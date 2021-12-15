ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Thixotropy, non-monotonic stress relaxation, and the second law of thermodynamics

By Yogesh M Joshi
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Many thixo-viscoelastic materials have been reported to undergo enhancement in elastic modulus with time and decrease in the same under application of deformation field. Incorporation of this feature in a viscoelastic...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Second law for active heat engines

Macroscopic cyclic heat engines have been a major motivation for the emergence of thermodynamics. In the last decade, cyclic heat engines that have large fluctuations and operate at finite time were studied within the more modern framework of stochastic thermodynamics. The second law for such heat engines states that the efficiency cannot be larger than the Carnot efficiency. The concept of active cyclic heat engines for a system in the presence of hidden dissipative degrees of freedom, also known as a nonequilibrium or active reservoir, has also been studied in theory and experiment. Such active engines show rather interesting behavior such as an ``efficiency'' larger than the Carnot bound. They are also likely to play an important role in future developments, given the ubiquitous presence of active media. However, a general second law for cyclic active heat engines has been lacking so far. Here we obtain a general second law for active heat engines, which does not involve the energy dissipation of the hidden degrees of freedom and is expressed in terms of quantities that can be measured directly from the observable degrees of freedom. Besides heat and work, our second law contains an information-theoretic term, which allows an active heat engine to extract work beyond the limits valid for a passive heat engine. Our results come from a known mathematical quantity in stochastic thermodynamics called excess entropy. To obtain a second law expressed in terms of observable variables in the presence of hidden degrees of freedom we introduce a coarse-grained excess entropy and prove a fluctuation theorem for this quantity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropy and monotones in scattering process

In this paper, we study the entanglement property of a 4-particle system. In this system, two initially entangled electrons A and C are scattered by two uncorrelated positrons B and D, respectively. We calculate the entanglements among the particles both before and after the double QED scattering ($AB\rightarrow AB, CD\rightarrow CD$). We find that the change of entanglement entropy between subsystems A and B during the scattering processs is proportional to the total cross section, $\sigma_{tot}=\sigma_{AB}\times\sigma_{CD}$. Even though there is no direct interaction between subsystems A and C (or B and D), the scattering process induces entanglement change among them which is also proportional to $\sigma_{tot}$. This result shows some kind of entanglement sharing property in multipartite system. In order to further investigate the entanglement sharing, we calculate the entanglement monotones which quantify the genuine multipartite entanglement in a multipartite system. For our chosen scattering process, $e^+e^-\rightarrow\mu^+\mu^-$, however, we find that the outgoing state is a W-type 4-partite entangled state which has no genuine 4-partite entanglement.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Operational Interpretation of Quantum Fisher Information in Quantum Thermodynamics

In the framework of quantum thermodynamics preparing a quantum system in a general state requires the consumption of two distinct resources, namely, work and coherence. It has been shown that the work cost of preparing a quantum state is determined by its free energy. Considering a similar setting, here we determine the coherence cost of preparing a general state when there are no restrictions on work consumption. More precisely, the coherence cost is defined as the minimum rate of consumption of systems in a pure coherent state, that is needed to prepare copies of the desired system. We show that the coherence cost of any system is determined by its quantum Fisher information about the time parameter, hence introducing a new operational interpretation of this central quantity of quantum metrology. Our resource-theoretic approach also reveals a previously unnoticed connection between two fundamental properties of quantum Fisher information.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Non-isothermal non-Newtonian flow problem with heat convection and Tresca's friction law

