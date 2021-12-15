Sensitivity analysis and tailored design of minimization diagrams
By Ernesto G. Birgin, Antoine Laurain, Tiago C. Menezes
Minimization diagrams encompass a large class of diagrams of interest in the literature, such as generalized Voronoi diagrams. We develop an abstract perturbation theory and perform a sensitivity analysis for functions depending on sets defined...
A Voronoi diagram is a basic geometric structure that partitions the space into regions associated with a given set of sites, such that all points in a region are closer to the corresponding site than to all other sites. While being thoroughly studied in Euclidean space, they are also of interest in hyperbolic space. In fact, there are several algorithms for computing hyperbolic Voronoi diagrams that work with the various models used to describe hyperbolic geometry. However, the polar-coordinate model has not been considered before, despite its increased popularity in the network science community. While Voronoi diagrams have the potential to advance this field, the model is geometrically not as approachable as other models, which impedes the development of geometric algorithms.
A knot is circle piecewise-linearly embedded into the 3-sphere. The topology of a knot is intimately related to that of its exterior, which is the complement of an open regular neighborhood of the knot. Knots are typically encoded by planar diagrams, whereas their exteriors, which are compact 3-manifolds with torus boundary, are encoded by triangulations. Here, we give the first practical algorithm for finding a diagram of a knot given a triangulation of its exterior. Our method applies to links as well as knots, and allows us to recover links with hundreds of crossings. We use it to find the first diagrams known for 19 principal congruence arithmetic link exteriors; the largest has over 1,000 crossings. Other applications include finding pairs of knots with the same 0-surgery, which relates to questions about slice knots and the smooth 4D Poincaré conjecture.
We build a systematic calculational method for the covariant expansion of the two-point heat kernel $\hat K(\tau|x,x')$ for generic minimal and non-minimal differential operators of any order. This is the expansion in powers of dimensional background field objects -- the coefficients of the operator and the corresponding spacetime and vector bundle curvatures, suitable in renormalization and effective field theory applications. For minimal operators whose principal symbol is given by an arbitrary power of the covariant d'Alembertian $(-\Box)^M$, $M>1$, this result generalizes the well-known Schwinger--DeWitt (or Seeley--Gilkey) expansion to the infinite series of positive and negative fractional powers of the proper time $\tau^{1/M}$, weighted by the generalized exponential functions of the dimensionless argument $-\sigma(x,x')/2\tau^{1/M}$ depending on the Synge world function $\sigma(x,x')$. The coefficients of this series are determined by the chain of auxiliary differential operators acting on the two-point parallel transport tensor, which in their turn follow from the solution of special recursive equations. The derivation of these operators and their recursive equations are based on the covariant Fourier transform in curved spacetime. The series of negative fractional powers of $\tau$ vanishes in the coincidence limit $x'=x$, which makes the proposed method consistent with the heat kernel theory of Seeley--Gilkey and generalizes it beyond the heat kernel diagonal in the form of the asymptotic expansion in the domain $\nabla^a\sigma(x,x')\ll\tau^{1/2M}$, $\tau\to 0$.
We present an approach to solving hard geometric optimization problems in the RANSAC framework. The hard minimal problems arise from relaxing the original geometric optimization problem into a minimal problem with many spurious solutions. Our approach avoids computing large numbers of spurious solutions. We design a learning strategy for selecting a starting problem-solution pair that can be numerically continued to the problem and the solution of interest. We demonstrate our approach by developing a RANSAC solver for the problem of computing the relative pose of three calibrated cameras, via a minimal relaxation using four points in each view. On average, we can solve a single problem in under 70 $\mu s.$ We also benchmark and study our engineering choices on the very familiar problem of computing the relative pose of two calibrated cameras, via the minimal case of five points in two views.
An important issue during an engineering design process is to develop an understanding which design parameters have the most influence on the performance. Especially in the context of optimization approaches this knowledge is crucial in order to realize an efficient design process and achieve high-performing results. Information theory provides powerful tools to investigate these relationships because measures are model-free and thus also capture non-linear relationships, while requiring only minimal assumptions on the input data. We therefore propose to use recently introduced information-theoretic methods and estimation algorithms to find the most influential input parameters in optimization results. The proposed methods are in particular able to account for interactions between parameters, which are often neglected but may lead to redundant or synergistic contributions of multiple parameters. We demonstrate the application of these methods on optimization data from aerospace engineering, where we first identify the most relevant optimization parameters using a recently introduced information-theoretic feature-selection algorithm that accounts for interactions between parameters. Second, we use the novel partial information decomposition (PID) framework that allows to quantify redundant and synergistic contributions between selected parameters with respect to the optimization outcome to identify parameter interactions. We thus demonstrate the power of novel information-theoretic approaches in identifying relevant parameters in optimization runs and highlight how these methods avoid the selection of redundant parameters, while detecting interactions that result in synergistic contributions of multiple parameters.
Recently, a worldsheet dual to free ${\cal N}=4$ Super Yang-Mills has been proposed in terms of twistor variables for ${\rm AdS}_5$, in parallel to that for the ${\rm AdS}_3$ dual to the free symmetric orbifold CFT. In the latter case, holomorphic covering maps play a central role in determining correlators and are associated to Feynman diagrams. After recasting these maps in terms of the worldsheet twistor variables for ${\rm AdS}_3$, we generalise to ${\rm AdS}_5$. We propose stringy incidence relations and appropriate reality conditions for the twistor covering maps. For some special kinematic configurations of correlators, we exhibit an explicit construction of the corresponding covering map. We find that the closed string worldsheet corresponding to this map is related to a gauge theory Feynman diagram by the Strebel construction, as for ${\rm AdS}_3/{\rm CFT}_2$. Rather strikingly, the regularised Strebel area of the worldsheet reproduces the Feynman propagator of the free field theory.
Classroom dashboards are designed to help instructors effectively orchestrate classrooms by providing summary statistics, activity tracking, and other information. Existing dashboards are generally specific to an LMS or platform and they generally summarize individual work, not group behaviors. However, CS courses typically involve constellations of tools and mix on- and offline collaboration. Thus, cross-platform monitoring of individuals and teams is important to develop a full picture of the class. In this work, we describe our work on Concert, a data integration platform that collects data about student activities from several sources such as Piazza, My Digital Hand, and GitHub and uses it to support classroom monitoring through analysis and visualizations. We discuss team visualizations that we have developed to support effective group management and to help instructors identify teams in need of intervention.
End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
Bernard Benson, Edward Brown, Stefano Bonasera, Giacomo Acciarini, Jorge A. Pérez-Hernández, Eric Sutton, Moriba K. Jah, Christopher Bridges, Meng Jin, Atılım Güneş Baydin. Solar radio flux along with geomagnetic indices are important indicators of solar activity and its effects. Extreme solar events such as...
Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
We present two novel coded federated learning (FL) schemes for linear regression that mitigate the effect of straggling devices. The first scheme, CodedPaddedFL, mitigates the effect of straggling devices while retaining the privacy level of conventional FL. Particularly, it combines one-time padding for user data privacy with gradient codes to yield resiliency against straggling devices. To apply one-time padding to real data, our scheme exploits a fixed-point arithmetic representation of the data. For a scenario with 25 devices, CodedPaddedFL achieves a speed-up factor of 6.6 and 9.2 for an accuracy of 95\% and 85\% on the MMIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets, respectively, compared to conventional FL. Furthermore, it yields similar performance in terms of latency compared to a recently proposed scheme by Prakash \emph{et al.} without the shortcoming of additional leakage of private data. The second scheme, CodedSecAgg, provides straggler resiliency and robustness against model inversion attacks and is based on Shamir's secret sharing. CodedSecAgg outperforms state-of-the-art secure aggregation schemes such as LightSecAgg by a speed-up factor of 6.6--14.6, depending on the number of colluding devices, on the MNIST dataset for a scenario with 120 devices, at the expense of a 30\% increase in latency compared to CodedPaddedFL.
