ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Round-Core-Radius-Dependent Electromagnetic Coupling of Multifilament Helical Superconducting Tapes in a Swept Magnetic Field

By Yoichi Higashi, Yasunori Mawatari
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

With the excitation and demagnetization of a magnet for magnetic resonance imaging in mind, we theoretically and numerically investigated electromagnetic coupling--especially its dependence on the round core radius $R$--of multifilament helically wound superconducting tapes...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Dark Exciton Giant Rabi Oscillations with no External Magnetic Field

Multi-phonon physics is an emerging field that serves as a test bed for fundamental quantum physics and several applications in metrology, on-chip communication, among others. Quantum acoustic cavities or resonators are devices that are being used to study multi-phonon phenomena both theoretically and experimentally. In particular, we study a system consisting of a semiconductor quantum dot pumped by a driving laser, and coupled to an acoustic cavity. This kind of systems have proven to yield interesting multi-phonon phenomena, but the description of the quantum dot has been limited to a two-level system. This limitation restrains the complexity that a true semiconductor quantum dot can offer. Instead, in this work we consider a model where the quantum dot can have both bright and dark excitons, the latter being particularly useful due to their lower decoherence times, because they do not present spontaneous photon emission. In this setup, we demonstrate that by fine-tuning the driving laser frequency, one is able to realise giant Rabi oscillations between the vacuum state and a dark exciton state with $N$-phonon bundles. From this, we highlight two outstanding features: first, we are able to create dark states excitations in the quantum dot without the usual external magnetic field needed to do so; and second, in a dissipative scenario where the acoustic cavity and the quantum dot suffer from losses, the system acts as a phonon gun able to herald $N$-phonon bundles.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Clarification of Basic Concepts for Electromagnetic Interference Shielding Effectiveness

There exists serious miscomprehension in the open literature about the electromagnetic interference shielding effectiveness (EMI SE) as a critical index to evaluate the shielding performance, which is misleading to the graduates and newcomers embarking on the field of electromagnetic shielding materials. EMI SE is defined as the sum of three terms including reflection loss, absorption loss and multiple reflection loss in the classical Schelkunoff theory, while it is decomposed into two terms named reflection loss and absorption loss in practice, which is called Calculation theory here. In this paper, we elucidate the widely-seen misconceptions connected with EMI SE via theoretical derivation and instance analysis. Firstly, the terms in Calculation theory are often mistakenly regarded as the approximation of the terms with the same names in Schelkunoff theory when multiple reflection loss is negligible. Secondly, it is insufficient and unreasonable to determine the absorption-dominant shielding performance in the case that absorption loss is higher than reflection loss since reflection loss and absorption loss cannot represent the actual levels of reflected and absorbed power. Power coefficients are recommended to compare the contribution of reflection and absorption to shielding performance. Thirdly, multiple reflection effect is included in the definitions of reflection loss and absorption loss in Calculation theory, and the effect of multiple reflections on shielding property is clarified as against the commonly wrong understandings. These clarifications offer correct comprehension about the shielding mechanism and assessment of reflection and absorption contribution to the total shielding.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Study on Correcting the Effect of Polarization Crosstalk in Full-Disk Solar Photospheric Magnetic Fields Observations

Magnetography using magnetic sensitive lines is regarded traditionally as the main instrument for measuring the magnetic field of the whole Sun. Full polarized Stockes parameters ($I$, $Q$, $U$, $V$) observed can be used to deduce the magnetic field under specific theoretical model or inversion algorithms. Due to various reasons, there are often cross-talk effects among Stokes signals observed directly by magnetographs. Especially, the circular polarized signal $V$ usually affects the linear polarized ones $Q$ and $U$ seriously, which is one of the main errors of the value of the transverse magnetic field (parallel to the solar surface) that is related to $Q$ and $U$. The full-disk magnetograph onboard the Advanced Space based Solar Observatory (ASO-S/FMG) is designed to observe Stockes parameters to deduce the vector magnetic field. In this paper, the methods correcting the effects of cross-talk $V$ to $Q$ and $U$ are based on the assumption of perfectly symmetric Q and U and anti-symmetric Stokes V profiles and a new method to reduce the crosstalk effect under observation mode of FMG is developed. Through the test, it is found that the two methods have better effect in cross-talk removal in the sunspot region, and have better consistency. Addtionally, the developed methodcan be applied to remove the cross-talk effect using only one group of $Q$, $U$ and $V$ images observed at one wavelength position.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Effect of Repulsion on Superconductivity at Low Density

