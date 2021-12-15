ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Crosstalk- and charge noise-induced multiqubit decoherence in exchange-coupled quantum dot spin qubit arrays

By Robert E. Throckmorton, S. Das Sarma
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We determine the interqubit crosstalk- and charge noise-induced decoherence time $T_2^\ast$ for a system of $L$ exchange-coupled electronic spin qubits in arrays of size $L=3$-$14$, for a number of different multiqubit geometries by directly calculating the return probability. We compare...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

The quantum Zeno and anti-Zeno effects in the strong coupling regime

It is well known that repeated projective measurements can either speed up (the Zeno effect) or slow down (the anti-Zeno effect) quantum evolution. Until now, however, studies of these effects for a two-level system interacting strongly with its environment have focused on repeatedly preparing the excited state of the two-level system via the projective measurements. In this paper, we consider the repeated preparation of an arbitrary state of a two-level system that is interacting strongly with an environment of harmonic oscillators. To handle the strong interaction, we perform a polaron transformation, and thereafter use a perturbative approach to calculate the decay rates for the system. Upon calculating the decay rates, we discover that there is a transition in their qualitative behaviors as the state being repeatedly prepared moves away from the excited state towards a superposition of the ground and excited states. Our results should be useful for the quantum control of a two-level system interacting with its environment.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A measurable fractional spin for quantum Hall quasiparticles on the disk

We propose a definition for the spin of the localised quasiparticle excitations of lowest-Landau-level quantum Hall states defined on a disk. This spin satisfies the spin-statistics relation and can be used to reconstruct the topological geometric phase associated to the exchange of two arbitrarily chosen quasiparticles. Since it is related to the quadrupole moment of the quasiparticle charge distribution, it can be measured in an experiment and could reveal anyonic properties in a way that is complementary to the interferometric schemes employed so far. We first discuss our definition for the quasiholes of the Laughlin state, for which we present a numerical and analytical study of our spin, and we proceed with a discussion of several kinds of quasiholes of the Halperin 221 state. A connection with the standard definition of fractional spin is presented by discussing the adiabatic insertion or removal of flux quanta. Finally, we discuss the link between our spin and the adiabatic rotation of the quasiparticles around their axis and demonstrate that our spin obeys the spin-statistics relation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Finite-Size Scaling Analysis of the Planck's Quantum-Driven Integer Quantum Hall Transition in Spin-$1/2$ Kicked Rotor Model

The quantum kicked rotor (QKR) model is a prototypical system in the research of quantum chaos. In a spin-$1/2$ QKR, tuning the effective Planck parameter realizes a series of transitions between dynamical localization phases, which closely resembles the integer quantum Hall (IQH) effect and the plateau transitions. In this work, we devise and apply the finite-size scaling analysis to the transitions in the spin-$1/2$ QKR model. We obtain an estimate of the critical exponent at the transition point, $\nu=2.62(9)$, which is consistent with the IQH plateau transition universality class. We also give a precise estimate of the universal diffusion rate at the metallic critical state, $\sigma^{*}=0.3253(12)$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Invariance of success probability in Grover quantum search under local noise with memory

We analyze the robustness of Grover's quantum search algorithm under a local unitary noise with memory effects. For a multi-qubit register of the Grover circuit, we model the noise as originating from arbitrary but fixed unitary rotations in an arbitrary number of qubits of the register. We derive a restricted set of unitaries for which the success probability of the algorithm remains invariant with respect to the ``noise strength'' in the multi-qubit register. Precisely, we show that only when the unitary operator is either of two specific Pauli matrices, the algorithm's success probability stays unchanged when increasing or decreasing the nontrivial number of noisy qubits. When the third Pauli matrix acts as the noise unitary on an even number of noise sites, the success probability at all times will be unaltered as long as the total number of noise sites is changed to another even number. Likewise happens when the total number of noise sites stays odd. This asymmetry between the Pauli operators stems from the inherent symmetry-breaking existing within the Grover circuit. We further show that the positions of the noisy sites are irrelevant in the case of any of the Pauli matrices as noise. Our results hold true irrespective of the presence of time-correlations in the noise. The results are exemplified in a situation where the noise is Markovian-correlated in time.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Entanglement#Quantum State#Crosstalk#Downarrow Uparrow#Cdots#Ast#Phys#Nanoscale Physics
arxiv.org

