Classifying soft self-assembled materials via unsupervised machine learning of defects
By Andrea Gardin, Claudio Perego, Giovanni Doni, Giovanni Maria Pavan
4 days ago
Unlike molecular crystals, soft self-assembled fibres, micelles, vesicles, etc., exhibit a certain order in the arrangement of their constitutive monomers, but also high structural dynamicity and variability. Defects and disordered local domains that continuously form-and-repair in their structures impart...
Data is crucial for machine learning, and without data, machine learning is not possible. Machine learning without data is nothing but a bare machine with no soul and no mind. This data makes machines do such amazing tasks, which we have not thought of a few years back in history. Despite having such importance, machines do not understand what data represents, but find the relations between the different data. Data is in the form of numbers and only numbers, and all machine learning models work with data. When dealing with categorical data, it is important to keep this point in mind.
One of the most fundamental and well-studied problems in Tile Self-Assembly is the Unique Assembly Verification (UAV) problem. This algorithmic problem asks whether a given tile system uniquely assembles a specific assembly. The complexity of this problem in the 2-Handed Assembly Model (2HAM) at a constant temperature is a long-standing open problem since the model was introduced. Previously, only membership in the class coNP was known and that the problem is in P if the temperature is one ($\tau=1$). The problem is known to be hard for many generalizations of the model, such as allowing one step into the third dimension or allowing the temperature of the system to be a variable, but the most fundamental version has remained open.
Concept-oriented deep learning (CODL) is a general approach to meet the future challenges for deep learning: (1) learning with little or no external supervision, (2) coping with test examples that come from a different distribution than the training examples, and (3) integrating deep learning with symbolic AI. In CODL, as in human learning, concept representations are learned based on concept exemplars. Contrastive self-supervised learning (CSSL) provides a promising approach to do so, since it: (1) uses data-driven associations, to get away from semantic labels, (2) supports incremental and continual learning, to get away from (large) fixed datasets, and (3) accommodates emergent objectives, to get away from fixed objectives (tasks). We discuss major aspects of concept representation learning using CSSL. These include dual-level concept representations, CSSL for feature representations, exemplar similarity measures and self-supervised relational reasoning, incremental and continual CSSL, and contrastive self-supervised concept (class) incremental learning. The discussion leverages recent findings from cognitive neural science and CSSL.
In the context of high-energy physics, a reliable description of the parton-level kinematics plays a crucial role for understanding the internal structure of hadrons and improving the precision of the calculations. Here, we study the production of one hadron and a direct photon, including up to Next-to-Leading Order Quantum Chromodynamics and Leading-Order Quantum Electrodynamics corrections. Using a code based on Monte-Carlo integration, we simulate the collisions and analyze the events to determine the correlations among measurable and partonic quantities. Then, we use these results to feed three different Machine Learning algorithms that allow us to find the momentum fractions of the partons involved in the process, in terms of suitable combinations of the final state momenta. Our results are compatible with previous findings and suggest a powerful application of Machine-Learning to model high-energy collisions at the partonic-level with high-precision.
Human pose estimation from single images is a challenging problem that is typically solved by supervised learning. Unfortunately, labeled training data does not yet exist for many human activities since 3D annotation requires dedicated motion capture systems. Therefore, we propose an unsupervised approach that learns to predict a 3D human pose from a single image while only being trained with 2D pose data, which can be crowd-sourced and is already widely available. To this end, we estimate the 3D pose that is most likely over random projections, with the likelihood estimated using normalizing flows on 2D poses. While previous work requires strong priors on camera rotations in the training data set, we learn the distribution of camera angles which significantly improves the performance. Another part of our contribution is to stabilize training with normalizing flows on high-dimensional 3D pose data by first projecting the 2D poses to a linear subspace. We outperform the state-of-the-art unsupervised human pose estimation methods on the benchmark datasets Human3.6M and MPI-INF-3DHP in many metrics.
With the development of 3D scanning technologies, 3D vision tasks have become a popular research area. Owing to the large amount of data acquired by sensors, unsupervised learning is essential for understanding and utilizing point clouds without an expensive annotation process. In this paper, we propose a novel framework and an effective auto-encoder architecture named "PSG-Net" for reconstruction-based learning of point clouds. Unlike existing studies that used fixed or random 2D points, our framework generates input-dependent point-wise features for the latent point set. PSG-Net uses the encoded input to produce point-wise features through the seed generation module and extracts richer features in multiple stages with gradually increasing resolution by applying the seed feature propagation module progressively. We prove the effectiveness of PSG-Net experimentally; PSG-Net shows state-of-the-art performances in point cloud reconstruction and unsupervised classification, and achieves comparable performance to counterpart methods in supervised completion.
Despite the outstanding success of self-supervised pretraining methods for video representation learning, they generalise poorly when the unlabeled dataset for pretraining is small or the domain difference between unlabelled data in source task (pretraining) and labeled data in target task (finetuning) is significant. To mitigate these issues, we propose a novel approach to complement self-supervised pretraining via an auxiliary pretraining phase, based on knowledge similarity distillation, auxSKD, for better generalisation with a significantly smaller amount of video data, e.g. Kinetics-100 rather than Kinetics-400. Our method deploys a teacher network that iteratively distils its knowledge to the student model by capturing the similarity information between segments of unlabelled video data. The student model then solves a pretext task by exploiting this prior knowledge. We also introduce a novel pretext task, Video Segment Pace Prediction or VSPP, which requires our model to predict the playback speed of a randomly selected segment of the input video to provide more reliable self-supervised representations. Our experimental results show superior results to the state of the art on both UCF101 and HMDB51 datasets when pretraining on K100. Additionally, we show that our auxiliary pertaining, auxSKD, when added as an extra pretraining phase to recent state of the art self-supervised methods (e.g. VideoPace and RSPNet), improves their results on UCF101 and HMDB51. Our code will be released soon.
We are almost at the finish line of the Hour of Code. You are doing great! If you haven’t read our previous “Learn in 1 Hour” posts, check out our lineup in Hour of Code at JetBrains Academy. The next one hour of learning we dedicate to linear regression, which is an essential topic for those who are interested in machine learning!
Modern spectroscopic surveys of galaxies such as MaNGA consist of millions of diverse spectra covering different regions of thousands of galaxies. We propose and implement a deep unsupervised machine learning method to summarize the entire diversity of MaNGA spectra onto a 15x15 map (DESOM-1), where neighbouring points on the map represent similar spectra. We demonstrate our method as an alternative to conventional full spectral fitting for deriving physical quantities, as well as their full probability distributions, much more efficiently than traditional resource-intensive Bayesian methods. Since spectra are grouped by similarity, the distribution of spectra onto the map for a single galaxy, i.e., its "fingerprint", reveals the presence of distinct stellar populations within the galaxy indicating smoother or episodic star-formation histories. We further map the diversity of galaxy fingerprints onto a second map (DESOM-2). Using galaxy images and independent measures of galaxy morphology, we confirm that galaxies with similar fingerprints have similar morphologies and inclination angles. Since morphological information was not used in the mapping algorithm, relating galaxy morphology to the star-formation histories encoded in the fingerprints is one example of how the DESOM maps can be used to make scientific inferences.
Despite the great progress in video understanding made by deep convolutional neural networks, feature representation learned by existing methods may be biased to static visual cues. To address this issue, we propose a novel method to suppress static visual cues (SSVC) based on probabilistic analysis for self-supervised video representation learning. In our method, video frames are first encoded to obtain latent variables under standard normal distribution via normalizing flows. By modelling static factors in a video as a random variable, the conditional distribution of each latent variable becomes shifted and scaled normal. Then, the less-varying latent variables along time are selected as static cues and suppressed to generate motion-preserved videos. Finally, positive pairs are constructed by motion-preserved videos for contrastive learning to alleviate the problem of representation bias to static cues. The less-biased video representation can be better generalized to various downstream tasks. Extensive experiments on publicly available benchmarks demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms the state of the art when only single RGB modality is used for pre-training.
A self-assembled germanium "pyramid" (base 10 nanometers x 10 nanometers) on silicon. The nanoscale pyramid of germanium atoms is formed spontaneously atop a ground of silicon. Each small sphere represents an atom. This finding could help researchers develop new generations of tinier electronic devices that are governed by quantum phenomena.
Quantum computing has promised significant improvement in solving difficult computational tasks over classical computers. Designing quantum circuits for practical use, however, is not a trivial objective and requires expert-level knowledge. To aid this endeavor, this paper proposes a machine learning-based method to construct quantum circuit architectures. Previous works have demonstrated that classical deep reinforcement learning (DRL) algorithms can successfully construct quantum circuit architectures without encoded physics knowledge. However, these DRL-based works are not generalizable to settings with changing device noises, thus requiring considerable amounts of training resources to keep the RL models up-to-date. With this in mind, we incorporated continual learning to enhance the performance of our algorithm. In this paper, we present the Probabilistic Policy Reuse with deep Q-learning (PPR-DQL) framework to tackle this circuit design challenge. By conducting numerical simulations over various noise patterns, we demonstrate that the RL agent with PPR was able to find the quantum gate sequence to generate the two-qubit Bell state faster than the agent that was trained from scratch. The proposed framework is general and can be applied to other quantum gate synthesis or control problems -- including the automatic calibration of quantum devices.
Central to active learning (AL) is what data should be selected for annotation. Existing works attempt to select highly uncertain or informative data for annotation. Nevertheless, it remains unclear how selected data impacts the test performance of the task model used in AL. In this work, we explore such an impact by theoretically proving that selecting unlabeled data of higher gradient norm leads to a lower upper bound of test loss, resulting in a better test performance. However, due to the lack of label information, directly computing gradient norm for unlabeled data is infeasible. To address this challenge, we propose two schemes, namely expected-gradnorm and entropy-gradnorm. The former computes the gradient norm by constructing an expected empirical loss while the latter constructs an unsupervised loss with entropy. Furthermore, we integrate the two schemes in a universal AL framework. We evaluate our method on classical image classification and semantic segmentation tasks. To demonstrate its competency in domain applications and its robustness to noise, we also validate our method on a cellular imaging analysis task, namely cryo-Electron Tomography subtomogram classification. Results demonstrate that our method achieves superior performance against the state-of-the-art. Our source code is available at this https URL.
Visual scenes are extremely rich in diversity, not only because there are infinite combinations of objects and background, but also because the observations of the same scene may vary greatly with the change of viewpoints. When observing a visual scene that contains multiple objects from multiple viewpoints, humans are able to perceive the scene in a compositional way from each viewpoint, while achieving the so-called "object constancy" across different viewpoints, even though the exact viewpoints are untold. This ability is essential for humans to identify the same object while moving and to learn from vision efficiently. It is intriguing to design models that have the similar ability. In this paper, we consider a novel problem of learning compositional scene representations from multiple unspecified viewpoints without using any supervision, and propose a deep generative model which separates latent representations into a viewpoint-independent part and a viewpoint-dependent part to solve this problem. To infer latent representations, the information contained in different viewpoints is iteratively integrated by neural networks. Experiments on several specifically designed synthetic datasets have shown that the proposed method is able to effectively learn from multiple unspecified viewpoints.
To discover materials for better batteries, researchers must wade through a vast field of candidates. New research demonstrates a machine learning technique that could more quickly surface ones with the most desirable properties. The study could accelerate designs for solid-state batteries, a promising next-generation technology that has the potential to...
This paper discusses basic results and recent developments on variational regularization methods, as developed for inverse problems. In a typical setup we review basic properties needed to obtain a convergent regularization scheme and further discuss the derivation of quantitative estimates respectively needed ingredients such as Bregman distances for convex functionals.
Porosity has been identified as the key indicator of the durability properties of concrete exposed to aggressive environments. This paper applies ensemble learning to predict porosity of high-performance concrete containing supplementary cementitious materials. The concrete samples utilized in this study are characterized by eight composition features including w/b ratio, binder content, fly ash, GGBS, superplasticizer, coarse/fine aggregate ratio, curing condition and curing days. The assembled database consists of 240 data records, featuring 74 unique concrete mixture designs. The proposed machine learning algorithms are trained on 180 observations (75%) chosen randomly from the data set and then tested on the remaining 60 observations (25%). The numerical experiments suggest that the regression tree ensembles can accurately predict the porosity of concrete from its mixture compositions. Gradient boosting trees generally outperforms random forests in terms of prediction accuracy. For random forests, the out-of-bag error based hyperparameter tuning strategy is found to be much more efficient than k-Fold Cross-Validation.
Though deep reinforcement learning agents have achieved unprecedented success in recent years, their learned policies can be brittle, failing to generalize to even slight modifications of their environments or unfamiliar situations. The black-box nature of the neural network learning dynamics makes it impossible to audit trained deep agents and recover from such failures. In this paper, we propose a novel representation and learning approach to capture environment dynamics without using neural networks. It originates from the observation that, in games designed for people, the effect of an action can often be perceived in the form of local changes in consecutive visual observations. Our algorithm is designed to extract such vision-based changes and condense them into a set of action-dependent descriptive rules, which we call ''visual rewrite rules'' (VRRs). We also present preliminary results from a VRR agent that can explore, expand its rule set, and solve a game via planning with its learned VRR world model. In several classical games, our non-deep agent demonstrates superior performance, extreme sample efficiency, and robust generalization ability compared with several mainstream deep agents.
End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
In light of the finite nature of the wireless spectrum and the increasing demand for spectrum use arising from recent technological breakthroughs in wireless communication, the problem of interference continues to persist. Despite recent advancements in resolving interference issues, interference still presents a difficult challenge to effective usage of the spectrum. This is partly due to the rise in the use of license-free and managed shared bands for Wi-Fi, long term evolution (LTE) unlicensed (LTE-U), LTE licensed assisted access (LAA), 5G NR, and other opportunistic spectrum access solutions. As a result of this, the need for efficient spectrum usage schemes that are robust against interference has never been more important. In the past, most solutions to interference have addressed the problem by using avoidance techniques as well as non-AI mitigation approaches (for example, adaptive filters). The key downside to non-AI techniques is the need for domain expertise in the extraction or exploitation of signal features such as cyclostationarity, bandwidth and modulation of the interfering signals. More recently, researchers have successfully explored AI/ML enabled physical (PHY) layer techniques, especially deep learning which reduces or compensates for the interfering signal instead of simply avoiding it. The underlying idea of ML based approaches is to learn the interference or the interference characteristics from the data, thereby sidelining the need for domain expertise in suppressing the interference. In this paper, we review a wide range of techniques that have used deep learning to suppress interference. We provide comparison and guidelines for many different types of deep learning techniques in interference suppression. In addition, we highlight challenges and potential future research directions for the successful adoption of deep learning in interference suppression.
