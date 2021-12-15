ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridging three-dimensional coupled-wire models and cellular topological states: Solvable models for topological and fracton orders

By Yohei Fuji, Akira Furusaki
 4 days ago

Three-dimensional (3d) gapped topological phases with fractional excitations are divided into two subclasses: One has topological order with point-like and loop-like excitations fully mobile in the 3d space, and the other has fracton order with point-like excitations constrained in lower-dimensional subspaces. These exotic...

Highly active hydrogen evolution facilitated by topological surface states on a Pd/SnTe metal/topological crystalline insulator heterostructure

In this work, the thickness dependence of the activity in the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) of SnTe (001) thin films was studied. It was found that the 70 nm SnTe thin film exhibits the best HER performances, which is attributed to its largest active area as revealed by atomic force microscopy imaging and its greatest electrochemical surface area estimated from the double layer capacitance measurements using cyclic voltammetry. A Pd(20nm)/SnTe(70nm) heterostructure, of which the Pd layer being deposited ex situ to avoid Pd1-x-ySnxTey compound formation, was shown to have much higher electrocatalytic activity than that of a pure Pd(20nm) thin film and even better than that of a commercial Pt foil. It was revealed that the heterostructure enjoys a much higher intrinsic activity per Pd site than that of the Pd(20nm) thin film as reflected by the fact that the extracted turnover frequency value of the heterostructures is more than twice higher than that of the Pd(20nm) thin film at a potential of 0.2 V. Our density functional theory calculations reveal that electrons may transfer from both the Pd surface and the adsorbed H atoms to the topological surface states of the SnTe (001) underlayer, resulting in weaker Pd-H binding strength and more favorable hydrogen adsorption free energies. This work demonstrates that the Pd/SnTe heterostructure could be a prominent substitute as a catalyst for replacing commercial Pt foil and offers a promising direction to optimize the performance of electrocatalysts based on topological quantum materials.
CHEMISTRY
Topological phase transition at quantum criticality

Recently, topological states of matter have witnessed a new physical phenomenon where gapless edge and bulk excitations coexist. This manifests in the existence of exponentially localized edge modes living at criticalities. The criticalities with topological and non-topological properties enable one to look into an unprecedented and interesting multicritical phenomenon: topological phase transition at criticality. We explore the existence of such topological transition between distinct critical phases of different topological nature and reconstruct various suitable theoretical frameworks to characterize them. The bound state solution of Dirac equation, winding number, scaling theory, critical exponents and correlation factors of curvature function are constructed at criticality to identify the topological transition between distinct critical phases separated by multicritical points. Finally, we discuss the experimental observabilities of these results in superconducting circuits and ultracold atoms.
PHYSICS
Emulating Spatio-Temporal Realizations of Three-Dimensional Isotropic Turbulence via Deep Sequence Learning Models

We use a data-driven approach to model a three-dimensional turbulent flow using cutting-edge Deep Learning techniques. The deep learning framework incorporates physical constraints on the flow, such as preserving incompressibility and global statistical invariants of velocity gradient tensor. The accuracy of the model is assessed using statistical and physics-based metrics. The data set comes from Direct Numerical Simulation of an incompressible, statistically stationary, isotropic turbulent flow in a cubic box. Since the size of the dataset is memory intensive, we first generate a low-dimensional representation of the velocity data, and then pass it to a sequence prediction network that learns the spatial and temporal correlations of the underlying data. The dimensionality reduction is performed via extraction using Vector-Quantized Autoencoder (VQ-AE), which learns the discrete latent variables. For the sequence forecasting, the idea of Transformer architecture from natural language processing is used, and its performance compared against more standard Recurrent Networks (such as Convolutional LSTM). These architectures are designed and trained to perform a sequence to sequence multi-class classification task in which they take an input sequence with a fixed length (k) and predict a sequence with a fixed length (p), representing the future time instants of the flow. Our results for the short-term predictions show that the accuracy of results for both models deteriorates across predicted snapshots due to autoregressive nature of the predictions. Based on our diagnostics tests, the trained Conv-Transformer model outperforms the Conv-LSTM one and can accurately, both quantitatively and qualitatively, retain the large scales and capture well the inertial scales of flow but fails at recovering the small and intermittent fluid motions.
COMPUTERS
Effect of Topological Non-hexagonal Rings and Stone Wale Defects on the Vibrational Response of Single and Multi-Layer Ion Irradiated Graphene

Present study explores the observation of topological non-hexagonal rings (NHR) and Stone Wale (SW) defects by Raman experiments in both single (SLG) and multi-layer graphene (MLG) after they are irradiated with 100- 300 eV Ar ions. Although predicted by theoretical studies, here it is experimentally shown for the first time that graphene SW/NHR defects have a signature in Raman. Broad bandwidth of the pertinent Raman features suggests the presence of more than one SW/NHR defect mode, in agreement with the DFT studies. Variations in the SW/NHR related Raman mode intensities demonstrate the annihilation of these topological defects at higher energies. Behavior of Raman allowed G and 2D excitations, as well as the disorder-activated D, D' and G* lines, has also been investigated in SLG and MLG. These indicate an evolution of defects in graphene with ion irradiation, as well as presence of a transition state beyond which the Raman modes are dominated by a rise in sp3 content. Correlation of these aspects with the SW/NHR Raman provide significant insight into ion induced evolution of graphene. The direct observation of SW/NHR defects by Raman spectroscopy could be important in promoting exploration of rich topological aspects of Graphene in various fields.
PHYSICS
#Commuting#Fracton#Three Dimensional#Topological Order#Hamiltonians#Quasiparticle Statistics
Effects of discrete topology on quantum transport across a graphene $n-p-n$ junction: A quantum gravity analogue

Naveed Ahmad Shah, Alonso Contreras-Astorga, François Fillion-Gourdeau, M. A. H Ahsan, Steve MacLean, Mir Faizal. In this article, we investigate the effect of next-to-the-nearest atom hopping on Klein tunnelling in graphene. An effective quantum dynamics equation is obtained based on an emergent generalized Dirac structure by analyzing the tight-binding model beyond the linear regime. We show that this structure has some interesting theoretical properties. First, it can be used to simplify quantum transport calculations used to characterize Klein tunnelling; second, it is not Chirally symmetric as hinted by previous work. Finally, it is reminiscent of theories on a space with a discrete topology. Exploiting these properties, we show that the discrete topology of the crystal lattice has an effect on the Klein tunnelling, which can be experimentally probed by measuring the transmittance through $n-p-n$ junctions. We argue that this simulates quantum gravitational analogues using graphene and we propose an experiment to perform such measurements.
PHYSICS
Elastic properties of self-folded two-dimensional nanomaterials: a theoretical model validated by molecular dynamics simulations

The trade-off between strength and ductility has plagued the design of macroscopic assemblies of two-dimensional materials for a long time. In order to break the strength-ductility paradox, the design of self-folded two-dimensional nanomaterial (SF-2DNM) has been recently proposed with the inspiration from the folded nanostructures of natural silks. Such folding strategy is revealed to greatly enhance the ductility of overall assembly without much sacrifice of the excellent tensile strength of two-dimensional materials. However, the dependences of the elastic properties of SF-2DNMs on the material properties of building blocks and the geometries of folded structures have not been specifically clarified in previous studies. In this paper, we thus develop a theoretical model to describe the elastic properties of SF-2DNMs based on the shear-lag analysis. The load transfer behaviors and failure modes of SF-2DNMs are demonstrated with this model. The Young's modulus and tensile strength of SF-2DNMs are also predicted, further validated by molecular dynamics simulations. This model brings insights into the elastic deformation of SF-2DNMs under external tension. The structure-property relationship revealed by this model would provide useful guidelines for the rational design of SF-2DNMs in engineering applications.
CHEMISTRY
Topological transition in a coupled dynamic in random networks

In this work, we study the topological transition in a model proposed by Saeedian \textit{et al.} (Scientific Reports 2019 \textbf{9}:9726), which considers a coupled dynamics of node and link states, on the network known as random geometric graph (RGG). In that approach, each node has two cultural states and each link has also two states. There are six possible combinations of pairs (two nodes connected by one link) and half of them are categorized as a satisfying combination and the other half are unsatisfying one. The control parameter of the model dictates the probability of link and node updates. The system presents two phases: the absorbing phase is reached when all pairs of nodes become satisfying and, on the other hand, the active phase is present when there are both satisfying and unsatisfying pairs of nodes in the network. We found that, along with the unsatisfying pair density, the assortativity coefficient can also be used as an order parameter of the model. Additionaly, the assortativity coefficient gives an intuitive picture of the features on the topological transition of the network. We also calculated the components and cultural domains to add another view on the topological transition of the network.
SCIENCE
Tensor network approach to the two-dimensional fully frustrated XY model and a bosonic metallic phase with chirality order

A general framework is proposed to solve the two-dimensional fully frustrated XY model for the Josephson junction arrays in a perpendicular magnetic field. The essential idea is to encode the ground-state local rules induced by frustrations in the local tensors of the partition function. The partition function is then expressed in terms of a product of one-dimensional transfer matrix operator, whose eigen-equation can be solved by an algorithm of matrix product states rigorously. The singularity of the entanglement entropy for the one-dimensional quantum analogue provides a stringent criterion to distinguish various phase transitions without identifying any order parameter a prior. Two very close phase transitions are determined at $T_{c1}\approx 0.4459$ and $T_{c2}\approx 0.4532$, respectively. The former corresponding to a Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless phase transition describing the phase coherence of Cooper pairs, and the latter is an Ising-like continuous phase transition below which a chirality order with spontaneously broken time-reversal symmetry is established. This intermediate temperature phase represents a bosonic metallic phase and a local order parameter is given by the phase differences of the Cooper pairs on four lattice sites of each plaquette.
SCIENCE
Mathematics
Science
Computer Science
Optimal Thresholds for Fracton Codes and Random Spin Models With Subsystem Symmetry

Fracton models provide examples of novel gapped quantum phases of matter that host intrinsically immobile excitations and therefore lie beyond the conventional notion of topological order. Here, we calculate optimal error thresholds for quantum error correcting codes based on fracton models. By mapping the error-correction process for bit-flip and phase-flip noises into novel statistical models with Ising variables and random multi-body couplings, we obtain models that exhibit an unconventional subsystem symmetry instead of a more usual global symmetry. We perform large-scale parallel tempering Monte Carlo simulations to obtain disorder-temperature phase diagrams, which are then used to predict optimal error thresholds for the corresponding fracton code. Remarkably, we found that the X-cube fracton code displays a minimum error threshold ($7.5\%$) that is much higher than 3D topological codes such as the toric code ($3.3\%$), or the color code ($1.9\%$). This result, together with the predicted absence of glass order at the Nishimori line, shows great potential for fracton phases to be used as quantum memory platforms.
MATHEMATICS
From steady-state TASEP model with open boundaries to 1D Ising model at negative fugacity

We demonstrate here a series of exact mappings between particular cases of four statistical physics models: equilibrium 1-dimensional lattice gas with nearest-neighbor repulsion, $(1+1)$-dimensional combinatorial heap of pieces, random walks on half-plane and totally asymmetric simple exclusion process (TASEP) in one dimension (1D). In particular, we show that generating function of a steady state of one-dimensional TASEP with open boundaries can be interpreted as a quotient of partition functions of 1D hard-core lattice gases with one adsorbing lattice site and negative fugacity. This result is based on the combination of (i) a representation of the steady-state TASEP configurations in terms of $(1+1)$-dimensional heaps of pieces and (ii) a theorem connecting the partition function of $(1+1)$-dimensional heaps of pieces with that of a single layer of pieces, which in this case is a 1D hard-core lattice gas.
SCIENCE
In-gap band in the one-dimensional two-orbital Kanamori-Hubbard model with inter-orbital Coulomb interaction

We study the electronic spectral properties at zero temperature of the one-dimensional (1D) version of the degenerate two-orbital Kanamori Hubbard model (KHM), one of the well established frameworks to study transition metal compounds, using state-of-the-art numerical techniques based on the Density Matrix Renormalization Group. While the system is Mott insulating for the half-filled case, as expected for an interacting 1D system, we find interesting and rich structures in the single-particle density of states (DOS) for the hole-doped system. In particular, we find the existence of in-gap states which are pulled down to lower energies from the upper Hubbard band (UHB) with increasing the inter-orbital Coulomb interaction $V$. We analyze the composition of the DOS by projecting it onto different local excitations and we observe that for large dopings these in-gap excitations are formed mainly by inter-orbital holon-doublon (HD) states and their energies follow approximately the HD states in the atomic limit. We observe that the Hund interaction $J$ increases the width of the in-gap band, as expected from the two-particle fluctuations in the Hamiltonian. The observation of a finite density of states within the gap between the Hubbard bands for this extended 1D model indicates that these systems present a rich excitation spectra which could help us understand the microscopic physics behind multi-orbital compounds.
PHYSICS
Valley and Valley-like Split-ring Topological Photonic Crystal

