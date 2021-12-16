ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pendulums, clocks and gerrymandering

restorationnewsmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina, like the nation, has a political history that can...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Gerrymandering should not be tolerated

“Justice Department sues Texas, claiming redistricting maps are discriminatory” (Web, Dec. 6) reports the facts but not the truth regarding gerrymandering as it has existed in Virginia and likely also in Texas. If anyone studies any of the nation’s voting district maps, they will see strange anomalies in the way...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
decrypt.co

Democrats Are Blowing the Bitcoin Vote

Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) took to Twitter this week to wish his followers a hearty "gm," which Decrypt readers know is crypto-speak for good morning. It was just a tweet, but as one Washington observer noted, Emmer is the second GOP member of Congress to offer up a "gm," while no Democrat has done so.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KABC

Polls continue to show, voters are on to the the Democrats and the media

New Poll Shows Democrats Face Challenges Heading Into 2022. (Undated) — A new poll is showing Democrats face an uphill battle in retaining power on Capitol Hill in 2022. The Hill reports the New Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shows President Biden sits at an approval rating of 45 percent, which is a slight bump up, but just over half disapprove of how the president is doing. Democrats as a whole fared worse, as 45 percent approve of the Democratic party while 55 percent disapprove. Republicans fared slightly better at 49 percent approval. The poll suggests that even after the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats still have work to do ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Clocks#Pendulum#The Wilson Times
The Free Press - TFP

Cook Political Report Shifts Eight Governor’s Races Toward GOP

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Friday shifted eight high-stakes gubernatorial races toward Republicans as Democrats continue to face political headwinds. Ratings in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada, three pivotal battleground states, shifted from “Lean Democratic” to “Toss Up.” Each has a first-term Democratic incumbent — Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, Tony Evers and Steve Sisolak, respectively — fighting to win reelection in a state that President Joe Biden won by fewer than four points in 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Next child tax credit payments dependent on Senate negotiations

Iowa families on Wednesday received what might be the final monthly check from the expanded child tax credit program. The expanded child tax credit program began this summer with the passage of the American Rescue Plan. Families with children received an advance payment from the federal government – $300 a month for kids 5 and […] The post Next child tax credit payments dependent on Senate negotiations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
floridanationalnews.com

Biden-Harris Administration to Restore and Strengthen American Democracy

From the first day in office and every day since, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken decisive action to restore and strengthen American democracy, from cracking down on corruption and promoting transparency to taking critical steps to ensure the federal government works for every American — no matter what they look like or where they live. This cause will be a guiding principle throughout the President’s time in office, and that includes prioritizing the fight to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to protect the sacred right to vote in free, fair, and secure elections.
U.S. POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Post

Maryland must lead on gerrymandering

Retired Gen. Wesley K. Clark, a former NATO supreme allied commander, is founder of Renew America Together. Across the nation, states are responding to the results of the 2020 Census by redistricting. Unfortunately, setting up districts so that each voter is equally represented has become another arena for partisan combat. In my home state of Arkansas, a Republican-controlled legislature has split Pulaski County among three congressional districts, apparently to marginalize African American voters. But turnabout isn’t fair play in this case. Maryland must do better.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy