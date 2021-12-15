ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Gorkov algebraic diagrammatic construction formalism at third order

By Carlo Barbieri, Thomas Duguet, Vittorio Somà
 4 days ago

Background. The Gorkov approach to self-consistent Green's function theory has been formulated in [V. Somà, T. Duguet, C. Barbieri, Phys. Rev. C 84, 064317 (2011)]. Over the past decade, it has become a method of reference for first-principle computations of semi-magic nuclear isotopes. The currently available implementation is limited to a...

From Hopf algebras to rough paths and regularity structures

Lyon's rough paths give an algebraic and analytic framework for Stieltjes integrals in a regime of low regularity where the usual Riemann-Stieltjes integral does not converge. Before we may rigorously define rough paths, we start with the introduction of some basic algebraic terminology. Among them are algebras and coalgebras, two notions which are in some sense dual to each other. As a combination of these notions we obtain bialgebras, and as a special case of them then Hopf algebras, which play a central role in this thesis. After further algebraic preliminaries, we give the examples of Hopf algebras we are interested in. Among them is the example of the polynomial Hopf algebra, whose product is nothing but the usual multiplication of polynomials and whose coproduct can be expressed very simply with the help of a binomial coefficient. We then use the dual pair of tensor Hopf algebras to introduce weakly geometric rough paths, which correspond to notions of Stieltjes integrals satisfying the usual integration by parts rule. For cases like Itô-integration where we need to give up integration by parts, we look at Gubinelli's branched rough paths based on the dual pair of Hopf algebras on trees and forests. Finally, we give some basic concepts of Hairer's theory of regularity structures and use them for a different approach to branched and weakly geometric rough paths. While we first look at a general method described by Hairer to derive a regularity structure from certain Hopf algebras, we then develop a regularity structure based on a formal Picard iteration which is more suitable for dealing with rough differential equations.
MATHEMATICS
towardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Applied Linear Algebra: Norms & Distances

Goal: This article gives an introduction to vector norms, vector distances and their application in the field of data science. Why you should learn it: Vector norms and distances are used to describe attributes of vectors and the relationship of different vectors to each other. It is widely used in machine learning techniques such as clustering.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generalized cohomological field theories in the higher order formalism

In the classical Batalin--Vilkovisky formalism, the BV operator $\Delta$ is a differential operator of order two with respect to the commutative product. In the differential graded setting, it is known that if the BV operator is homotopically trivial, then there is a tree level cohomological field theory induced on the homology; this is a manifestation of the fact that the homotopy quotient of the operad of BV algebras by $\Delta$ is represented by the operad of hypercommutative algebras. In this paper, we study generalized Batalin--Vilkovisky algebras where the operator $\Delta$ is of the given finite order. In that case, we unravel a new interesting algebraic structure on the homology whenever $\Delta$ is homotopically trivial. We also suggest that the sequence of algebraic structures arising in the higher order formalism is a part of a "trinity" of remarkable mathematical objects, fitting the philosophy proposed by Arnold in the 1990s.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Toward an automated-algebra framework for high orders in the virial expansion of quantum matter

The virial expansion provides a non-perturbative view into the thermodynamics of quantum many-body systems in dilute regimes. While powerful, the expansion is challenging as calculating its coefficients at each order $n$ requires analyzing (if not solving) the quantum $n$-body problem. In this work, we present a comprehensive review of automated algebra methods, which we developed to calculate high-order virial coefficients. The methods are computational but non-stochastic, thus avoiding statistical effects; they are also for the most part analytic, not numerical, and amenable to massively parallel computer architectures. We show formalism and results for coefficients characterizing the thermodynamics (pressure, density, energy, static susceptibilities) of homogeneous and harmonically trapped systems, and explain how to generalize them to other observables such as the momentum distribution, Tan's contact, and the structure factor.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

General theory of Josephson Diodes

Motivated by recent progress in the superconductivity nonreciprocal phenomena, we study the general theory of Josephson diodes. The central ingredient for Josephson diodes is the asymmetric proximity process inside the tunneling barrier. From the symmetry breaking point of view, there are two types of Josephson diodes, inversion breaking and time-reversal breaking. For the inversion breaking case, applying voltage bias could effectively tune the proximity process like the voltage-dependent Rashba coupling giving rises to $I_c(V)\neq I_c(-V)$. For the time-reversal breaking case, the magnetic field and current flow could adjust the internal time-reversal breaking field like magnetism or time-reversal breaking electron-electron pairing, which leads to $I_c(B)\neq I_c(-B)$ or $I_{c+}\neq I_{c-}$. All these results provide a complete understanding and the general principles of realizing Josephson diodes, especially the recently found NbSe$_2$/Nb$_3$Br$_8$/NbSe$_2$ Josephson diodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generalizations of Loday's assembly maps for Lawvere's algebraic theories

Loday's assembly maps approximate the K-theory of group rings by the K-theory of the coefficient ring and the corresponding homology of the group. We present a generalization that places both ingredients on the same footing. Building on Elmendorf--Mandell's multiplicativity results and our earlier work, we show that the K-theory of Lawvere theories is lax monoidal. This result makes it possible to present our theory in a user-friendly way without using higher categorical language. It also allows us to extend the idea to new contexts and set up a non-abelian interpolation scheme, raising novel questions. Numerous examples illustrate the scope of our extension.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Asymmetric Phase Diagrams, Algebraically Ordered BKT Phase, and Peninsular Potts Flow Structure in Long-Range Spin Glasses

The Ising spin-glass model on the three-dimensional (d=3) hierarchical lattice with long-range ferromagnetic or spin-glass interactions is studied by the exact renormalization-group solution of the hierarchical lattice. The chaotic characteristics of the spin-glass phases are extracted in the form of our calculated, in this case continuously varying, Lyapunov exponents. Ferromagnetic long-range interactions break the usual symmetry of the spin-glass phase diagram. This phase-diagram symmetry-breaking is dramatic, as it is underpinned by renormalization-group peninsular flows of the Potts multicritical type. A Berezinski-Kosterlitz-Thouless (BKT) phase with algebraic order and a BKT-spinglass phase transition with continuously varying critical exponents are seen. Similarly, for spin-glass long-range interactions, the Potts mechanism is also seen, by the mutual annihilation of stable and unstable fixed distributions causing the abrupt change of the phase diagram. On one side of this abrupt change, two distinct spin-glass phases, with finite (chaotic) and infinite (chaotic) coupling asymptotic behaviors are seen with a spin-glass-to-spin-glass phase transition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Just-infinite GK-dimension of central quotients of enveloping algebras of affine Kac-Moody algebras

Let $L$ be an affine Kac-Moody algebra. We show that central quotients of the universal enveloping algebra of $L$ have {\em just-infinite growth}, in the sense that any proper quotient has polynomial growth. This extends a result of Iyudu and the second named author for the Virasoro algebra. We also show that universal enveloping algebras of loop algebras and current algebras of finite-dimensional simple Lie algebras have just-infinite growth, and prove similar growth results for quotients of symmetric algebras of these Lie algebras by Poisson ideals.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Local invariants identify topological metals

Although topological band theory has been used to discover and classify a wide array of novel topological phases in insulating and semi-metal systems, it is not well-suited to identifying topological phenomena in metallic or gapless systems. Here, we develop a theory of topological metals based on the system's Clifford pseudospectrum, which can both determine whether a system exhibits boundary-localized states despite the presence of a degenerate bulk bands and provide a measure of these states' topological protection. Moreover, the Clifford pseudospectrum yields a set of invariants that are locally defined at a given position and energy while still being rigorously connected to the system's K-theory. We demonstrate the generality of this method in two systems, a Chern metal and a higher-order topological metal, and prove the topology of these systems is robust to relatively strong perturbations. The ability to define invariants for metallic and gapless systems allows for the possibility of finding topological phenomena in a broad range of natural and artificial materials which have not been previously explored.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Degradation Mechanism of Perovskite under High Charge Carrier Density Condition

Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A new locally linear embedding scheme in light of Hessian eigenmap

We provide a new interpretation of Hessian locally linear embedding (HLLE), revealing that it is essentially a variant way to implement the same idea of locally linear embedding (LLE). Based on the new interpretation, a substantial simplification can be made, in which the idea of "Hessian" is replaced by rather arbitrary weights. Moreover, we show by numerical examples that HLLE may produce projection-like results when the dimension of the target space is larger than that of the data manifold, and hence one further modification concerning the manifold dimension is suggested. Combining all the observations, we finally achieve a new LLE-type method, which is called tangential LLE (TLLE). It is simpler and more robust than HLLE.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Dual Motivic Witt Cohomology Steenrod Algebra

In this paper we begin the study of the (dual) Steenrod algebra of the motivic Witt cohomology spectrum $H_W\mathbb{Z}$ by determining the algebra structure of ${H_W\mathbb{Z}}_{**}H_W\mathbb{Z}$ over fields $k$ of characteristic not $2$ which are extensions of fields $F$ with $K^M_2(F)/2=0$. For example, this includes all fields of odd characteristic, as well as fields that are extensions of quadratically closed fields of characteristic $0$. After inverting $\eta$, this computes the $HW:=H_W\mathbb{Z}[\eta^{-1}]$-algebra ${HW}_{**}HW$. In particular, for the given base fields, this implies the $HW$-module structure of $HW\wedge HW$ recently computed by Bachmann and Hopkins.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Ring-o-rings: a new category of supramolecular structures with topologically tunable properties

Macrochains of topologically interlocked rings with unique physical properties have recently gained considerable interest in supramolecular chemistry, biology, and soft matter. Most of the work has been, so far, focused on linear chains and on their variety of conformational properties compared to standard polymers. Here we go beyond the linear case and show that, by circularizing such macrochains, one can exploit the topology of the local interlockings to store torsional stress in the system, altering significantly its metric and local properties. Moreover, by properly defining the twist (Tw) and writhe (Wr) of these macrorings we show the validity of a relation equivalent to the Cǎlugǎreanu-White-Fuller theorem $Tw + Wr$=const, originally proved for ribbon like structures such as ds-DNA. Our results suggest that circular structures of topologically linked rings with storable and tunable torsion can form a new category of highly designable multiscale structures with potential applications in supramolecular chemistry and material science.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Giant dynamic isotope effect in supercooled water

Light and heavy water show similar anomalies in their thermodynamic and dynamic properties, yet attempts to interrelate them face several challenges. While a simple temperature shift apparently helps in collapsing data for both isotopes, it lacks a clear justification and requires additional ad hoc scaling factors. The quantum effect on the hydrogen bond complicates the picture. Here we tackle this issue by investigating the decoupling between shear viscosity $\eta$ and translational self-diffusion $D_\mathrm{s}$. To this end, we have measured shear viscosity data for heavy water supercooled down to $244\,\mathrm{K}$, together with data for light water with improved accuracy. The isotope effect on viscosity is extreme for water: the viscosity ratio almost doubles when cooling from room temperature to $244\,\mathrm{K}$. Viscosity and self-diffusion are coupled at high temperature, with an apparent hydrodynamic radius in good agreement for both isotopes, whereas, at low temperature, decoupling occurs with a different degree for the two isotopes. The low temperature apparent hydrodynamic radii are reconciled by a $+7\,\mathrm{K}$ temperature shift of the light water data, without the need for a scaling factor. Our results suggest that this isotopic temperature shift mirrors that of water's thermodynamic and structural anomalies in the supercooled region.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS

