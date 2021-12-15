ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-junction quantum-circuit refrigerator

By V. Vadimov, A. Viitanen, T. Mörstedt, T. Ala-Nissila, M. Möttönen
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We propose a quantum-circuit refrigerator (QCR) based on photon-assisted quasiparticle tunneling through a single normal-metal--insulator--superconductor (NIS) junction. In contrast to previous works with multiple junctions and an additional charge island for the QCR, we...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Quantum advantage in biometric authentication with single photons

It was recently proposed to use the human visual system's ability to perform efficient photon counting in order to devise a new biometric methodology. The relevant biometric fingerprint is represented by the optical losses light suffers along several different paths from the cornea to the retina. The fingerprint is accessed by interrogating a subject on perceiving or not weak light flashes, containing few tens of photons, so that the subject's visual system works at the threshold of perception, at which regime optical losses play a significant role. Here we show that if instead of weak laser light pulses we use quantum light sources, in particular single photon sources, we obtain a quantum advantage, which translates into a reduction of the resources required to achieve a desired performance. Besides the particular application on biometrics, our work further demonstrates that quantum light sources can provide deeper insights when studying human vision.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effects of discrete topology on quantum transport across a graphene $n-p-n$ junction: A quantum gravity analogue

Naveed Ahmad Shah, Alonso Contreras-Astorga, François Fillion-Gourdeau, M. A. H Ahsan, Steve MacLean, Mir Faizal. In this article, we investigate the effect of next-to-the-nearest atom hopping on Klein tunnelling in graphene. An effective quantum dynamics equation is obtained based on an emergent generalized Dirac structure by analyzing the tight-binding model beyond the linear regime. We show that this structure has some interesting theoretical properties. First, it can be used to simplify quantum transport calculations used to characterize Klein tunnelling; second, it is not Chirally symmetric as hinted by previous work. Finally, it is reminiscent of theories on a space with a discrete topology. Exploiting these properties, we show that the discrete topology of the crystal lattice has an effect on the Klein tunnelling, which can be experimentally probed by measuring the transmittance through $n-p-n$ junctions. We argue that this simulates quantum gravitational analogues using graphene and we propose an experiment to perform such measurements.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Complexity for Open Quantum System

We study the complexity for an open quantum system. Our system is a harmonic oscillator coupled to a one-dimensional massless scalar field, which acts as the bath. Specifically, we consider the reduced density matrix by tracing out the bath degrees of freedom for both regular and inverted oscillator and computed the complexity of purification (COP) and complexity by using the operator-state mapping. We found that when the oscillator is regular the COP saturates quickly for both underdamped and overdamped oscillators. Interestingly, when the oscillator is underdamped, we discover a kink like behaviour for the saturation value of COP with varying damping coefficient. For the inverted oscillator, we found a linear growth of COP with time for all values of bath-system interaction. However, when the interaction is increased the slope of the linear growth decreases, implying that the unstable nature of the system can be regulated by the bath.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Signatures of clean phases in many-body localized quantum circuits

Many-body phenomena far from equilibrium present challenges beyond reach by classical computational resources. Digital quantum computers provide a possible way forward but noise limits their use in the near-term. We propose a scheme to simulate and characterize many-body Floquetsystems hosting a rich variety of phases that operates with a shallow depth circuit. Starting from a "clean" periodic circuit that simulates the dynamical evolution of a Floquet system, we introduce quasi-periodicity to the circuit parameters to prevent thermalization by introducing many-body localization. By inspecting the time averaged properties of the many-body integrals of motion, the phase structure can then be probed using random measurements. This approach avoids the need to compute the ground state and operates at finite energy density. We numerically demonstrate this scheme with a simulation of the Floquet Ising model of time-crystals and present results clearly distinguishing different Floquet phases in the absence of quasi-periodicity in the circuit parameters. Our results pave the way for mapping phase diagrams of exotic systems on near-term quantum devices.
SCIENCE
#Quantum#Refrigerator#Nis#Nanoscale Physics
arxiv.org