Quantum fidelity of electromagnetically induced transparency: The full quantum theory

We present a full quantum model to study the fidelity of single photons with different quantum states propagating in a medium exhibiting electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT). By using the general reservoir theory, we can calculate the quantum state of the transmitted probe photons that reveal the EIT phenomenon predicted by semiclassical theory while reflecting the influence of the quantum fluctuations of the strong coupling field. Our study shows that the coupling field fluctuations not only change the quantum state of the probe photons, but also slightly affect its transmittance. Moreover, we demonstrate that the squeezed coupling field can enhance the influence of its fluctuations on the quantum state of the probe photons, which means that the EIT effect can be manipulated by controlling the quantum state properties of the coupling field. The full quantum theory in this paper is suitable for studying quantum systems related to the EIT mechanism that would allow us to examine various quantum effects in EIT-based systems from a full quantum perspective.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum phases of ferromagnetically coupled dimers on Shastry-Sutherland lattice

The ground state (gs) of antiferromagnetically coupled dimers on the Shastry-Sutherland lattice (SSL) stabilizes many exotic phases and has been extensively studied. The gs properties of ferromagnetically coupled dimers on SSL are equally important but unexplored. In this model the exchange coupling along the $x$-axis ($J_x$) and $y$-axis ($J_y$) are ferromagnetic and the diagonal exchange coupling ($J$) is antiferromagnetic. In this work we explore the quantum phase diagram of ferromagnetically coupled dimer model numerically using density matrix renormalization group (DMRG) method. We note that in $J_x$-$J_y$ parameter space this model exhibits six interesting phases:(I) stripe $(0,\pi)$, (II) stripe $(\pi,0)$, (III) perfect dimer, (IV) $X$-spiral, (V) $Y$-spiral and (VI) ferromagnetic phase. Phase boundaries of these quantum phases are determined using the correlation functions and gs energies. We also notice the correlation length in this system is less than four lattice units in most of the parameter regimes. The non-collinear behaviour in $X$-spiral and $Y$-spiral phase and the dependence of pitch angles on model parameters are also studied.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effects of general non-magnetic quenched disorder on a spin-density-wave quantum critical metallic system in two spatial dimension

We investigate the effects of general non-magnetic quenched disorder on a two-dimensional spin-density-wave (SDW) quantum critical metallic system and discuss how a clean SDW non-Fermi liquid state becomes modified, based on a renormalization group (RG) method. We consider (i) all possible scattering channels by a random charge potential for fermion fields and additionally (ii) a random mass term for a SDW boson order parameter as effects of the non-magnetic quenched disorder. From the one-loop analysis, we find a weakly disordered non-Fermi liquid metallic fixed point(interacting long-range ordered fixed point) when only the random boson mass vertex is considered. However, in the general case where all disorder vertices are considered, it turns out that there is no stable fixed point and the low-energy RG flows are governed by the large random charge potential vertices especially channels in a `Direct' category with an interplay of an effective Yukawa interaction. Focusing on the physical meanings of the low-energy RG flows, we provide a detailed explanation of the one-loop results. Beyond the one-loop level, we first discuss partial two-loop corrections to the random charge potential vertices. Furthermore, we examine the possibility of different low-energy RG flows compared to that of the one-loop results by considering the two-loop corrections to the random boson mass vertex and, discuss low energy properties in relation to the random singlet phase. For physical properties, we calculate asymptotic forms of the two-point Green's functions and anomalous dimensions of the four superconducting channels in the one-loop level.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A quantum processor based on coherent transport of entangled atom arrays

Dolev Bluvstein, Harry Levine, Giulia Semeghini, Tout T. Wang, Sepehr Ebadi, Marcin Kalinowski, Alexander Keesling, Nishad Maskara, Hannes Pichler, Markus Greiner, Vladan Vuletic, Mikhail D. Lukin. The ability to engineer parallel, programmable operations between desired qubits within a quantum processor is central for building scalable quantum information systems. In most...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Charge-spin interconversion in graphene-based systems from density functional theory

We present a methodology to address, from first principles, charge-spin interconversion in two-dimensional materials with spin-orbit coupling. Our study relies on an implementation of density functional theory based quantum transport formalism adapted to such purpose. We show how an analysis of the $k$-resolved spin polarization gives the necessary insight to understand the different charge-spin interconversion mechanisms. We have tested it in the simplest scenario of isolated graphene in a perpendicular electric field where effective tight-binding models are available to compare with. Our results show that the flow of an unpolarized current across a single layer of graphene produces, as expected, a spin separation perpendicular to the current for two of the three spin components (out-of-plane and longitudinal), which is the signature of the spin Hall effect. Additionally, it also yields an overall spin accumulation for the third spin component (perpendicular to the current), which is the signature of the Rashba-Edelstein effect. Even in this simple example, our results reveal an unexpected competition between the Rashba and the intrinsic spin-orbit coupling. Remarkably, the sign of the accumulated spin density does not depend on the electron or hole nature of the injected current for realistic values of the Rashba coupling.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effects of spatial quantization and Rabi-shifted resonances in single and double excitation of quantum wells and wires induced by few-photon optical field

We develop a fully quantum theoretical approach which describes the dynamics of Frenkel excitons and bi-excitons induced by few photon quantum light in a quantum well or wire (atomic chain) of finite size. The eigenenergies and eigenfunctions of the coupled exciton-photon states in a multiatomic system are found and the role of spatial confinement as well as the energy quantization effects in 1D and 2D cases is analyzed. Due to the spatial quantization, the excitation process is found to consist in the Rabi-like oscillations between the collective symmetric states characterized by discrete energy levels and arising in the picture of the ladder bosonic operators. At the same time, the enhanced excitation of additional states with energy close to the upper polariton branch is revealed. The found new effect is referred to as the formation of Rabi-shifted resonances and is analyzed in details. Such states are shown to influence dramatically on the dynamics of excitation especially in the limit of large times.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

From the spin eigenmodes of isolated Néel skyrmions to the magnonic bands of a skyrmionic crystal: a micromagnetic study as a function of the strength of both the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya and the exchange constants

The presence of interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) may lead to the appearance of Néel skyrmions in ferromagnetic films. These topologically protected structures, whose diameter is as small as a few nanometers, can be nowadays stabilized at room temperature and have been proposed for the realization of artificial magnonic crystals and new spintronic devices, such as racetrack memories. In this perspective, it is of utmost importance to analyze their dynamical properties in the GHz range, i.e. in the operation range of current communication devices. Here we exploited the software MuMax3 to calculate the dynamics of Néel skyrmions in the range between 1 and 30 GHz, considering first the eigenmodes of an isolated skyrmion, then the case of two interacting skyrmions and finally a linear chain, representing a one-dimensional magnonic crystal, whose magnonic band structure has been calculated as a function of the strength of both the DMI- and the exchange-constants, namely D and A. The magnonic bands can be interpreted as derived from the eigenmodes of isolated skyrmions, even if hybridization and anti-crossing phenomena occur for specific ranges of values of D and A. Therefore, varying the latter parameters, for instance by a proper choice of the materials and thicknesses, may enable one to fine-tune the permitted and forbidden frequency interval of the corresponding magnonic crystal.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effect of Emitters on Quantum State Transfer in Coupled Cavity Arrays

Eli Baum, Amelia Broman, Trevor Clarke, Natanael C. Costa, Jack Mucciaccio, Alexander Yue, Yuxi Zhang, Victoria Norman, Jesse Patton, Marina Radulaski, Richard T. Scalettar. Over the last decade, considerable work has been done on quantum state transfer along one dimensional arrays of coupled qubits, as modeled by quantum spin chains. Protocols for perfect quantum state transfer, requiring 'full engineering' of the exchange constants $J_{i}$ have been discovered. The degradation induced by the inevitable disorder $\Delta J_{i}$ present in any experimental realization has also been discussed. In this paper, we consider an extension of such studies to quantum state transfer in a coupled cavity array including the effects of atoms in the cavities which can absorb and emit photons as they propagate down the array. Our model is equivalent to previously examined spin chains in the one-excitation sector and in the absence of emitters. We introduce a Monte Carlo approach to the inverse eigenvalue problem which allows the determination of the inter-cavity and cavity-emitter couplings resulting in near-perfect quantum state transfer fidelity, and examine the time dependent polariton wave function through exact diagonalization of the resulting Tavis-Cummings-Hubbard Hamiltonian. The effect of inhomogeneous emitter locations is also evaluated.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Asymptotic charges for spin-1 and spin-2 fields at the critical sets of null infinity

The asymptotic BMS charges of spin-1 and spin-2 fields are studied near spatial infinity. We evaluate the charges at the critical sets where spatial infinity meets null infinity with the aim of finding the relation between the charges at future and past null infinity. To this end, we make use of Friedrich's framework of the cylinder at spatial infinity to obtain asymptotic expansions of the Maxwell and spin-2 fields near spatial infinity which are fully determined in terms of initial data on a Cauchy hypersurface. Expanding the initial data in terms of spin-weighted spherical harmonics, it is shown that only a subset of the initial data, that satisfy certain regularity conditions, gives rise to well-defined charges at the point where future (past) infinity meets spatial infinity. Given such initial data, the charges are shown to be fully expressed of the freely specifiable part of the data. Moreover, it is shown that there exists a natural correspondence between the charges defined at future and past null infinity.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Born Machines for Periodic and Open XY Quantum Spin Chains

Quantum phase transitions are ubiquitous in quantum many body systems. The quantum fluctuations that occur at very low temperatures are known to be responsible for driving the system across different phases as a function of an external control parameter. The XY Hamiltonian with a transverse field is a basic model that manifests two distinct quantum phase transitions, including spontaneous $Z_2$ symmetry breaking from an ordered to a disordered state. While programmable quantum devices have shown great success in investigating the various exotic quantum phases of matter, in parallel, the quest for harnessing machine learning tools in learning quantum phases of matter is ongoing. In this paper, we present a numerical study of the power of a quantum-inspired generative model known as the Born machine in learning quantum phases of matter. Data obtained from the system under open and periodic boundary conditions is considered. Our results indicate that a Born machine based on matrix product states can successfully capture the quantum state across various phases of the XY Hamiltonian and close to a critical point, despite the existence of long-range correlations. We further impose boundary conditions on the Born machine and show that matching the boundary condition of the Born machine and that of the training data improves performance when limited data is available and a small bond dimension is employed.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient Simulation of Dynamics in Two-Dimensional Quantum Spin Systems with Isometric Tensor Networks

We investigate the computational power of the recently introduced class of isometric tensor network states (isoTNSs), which generalizes the isometric conditions of the canonical form of one-dimensional matrix-product states to tensor networks in higher dimensions. We discuss several technical details regarding the implementation of isoTNSs-based algorithms and compare different disentanglers -- which are essential for an efficient handling of isoTNSs. We then revisit the time evolving block decimation for isoTNSs ($\text{TEBD}^2$) and explore its power for real time evolution of two-dimensional (2D) lattice systems. Moreover, we introduce a density matrix renormalization group algorithm for isoTNSs ($\text{DMRG}^2$) that allows to variationally find ground states of 2D lattice systems. As a demonstration and benchmark, we compute the dynamical spin structure factor of 2D quantum spin systems for two paradigmatic models: First, we compare our results for the transverse field Ising model on a square lattice with the prediction of the spin-wave theory. Second, we consider the Kitaev model on the honeycomb lattice and compare it to the result from the exact solution.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the dissipative dynamics of entangled states in coupled-cavity quantum electrodynamics arrays

We examine the dissipative dynamics of N00N states with an arbitrary photon number N in two architectures of fiber-coupled optical ring resonators (RRs) interacting with two-level quantum emitters. One architecture consists of a two-way cascaded array of emitter-cavity systems, while in the other architecture we consider two fiber-coupled RRs each coupled to multiple dipole-dipole interacting (DDI) quantum emitters (QEs). Our focus in this paper is to study how am initially prepared multiple excitation atomic N00N states transfers to the RRs and then how rapidly it decays in these open cavity quantum electrodynamics (CQED) setups while varying the emitter-cavity coupling strengths, emitter-cavity detuning, and backscattering from cavity modes. We present a general theoretical formalism valid for any arbitrary numbers of QEs, RRs, and N number in the N00N state for both schemes. As examples, we discuss the cases of single and two-excitation N00N states and report the comparison of our findings in both schemes. As one of the main results, we conclude that the array scheme tends to store N00N for longer times while the DDI scheme supports higher fidelity values. The results of this study may find applications in designing new multiparty entanglement-based protocols in quantum metrology and quantum lithography.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Symmetry constraints on spin order transfer in parahydro-gen-induced polarization (PHIP)

It is well known that the association of parahydrogen (pH2) with an unsaturated molecule or a transient metalorganic complex can enhance the intensity of NMR signals; the effect is known as parahydrogen-induced polarization (PHIP). During the last decades, numerous methods were proposed for converting pH2-derived nuclear spin order to the observable magnetization of pro-tons or other nuclei of interest, usually 13C or 15N. Here, we analyze the constraints imposed by the topological symmetry of the spin systems on the amplitude of transferred polarization. In asymmetric systems, heteronuclei can be polarized to 100%. However, the amplitude drops to 75% in A2BX systems and further to 50% in A3B2X systems. The latter case is of primary importance for biological applications of PHIP using sidearm hydrogenation (PHIP-SAH). If the polarization is transferred to the same type of nuclei, i.e. 1H, symmetry constraints impose significant boundaries on the spin-order distribution. For AB, A2B, A3B, A2B2, AA'(AA') systems, the maxi-mum average polarization for each spin is 100%, 50%, 33.3%, 25%, and 0, respectively, when A and B (or A') came from pH2 We also discuss the effect of dipole-dipole induced pH2 spin-order distribution in heterogeneous catalysis or nematic liquid crystals. Practical examples from the literature illustrate our theoretical analysis.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Observation and control of collective spin-wave mode-hybridisation in chevron arrays and square, staircase and brickwork artificial spin ices

Dipolar magnon-magnon coupling has long been predicted in nano-patterned artificial spin systems. However, observation of such phenomena and related collective spin-wave signatures have until recently proved elusive or limited to low-power edge-modes which are difficult to measure experimentally. Here we describe the requisite conditions for dipolar mode-hybridisation, how it may be controlled, why it was not observed earlier and how strong coupling may occur between nanomagnet bulk-modes. We experimentally investigate four nano-patterned artificial spin system geometries: `chevron' arrays, `square', `staircase' and `brickwork' artificial spin ices. We observe significant dynamic dipolar-coupling in all systems with relative coupling strengths and avoided-crossing gaps supported by micromagnetic-simulation results. We demonstrate reconfigurable mode-hybridisation regimes in each system via microstate control, and in doing so elucidate the underlying dynamics governing dynamic dipolar-coupling with implications across reconfigurable magnonics. We demonstrate that confinement of the bulk-modes via edge effects play a critical role in dipolar hybridised-modes, and treating nanoislands as a coherently precessing macro-spins or standing spin-waves are insufficient to capture experimentally-observed coupling phenomena. Finally, we present a parameter-space search detailing how coupling strength may be tuned via nanofabrication-dimensions and material properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Impact of Kondo correlations and spin-orbit coupling on spin-polarized transport in carbon nanotube quantum dot

Spin polarized transport through a quantum dot coupled to ferromagnetic electrodes with noncollinear magnetizations is discussed in terms of nonequilibrium Green functions formalism in the finite-U slave boson mean field approximation. The difference of orientations of the magnetizations of electrodes opens off-diagonal spin-orbital transmission and apart from spin currents of longitudinal polarization also spin-flip currents appear. We also study equilibrium pure spin current at zero bias and discuss its dependence on magnetization orientation, spin-orbit coupling strength and gate voltage. Impact of these factors on tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) is also undertaken. In general spin-orbit coupling weakens TMR, but it can change its sign.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Many-Body Quantum State Control in the Presence of Environmental Noise

Inspired by the striking phenomenon that cats can land on their feet when they fall, we consider a simple model to simulate a quantum version of the orientation change of a falling cat. Our model consists of a set of coupled harmonic oscillators where both the oscillators' eigen-frequencies and the couplings are time-dependent to mimic the time-dependent shape deformation of a cat's body. In our simulations, we use the gradient-based Krotov's method to find an optimal control shape, enabling the quantum system under consideration to realize the state control within limited times, which is a quantum analogue of a cat's remarkable ability to orient itself to land on its feet when falling. We find that the quantum state control of the "cat system" may be precisely achieved and explore the control's robustness against a generic environmental influence. Our findings will be of interest for the optimal control of open quantum systems that is a subject of great importance in quantum computing, quantum information and quantum technology in general.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy