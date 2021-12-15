Composed Physics- and Data-driven System Identification for Non-autonomous Systems in Control Engineering
By Ricarda-Samantha Götte, Julia Timmermann
In control design most control strategies are model-based and require accurate models to be applied successfully. Due to simplifications and the model-reality-gap physics-derived models frequently exhibit deviations from real-world-systems. Likewise, purely data-driven...
We investigate data-driven forward-inverse problems for Yajima-Oikawa system by employing two technologies which improve the performance of PINN in deep physics-informed neural network (PINN), namely neuron-wise locally adaptive activation functions and L2 norm parameter regularization. In particular, we not only recover three different forms of vector rogue waves (RWs) in the forward problem of Yajima-Oikawa (YO) system, including bright-bright RWs, intermediatebright RWs and dark-bright RWs, but also study the inverse problem of YO system by data-driven with noise of different intensity. Compared with PINN method using only locally adaptive activation function, the PINN method with two strategies shows amazing robustness when studying the inverse problem of YO system with noisy training data, that is, the improved PINN model proposed by us has excellent noise immunity. The asymptotic analysis of wavenumber k and the MI analysis for YO system with unknown parameters are derived systematically by applying the linearized instability analysis on plane wave.
We introduce a closed-form method for identification of discrete-time linear time-variant systems from data, formulating the learning problem as a regularized least squares problem where the regularizer favors smooth solutions within a trajectory. We develop a closed-form algorithm with guarantees of optimality and with a complexity that increases linearly with the number of instants considered per trajectory. The COSMIC algorithm achieves the desired result even in the presence of large volumes of data. Our method solved the problem using two orders of magnitude less computational power than a general purpose convex solver and was about 3 times faster than a Stochastic Block Coordinate Descent especially designed method. Computational times of our method remained in the order of magnitude of the second even for 10k and 100k time instants, where the general purpose solver crashed. To prove its applicability to real world systems, we test with spring-mass-damper system and use the estimated model to find the optimal control path. Our algorithm was applied to both a Low Fidelity and Functional Engineering Simulators for the Comet Interceptor mission, that requires precise pointing of the on-board cameras in a fast dynamics environment. Thus, this paper provides a fast alternative to classical system identification techniques for linear time-variant systems, while proving to be a solid base for applications in the Space industry and a step forward to the incorporation of algorithms that leverage data in such a safety-critical environment.
Non-Hermitian physics has found a fertile ground in optics. Recently, the study of mode degeneracies, i.e. exceptional points, has led to the discovery of intriguing and counterintuitive phenomena. Degeneracies are typically modeled through the coupled mode theory to determine the behaviour of eigenstates and eigenvalues. However, the complex nature of the eigenvalues makes hard their direct characterization from the response spectrum. Here, we demonstrate that a coherent interferometric excitation allows estimating both the real and imaginary parts of the eigenvalues. We studied the clockwise and counter-clockwise modes in an optical microresonators both in the case of Hermitian and non-Hermitian intermodal coupling. We show the conditions by which a resonant doublet, due to the dissipative coupling of counter-propagating modes caused by surface roughness backscattering, merges to a single Lorentzian. This permits to estimate the optimal quality factor of the microresonator in the absence of modal coupling caused by backscattering. Furthermore, we demonstrate that a taiji microresonator working at an exceptional point shows a degeneracy splitting only in one propagation direction and not in the other. This follows from the strongly non-Hermitian intermodal coupling caused by the inner S-shaped waveguide.
Self-adaptive systems manage themselves to deal with uncertainties that can only be resolved during operation. A common approach to realize self-adaptation is by adding a feedback loop to the system that monitors the system and adapts it to realize a set of adaptation goals. ActivFORMS (Active FORmal Models for Self-adaptation) provides an end-to-end approach for engineering self-adaptive systems. ActivFORMS relies on feedback loops that consists of formally verified models that are directly deployed and executed at runtime to realize self-adaptation. At runtime, the approach relies on statistical verification techniques that allow efficient analysis of the possible options for adaptation. Further, ActivFORMS supports on-the-fly changes of adaptation goals and updates of the verified models to to meet the new goals. ActivFORMSi provides a tool-supported instance of ActivFORMS. The approach has been validates using an IoT application for building security monitoring. This report provides complementary material to the paper ``ActivFORMS: A Formally-Founded Model-Based Approach to Engineer Self-Adaptive Systems'' [Weyns and Iftikhar 2019].
The next generation of satellite constellations is designed to better address the future needs of our connected society: highly-variable data demand, mobile connectivity, and reaching more under-served regions. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and learning-based methods are expected to become key players in the industry, given the poor scalability and slow reaction time of current resource allocation mechanisms. While AI frameworks have been validated for isolated communication tasks or subproblems, there is still not a clear path to achieve fully-autonomous satellite systems. Part of this issue results from the focus on subproblems when designing models, instead of the necessary system-level perspective. In this paper we try to bridge this gap by characterizing the system-level needs that must be met to increase satellite autonomy, and introduce three AI-based components (Demand Estimator, Offline Planner, and Real Time Engine) that jointly address them. We first do a broad literature review on the different subproblems and identify the missing links to the system-level goals. In response to these gaps, we outline the three necessary components and highlight their interactions. We also discuss how current models can be incorporated into the framework and possible directions of future work.
