Crosstalk- and charge noise-induced multiqubit decoherence in exchange-coupled quantum dot spin qubit arrays

We analyze the robustness of Grover's quantum search algorithm under a local unitary noise with memory effects. For a multi-qubit register of the Grover circuit, we model the noise as originating from arbitrary but fixed unitary rotations in an arbitrary number of qubits of the register. We derive a restricted set of unitaries for which the success probability of the algorithm remains invariant with respect to the ``noise strength'' in the multi-qubit register. Precisely, we show that only when the unitary operator is either of two specific Pauli matrices, the algorithm's success probability stays unchanged when increasing or decreasing the nontrivial number of noisy qubits. When the third Pauli matrix acts as the noise unitary on an even number of noise sites, the success probability at all times will be unaltered as long as the total number of noise sites is changed to another even number. Likewise happens when the total number of noise sites stays odd. This asymmetry between the Pauli operators stems from the inherent symmetry-breaking existing within the Grover circuit. We further show that the positions of the noisy sites are irrelevant in the case of any of the Pauli matrices as noise. Our results hold true irrespective of the presence of time-correlations in the noise. The results are exemplified in a situation where the noise is Markovian-correlated in time.