We consider an incompressible non-isothermal fluid flow with non-linear slip boundary conditions governed by Tresca's friction law. We assume that the stress tensor is given as $\sigma = 2 \mu\bigl( \theta, u, | D(u) |) |D(u) |^{p-2} D(u) - \pi {\rm Id}$ where $\theta$ is the temperature, $\pi$ is the pressure, $u$ is the velocity and $D(u)$ is the strain rate tensor of the fluid while $p$ is a real parameter. The problem is thus given by the $p$-Laplacian Stokes system with subdifferential type boundary conditions coupled to a $L^1$ elliptic equation describing the heat conduction in the fluid. We establish first an existence result for a family of approximate coupled problems where the $L^1$ coupling term in the heat equation is replaced by a bounded one depending on a parameter $0<\delta <<1$, by using a fixed point technique. Then we pass to the limit as $\delta$ tends to zero and we prove the existence of a solution $(u, \pi, \theta)$ to our original coupled problem in Banach spaces depending on $p$ for any $p > 3/2$.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thixotropy#Stress Relaxation#Materials Science#Journal Of Rheology 66
arxiv.org

Relaxed Supergravity

We propose a novel class of $\mathcal{N}=1$ supergravity (called ``Relaxed supergravity'') that can enlarge the space of scalar potentials, relaxing the strongly-constrained form of the prototype supergravity potential. It has very long been considered that in $\mathcal{N}=1$ supergravity a negative term of scalar potential can be given only by the gravitino-mass term (i.e. $-3e^{G}$) from the F-term potential, while such negative term is absent in global supersymmetry (SUSY). In this letter, however, we firstly discover a new negative-definite contribution to the scalar potential in $\mathcal{N}=1$ supergravity and even global SUSY. In the end, this allows us to have a general scalar potential. To achieve this, we start with detection of a ``no-go'' theorem for the higher order corrections in minimal supergravity models of inflation, which was investigated by Ferrara, Kallosh, Linde, and Porrati (FKLP). Based on the no-go theorem, we establish a superconformal action of a certain higher order correction for generating the new negative term. Then, we identify essential constraints on the new negative term by inspecting the suppression of the nonrenormalizable terms. We find that relaxed supergravity has a cutoff equal to SUSY breaking scale $M_S$. This signals that supersymmetry may be broken at high scale according to the cutoff leaving the naturalness issue aside. We suggest that relaxed supergravity can be a universal framework for building supergravity models of various phenomenologies under broken SUSY from particle physics to cosmology.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Structural and thermodynamics properties of pure phase alkanes, monoamides and alkane/monoamide mixtures with an ab initio based force-field model

A polarizable force-field (FF) model for short- and long-alkane chains and amide derivatives was constructed based solely on accurate quantum chemical (QC) calculations. First, the FF model accuracy was accessed by performing molecular dynamics (MD) simulations to calculate liquid-phase thermodynamic and structural properties for alkanes, for which experimental data are available. Second, The FF was then used to perform molecular dynamics simulations to calculate thermodynamic, structural and excess properties of monoamide/dodecane mixtures, namely DEHiBA/dodecane and DEHBA/dodecane. Aggregation phenomena appear for both types of mixtures and monoamide pure phases. A detailed structural analysis revealed, at small monoamide mole fraction the formation of dimers, while trimerization at larger monoamide concentrations and in their pure phases. Analysis of the relative orientation of the dimers have also been performed and showed a small difference for both phases.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Exponential Mixing by Orthogonal Non-Monotonic Shears

Non-monotonic velocity profiles are an inherent feature of mixing flows obeying non-slip boundary conditions. There are, however, few known models of laminar mixing which incorporate this feature and have proven mixing properties. Here we present such a model, alternating between two non-monotonic shear flows which act in orthogonal (i.e. perpendicular) directions. Each shear is defined by an independent variable, giving a two-dimensional parameter space within which we prove the mixing property over open subsets. Within these mixing windows, we use results from the billiards literature to establish exponential mixing rates. Outside of these windows, we find large parameter regions where elliptic islands persist, leading to poor mixing. Finally, we comment on the challenges of extending these mixing windows and the potential for a non-exponential mixing rate at particular parameter values.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Lattice walks confined to an octant in dimension 3: (non-)rationality of the second critical exponent

In the field of enumeration of walks in cones, it is known how to compute asymptotically the number of excursions (finite paths in the cone with fixed length, starting and ending points, using jumps from a given step set). As it turns out, the associated critical exponent is related to the eigenvalues of a certain Dirichlet problem on a spherical domain. An important underlying question is to decide whether this asymptotic exponent is a (non-)rational number, as this has important consequences on the algebraic nature of the associated generating function. In this paper, we ask whether such an excursion sequence might admit an asymptotic expansion with a first rational exponent and a second non-rational exponent. While the current state of the art does not give any access to such many-term expansions, we look at the associated continuous problem, involving Brownian motion in cones. Our main result is to prove that in dimension three, there exists a cone such that the heat kernel (the continuous analogue of the excursion sequence) has the desired rational/non-rational asymptotic property. Our techniques come from spectral theory and perturbation theory. More specifically, our main tool is a new Hadamard formula, which has an independent interest and allows us to compute the derivative of eigenvalues of spherical triangles along infinitesimal variations of the angles.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

A Continuous Family of Non-Monotonic Toral Mixing Maps

We establish the mixing property for a family of Lebesgue measure preserving toral maps composed of two piecewise linear shears, the first of which is non-monotonic. The maps serve as a basic model for the `stretching and folding' action in laminar fluid mixing, in particular flows where boundary conditions give rise to non-monotonic flow profiles. The family can be viewed as the parameter space between two well known systems, Arnold's Cat Map and a map due to Cerbelli and Giona, both of which possess finite Markov partitions and straightforward to prove mixing properties. However, no such finite Markov partitions appear to exist for the present family, so establishing mixing properties requires a different approach. In particular we follow a scheme of Katok and Strelcyn, proving strong mixing properties with respect to the Lebesgue measure on two open parameter spaces. Finally we comment on the challenges in extending these mixing windows and the potential for using the same approach to prove mixing properties in similar systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Valence can control the non-exponential viscoelastic relaxation of reversible multivalent gels

Hydrogels connected by multivalent reversible crosslinkers are a versatile design platform for biocompatible viscoelastic materials. Their linear response to a step strain displays a fast, exponential relaxation when using low valence crosslinkers, while larger supramolecular crosslinkers bring about much slower dynamics involving a wide distribution of time scales whose physical origin is still debated. Here, we are proposing a model where the gels` relaxation originate from elementary events in which the bonds connecting two neighboring crosslinkers all disconnect. Larger crosslinkers allow for a greater average number of bonds connecting them, but also generate more heterogeneity. We characterize the resulting distribution of relaxation time scales analytically, and accurately reproduce rheological measurement on metal-coordinate hydrogels with a variety of crosslinker sizes including ions, metal-organic cages, and nanoparticles. Our approach is simple enough to be extended to any crosslinker size, and could thus be harnessed for the rational design of complex viscoelastic materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS
asapland.com

Mind relaxation exercises

Mind relaxation exercises are a way to provide some rest and relief from the rigidity of subjective thinking. We all need a break from our thoughts every once in a while. The mind is not an easy thing to control, but sometimes we have no choice but to make it do what we want. It is very difficult for most people to ignore their thoughts even if they say they can do so. Sometimes you might get stuck on specific words or phrases running through your head over and over again, some type of memory attached to that phrase, an event in the past, a feeling about something- anything at all! When this happens just give up trying to stop thinking about it because you will never succeed anyway. If you had then you would not be reading this right now.
FITNESS
arxiv.org

Theory of zero-field diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Extending the kinetic and thermodynamic limits of molecular-beam epitaxy utilizing suboxide sources or metal-oxide catalyzed epitaxy

Patrick Vogt, Felix V. E. Hensling, Kathy Azizie, Jonathan P. McCandless, Jisung Park, Kursti DeLello, David A. Muller, Huili G. Xing, Debdeep Jena, Darrell G. Schlom. We observe a catalytic mechanism during the growth of III-O and IV-O materials by suboxide molecular-beam epitaxy ($S$-MBE). By supplying the molecular catalysts In$_2$O and SnO we increase the growth rates of Ga$_2$O$_3$ and In$_2$O$_3$. This catalytic action is explained by a metastable adlayer $A$, which increases the reaction probability of the reactants \gso\ and \iso\ with active atomic oxygen, leading to an increase of the growth rates of \gao\ and \ino. We derive a model for the growth of binary III-O and IV-O materials by $S$-MBE and apply these findings to a generalized catalytic description for metal-oxide catalyzed epitaxy (MOCATAXY), applicable to elemental and molecular catalysts. We derive a mathematical description of $S$-MBE and MOCATAXY providing a computational framework to set growth parameters in previously inaccessible kinetic and thermodynamic growth regimes when using the aforementioned catalysis. Our results indicate MOCATAXY takes place with a suboxide catalyst rather than with an elemental catalyst. As a result of the growth regimes achieved, we demonstrate a Ga$_2$O$_3$/Al$_2$O$_3$ heterostructure with unrivaled crystalline quality, paving the way to the preparation of oxide device structures with unprecedented perfection.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Non-equilibrium time-relaxation kinetic model for compressible turbulence modeling

For the first time, the non-equilibrium time-relaxation kinetic model (NTRKM) is proposed for compressible turbulence modeling on unresolved grids. Within the non-equilibrium time-relaxation framework, NTRKM is extended in the form of modified Bhatnagar-Gross-Krook model. Based on the first-order Chapman-Enskog expansion, NTRKM connects with the six-variable macroscopic governing equations. The first five governing equations correspond to the conservative laws in mass, momentum and total energy, while the sixth equation governs the evolution of unresolved turbulence kinetic energy Kutke. The unknowns in NTRKM, including turbulent relaxation time and source term, are determined by essential gradient-type assumption and standard dynamic modeling approach. Current generalized kinetic model on unresolved grids consequently offers a profound mesoscopic understanding for one-equation subgrid-scale turbulence kinetic energy Ksgs model in compressible large eddy simulation. To solve NTRKM accurately and robustly, a non-equilibrium gas-kinetic scheme is developed, which succeeds the well-established gas-kinetic scheme for simulating Navier-Stokes equations. Three-dimensional decaying compressible isotropic turbulence and temporal compressible plane mixing layer on unresolved grids are simulated to evaluate the generalized kinetic model and non-equilibrium gas-kinetic scheme. The performance of key turbulent quantities up to second-order statistics confirms that NTRKM is comparable with the widely-used eddy-viscosity Smagorinsky model (SM) and dynamic Smagorinsky model (DSM). Specifically, compared with the DNS solution in temporal compressible plane mixing layer, the performance of NTRKM is much closer with DSM and better than SM. This study provides a workable approach for compressible turbulence modeling on unresolved grids.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Iterative subspace algorithms for finite-temperature solution of Dyson equation

One-particle Green's functions obtained from the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation can be employed in evaluation of spectroscopic and thermodynamic properties for both molecules and solids. However, typical acceleration techniques used in the traditional quantum chemistry self-consistent algorithms cannot be easily deployed for the Green's function methods, because of non-convex grand potential functional and non-idempotent density matrix. Moreover, the inclusion of correlation effects in the form of the self-energy matrix and changing chemical potential or fluctuations in the number of particles can make the optimization problem more difficult. In this paper, we study acceleration techniques to target the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation directly. We use the direct inversion in the iterative subspace (DIIS), the least-squared commutator in the iterative subspace (LCIIS), and the Krylov space accelerated inexact Newton method (KAIN). We observe that the definition of the residual has a significant impact on the convergence of the iterative procedure. Based on the Dyson equation, we generalize the concept of the commutator residual used in DIIS (CDIIS) and LCIIS, and compare it with the difference residual used in DIIS and KAIN. The commutator residuals outperform the difference residuals for all considered molecular and solid systems within both GW and GF2. The generalized CDIIS and LCIIS methods successfully converged restricted GF2 calculations for a number of strongly correlated systems, which could not be converged before. We also provide practical recommendations to guide convergence in such pathological cases.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy