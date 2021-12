In his 39 years on earth, Boosie Badazz has lived a full life, filled with as many ups as there have been downs. The rapper beat cancer and a murder charge a few years from each other; survived multiple attempts on his life; and still, he appears to be unfazed by it all. And while he's collected numerous plaques and accomplished more than most throughout his career, it seems like his next step in life is to experience some sort of normalcy in his life, beginning with enrolling in college.