A Lévy random medium, in a given space, is a random point process where the distances between points, a.k.a. targets, are long-tailed. Random walks visiting the targets of a Lévy random medium have been used to model many (physical, ecological, social) phenomena that exhibit superdiffusion as the result of interactions between an agent and a sparse, complex environment. In this note we consider the simplest non-trivial Lévy random medium, a sequence of points in the real line with i.i.d. long-tailed distances between consecutive targets. A popular example of a continuous-time random walk in this medium is the so-called Lévy-Lorentz gas. We give an account of a number of recent theorems on generalizations and variations of such model, in discrete and continuous time.
Time series data of urban land cover is of great utility in analyzing urban growth patterns, changes in distribution of impervious surface and vegetation and resulting impacts on urban micro climate. While Landsat data is ideal for such analysis due to the long time series of free imagery, traditional per-pixel hard classification fails to yield full potential of the Landsat data. This paper proposes a sub-pixel classification method that leverages the temporal overlap of Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV sensors. We train a convolutional neural network to predict fractional land cover maps from 30m Landsat-5 TM data. The reference land cover fractions are estimated from a hard-classified 5.8m LISS-IV image for Bengaluru from 2011. Further, we demonstrate the generalizability and superior performance of the proposed model using data for Mumbai from 2009 and comparing it to the results obtained using a Random Forest classifier. For both Bengaluru (2011) and Mumbai (2009) data, Mean Absolute Percentage Error of our CNN model is in the range of 7.2 to 11.3 for both built-up and vegetation fraction prediction at the 30m cell level. Unlike most recent studies where validation is conducted using data for a limited spatial extent, our model has been trained and validated using data for the complete spatial extent of two mega cities for two different time periods. Hence it can reliably generate 30m built-up and vegetation fraction maps from Landsat-5 TM time series data to analyze long term urban growth patterns.
OpenRefine is a popular open-source data cleaning tool. It allows users to export a previously executed data cleaning workflow in a JSON format for possible reuse on other datasets. We have developed or2yw, a novel tool that maps a JSON-formatted OpenRefine operation history to a YesWorkflow (YW) model, which then can be visualized and queried using the YW tool. The latter was originally developed to allow researchers a simple way to annotate their program scripts in order to reveal the workflow steps and dataflow dependencies implicit in those scripts. With or2yw the user can automatically generate YW models from OpenRefine operation histories, thus providing a 'workflow view' on a previously executed sequence of data cleaning operations.
Self-supervised learning on graphs has recently drawn a lot of attention due to its independence from labels and its robustness in representation. Current studies on this topic mainly use static information such as graph structures but cannot well capture dynamic information such as timestamps of edges. Realistic graphs are often dynamic, which means the interaction between nodes occurs at a specific time. This paper proposes a self-supervised dynamic graph representation learning framework (DySubC), which defines a temporal subgraph contrastive learning task to simultaneously learn the structural and evolutional features of a dynamic graph. Specifically, a novel temporal subgraph sampling strategy is firstly proposed, which takes each node of the dynamic graph as the central node and uses both neighborhood structures and edge timestamps to sample the corresponding temporal subgraph. The subgraph representation function is then designed according to the influence of neighborhood nodes on the central node after encoding the nodes in each subgraph. Finally, the structural and temporal contrastive loss are defined to maximize the mutual information between node representation and temporal subgraph representation. Experiments on five real-world datasets demonstrate that (1) DySubC performs better than the related baselines including two graph contrastive learning models and four dynamic graph representation learning models in the downstream link prediction task, and (2) the use of temporal information can not only sample more effective subgraphs, but also learn better representation by temporal contrastive loss.
Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