In the research of topological phases of matter, valley pseudospins have been introduced into photonic systems. Here, we construct a split-ring photonic crystal (SPC) in which the spilt rings are distributed according to the Kagome model. By rotating three split rings as a whole under the condition of ensuring the existence of C3v symmetry, we obtain a traditional two-band-inversion valley topology (2IVT) driven by opening twofold Dirac degeneracy point. When three split rings are rotated as a whole without ensuring the existence of C3v symmetry, a valley-like topology driven by opening twofold degeneracy point will exist. In particular, when three split rings are rotated separately, three-band-inversion valley-like topology (3IVT) will exist which is also driven by opening twofold degeneracy point. Valley topology and valley-like topology can be described by non-trivial Wannier band (WB) and bulk polarization (BP), and they both have the positive and negative refraction along the Zigzag domain-wall. Our research can be extended to other models, using controllable geometry to construct a variety of topological structures, so as to provide ideas for the research of new topological states.
PHYSICS
Topological graph states and quantum error correction codes

Deciding if a given family of quantum states is topologically ordered is an important but nontrivial problem in condensed matter physics and quantum information theory. We derive necessary and sufficient conditions for a family of graph states to be in TQO-1, which is a class of quantum error correction code states whose code distance scales macroscopically with the number of physical qubits. Using these criteria, we consider a number of specific graph families, including the star and complete graphs, and the line graphs of complete and completely bipartite graphs, and discuss which are topologically ordered and how to construct the codewords. The formalism is then employed to construct several codes with macroscopic distance, including a three-dimensional topological code generated by local stabilizers that also has a macroscopic number of encoded logical qubits. The results indicate that graph states provide a fruitful approach to the construction and characterization of topological stabilizer quantum error correction codes.
PHYSICS
Fractional-Order Modelling and Optimal Control of Cholera Transmission

A Caputo-type fractional-order mathematical model for "metapopulation cholera transmission" was recently proposed in [Chaos Solitons Fractals 117 (2018), 37--49]. A sensitivity analysis of that model is done here to show the accuracy relevance of parameter estimation. Then, a fractional optimal control (FOC) problem is formulated and numerically solved. A cost-effectiveness analysis is performed to assess the relevance of studied control measures. Moreover, such analysis allows us to assess the cost and effectiveness of the control measures during intervention. We conclude that the FOC system is more effective only in part of the time interval. For this reason, we propose a system where the derivative order varies along the time interval, being fractional or classical when more advantageous. Such variable-order fractional model, that we call a 'FractInt' system, shows to be the most effective in the control of the disease.
SCIENCE
How sensitive global observables are to the event topology in heavy-ion collisions at the Large Hadron Collider: A case study

Particle production and event topology are very strongly correlated in high-energy hadronic and nuclear collisions. Event topology is decided by the underlying particle production dynamics and medium effects. Transverse spherocity is an event shape observable, which has been used in pp and heavy-ion collisions to separate the events based on their geometrical shapes. It has the unique capability to distinguish between jetty and isotropic events. In this work, we have implemented transverse spherocity in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}}$ = 5.02 TeV using A Multi-Phase Transport Model (AMPT). While awaiting for experimental explorations, we perform a feasibility study of dependence of transverse spherocity on some of the global observables in heavy-ion collisions at the Large Hadron Collider energies. These global observables include the Bjorken energy density ($\epsilon_{\rm B_j}$), speed of sound ($c_{\rm s}^2$) in the medium and the kinetic freeze-out properties for different collision centralities. The present study reveals about the usefulness of event topology dependent measurements in heavy-ion collisions in contrast to proton-proton collisions.
ASTRONOMY
Analysis of virtual meson production in solvable (1+1) dimensional scalar field theory

Light-front time-ordered amplitudes are investigated in the virtual scalar meson production process in (1+1) dimensions using the solvable scalar field theory extended from the conventional Wick-Cutkosky model. There is only one Compton form factor (CFF) in the (1+1) dimensional computation of the virtual meson production process, and we compute both the real and imaginary parts of the CFF for the entire kinematic regions of $Q^2>0$ and $t<0$. We then analyze the contribution of each and every light-front time-ordered amplitude to the CFF as a function of $Q^2$ and $t$. In particular, we discuss the significance of the "cat's ears" contributions for gauge invariance and the validity of the "handbag dominance" in the formulation of the generalized parton distribution (GPD) function used typically in the analysis of deeply virtual meson production processes. We explicitly derive the GPD from the "handbag" light-front time-ordered amplitudes in the $-t/Q^2<<1$ limit and verify that the integrations of the GPD over the light-front longitudinal momentum fraction for the DGLAP and ERBL regions correspond to the valence and nonvalence contributions of the electromagnetic form factor that we have recently reported [Phys. Rev. D $\textbf{103}$, 076002 (2021)]. We also discuss the correspondence of the GPD to the parton distribution function for the analysis of the deep inelastic lepton-hadron scattering process and the utility of the new light-front longitudinal spatial variable $\tilde{z}$.
SCIENCE
Estimating the non-dimensional energy of vortex rings by modelling their roll-up

