Flow La Movie and his family among 9 dead in Dominican Republic plane crash, the Latin artist was 38

Tragic news came Wednesday from the Dominican Republic as a charter plane carrying 9 people crashed and burst into flames while attempting an emergency landing near Las Américas International Airport. According to the Dominican newspaper Listín Diario , the HI1050 aircraft, Gulfstream GIVSP type, had departed for Miami with 2 crew members and 7 passengers, and there are no survivors. Of the passengers, 6 were identified as American citizens, including 38-year-old Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández , who is better known as Flow La Movie . His partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and son Jayden Hernandez , who turned 4 in July, were also aboard the plane that was heading to Florida.

debbiejimenes Jose Angel and Debbie Jimenez

The victims’ names are Luis Alberto Eljuri and Victor Emilio Herrera who were crewmembers. The 7 passengers names are, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, Jose Angel Hernandez, Jayden Hernandez, Kellyan Hernandez Pena , Yeilianys Jeishlimar Melendez Jimenez , Jassiel Yabdiel Silva and Veronica Estrella.

With more than 10 years in the industry Flow La Movie launched his own indie record label and management agency and was a renowned producer and artist with chart-topping hits like “Te Boté,” which topped Hot Latin Songs for 14 weeks, the third-most for Bad Bunny, per Billboard. He was also behind Nio García‘s “AM” and the viral hit “La Jeepeta.”

Celebrities have begun to mourn the tragic loss on social media. J Balvin shared a photo with the artist and wrote in the caption, “José Ángel THANK YOU FOR YOUR ALWAYS HIGH VIBE !!! Rest in peace 🙏.”

Don Omar, shared a photo hugging the late producer and wrote, “I am sorry for your loss and that of your family. Thank you for the opportunity to collaborate. Fly high, see you later.”

Heartbreaking footage of the aftermath of the crash has made its way to social media. The aviation company Helidosa wrote in a statement, “For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and regret. And we ask to accompany with prudence and solidarity to support the affected families who, together with us, are going through this very difficult moment.”