One-particle Green's functions obtained from the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation can be employed in evaluation of spectroscopic and thermodynamic properties for both molecules and solids. However, typical acceleration techniques used in the traditional quantum chemistry self-consistent algorithms cannot be easily deployed for the Green's function methods, because of non-convex grand potential functional and non-idempotent density matrix. Moreover, the inclusion of correlation effects in the form of the self-energy matrix and changing chemical potential or fluctuations in the number of particles can make the optimization problem more difficult. In this paper, we study acceleration techniques to target the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation directly. We use the direct inversion in the iterative subspace (DIIS), the least-squared commutator in the iterative subspace (LCIIS), and the Krylov space accelerated inexact Newton method (KAIN). We observe that the definition of the residual has a significant impact on the convergence of the iterative procedure. Based on the Dyson equation, we generalize the concept of the commutator residual used in DIIS (CDIIS) and LCIIS, and compare it with the difference residual used in DIIS and KAIN. The commutator residuals outperform the difference residuals for all considered molecular and solid systems within both GW and GF2. The generalized CDIIS and LCIIS methods successfully converged restricted GF2 calculations for a number of strongly correlated systems, which could not be converged before. We also provide practical recommendations to guide convergence in such pathological cases.
Building a socially intelligent agent involves many challenges, one of which is to teach the agent to speak guided by its value like a human. However, value-driven chatbots are still understudied in the area of dialogue systems. Most existing datasets focus on commonsense reasoning or social norm modeling. In this work, we present a new large-scale human value dataset called ValueNet, which contains human attitudes on 21,374 text scenarios. The dataset is organized in ten dimensions that conform to the basic human value theory in intercultural research. We further develop a Transformer-based value regression model on ValueNet to learn the utility distribution. Comprehensive empirical results show that the learned value model could benefit a wide range of dialogue tasks. For example, by teaching a generative agent with reinforcement learning and the rewards from the value model, our method attains state-of-the-art performance on the personalized dialog generation dataset: Persona-Chat. With values as additional features, existing emotion recognition models enable capturing rich human emotions in the context, which further improves the empathetic response generation performance in the EmpatheticDialogues dataset. To the best of our knowledge, ValueNet is the first large-scale text dataset for human value modeling, and we are the first one trying to incorporate a value model into emotionally intelligent dialogue systems. The dataset is available at this https URL.
In order to achieve reliable communication with a high data rate of massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems in frequency division duplex (FDD) mode, the estimated channel state information (CSI) at the receiver needs to be fed back to the transmitter. However, the feedback overhead becomes exorbitant with the increasing number of antennas. In this paper, a two stages low rank (TSLR) CSI feedback scheme for millimeter wave (mmWave) massive MIMO systems is proposed to reduce the feedback overhead based on model-driven deep learning. Besides, we design a deep iterative neural network, named FISTA-Net, by unfolding the fast iterative shrinkage thresholding algorithm (FISTA) to achieve more efficient CSI feedback. Moreover, a shrinkage thresholding network (ST-Net) is designed in FISTA-Net based on the attention mechanism, which can choose the threshold adaptively. Simulation results show that the proposed TSLR CSI feedback scheme and FISTA-Net outperform the existing algorithms in various scenarios.
Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
J. M. Nogiec, P. Akella, G. Chlachidze, J. DiMarco, M. Tartaglia, P. Thompson, K. Trombly-Freytag, D. Walbridge. Accelerator magnet test facilities frequently need to measure different magnets on differently equipped test stands and with different instrumentation. Designing a modular and highly reusable system that combines flexibility built-in at the architectural level as well as on the component level addresses this need. Specification of the backbone of the system, with the interfaces and dataflow for software components and core hardware modules, serves as a basis for building such a system. The design process and implementation of an extensible magnetic measurement data acquisition and control system are described, including techniques for maximizing the reuse of software. The discussion is supported by showing the application of this methodology to constructing two dissimilar systems for rotating coil measurements, both based on the same architecture and sharing core hardware modules and many software components. The first system is for production testing 10 m long cryo-assemblies containing two MQXFA quadrupole magnets for the high-luminosity upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider and the second for testing IQC conventional quadrupole magnets in support of the accelerator system at Fermilab.
Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
Sales forecasting is the prerequisite for a lot of managerial decisions such as production planning, material resource planning and budgeting in the supply chain. Promotions are one of the most important business strategies that are often used to boost sales. While promotions are attractive for generating demand, it is often difficult to forecast demand in their presence. In the past few decades, several quantitative models have been developed to forecast sales including statistical and machine learning models. However, these methods may not be adequate to account for all the internal and external factors that may impact sales. As a result, qualitative models have been adopted along with quantitative methods as consulting experts has been proven to improve forecast accuracy by providing contextual information. Such models are being used extensively to account for factors that can lead to a rapid change in sales, such as during promotions. In this paper, we aim to use Bayesian Networks to forecast promotional sales where a combination of factors such as price, type of promotions, and product location impacts sales. We choose to develop a BN model because BN models essentially have the capability to combine various qualitative and quantitative factors with causal forms, making it an attractive tool for sales forecasting during promotions. This can be used to adjust a company's promotional strategy in the context of this case study. We gather sales data for a particular product from a retailer that sells products in Australia. We develop a Bayesian Network for this product and validate our results by empirical analysis. This paper confirms that BNs can be effectively used to forecast sales, especially during promotions. In the end, we provide some research avenues for using BNs in forecasting sales.
Herein we report a multi-zone, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) control case study of an industrial plant responsible for cooling a hospital surgery center. The adopted approach to guaranteeing thermal comfort and reducing electrical energy consumption is based on a statistical non-parametric, non-linear regression technique named Gaussian processes. Our study aimed at assessing the suitability of the aforementioned technique to learning the building dynamics and yielding models for our model predictive control (MPC) scheme. Experimental results gathered while the building was under regular use showcase the final controller performance while subject to a number of measured and unmeasured disturbances. Finally, we provide readers with practical details and recommendations on how to manage the computational complexity of the on-line optimization problem and obtain high-quality solutions from solvers.
End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