The non-dimensional energy of starting vortex rings notoriously converges to 0.33 if they are created by a cylinder piston or a bluff body translating at a constant speed. To explore the limits of the universality of this value and to analyse the variations that occur outside of those limits, we present an alternative approach to the slug-flow model to predict the non-dimensional energy of a vortex ring. Our approach is based on the self-similar vortex sheet roll-up described by Pullin. We derive the vorticity distribution for the vortex core resulting from a spiralling shear layer roll-up and compute the associated non-dimensional energy. To demonstrate the validity of our model, we consider different velocity profiles of the vortex generator that follow a power-law with a variable exponent m. For a constant velocity (m=0), our model yields a non-dimensional energy of E*=0.33. For a constant acceleration (m=1), we find E*=0.19. For a constant velocity, we obtain realistic vorticity distributions by radially diffusing the vorticity distribution of the Pullin spiral and predict a decrease of the non-dimensional energy from 0.33 to 0.28, in accordance with experimental results. Our proposed model offers a practical alternative to the existing slug flow model to predict the minimum non-dimensional energy of a vortex ring. The model is applicable to piston-generated and wake vortex rings and requires only the kinematics of the vortex generator as input.
SCIENCE
Energy landscape of the two-component Curie-Weiss-Potts model with three spins

In this paper, we investigate the energy landscape of the two-component spin systems, known as the Curie-Weiss-Potts model, which is a generalization of the Curie-Weiss model consisting of $q\ge3$ spins. In the energy landscape of a multi-component model, the most important element is the relative strength between the inter-component interaction strength and the component-wise interaction strength. If the inter-component interaction is stronger than the component-wise interaction, we can expect all the components to be synchronized in the course of metastable transition. However, if the inter-component interaction is relatively weaker, then the components will be desynchronized in the course of metastable transition. For the two-component Curie-Weiss model, the phase transition from synchronization to desynchronization has been precisely characterized in studies owing to its mean-field nature. The purpose of this paper is to extend this result to the Curie-Weiss-Potts model with three spins. We observe that the nature of the phase transition for the three-spin case is entirely different from the two-spin case of the Curie-Weiss model, and the proof as well as the resulting phase diagram is fundamentally different and exceedingly complicated.
INDUSTRY
Physics of emergence beyond Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless transition for interacting topological quantum matter

An attempt is made to find different emergent quantum phases for interacting topological state of quantum matter. Our study is based on the quantum field theoretical renormalization group (RG) calculations. The behaviour of the RG flow lines gives the emergence of different quantum phases for non-interacting and interacting topological state of quantum matter. We show explicitly electron-electron interaction can turn a topologically trivial phase into a non-trivial one and also topological non-trivial phase to topological trivial phase. We show that physics of emergent is go beyond the quantum Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless transition. We also present the analysis of fixed point and show the behaviour of fixed point changes in presence and absence of interaction. This work provides a new perspective not only from the topological state of interacting quantum matter and but also for the correlated quantum many body physics.
PHYSICS
Selective and tunable excitation of topological non-Hermitian skin modes

Non-Hermitian lattices under semi-infinite boundary conditions sustain an extensive number of exponentially-localized states, dubbed non-Hermitian skin modes. Such states can be predicted from the nontrivial topology of the energy spectrum under periodic boundary conditions via a bulk-edge correspondence. However, the selective excitation of the system in one among the infinitely-many topological skin edge states is challenging both from practical and conceptual viewpoints. In fact, in any realistic system with a finite lattice size most of skin edge states collapse and become metastable states. Here we suggest a route toward the selective and tunable excitation of topological skin edge states which avoids the collapse problem by emulating semi-infinite lattice boundaries via tailored on-site potentials at the edges of a finite lattice. We illustrate such a strategy by considering a non-Hermitian topological interface obtained by connecting two Hatano-Nelson chains with opposite imaginary gauge fields, which is amenable for a full analytical treatment.
SCIENCE

