Mott-insulating background, the Ni-$3d_{xy}$ orbitals accommodate nearly all the extra doped holes, which move freely on this background. The first difference lies in the single-particle aspect: while the $3d_{x^2-y^2}$ degree of freedom remains Mott insulating with spectra weight pinned down at zero at low dopings, the $3d_{xy}$ one behaves as Fermi liquid with spectra weight near 1. The second difference lies in the pairing aspect: while the huge intra-$3d_{x^2-y^2}$-orbital pairing gap is actually a pseudo gap which has nothing to do with the SC, the small intra-$3d_{xy}$-orbital pairing gap serves as the true superconducting pairing gap, which is related to the $T_c$ via the BCS relation. Both differences can be verified by the angle-resolved photo-emission spectrum.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Controlling Valley-Polarisation in Graphene via Tailored Light Pulses

Analogous to charge and spin, electrons in solids endows an additional degree of freedom: the valley pseudospin. Two-dimensional hexagonal materials such as graphene exhibit two valleys, labelled as $\mathbf{K}$ and $\mathbf{K}^{\prime}$. These two valleys have the potential to realise logical operations in two-dimensional materials. Obtaining the desired control over valley polarisation between the two valleys is a prerequisite for the logical operations. Recently, it was shown that two counter-rotating circularly polarised laser pulses can induce a significant valley-polarisation in graphene. The main focus of the present work is to optimise the valley polarisation in monolayer graphene by controlling different laser parameters, such as wavelength, intensity ratio, frequency ratio and sub-cycle phase in two counter-rotating circularly polarised laser setup. Moreover, an alternate approach, based on single or few-cycle linearly polarised laser pulse, is also explored to induce significant valley polarisation in graphene. Our work could help experimentalists to choose a suitable method with optimised parameter space to obtain the desired control over valley polarisation in monolayer graphene.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Study on Correcting the Effect of Polarization Crosstalk in Full-Disk Solar Photospheric Magnetic Fields Observations

Magnetography using magnetic sensitive lines is regarded traditionally as the main instrument for measuring the magnetic field of the whole Sun. Full polarized Stockes parameters ($I$, $Q$, $U$, $V$) observed can be used to deduce the magnetic field under specific theoretical model or inversion algorithms. Due to various reasons, there are often cross-talk effects among Stokes signals observed directly by magnetographs. Especially, the circular polarized signal $V$ usually affects the linear polarized ones $Q$ and $U$ seriously, which is one of the main errors of the value of the transverse magnetic field (parallel to the solar surface) that is related to $Q$ and $U$. The full-disk magnetograph onboard the Advanced Space based Solar Observatory (ASO-S/FMG) is designed to observe Stockes parameters to deduce the vector magnetic field. In this paper, the methods correcting the effects of cross-talk $V$ to $Q$ and $U$ are based on the assumption of perfectly symmetric Q and U and anti-symmetric Stokes V profiles and a new method to reduce the crosstalk effect under observation mode of FMG is developed. Through the test, it is found that the two methods have better effect in cross-talk removal in the sunspot region, and have better consistency. Addtionally, the developed methodcan be applied to remove the cross-talk effect using only one group of $Q$, $U$ and $V$ images observed at one wavelength position.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Effects of spatial quantization and Rabi-shifted resonances in single and double excitation of quantum wells and wires induced by few-photon optical field

We develop a fully quantum theoretical approach which describes the dynamics of Frenkel excitons and bi-excitons induced by few photon quantum light in a quantum well or wire (atomic chain) of finite size. The eigenenergies and eigenfunctions of the coupled exciton-photon states in a multiatomic system are found and the role of spatial confinement as well as the energy quantization effects in 1D and 2D cases is analyzed. Due to the spatial quantization, the excitation process is found to consist in the Rabi-like oscillations between the collective symmetric states characterized by discrete energy levels and arising in the picture of the ladder bosonic operators. At the same time, the enhanced excitation of additional states with energy close to the upper polariton branch is revealed. The found new effect is referred to as the formation of Rabi-shifted resonances and is analyzed in details. Such states are shown to influence dramatically on the dynamics of excitation especially in the limit of large times.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Graphene whisperitronics: transducing whispering gallery modes into electronic transport

When confined in circular cavities, graphene relativistic charge carriers occupy whispering gallery modes (WGM) in analogy to classical acoustic and optical fields. The rich geometrical patterns of the WGM decorating the local density of states offer promising perspectives to devise new disruptive quantum devices. However, exploiting these highly sensitive resonances requires the transduction of the WGMs to the outside world through source and drain electrodes, a yet unreported configuration. Here we create a circular p-n island in a graphene device using a polarized scanning gate microscope tip, and probe the resulting WGMs signatures in in-plane electronic transport through the p-n island. Combining tight-binding simulations and exact solution of the Dirac equation, we assign the measured device conductance features to WGMs, and demonstrate mode selectivity by displacing the p-n island with respect to a constriction. This work therefore constitutes a proof of concept for graphene whisperitronics devices.
DIRAC
arxiv.org

Wafer-Scale Epitaxy of Flexible Nitride Films with Superior Plasmonic and Superconducting Performance

Ruyi Zhang, Xinyan Li, Fanqi Meng, Jiachang Bi, Shunda Zhang, Shaoqin Peng, Jie Sun, Xinming Wang, Liang Wu, Junxi Duan, Hongtao Cao, Qinghua Zhang, Lin Gu, Liang-Feng Huang, Yanwei Cao. Transition-metal nitrides (e.g., TiN, ZrN, TaN) are incredible materials with excellent complementary-metal-oxide-semiconductor compatibility and remarkable performance in refractory plasmonics and...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Enhanced current rectification in graphene nanoribbons: Effects of geometries and orientations of nanopores

We discuss the possibility of getting rectification operation in graphene nanoribbon (GNR). For a system to be a rectifier, it must be physically asymmetric and we induce the asymmetry in GNR by introducing nanopores. The rectification properties are discussed for differently structured nanopores. We find that shape and orientation of the nanopores are critical and sensitive to the degree of current rectification. As the choice of Fermi energy is crucial for obtaining significant current rectification, explicit dependence of Fermi energy on the degree of current rectification is also studied for a particular shape of the nanopore. Finally, the role of nanopore size and different spatial distributions of the electrostatic potential profile across the GNR are discussed. Given the simplicity of the proposed method and promising results, the present proposition may lead to a new route of getting current rectification in different kinds of materials where nanopores can be formed selectively.
CHEMISTRY
#Superconductivity#Diode#Graphene#Magnetic Field#Tungsten Diselenide Lrb#Hall#Dw#Nanoscale Physics
arxiv.org

Acoustoelectric current in graphene due to electron deformation potential and piezoelectric phonon couplings

Recent studies strongly indicate that graphene can be used as a channel material for converting surface acoustic waves to acoustoelectric current, which is a resource for various exciting technological applications. On the theoretical side, studies on phonon amplification/attenuation and acoustoelectric current at low temperatures in graphene have reported approximate analytical results under exceedingly simplifying conditions using the Boltzmann transport equation. Overcoming the earlier simplifying assumptions, we investigate both numerically and analytically the governing kinetic equations for amplification/attenuation and acoustoelectric current, taking into account the piezoelectric and deformation potential electron phonon coupling mechanism in the semi classical Boltzmann transport formalism approach, and obtain analytical results that are in reasonable agreement with the reported experimental results.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Precision sieving of gases through atomic pores in graphene

By crafting atomic-scale holes in atomically thin membranes, it should be possible to create molecular sieves for precise and efficient gas separation, including extraction of carbon dioxide from air, University of Manchester researchers have found. If a pore size in a membrane is comparable to the size of atoms and...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The Effect of Repulsion on Superconductivity at Low Density

We examine the effect of repulsion on superconductivity in a three-dimensional system with a Bardeen-Pines-like interaction in the low-density limit, where the chemical potential $\mu$ is much smaller than the phonon frequency $\omega_L$. We parameterize the strength of the repulsion by a dimensionless parameter $f$, and find that the superconducting transition temperature $T_c$ approaches a nonzero value in the $\mu = 0$ limit as long as $f$ is below a certain threshold $f^*$. In this limit, we find that $T_c$ goes to zero as a power of $f^*-f$, in contrast to the high density limit, where $T_c$ goes to zero exponentially quickly as $f$ approaches $f^*$. For all nonzero $f$, the gap function $\Delta (\omega_m)$ changes sign along the Matsubara axis, which allows the system to partially overcome the repulsion at high frequencies. We trace the position of the gap node with $f$ and show that it approaches zero frequency as $f$ approaches $f^*$. To investigate the robustness of our conclusions, we then go beyond the Bardeen-Pines model and include full dynamical screening of the interaction, finding that $T_c$ still saturates to a non-zero value at $\mu = 0$ when $f < f^*$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Field-Effect Transistor Based on MoSi$_2$N$_4$ and WSi$_2$N$_4$ Monolayers Under Biaxial Strain: A Computational Study of the Electronic Properties

The electronic properties of a field-effect transistor with two different structures of MoSi$_2$N$_4$ and WSi$_2$N$_4$ monolayers as the channel material in the presence of biaxial strain are investigated. The band structures show that these compounds are semiconductors with an indirect bandgap. Their band gaps can be adjusted by applying in-plane biaxial strain. In the following, the variation of the energies of the valleys and corresponding effective masses with respect to the strain are explored. Finally, the strained MoSi$_2$N$_4$ or WSi$_2$N$_4$ are used as the channel of a p-type FET and the corresponding current-voltage characteristic is explored. The results show this FET has an I$\mathrm{_{ON}}$/I$\mathrm{_{OFF}}$ ratio larger than $\mathrm{10^6}$ and subthreshold swing in the range of 96-98 mV/dec. The I$\mathrm{_{ON}}$/I$\mathrm{_{OFF}}$ ratio of these compounds with respect to strain are compared.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Topological Doping and Superconductivity in Cuprates: An Experimental Perspective

Hole doping into a correlated antiferromagnet leads to topological stripe correlations, involving charge stripes that separate antiferromagnetic spin stripes of opposite phase. Topological spin stripe order causes the spin degrees of freedom within the charge stripes to feel a geometric frustration with their environment. In the case of cuprates, where the charge stripes have the character of a hole-doped two-leg spin ladder, with corresponding pairing correlations. Anti-phase Josephson coupling across the spin stripes can lead to pair-density-wave order, in which broken translation symmetry of the superconducting wave function is accommodated by pairs with finite momentum. This scenario has now been experimentally verified by recently reported measurements on La$_{2-x}$Ba$_x$CuO$_4$ with $x=1/8$. While pair-density-wave order is not common as a cuprate ground state, it provides a basis for understanding the uniform $d$-wave order that is more typical in superconducting cuprates.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Identification of different types of high-frequency defects in superconducting qubits

Parasitic two-level-system (TLS) defects are one of the major factors limiting the coherence times of superconducting qubits. Although there has been significant progress in characterizing basic parameters of TLS defects, exact mechanisms of interactions between a qubit and various types of TLS defects remained largely unexplored due to the lack of experimental techniques able to probe the form of qubit-defect couplings. Here we present an experimental method of TLS defect spectroscopy using a strong qubit drive that allowed us to distinguish between various types of qubit-defect interactions. By applying this method to a capacitively shunted flux qubit, we detected a rare type of TLS defects with a nonlinear qubit-defect coupling due to critical-current fluctuations, as well as conventional TLS defects with a linear coupling to the qubit caused by charge fluctuations. The presented approach could become the routine method for high-frequency defect inspection and quality control in superconducting qubit fabrication, providing essential feedback for fabrication process optimization. The reported method is a powerful tool to uniquely identify the type of noise fluctuations caused by TLS defects, enabling the development of realistic noise models relevant to fault-tolerant quantum control.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Charge-spin interconversion in graphene-based systems from density functional theory

We present a methodology to address, from first principles, charge-spin interconversion in two-dimensional materials with spin-orbit coupling. Our study relies on an implementation of density functional theory based quantum transport formalism adapted to such purpose. We show how an analysis of the $k$-resolved spin polarization gives the necessary insight to understand the different charge-spin interconversion mechanisms. We have tested it in the simplest scenario of isolated graphene in a perpendicular electric field where effective tight-binding models are available to compare with. Our results show that the flow of an unpolarized current across a single layer of graphene produces, as expected, a spin separation perpendicular to the current for two of the three spin components (out-of-plane and longitudinal), which is the signature of the spin Hall effect. Additionally, it also yields an overall spin accumulation for the third spin component (perpendicular to the current), which is the signature of the Rashba-Edelstein effect. Even in this simple example, our results reveal an unexpected competition between the Rashba and the intrinsic spin-orbit coupling. Remarkably, the sign of the accumulated spin density does not depend on the electron or hole nature of the injected current for realistic values of the Rashba coupling.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effect of Topological Non-hexagonal Rings and Stone Wale Defects on the Vibrational Response of Single and Multi-Layer Ion Irradiated Graphene

Present study explores the observation of topological non-hexagonal rings (NHR) and Stone Wale (SW) defects by Raman experiments in both single (SLG) and multi-layer graphene (MLG) after they are irradiated with 100- 300 eV Ar ions. Although predicted by theoretical studies, here it is experimentally shown for the first time that graphene SW/NHR defects have a signature in Raman. Broad bandwidth of the pertinent Raman features suggests the presence of more than one SW/NHR defect mode, in agreement with the DFT studies. Variations in the SW/NHR related Raman mode intensities demonstrate the annihilation of these topological defects at higher energies. Behavior of Raman allowed G and 2D excitations, as well as the disorder-activated D, D' and G* lines, has also been investigated in SLG and MLG. These indicate an evolution of defects in graphene with ion irradiation, as well as presence of a transition state beyond which the Raman modes are dominated by a rise in sp3 content. Correlation of these aspects with the SW/NHR Raman provide significant insight into ion induced evolution of graphene. The direct observation of SW/NHR defects by Raman spectroscopy could be important in promoting exploration of rich topological aspects of Graphene in various fields.
PHYSICS
nextbigfuture.com

Fastest Ramping Rates for Superconducting Accelerator Magnet

Physicists, engineers and technicians at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Particle Accelerator Laboratory, led by Henryk Piekarz, just demonstrated the world’s fastest magnetic ramping rates for particle accelerator magnets. They achieved this record by using magnets made with energy-efficient, high-temperature superconducting material. The superconducting accelerator test magnet is...
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Antiferromagnetic ordering and excitonic pairing in the AA-stacked bilayer graphene

In the present paper, we describe the antiferromagnetic and excitonic correlations in the AA-stacked bilayer graphene. We consider the applied external electric field potential to the structure which leads to the electronic charge imbalance between the layers in the system. By using the generalized two-layer Hubbard Hamiltonian, we consider different particle filling regimes in the layers. We calculate the important energy scales in the system and we establish the conditions for the appearance of the antiferromagnetic order in the system. We consider both large and small Coulomb interaction limits in the layers and the effect of the electric field potential on the calculated order parameters. We discuss the coexistence of antiferromagnetism and excitonic phases and we show that they can coexist only in the regime away from half-filling. In the case away from the half-filling, we show the existence of a critical value $U_{\rm C}$ of the Coulomb interaction potential at which we establish the transition from the single-valued to the triple valued excitonic states, governed by the strong electronic reconfiguration, in the system. The zero-temperature limit is considered in the problem.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Symmetries of the nucleon-nucleon $S$-matrix and effective field theory expansions

The s-wave nucleon-nucleon (NN) scattering matrix ($S$-matrix) exhibits UV/IR symmetries which are hidden in the effective field theory (EFT) action and scattering amplitudes, and which explain some generic features of the phase shifts. These symmetries offer clarifying interpretations of existing pionless EFT expansions, and suggest starting points for novel expansions. The leading-order (LO) $S$-matrix obtained in the pionless EFT with scattering lengths treated exactly is shown to have a UV/IR symmetry which leaves the sum of s-wave phase shifts invariant. A new scheme, which treats effective range corrections exactly, and which possesses a distinct UV/IR symmetry at LO, is developed up to NLO (next-to-LO) and compared with data.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Skyrmions in twisted bilayer graphene: stability, pairing, and crystallization

We study the excitations that emerge upon doping the translationally-invariant correlated insulating states in magic angle twisted bilayer graphene at various integer filling factors $\nu$. We identify parameter regimes where these are associated with skyrmion textures in the spin or pseudospin degrees of freedom, and explore both short-distance pairing effects and the formation of long-range ordered skyrmion crystals. We perform a comprehensive analysis of the pseudospin skyrmions that emerge upon doping insulators at even $\nu$, delineating the regime in parameter space where these are the lowest-energy charged excitations by means of self-consistent Hartree-Fock calculations on the interacting Bistritzer-MacDonald model. We explicitly demonstrate the purely electron-mediated pairing of skyrmions, a key ingredient behind a recent proposal of skyrmion superconductivity. Building upon this, we construct hopping models to extract the effective masses of paired skyrmions, and discuss our findings and their implications for skyrmion superconductivity in relation to experiments, focusing on the dome-shaped dependence of the transition temperature on the twist angle. We also investigate the properties of spin skyrmions about the quantized anomalous Hall insulator at $\nu=+3$. In both cases, we demonstrate the formation of robust spin/pseudospin skyrmion crystals upon doping to a finite density away from integer filling.
CHEMISTRY