We examine the effect of repulsion on superconductivity in a three-dimensional system with a Bardeen-Pines-like interaction in the low-density limit, where the chemical potential $\mu$ is much smaller than the phonon frequency $\omega_L$. We parameterize the strength of the repulsion by a dimensionless parameter $f$, and find that the superconducting transition temperature $T_c$ approaches a nonzero value in the $\mu = 0$ limit as long as $f$ is below a certain threshold $f^*$. In this limit, we find that $T_c$ goes to zero as a power of $f^*-f$, in contrast to the high density limit, where $T_c$ goes to zero exponentially quickly as $f$ approaches $f^*$. For all nonzero $f$, the gap function $\Delta (\omega_m)$ changes sign along the Matsubara axis, which allows the system to partially overcome the repulsion at high frequencies. We trace the position of the gap node with $f$ and show that it approaches zero frequency as $f$ approaches $f^*$. To investigate the robustness of our conclusions, we then go beyond the Bardeen-Pines model and include full dynamical screening of the interaction, finding that $T_c$ still saturates to a non-zero value at $\mu = 0$ when $f < f^*$.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helical#Coupling#Superconductivity#Magnetic Field#Applied Physics#Ieee Trans
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multi-scale magnetic field structures in an expanding elongated plasma cloud with hot electrons subject to an external magnetic field

We carry out 3D and 2D PIC-simulations of the expansion of a magnetized plasma that initially uniformly fills a half-space and contains a semi-cylindrical region of heated electrons elongated along the surface of the plasma boundary. This geometry is related, for instance, to the ablation of a plane target by a femtosecond laser beam under quasi-cylindrical focusing. We find that the decay of the inhomogeneous plasma--vacuum discontinuity is strongly affected by an external magnetic field parallel to its boundary.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Long-term memory magnetic correlations in the Hubbard model: A dynamical mean-field theory analysis

We investigate the onset of a not-decaying asymptotic behavior of temporal magnetic correlations in the Hubbard model in infinite dimensions. This long-term memory feature of dynamical spin correlations can be precisely quantified by computing the difference between the static isolated (or Kubo) susceptibility and the corresponding isothermal one. Here, we present a procedure for reliably evaluating this difference starting from imaginary time-axis data, and apply it to the testbed case of the Mott-Hubbard metal-insulator transition (MIT). At low temperatures, we find long-term memory effects in the entire Mott regime, abruptly ending at the first order MIT. This directly reflects the underlying local moment physics and the associated degeneracy in the many-electron spectrum. At higher temperatures, a more gradual onset of an infinitely-long time-decay of magnetic correlations occurs in the crossover regime, not too far from the Widom line emerging from the critical point of the MIT. Our work has relevant algorithmic implications for the analytical continuation of dynamical susceptibilities in strongly correlated regimes and offers a new perspective for unveiling fundamental properties of the many-particle spectrum of the problem under scrutiny.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

History-dependent growth and reduction of the ripples formed on a swept granular track

When a solid object or wheel is repeatedly dragged on a dry sandy surface, ripple patterns are formed. Although the conditions to form ripple patterns have been studied well, methods to eliminate the developed ripple patterns have not been understood thus far. Therefore, history-dependent stability of the ripple patterns formed on a sandy surface is investigated in this study. First, the ripple patterns are formed by sweeping the flat sandy surface with a flexible plow at a constant speed. Then, the sweeping speed is reduced, and the variation of ripple patterns is measured. As a result, we find that the ripple patterns show hysteresis. Specifically, the increase in amplitude of ripples is observed when the reduced velocity is close to the initial velocity forming the ripple pattern. In addition, splitting of ripples is found when the reduced velocity is further decreased. From a simple analysis of the plow's motion, we discuss the physical mechanism of the ripple splitting.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Effect of the anomalous dispersion in the solar atmosphere on results of magnetic field measurements by the line-ratio method

On the basis of Stokes parameter calculations for the Fe I 524.7 and 525.0 nm lines and the Holweger-Muller model atmosphere, the effect of the anomalous dispersion on solar magnetic field measurements by the line-ratio method is analyzed. It is shown that with the present-day observational accuracy the anomalous dispersion should be taken into consideration in the line-ratio method only when the following four conditions are fulfilled simultaneously: a) the inclination of the magnetic lines to the line of sight does not exceed 20 degrees; b) the magnetic field strength is larger than 100 mT; c) the cross profile of the magnetic field in subtelescopic flux tubes is rectangular; and d) the parts of the magnetically sensitive line profiles close to the line center (<4 pm) are used.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Ref-NeRF: Structured View-Dependent Appearance for Neural Radiance Fields

Neural Radiance Fields (NeRF) is a popular view synthesis technique that represents a scene as a continuous volumetric function, parameterized by multilayer perceptrons that provide the volume density and view-dependent emitted radiance at each location. While NeRF-based techniques excel at representing fine geometric structures with smoothly varying view-dependent appearance, they often fail to accurately capture and reproduce the appearance of glossy surfaces. We address this limitation by introducing Ref-NeRF, which replaces NeRF's parameterization of view-dependent outgoing radiance with a representation of reflected radiance and structures this function using a collection of spatially-varying scene properties. We show that together with a regularizer on normal vectors, our model significantly improves the realism and accuracy of specular reflections. Furthermore, we show that our model's internal representation of outgoing radiance is interpretable and useful for scene editing.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A variational approach to first order kinetic mean field games with local couplings

First order kinetic mean field games formally describe the Nash equilibria of deterministic differential games where agents control their acceleration, asymptotically in the limit as the number of agents tends to infinity. The known results for the well-posedness theory of mean field games with control on the acceleration assume either that the running and final costs are regularising functionals of the density variable, or the presence of noise, i.e. a second-order system. In this manuscript we construct global in time weak solutions to a first order mean field games system involving kinetic transport operators, where the costs are local (hence non-regularising) functions of the density variable with polynomial growth. We show the uniqueness of these solutions on the support of the agent density. This is achieved by characterising solutions through two convex optimisation problems in duality. As part of our approach, we develop tools for the analysis of mean field games on a non-compact domain by variational methods. We introduce a notion of `reachable set', built from the initial measure, that allows us to work with initial measures with or without compact support. In this way we are able to obtain crucial estimates on minimising sequences for merely bounded and continuous initial measures with finite first velocity moment. These are then carefully combined with $L^1$-type averaging lemmas from kinetic theory to obtain pre-compactness for the minimising sequence. Finally, under stronger convexity and monotonicity assumptions on the data, we prove higher order Sobolev estimates of the solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Polarization-dependent magnetic properties of periodically driven $α$-RuCl$_{3}$

We study magnetic properties of a periodically driven Mott insulator with strong spin-orbit coupling and show some properties characteristic of linearly polarized light. We consider a $t_{2g}$-orbital Hubbard model driven by circularly or linearly polarized light with strong spin-orbit coupling and derive its effective Hamiltonian in the strong-interaction limit for a high-frequency case. We show that linearly polarized light can change not only the magnitudes and signs of the exchange interactions, but also their bond anisotropy even without the bond-anisotropic hopping integrals. Because of this property, the honeycomb-network spin system could be transformed into weakly coupled zigzag or step spin chains for the light field polarized along the $b$- or $a$-axis, respectively. Then, analyzing how the light fields affect several magnetic states in a mean-field approximation, we show that linearly polarized light can change the relative stability of the competing magnetic states, whereas such a change is absent for circularly polarized light. We also analyze the effects of both the bond anisotropy of nearest-neighbor hopping integrals and a third-neighbor hopping integral on the magnetic states and show that the results obtained in a simple model, in which the bond-averaged nearest-neighbor hopping integrals are considered, remain qualitatively unchanged except for the stability of zigzag states in the non-driven case and the degeneracy lifting of the zigzag or stripy states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rodlike Heisenberg nanomagnet driven by propagating magnetic field: Nonequilibrium phase transition

The dynamical responses of a rodlike anisotropic Heisenberg ferromagnet irradiated by propagating magnetic field wave has been studied by Monte Carlo simulation with Metropolis single spin flip algorithm. A nonequilibrium dynamical phase transition was observed and the transition temperature was obtained from the peak position of the variance of the dynamic order parameter. The transition was found to occur at lower temperature for the higher values of the amplitude of the propagating magnetic field wave. A comprehensive phase boundary was drawn. The phase boundary is found to be insensitive to the wavelength of the propagaing field wave. The boundary encloses more region of ordered phase for stronger anisotropy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Predicting Core Electron Binding Energies in Elements of the First Transition Series Using the $Δ$-Self-Consistent-Field Method

The $\Delta$-Self-Consistent-Field ($\Delta$SCF) method has been established as an accurate and computationally efficient approach for calculating absolute core electron binding energies for light elements up to chlorine, but relatively little is known about the performance of this method for heavier elements. In this work, we present $\Delta$SCF calculations of transition metal (TM) 2$p$ core electron binding energies for a series of 60 molecular compounds containing the first row transition metals Ti, V, Cr, Mn, Fe and Co. We find that the calculated TM 2$p_{3/2}$ binding energies are less accurate than the results for the lighter elements with a mean absolute error (MAE) of 0.73 eV compared to experimental gas phase photoelectron spectroscopy results. However, our results suggest that the error depends mostly on the element and is rather insensitive to the chemical environment. By applying an element-specific correction to the binding energies the MAE is reduced to 0.20 eV, similar to the accuracy obtained for the lighter elements.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The Stellar Age Dependence of X-ray Emission from Normal Star-Forming Galaxies in the GOODS Fields

Woodrow Gilbertson, Bret Lehmer, Keith Doore, Rafael Eufrasio, Antara Basu-Zych, William Brandt, Tassos Fragos, Kristen Garofali, Konstantinos Kovlakas, Bin Luo, Paolo Tozzi, Fabio Vito, Benjamin F. Williams, Yongquan Xue. The Chandra Deep Field-South and North surveys (CDFs) provide unique windows into the cosmic history of X-ray emission from normal (non-active)...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Induction of Large Magnetic Anisotropy Energy and Formation of Multiple Dirac States in SrIrO$_3$ Films: Role of correlation and spin-orbit coupling

The 5$d$ transition metal oxides, in particular iridates, host novel electronic and magnetic phases due to the interplay between onsite Coulomb repulsion ($U$) and spin-orbit coupling (SOC). The reduced dimensionality brings another degree of freedom to increase the functionality of these systems. By taking the example of ultrathin films of SrIrO$_3$,theoretically, we demonstrate that confinement led localization can introduce large magnetic anisotropy energy (MAE) in the range 2-7 meV/Ir which is one to two orders higher than that of the traditional MAE compounds formed out of transition metals and their multilayers. Furthermore, in the weak correlation limit, tailored terminations can yield multiple Dirac states across a large energy window of 2 eV around the Fermi energy which is a rare phenomena in correlated oxides and upon experimental realization it will give rise to unique transport properties with excitation and doping.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Characterizing Velocity-Space Signatures of Electron Energization in Large-Guide-Field Collisionless Magnetic Reconnection

Magnetic reconnection plays an important role in the release of magnetic energy and consequent energization of particles in collisionless plasmas. Energy transfer in collisionless magnetic reconnection is inherently a two-step process: reversible, collisionless energization of particles by the electric field, followed by collisional thermalization of that energy, leading to irreversible plasma heating. Gyrokinetic numerical simulations are used to explore the first step of electron energization, and we generate the first examples of field-particle correlation (FPC) signatures of electron energization in 2D strong-guide-field collisionless magnetic reconnection. We determine these velocity space signatures at the x-point and in the exhaust, the regions of the reconnection geometry in which the electron energization primarily occurs. Modeling of these velocity-space signatures shows that, in the strong-guide-field limit, the energization of electrons occurs through bulk acceleration of the out-of-plane electron flow by parallel electric field that drives the reconnection, a non-resonant mechanism of energization. We explore the variation of these velocity-space signatures over the plasma beta range $0.01 \le \beta_i \le 1$. Our analysis goes beyond the fluid picture of the plasma dynamics and exploits the kinetic features of electron energization in the exhaust region to propose a single-point diagnostic which can potentially identify a reconnection exhaust region using spacecraft observations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Turbulent magnetic field amplification in binary neutron star mergers

Magnetic fields are expected to play a key role in the dynamics and the ejection mechanisms that accompany the merger of two neutron stars. General relativistic magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations offer a unique opportunity to unravel the details of the ongoing physical processes. Nevertheless, current numerical studies are severely limited by the fact that any affordable resolution remains insufficient to fully capture the small-scale dynamo, initially triggered by the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability, and later sourced by several MHD processes involving differential rotation. Here, we alleviate this limitation by using explicit large-eddy simulations, a technique where the unresolved dynamics occurring at the sub-grid scales (SGS) is modeled by extra terms, which are functions of the resolved fields and their derivatives. The combination of high-order numerical schemes, high resolutions, and the gradient SGS model allow us to capture the small-scale dynamos produced during the binary neutron star mergers. Here we follow the first 50 milliseconds after the merger and, for the first time, we find numerical convergence on the magnetic field amplification, in terms of integrated energy and spectral distribution over spatial scales. We also find that the average intensity of the magnetic field in the remnant saturates at $\sim 10^{16}$~G around $5$~ms after the merger. After $20-30$~ms, both toroidal and poloidal magnetic field components grow continuously, fed by the winding mechanism that provides a slow inverse cascade. We find no clear hints for magneto-rotational instabilities, and no significant impact of the magnetic field on the redistribution of angular momentum in the remnant in our simulations, probably due to the very turbulent and dynamical topology of the magnetic field at all stages, with small-scale components largely dominating over the large-scale ones.
arxiv.org

Turbulent broadening of electron heat-flux width in electromagnetic gyrokinetic simulations of a helical scrape-off layer model

We demonstrate that cross-field transport in the scrape-off layer (SOL) can be moderately increased by electromagnetic effects in high-beta regimes, resulting in a broader electron heat-flux width on the endplates. This conclusion is taken from full-$f$ electromagnetic gyrokinetic simulations of a helical SOL model that roughly approximates the SOL of the National Spherical Torus Experiment (NSTX). The simulations have been performed with the Gkeyll code, which recently became the first code to demonstrate the capability to simulate electromagnetic gyrokinetic turbulence on open magnetic field lines with sheath boundary conditions. We scan the source rate and thus $\beta$ so that the normalized pressure gradient (the MHD ballooning parameter $\alpha \propto \partial \beta / \partial r \propto \beta / L_p$) is scanned over an experimentally-relevant range, $\alpha = 0.3-1.5$. While there is little change in the pressure gradient scale length $L_p$ near the midplane as beta is increased, a 10\% increase in cross-field transport near the midplane results in an increase in the electron heat-flux width $\lambda_q$ and a 25\% reduction of the peak electron heat flux to the endplates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Zero-field superconducting diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

Jiang-Xiazi Lin, Phum Siriviboon, Harley D. Scammell, Song Liu, Daniel Rhodes, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, James Hone, Mathias S. Scheurer, J.I.A. Li. The critical current of a superconductor can be different in opposite directions when both time-reversal and inversion symmetry are absent. By breaking these symmetries with an applied magnetic field or by construction of a magnetic tunnel junction, this nonreciprocity, which creates a superconducting diode, has recently been demonstrated experimentally and attracted significant attention. Here we report an intrinsic superconducting diode effect which is present at zero external magnetic field in a heterostructure consisting of twisted trilayer graphene (tTLG) and tungsten diselenide (WSe$_2$). Such nonreciprocal behavior, with sign that can be reversed through training with an out-of-plane magnetic field, provides direct evidence that superconductivity and broken time-reversal symmetry coexist microscopically. In accordance with Hall measurements, superconductivity emerging from a valley-imbalanced Fermi surface provides a natural interpretation of the origin of the intrinsic diode effect and likely leads to finite-momentum Cooper pairing and nematic superconductivity. We also examine the relationship between superconductivity and the abundance of density wave (DW) instabilities in a complex phase diagram that features intertwinement between superconductivity, nematicity, ferromagnetism, and DW order.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy