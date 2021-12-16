Proven Metrics and Important KPIs for Startups to Measure Success

Back in 2005, the Universe told me to work fewer hours. I had just had a stress-related heart attack, due in part to my habit of working 70+hrs/week. This was swiftly followed by a six-figure divorce, due in part to my habit of working 70+hrs/week. After losing most of my assets in the divorce, and having to take three months off work on medical leave, all I had to work with was my brains and a couple of thousand dollars available limit on my credit card. After six startups I was basically unemployable, so I had to create another business. Cognisant of the recent heart attack and a near-terminal warning from my doctor, I had to create a business where I could work minimal hours and maximise my time with my school-aged children. Most business owners on a budget try to do everything themselves. “This is how you keep costs low,” they justify to themselves. “Why pay someone else to create my brochures/ads/website/business card/marketing campaign when I can just do it myself?”

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO