ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Walk & Talk: Signing Day grows complicated for programs such as Kansas State

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's press conference about the 2021 early football signing period recruiting class:. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman held a press conference...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
247Sports

Five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin down to two

Nearly eight months after originally committing to Kentucky, Charlestown (Ind.) 5-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin is ready to make his final decision. Goodwin, who is ranked No. 13 overall and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2022 class by 247Sports, is down to UK and Michigan State, he announced via Twitter late Tuesday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

National Signing Day: Florida State coach Mike Norvell posts message after losing top recruit Travis Hunter

Florida State coach Mike Norvell is at the center of one of the most unprecedented moments in college football recruiting history — and not in a way he would hope. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, flipped his commitment from the Seminoles to FCS Jackson State during the first portion of the early signing period.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
therebelwalk.com

WATCH: Lane Kiffin talks about the Rebels’ recruits on Early Signing Day

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with media to talk about the recruits. Here’s what he had to say:. Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn's love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship--and continued as she watched Katie receive three degrees from Ole Miss, culminating with her Pharm D. in 2012. Evelyn, a member of the FWAA, USBWA and the NCBWA, has covered Rebel sports for numerous outlets. In addition to working for The Rebel Walk, Evelyn is a sports writer for a newspaper in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
WLBT

National Signing Day: Where the local athletes are going

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday was National Signing Day, where the top high school athletes announced where they’re headed for their collegiate careers. The number one player in Mississippi is leaving the state. Germantown running back Branson Robinson is sticking with his pledge to become a Georgia Bulldog. “Being...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Recruiting#American Football#This Walk Talk#Gopowercat
247Sports

Tarp's Take: What former LSU QB Max Johnson brings to Texas A&M

The last time that Texas A&M fans saw former LSU quarterback Max Johnson on the field, he was beating them with a late touchdown pass as part of one of the better performances that an opposing quarterback put together versus the Aggies the regular season. However, the 2021 campaign wasn't always like that for him.
TEXAS STATE
WYFF4.com

Area athletes and college programs solidify commitments on Early Signing Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. — For college football programs across the country and prospective student-athletes, the future is now. National Signing Day's Early Signing Period has arrived, and for Upstate athletes, a day they've been working towards a long time. For Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia, a day they can improve their rosters, fill gaps of need and position themselves for future success.
CLEMSON, SC
Eleven Warriors

2022 Ohio State Signing Day Central

It's officially the early signing period. As signings roll in this morning, Eleven Warriors will have individual pieces on each of Ohio State's newest signees. Ohio State is expected to sign 10 offensive players and nine defensive players. A complete list of the signings, with links to analysis on each new signee, is below.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Harsin has high praise for Auburn's quarterback signee

AUBURN, Alabama–With only two scholarship quarterbacks expected back for the 2022 football season, four-star QB Holden Geriner is potentially one of the most important players Auburn signed on Wednesday. The 6-3, 215-pound, four-star prospect led Benedictine School of Savannah to a Georgia Class AAAA state championship game victory last...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
274K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy