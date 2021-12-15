ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correlations at PT-symmetric quantum critical point

By Balázs Dóra, Doru Sticlet, Catalin Pascu Moca
 4 days ago

We consider a PT-symmetric Fermi gas with an exceptional point, representing the critical point between PT-symmetric and symmetry broken phases. Although the low energy spectrum remains linear in momentum, the ground state exhibits spatially periodic...

pcn-channel.com

The Quantum Experiment that Broke Reality

The double slit experiment radically changed the way we understand reality. Find out what the ramifications of this experiment were and how we can use it to better comprehend our universe. Credit PBS Space Time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effects of general non-magnetic quenched disorder on a spin-density-wave quantum critical metallic system in two spatial dimension

We investigate the effects of general non-magnetic quenched disorder on a two-dimensional spin-density-wave (SDW) quantum critical metallic system and discuss how a clean SDW non-Fermi liquid state becomes modified, based on a renormalization group (RG) method. We consider (i) all possible scattering channels by a random charge potential for fermion fields and additionally (ii) a random mass term for a SDW boson order parameter as effects of the non-magnetic quenched disorder. From the one-loop analysis, we find a weakly disordered non-Fermi liquid metallic fixed point(interacting long-range ordered fixed point) when only the random boson mass vertex is considered. However, in the general case where all disorder vertices are considered, it turns out that there is no stable fixed point and the low-energy RG flows are governed by the large random charge potential vertices especially channels in a `Direct' category with an interplay of an effective Yukawa interaction. Focusing on the physical meanings of the low-energy RG flows, we provide a detailed explanation of the one-loop results. Beyond the one-loop level, we first discuss partial two-loop corrections to the random charge potential vertices. Furthermore, we examine the possibility of different low-energy RG flows compared to that of the one-loop results by considering the two-loop corrections to the random boson mass vertex and, discuss low energy properties in relation to the random singlet phase. For physical properties, we calculate asymptotic forms of the two-point Green's functions and anomalous dimensions of the four superconducting channels in the one-loop level.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dynamical mean field theory of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides: phase diagram, resistivity, and quantum criticality

We present a comprehensive dynamical mean field study of the moiré Hubbard model, which is believed to represent the physics of moiré bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides. In these materials, important aspects of the band structure including the bandwidth and the order and location of van Hove singularities can be tuned by varying the interlayer potential. We present a magnetic and metal-insulator phase diagram and a detailed study of the dependence of the resistivity on temperature, band filling and interlayer potential. We find that transport displays Fermi liquid, strange metal and quantum critical behaviors in distinct regions of the phase diagram. We show how magnetic order affects the resistivity. Our results elucidate the physics of the correlated states and the metal-insulator continuous transition recently observed in twisted homobilayer WSe$_2$ and heterobilayer MoTe$_2$/WSe$_2$ experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hybrid quantum--classical algorithm for computing imaginary-time correlation functions

Quantitative descriptions of strongly correlated materials pose a considerable challenge in condensed matter physics and chemistry. A promising approach to address this problem is quantum embedding methods. In particular, the dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT) maps the original system to an effective quantum impurity model comprising correlated orbitals embedded in an electron bath. The biggest bottleneck in DMFT calculations is numerically solving the quantum impurity model, i.e., computing Green's function. Past studies have proposed theoretical methods to compute Green's function of a quantum impurity model in polynomial time using a quantum computer. So far, however, efficient methods for computing the imaginary-time Green's functions have not been established despite the advantages of the imaginary-time formulation. We propose a quantum--classical hybrid algorithm for computing imaginary-time Green's functions on quantum devices with limited hardware resources by applying the variational quantum simulation. Using a quantum circuit simulator, we verified this algorithm by computing Green's functions for a dimer model as well as a four-site impurity model obtained by DMFT calculations of the single-band Hubbard model, although our method can be applied to general imaginary-time correlation functions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Impact of Kondo correlations and spin-orbit coupling on spin-polarized transport in carbon nanotube quantum dot

Spin polarized transport through a quantum dot coupled to ferromagnetic electrodes with noncollinear magnetizations is discussed in terms of nonequilibrium Green functions formalism in the finite-U slave boson mean field approximation. The difference of orientations of the magnetizations of electrodes opens off-diagonal spin-orbital transmission and apart from spin currents of longitudinal polarization also spin-flip currents appear. We also study equilibrium pure spin current at zero bias and discuss its dependence on magnetization orientation, spin-orbit coupling strength and gate voltage. Impact of these factors on tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) is also undertaken. In general spin-orbit coupling weakens TMR, but it can change its sign.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Existence of minimizers and convergence of critical points for a new Landau-de Gennes energy functional in nematic liquid crystals

The Landau-de Gennes energy in nematic liquid crystals depends on four elastic constants $L_1$, $L_2$, $L_3$, $L_4$. In the case of $L_4\neq 0$, Ball-Majumdar \cite {BM} found an example that the original Landau-de Gennes energy functional in physics does not satisfy a coercivity condition, which causes a problem in mathematics to establish existence of energy minimizers. At first, we introduce a new Landau-de Gennes energy density with $L_4\neq 0$, which satisfies the coercivity condition for all $Q$-tensors and keeps most physical quantities of the original Landau-de Gennes density. Secondly, we prove that solutions of the Landau-de Gennes system can approach a solution of the $Q$-tensor Oseen-Frank system without using energy minimizers. Thirdly, we develop a new approach to generalize Nguyen-Zarnescu's converging result in \cite{NZ} to the case of nonzero elastic constants $L_2$, $L_3$, $L_4$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Complexity for Open Quantum System

We study the complexity for an open quantum system. Our system is a harmonic oscillator coupled to a one-dimensional massless scalar field, which acts as the bath. Specifically, we consider the reduced density matrix by tracing out the bath degrees of freedom for both regular and inverted oscillator and computed the complexity of purification (COP) and complexity by using the operator-state mapping. We found that when the oscillator is regular the COP saturates quickly for both underdamped and overdamped oscillators. Interestingly, when the oscillator is underdamped, we discover a kink like behaviour for the saturation value of COP with varying damping coefficient. For the inverted oscillator, we found a linear growth of COP with time for all values of bath-system interaction. However, when the interaction is increased the slope of the linear growth decreases, implying that the unstable nature of the system can be regulated by the bath.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On propagation in Loop Quantum Gravity

A rigorous implementation of the Wheeler-Dewitt equations was derived in the context of Loop Quantum Gravity (LQG) and was coined Quantum Spin Dynamics (QSD). The Hamiltonian constraint of QSD was criticised as being too local and to prevent "propagation" in canonical LQG. That criticism was based on an algorithm developed for QSD for generating solutions to the Wheeler-DeWitt equations. The fine details of that algorithm could not be worked out because the QSD Hamiltonian constraint makes crucial use of the volume operator which cannot be diagonalised analytically.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamical relaxation of correlators in periodically driven integrable quantum systems

We show that the correlation functions of a class of periodically driven integrable closed quantum systems approach their steady state value as $n^{-(\alpha+1)/\beta}$, where $n$ is the number of drive cycles and $\alpha$ and $\beta$ denote positive integers. We find that generically $\beta=2$ within a dynamical phase characterized by a fixed $\alpha$; however, its value can change to $\beta=3$ or $\beta=4$ either at critical drive frequencies separating two dynamical phases or at special points within a phase. We show that such decays are realized in both driven Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) and one-dimensional (1D) transverse field Ising models, discuss the role of symmetries of the Floquet spectrum in determining $\beta$, and chart out the values of $\alpha$ and $\beta$ realized in these models. We analyze the SSH model for a continuous drive protocol using a Floquet perturbation theory which provides analytical insight into the behavior of the correlation functions in terms of its Floquet Hamiltonian. This is supplemented by an exact numerical study of a similar behavior for the 1D Ising model driven by a square pulse protocol. For both models, we find a crossover timescale $n_c$ which diverges at the transition. We also unravel a long-time oscillatory behavior of the correlators when the critical drive frequency, $\omega_c$, is approached from below ($\omega < \omega_c$). We tie such behavior to the presence of multiple stationary points in the Floquet spectrum of these models and provide an analytic expression for the time period of these oscillations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Operational Interpretation of Quantum Fisher Information in Quantum Thermodynamics

In the framework of quantum thermodynamics preparing a quantum system in a general state requires the consumption of two distinct resources, namely, work and coherence. It has been shown that the work cost of preparing a quantum state is determined by its free energy. Considering a similar setting, here we determine the coherence cost of preparing a general state when there are no restrictions on work consumption. More precisely, the coherence cost is defined as the minimum rate of consumption of systems in a pure coherent state, that is needed to prepare copies of the desired system. We show that the coherence cost of any system is determined by its quantum Fisher information about the time parameter, hence introducing a new operational interpretation of this central quantity of quantum metrology. Our resource-theoretic approach also reveals a previously unnoticed connection between two fundamental properties of quantum Fisher information.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Thick embeddings of graphs into symmetric spaces via coarse geometry

We prove estimates for the optimal volume of thick embeddings of finite graphs into symmetric spaces, generalising results of Kolmagorov-Barzdin and Gromov-Guth for embeddings into Euclidean spaces. We distinguish two very different behaviours depending on the rank of the non-compact factor. For rank at least 2, we construct thick wirings of $N$-vertex graphs with volume $CN\ln(N)$ and prove that this is optimal. For rank at most $1$ we prove lower bounds of the form $cN^a$ for some (explicit) $a>1$ which depends on the dimension of the Euclidean factor and the conformal dimension of the boundary of the non-compact factor. The key ingredient is a coarse geometric analogue of a thick embedding called a coarse wiring, with the key property that the minimal volume of a thick embedding is comparable to the minimal volume of a coarse wiring for symmetric spaces of dimension at least $3$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Cooper quartet correlations in infinite symmetric nuclear matter

We investigate the quartet correlations in four-component fermionic systems at the thermodynamic limit within a variational many-body theory. The Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS)-type variational wave function is extended to the systems with the coexistence of pair and quartet correlations at zero temperature. Special attention is paid to the application of the present framework to an alpha-particle condensation in symmetric nuclear matter, where the coexistence of deuteron and alpha condensations is anticipated. We also discuss how physical properties, such as quasiparticle dispersion, can be modified by the pair and quartet correlations and show a hierarchical structure of in-medium cluster formations in infinite nuclear matter. The present results may also contribute to the interdisciplinary understanding of fermionic condensations beyond the BCS paradigm in many-body systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On some locally symmetric embedded spaces with non-negative scalar curvature and their characterization

In this work we perform a general study of properties of a class of locally symmetric embedded hypersurfaces in spacetimes admitting a $1+1+2$ spacetime decomposition. The hypersurfaces are given by specifying the form of the Ricci tensor with respect to the induced metric. These are slices of constant time in the spacetime. Firstly, the form of the Ricci tensor for general hypersurfaces is obtained and the conditions under which the general case reduces to those of constant time slices are specified. We provide a characterization of these hypersurfaces, with key physical quantities in the spacetime playing a role in specifying the local geometry of these hypersurfaces. Furthermore, we investigate the case where these hypersurfaces admit a Ricci soliton structure. The particular cases where the vector fields associated to the solitons are Killing or conformal Killing vector fields are analyzed. Finally, in the context of spacetimes with local rotational symmetry and it is shown that, only spacetimes in this class with vanishing rotation and spatial twist that admit the hypersurface types considered, and that the hypersurfaces are necessarily flat. And if such hypersurface do admit a Ricci soliton structure, the soliton is steady, with the components of the soliton field being constants.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Maximally entangled mixed symmetric states of two qubits

In this work, a variation of the problem originally solved by Verstraete, Audenaert, and De Moor [Phys. Rev. A 64, 012316 (2001)] on what is the maximum entanglement that can be created in a two-qubit system by a global unitary transformation is considered and solved when permutation invariance in the state is imposed. The additional constraint of permutation symmetry appears naturally in the context of bosonic systems or spin states. We also characterise symmetric two-qubit states that remain separable after any global unitary transformation, called symmetric absolutely separable states (SAS), or absolutely classical for spin states. This allows us to determine the maximal radius of a ball of SAS states around the maximally mixed state in the symmetric sector, and the minimal radius of a ball that includes the set of SAS states. For three-qubit systems, a necessary condition for absolute separability of symmetric states is given, which leads us to upper bounds on the ball radii similar to those studied for the two-qubit system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Local quantum overlapping tomography

Reconstructing the full quantum state of a many-body system requires the estimation of a number of parameters that grows exponentially with system size. Nevertheless, there are situations in which one is only interested in a subset of these parameters and a full reconstruction is not needed. A paradigmatic example is a scenario where one aims at determining all the reduced states only up to a given size. Overlapping tomography provides constructions to address this problem with a number of product measurements much smaller than what is obtained when performing independent tomography of each reduced state. There are however many relevant physical systems with a natural notion of locality where one is mostly interested in the reduced states of neighboring particles. In this work, we study this form of local overlapping tomography. First of all, we show that, contrary to its full version, the number of product measurements needed for local overlapping tomography does not grow with system size. Then, we present strategies for qubit and fermionic systems in selected lattice geometries. The developed methods find a natural application in the estimation of many-body systems prepared in current quantum simulators or quantum computing devices, where interactions are often local.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mesoscopic and macroscopic quantum correlations in photonic, atomic and optomechanical systems

This paper reviews the progress that has been made in our knowledge of quantum correlations at the mesoscopic and macroscopic level. We begin by summarizing the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen (EPR) argument and the Bell correlations that cannot be explained by local hidden variable theories. It was originally an open question as to whether (and how) such quantum correlations could occur on a macroscopic scale, since this would seem to counter the correspondence principle. The purpose of this review is to examine how this question has been answered over the decades since the original papers of EPR and Bell. We first review work relating to higher spin measurements which revealed that macroscopic quantum states could exhibit Bell correlations. This covers higher dimensional, multi-particle and continuous-variable EPR and Bell states where measurements on a single system give a spectrum of outcomes, and also multipartite states where measurements are made at multiple separated sites. It appeared that the macroscopic quantum observations were for an increasingly limited span of measurement settings and required a fine resolution of outcomes. Motivated by this, we next review correlations for macroscopic superposition states, and examine predictions for the violation of Leggett-Garg inequalities for dynamical quantum systems. These results reveal Bell correlations for coarse-grained measurements which need only distinguish between macroscopically distinct states, thus bringing into question the validity of certain forms of macroscopic realism. Finally, we review progress for massive systems, including Bose-Einstein condensates and optomechanical oscillators, where EPR-type correlations have been observed between massive systems. Experiments are summarized, which support the predictions of quantum mechanics in mesoscopic regimes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chirality sensing employing PT-symmetric and general gain-loss optical systems

Ioannis Katsantonis, Sotiris Droulias, Costas M. Soukoulis, Eleftherios N. Economou, T. Peter Rakitzis, Maria Kafesaki. Molecular chirality detection and enantiomer discrimination are very important issues for many areas of science and technology, prompting intensive investigations via optical methods. However, these methods are hindered by the intrinsically weak nature of chiro-optical signals. Here, we investigate and demonstrate the potential of gain materials and of combined gain-loss media to enhance these signals. Specifically, we show that the proper combination of a thin chiral layer with a gain-loss bilayer can lead to large enhancements of both the circular dichroism (CD) response and the dissymmetry factor, g, compared to the chiral layer alone. The most pronounced enhancements are obtained in the case of a Parity-Time (PT) symmetric gain-loss bilayer, while deviations from the exact PT symmetry lead to only moderate deterioration of the CD and g response, demonstrating also the possibility of tuning the system response by tuning the gain layer properties. In the case of PT-symmetric gain-loss bilayers we found that the largest CD enhancement is obtained at the system lasing threshold, while the g-enhancements at the anisotropic transmission resonances of the systems. Our results clearly demonstrate the potential of gain materials in chirality detection. Moreover, our gain-involving approach can be applied in conjunction with most of the nanophotonics/nanostructures-based approaches that have been already proposed for chirality sensing, further enhancing the performance/output of both approaches.
SCIENCE
APS Physics

Pushing the Limits of Quantum Sensing with Variational Quantum Circuits

Theoretical Division, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, NM, USA. Variational quantum algorithms could help researchers improve the performance of optical atomic clocks and of other quantum-metrology schemes. Since it was first introduced in 1949, Ramsey interferometry has had an exciting history. The method was at the center of a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
arxiv.org

Scope and convergence of the hopping parameter expansion in finite temperature QCD with heavy quarks around the critical point

Hopping parameter expansion is a useful tool to investigate heavy dynamical quarks in lattice QCD, while the range of its applicability has been sometimes questioned. We study the convergence and the valid range of the hopping parameter expansion in the determination of the critical point (critical quark mass) of QCD with heavy quarks at finite temperature and density. On lattices with sufficiently large spatial extent, the terms in the hopping parameter expansion are classified into Wilson loop terms and Polyakov-type loop terms. We first study the case of the worst convergence in which all the gauge link variables are unit matrices and thus the Wilson loops and the Polyakov-type loops get their maximum values. We perform explicit calculation up to more than 100th order of the hopping parameter expansion. We show that the hopping parameter expansion is convergent up to the chiral limit of free Wilson quarks. We then perform a Monte-Carlo simulation to measure correlation among Polyakov-type loop terms up to the 20th order of the hopping parameter expansion. In previous studies, strong correlation between the leading order Polyakov loop term and the next-to-leading order bent Polyakov loop terms was reported and used to construct an effective theory to incorporate the next-to-leading order effect by a shift of the leading order coupling parameter. We establish that the strong correlation among Polyakov-type loop terms holds also at higher orders of the hopping parameter expansion, and extend the effective theory to incorporate higher-order effects up to high orders. Using the effective theory, we study the truncation error of the hopping parameter expansion. We find that the previous next-to-leading order result of the critical point for $N_t=4$ are well reliable. For $N_t \ge 6$, we need to incorporate higher-order effects in the effective theory.
PHYSICS