Quantum simulation using noisy unitary circuits and measurements

Many-body quantum systems are notoriously hard to study theoretically due to the exponential growth of their Hilbert space. It is also challenging to probe the quantum correlations in many-body states in experiments due to their sensitivity to external noise. Using synthetic quantum matter to simulate quantum systems has opened new ways of probing quantum many-body systems with unprecedented control, and of engineering phases of matter which are otherwise hard to find in nature. Noisy quantum circuits have become an important cornerstone of our understanding of quantum many-body dynamics. In particular, random circuits act as minimally structured toy models for chaotic nonintegrable quantum systems, faithfully reproducing some of their universal properties. Crucially, in contrast to the full microscopic model, random circuits can be analytically tractable under a reasonable set of assumptions, thereby providing invaluable insights into questions which might be out of reach even for state-of-the-art numerical techniques. Here, we give an overview of two classes of dynamics studied using random-circuit models, with a particular focus on the dynamics of quantum entanglement. We will especially pay attention to potential near-term applications of random-circuit models on noisy-intermediate scale quantum (NISQ) devices. In this context, we cover hybrid circuits consisting of unitary gates interspersed with nonunitary projective measurements, hosting an entanglement phase transition from a volume-law to an area-law phase of the steady-state entanglement. Moreover, we consider random-circuit sampling experiments and discuss the usefulness of random quantum states for simulating quantum many-body dynamics on NISQ devices by leveraging the concept of quantum typicality. We highlight how emergent hydrodynamics can be studied by utilizing random quantum states generated by chaotic circuits.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Experimental Characterization of Fault-Tolerant Circuits in Small-Scale Quantum Processors

Experiments conducted on open-access cloud-based IBM Quantum devices are presented for characterizing their fault tolerance using $[4,2,2]$-encoded gate sequences. Up to 100 logical gates are activated in the IBMQ Bogota and IBMQ Santiago devices and we found that a $[4,2,2]$ code's logical gate set may be deemed fault-tolerant for gate sequences larger than 10 gates. However, certain circuits did not satisfy the fault tolerance criterion. In some cases, the encoded-gate sequences show a high error rate that is lower bounded at $\approx 0.1$, whereby the error inherent in these circuits cannot be mitigated by classical post-selection. A comparison of the experimental results to a simple error model reveals that the dominant gate errors cannot be readily represented by the popular Pauli error model. Finally, it is most accurate to assess the fault tolerance criterion when the circuits tested are restricted to those that give rise to an output state with a low dimension.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Classical Readout Quantum PUFs based on single-qubit gates

Physical Unclonable Functions (PUFs) have been proposed as a way to identify and authenticate electronic devices. Recently, several ideas have been presented that aim to achieve the same for quantum devices. Some of these constructions apply single-qubit gates in order to provide a secure fingerprint of the quantum device. In this work, we formalize the class of Classical Readout Quantum PUFs (CR-QPUFs) using the statistical query (SQ) model and explicitly show insufficient security for CR-QPUFs based on single qubit rotation gates, when the adversary has SQ access to the CR-QPUF. We demonstrate how a malicious party can learn the CR-QPUF characteristics and forge the signature of a quantum device through a modelling attack using a simple regression of low-degree polynomials. The proposed modelling attack was successfully implemented in a real-world scenario on real IBM Q quantum machines. We thoroughly discuss the prospects and problems of CR-QPUFs where quantum device imperfections are used as a secure fingerprint.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Structured Method for Compilation of QAOA Circuits in Quantum Computing

The Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm(QAOA) is one of the highly advocated variational algorithms for problem optimization, such as MAXCUT problem. It is a type of parameterized quantum classical combined algorithm feasible on the current era of Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum(NISQ) computing. Like all other quantum algorithms, a QAOA circuit has to be converted to a hardware compliant circuit with some additional SWAP gates inserted, which is called the qubit mapping process. QAOA has a special kind of unit block called CPHASE. Commuting CPHASE blocks can be scheduled in any order, which grants more freedom to the quantum program compilation process in the scope of qubit mapping. Due to the decoherence of qubit, the number of SWAP gates inserted and the depth of the converted circuit needs to be as small as possible. After analyzing tremendous SWAP insertion and gate reordering combinations, we discovered a simple yet effective pattern of gates scheduling called CommuTativity Aware Graph(CTAG). This specific pattern can be utilized to schedule any QAOA circuit while greatly reducing the gate count and circuit depth. Our CTAG based method yields circuits with depth in the bound of O(2N), as long as there is line embedding in the given architecture with length of N. Comparing our CTAG based method to the state of art QAOA compilation solution, which is a heuristic approach using the commutativity feature, we achieve up to 90% reduction in circuit depth and 75% reduction in gate count in linear architecture for input graphs with up to 120 vertices. Even more speedup can be achieved, if the input graph has more vertices.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
NewsBreak
Technology
arxiv.org

Quantum indirect synchronization

It is well known that a system with two or more levels exists a limit cycle and can be synchronized with an external drive when the system and the drive are directly coupled. One might wonder if a system can synchronize with the external drive when they are not coupled directly. In this paper, we examine this case by considering a composite system consisting of two coupled two-level quantum systems, one of which is driven by an external field, while another couples to the driven one. Due to the decoherence caused by environments, the composite system would stay in a mixed state, and an effective limit cycle is formed, so phase locking could occur. We find the phase locking phenomenon in the phase diagram characterized by Husimi $Q$ function, and the synchronization can be generated consequently that we will refer to indirect synchronization. The $S$ function defined in the earlier study can also be used to measure the strength of synchronization. We claim that indirect synchronization is possible. This result provides us with a method to synchronize a quantum system that coupled to its neighbour without interacting with external drive directly.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Driven Gaussian Quantum Walks

Quantum walks function as essential means to implement quantum simulators, allowing one to study complex and often directly inaccessible quantum processes in controllable systems. In this contribution, the new notion of a driven Gaussian quantum walk is introduced. In contrast to typically considered quantum walks in optical settings, we describe the operation of the walk in terms of a nonlinear map rather than a unitary operation, e.g., by replacing a beam-splitter-type coin with a two-mode squeezer, being a process that is controlled and driven by a pump field. This opens previously unattainable possibilities for kinds of quantum walks that include nonlinear elements as core components of their operation, vastly extending the range of applications of quantum simulators. A full framework for driven Gaussian quantum walks is developed, including methods to characterize nonlinear, quantum, and quantum-nonlinear effects in measurements. Moreover, driven Gaussian quantum walks are compared with their classically interfering and linear counterparts, which are based on classical coherence of light rather than quantum superpositions of states. In particular, the generation and amplification of highly multimode entanglement, squeezing, and other quantum effects are studied over the duration of the nonlinear walk. Importantly, we prove the quantumness of the dynamics itself, regardless of the input state. Furthermore, nonlinear properties of driven Gaussian quantum walks are explored, such as amplification that leads to an ever increasing number of correlated quantum particles, constituting a source of new walkers during a walk. Therefore, the concept for quantum walks is proposed that leads to directly accessible quantum phenomena and renders the quantum simulation of nonlinear processes possible.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Observer Design for a Flexible Structure with Distributed and Point Sensors

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.
SCIENCE
pcn-channel.com

The Quantum Experiment that Broke Reality

The double slit experiment radically changed the way we understand reality. Find out what the ramifications of this experiment were and how we can use it to better comprehend our universe. Credit PBS Space Time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Simultaneous quantum circuits execution on current and near-future NISQ systems

In the NISQ era, multi-programming of quantum circuits (QC) helps to improve the throughput of quantum computation. Although the crosstalk, which is a major source of noise on NISQ processors, may cause performance degradation of concurrent execution of multiple QCs, its characterization cost grows quadratically in processor size. To address these challenges, we introduce palloq (parallel allocation of QCs) for improving the performance of quantum multi-programming on NISQ processors while paying attention to the combination of QCs in parallel execution and their layout on the quantum processor, and reducing unwanted interference between QCs caused by crosstalk. We also propose a software-based crosstalk detection protocol that efficiently and successfully characterizes the hardware's suitability for multi-programming. We found a trade-off between the success rate and execution time of the multi-programming. This would be attractive not only to quantum computer service but also to users around the world who want to run algorithms of suitable scale on NISQ processors that have recently attracted great attention and are being enthusiastically investigated.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Local quantum overlapping tomography

Reconstructing the full quantum state of a many-body system requires the estimation of a number of parameters that grows exponentially with system size. Nevertheless, there are situations in which one is only interested in a subset of these parameters and a full reconstruction is not needed. A paradigmatic example is a scenario where one aims at determining all the reduced states only up to a given size. Overlapping tomography provides constructions to address this problem with a number of product measurements much smaller than what is obtained when performing independent tomography of each reduced state. There are however many relevant physical systems with a natural notion of locality where one is mostly interested in the reduced states of neighboring particles. In this work, we study this form of local overlapping tomography. First of all, we show that, contrary to its full version, the number of product measurements needed for local overlapping tomography does not grow with system size. Then, we present strategies for qubit and fermionic systems in selected lattice geometries. The developed methods find a natural application in the estimation of many-body systems prepared in current quantum simulators or quantum computing devices, where interactions are often local.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Degradation Mechanism of Perovskite under High Charge Carrier Density Condition

Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effects of spatial quantization and Rabi-shifted resonances in single and double excitation of quantum wells and wires induced by few-photon optical field

We develop a fully quantum theoretical approach which describes the dynamics of Frenkel excitons and bi-excitons induced by few photon quantum light in a quantum well or wire (atomic chain) of finite size. The eigenenergies and eigenfunctions of the coupled exciton-photon states in a multiatomic system are found and the role of spatial confinement as well as the energy quantization effects in 1D and 2D cases is analyzed. Due to the spatial quantization, the excitation process is found to consist in the Rabi-like oscillations between the collective symmetric states characterized by discrete energy levels and arising in the picture of the ladder bosonic operators. At the same time, the enhanced excitation of additional states with energy close to the upper polariton branch is revealed. The found new effect is referred to as the formation of Rabi-shifted resonances and is analyzed in details. Such states are shown to influence dramatically on the dynamics of excitation especially in the limit of large times.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Verified Compilation of Quantum Oracles

Quantum algorithms often apply classical operations, such as arithmetic or predicate checks, over a quantum superposition of classical data; these so-called oracles are often the largest components of a quantum algorithm. To ease the construction of efficient, correct oracle functions, this paper presents VQO, a high-assurance framework implemented with the Coq proof assistant. The core of VQO is OQASM, the oracle quantum assembly language. OQASM operations move qubits among three different bases via the Quantum Fourier Transform and Hadamard operations, thus admitting important optimizations, but without inducing entanglement and the exponential blowup that comes with it. OQASM's design enabled us to prove correct VQO's compilers -- from a simple imperative language called OQIMP to OQASM, and from OQASM to SQIR, a general-purpose quantum assembly language -- and allowed us to efficiently test properties of OQASM programs using the QuickChick property-based testing framework. We have used VQO to implement oracles used in Shor's and Grover's algorithms, as well as several common arithmetic operators. VQO's oracles have performance comparable to those produced by Quipper, a state-of-the-art but unverified quantum programming platform.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A quantum shuffle approach to quantum determinants

Let $\bigwedge_\sigma V=\bigoplus_{k\geq 0}\bigwedge_\sigma^kV$ be the quantum exterior algebra associated to a finite-dimensional braided vector space $(V,\sigma)$. For an algebra $\mathfrak{A}$, we consider the convolution product on the graded space $\bigoplus_{k\geq 0}\mathrm{Hom}\big(\bigwedge_\sigma^kV,\bigwedge_\sigma^kV\otimes \mathfrak{A}\big)$. Using this product, we define a notion of quantum minor determinant of a map from $V$ to $V\otimes \mathfrak{A}$, which coincides with the classical one in the case that $\mathfrak{A}$ is the FRT algebra corresponding to $U_q(\mathfrak{sl}_N)$. We establish quantum Laplace expansion formulas and multiplicative formulas for these determinants.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Operational Interpretation of Quantum Fisher Information in Quantum Thermodynamics

In the framework of quantum thermodynamics preparing a quantum system in a general state requires the consumption of two distinct resources, namely, work and coherence. It has been shown that the work cost of preparing a quantum state is determined by its free energy. Considering a similar setting, here we determine the coherence cost of preparing a general state when there are no restrictions on work consumption. More precisely, the coherence cost is defined as the minimum rate of consumption of systems in a pure coherent state, that is needed to prepare copies of the desired system. We show that the coherence cost of any system is determined by its quantum Fisher information about the time parameter, hence introducing a new operational interpretation of this central quantity of quantum metrology. Our resource-theoretic approach also reveals a previously unnoticed connection between two fundamental properties of quantum Fisher information.
PHYSICS

